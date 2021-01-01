« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 446 447 448 449 450 [451]   Go Down

Author Topic: Liverpool's Midfield  (Read 1477407 times)

Offline pathetic

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,996
Re: Liverpool's Midfield
« Reply #18000 on: Today at 03:23:10 pm »
Quote from: Cormack Snr on Today at 03:17:16 pm
The Yanks have got away with murder with what they have spent on players, Klopp has really kept the heat off them. We have spent less than every Big team and even Everton have layed out more net.
We are doing up The Annie Rd end but only to make them more money, David Moores used to spend money every summer and I got the feeling most of it or part of it was his own money.

Noone will come close to what Klopp has done with the money he's spent. The sooner the owners realise this the better. If they think they're the smart ones with their policies and committees they should give their heads a check cause it's all Klopp. The moment he leaves they will have to dig dip in their pockets to even compete for top 4, never mind competing for the big titles. So it's better if they spend some money now then 5x this for less returns later.
Logged

Online lolowalsh

  • Wants us to accept the reality that Liverpool will never sign another player.
  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 285
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Liverpool's Midfield
« Reply #18001 on: Today at 03:28:26 pm »
Also this has nothing to do with nationality. Plenty of other clubs don't have oil barons owners and they are backing the club just fine. Chelsea have an American owner now and he still backing the club.
Logged

Online Stockholm Syndrome

  • Djurgården Disease
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,588
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Liverpool's Midfield
« Reply #18002 on: Today at 03:28:55 pm »
Quote from: Cormack Snr on Today at 03:17:16 pm
The Yanks have got away with murder with what they have spent on players, Klopp has really kept the heat off them. We have spent less than every Big team and even Everton have layed out more net.
We are doing up The Annie Rd end but only to make them more money, David Moores used to spend money every summer and I got the feeling most of it or part of it was his own money.

And unfortunately David Moores is one of the main reasons we fell so far behind Man United and Arsenal in the 90's as we did essentially what Everton have done and failed to change and capitalise on the massive market potential in football with the Premier League. This is something we've only just caught up with now 30 years later with the current owners.

I think we need more money released by the owners if money is the reason we can't get a midfielder, but similarly I don't think we are currently with owners who are chancers and thieves and need to be driven out of our club right now. We have lived with such owners and these lot are not that.

Simply put we need midfielders, bit also considering the fact that we are the healthiest we have ever been as a club for the entirety of my 29 years on this earth, I don't think we should start protesting because we may or may not be buying midfielders
Logged

Online redmark

  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,805
Re: Liverpool's Midfield
« Reply #18003 on: Today at 03:30:54 pm »
Quote from: Stockholm Syndrome on Today at 03:28:55 pm
And unfortunately David Moores is one of the main reasons we fell so far behind Man United and Arsenal in the 90's as we did essentially what Everton have done and failed to change and capitalise on the massive market potential in football with the Premier League. This is something we've only just caught up with now 30 years later with the current owners.

I think we need more money released by the owners if money is the reason we can't get a midfielder, but similarly I don't think we are currently with owners who are chancers and thieves and need to be driven out of our club right now. We have lived with such owners and these lot are not that.

Simply put we need midfielders, bit also considering the fact that we are the healthiest we have ever been as a club for the entirety of my 29 years on this earth, I don't think we should start protesting because we may or may not be buying midfielders
Yep. I've got no problem with the club being self-sufficient (owner mistakes have been more stuff around non-playing matters, like ESL, furlough etc.) - but sometimes you need a credit card to meet an urgent need.
Logged
Stop whining : https://spiritofshankly.com/ : https://thefsa.org.uk/join/ : https://reclaimourgame.com/
The focus now should not be on who the owners are, but limits on what owners can do without formal supporter agreement. At all clubs.

Online Stockholm Syndrome

  • Djurgården Disease
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,588
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Liverpool's Midfield
« Reply #18004 on: Today at 03:31:08 pm »
Quote from: lolowalsh on Today at 03:28:26 pm
Also this has nothing to do with nationality. Plenty of other clubs don't have oil barons owners and they are backing the club just fine. Chelsea have an American owner now and he still backing the club.

In his first summer in charge - everyone knew what he would do.

In the first summer with Hicks and Gillet we bought Torres, we were seemingly backed. See how that turned out. Not saying Chelsea's man will be that but in the first window of a new owner it's incredibly hard to say "See he spends big, he will always spend big"
Logged

Online MonsLibpool

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,346
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Liverpool's Midfield
« Reply #18005 on: Today at 03:34:19 pm »
Quote from: Stockholm Syndrome on Today at 03:31:08 pm
In his first summer in charge - everyone knew what he would do.

In the first summer with Hicks and Gillet we bought Torres, we were seemingly backed. See how that turned out. Not saying Chelsea's man will be that but in the first window of a new owner it's incredibly hard to say "See he spends big, he will always spend big"
In our case, we have more than enough FFP to invest in our team. It's better and easier to strengthen when you're on top. See what teams like Arsenal and Man Utd have spent to get back into the Champions League and win big trophies.
« Last Edit: Today at 03:41:43 pm by MonsLibpool »
Logged

Online Stockholm Syndrome

  • Djurgården Disease
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,588
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Liverpool's Midfield
« Reply #18006 on: Today at 03:34:51 pm »
Quote from: redmark on Today at 03:30:54 pm
Yep. I've got no problem with the club being self-sufficient (owner mistakes have been more stuff around non-playing matters, like ESL, furlough etc.) - but sometimes you need a credit card to meet an urgent need.

Absolutely. I feel if we don't buy a midfielder we shouldn't be losing our mind, calling them bad, say we need someone else, call them thieves. Call it a mistake and hope it doesn't cost us too dearly

If it continues then yeah maybe then get angry at the ownership as a whole.

But at the moment despite mistakes these are by leaps and bounds, by fucking miles, the best owners I have seen at this club. That's not sucking up to them that's just an objective fact - I don't know for sure if we can do better or not but we can do significantly worse, because we have seen significantly worse not too long ago
Logged

Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 65,723
Re: Liverpool's Midfield
« Reply #18007 on: Today at 03:36:31 pm »
Quote from: redmark on Today at 12:33:14 pm
It isn't really. That was my initial thought a few weeks ago as to why we might be looking to shift one or two before bringing in new players.

But we currently have 22 'senior' players, i.e. 22 or older at the start of the season. Jones is 22 during the season. Those 22 players includes Phillips, who is probably the player we can sell with least impact to the squad and (you'd think) there'd be some moderate interest from lower-mid table clubs before the deadline. Selling Phillips would leave us with 9 defenders, including Ramsay and van Den Berg, which should be enough.

Upfront, we've got 5 senior players plus Carvalho and maybe Elliott. If he's ever fit again, we know Klopp is prepared to use Ox as much as a wide option than as a central midfielder. But you could certainly argue we need another forward. I think it's less pressing than a midfielder (though we actually have more of those), but a longer injury crisis upfront could also leave us dangerously thinly spread.

Six senior midfielders, plus Jones and Elliott (and maybe Carvalho). Three of them over 30, the others will be 28, 29 and 29 by season's end. The player usually available more than any other is the oldest, and least comfortable central midfielder. Three of them qualify as properly 'injury prone'. The other two - the possible 6's - have increasingly had minor issues in recent seasons and looked fatigued at times. Jones is young enough that he might turn out not to be injury prone, but there have been a worrying number so far.

Long story short - if we had unlimited money, the squad could comfortably take another 3 or 4 players (ideally, 22-26 year olds), without selling anyone other than Phillips. If we miraculously sold Keita and Ox, we could add another couple to that. We don't want or need quite that many - and we don't want to completely block progression for Jones, Elliott, Carvalho - but the squad could certainly take an extra midfielder and an extra forward, on top of the numbers we have now. Ideally, there'd be an extra body in midfield plus an upgrade on Ox, probably, of the two.



I disagree a bit of that. For me, Elliott and Jones are proper options for our team, regardless of age. Now, I wouldn't have too many of those, but you should really have some of those in the squad.

In midfield we have 8 options for 3 positions. Even 6 for 3 positions is a lot but its certainly bloated when 6 of those (Ox, Thiago, Fab, Keita, Henderson, Milner) are earning 100k or more. To me that feels far too bloated because many of those were bought for big money. Really we should have about 4 or 5 really key, reliable starters with a couple of youngsters in there.

For me we need to get back to a more slimmed down, reliable bunch of players.
Logged

Online Stockholm Syndrome

  • Djurgården Disease
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,588
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Liverpool's Midfield
« Reply #18008 on: Today at 03:37:57 pm »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 03:34:19 pm
In our case, we have more than enough FFP to invest in our team. It's better and easier to strengthen when you're on top. See what teams like Arsenal and Man Utd to get back into the Champions League and win big trophies.

I agree this summer at least there should be more investment.

That doesn't mean that Chelsea's current owner is the ultimate ideal and always going to spend £400 million a summer. Also doesn't mean that we have to get protesting for an owner like Bohly or Villa's owner, or Leicester owner who ironically enough was the poster child for our ideal owner other than FSG last summer, and now they aren't buying anyone because they sold no one, so no one here mentions them anymore.
Logged

Online redmark

  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,805
Re: Liverpool's Midfield
« Reply #18009 on: Today at 03:45:41 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 03:36:31 pm
I disagree a bit of that. For me, Elliott and Jones are proper options for our team, regardless of age. Now, I wouldn't have too many of those, but you should really have some of those in the squad.

In midfield we have 8 options for 3 positions. Even 6 for 3 positions is a lot but its certainly bloated when 6 of those (Ox, Thiago, Fab, Keita, Henderson, Milner) are earning 100k or more. To me that feels far too bloated because many of those were bought for big money. Really we should have about 4 or 5 really key, reliable starters with a couple of youngsters in there.

For me we need to get back to a more slimmed down, reliable bunch of players.
I agree, as a general principle and over the long term. The point was about where we are now. Part of the reason we have a midfield with bloated wages is that the age profile is too old - apart from maybe Milner's reduced contract, we're paying peak contracts for several players who are on their way out of their peak, or are rarely available. But we're not going to fix that problem this summer. We might go a long way to fixing it next summer, but that doesn't help us right now.

(The point about U21s wasn't that they can't contribute, but that they don't take up squad registration spots).
Logged
Stop whining : https://spiritofshankly.com/ : https://thefsa.org.uk/join/ : https://reclaimourgame.com/
The focus now should not be on who the owners are, but limits on what owners can do without formal supporter agreement. At all clubs.

Online Fromola

  • Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,670
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: Liverpool's Midfield
« Reply #18010 on: Today at 03:47:16 pm »
Quote from: Egyptian36 on Today at 02:54:11 pm
Considering how cheap they bought the club for and the club value now with the success we had we should have a bigger budget available. They are not angels like what some people think and personally I think they should have done better commercially and should be more flexible but still I wouldn't want other owners than them even if they don't make money available to bring a midfielder now, yes they are lucky to have Klopp but also we are lucky to have them because they are doing the right things for the long term health of the club.

Having said that Klopp also takes part of the blame regarding the midfield. He shouldn't have kept AOC and Naby this long or bought Thiago with the injury record he had. Anyhow whatever happens I am sure it will be a positive season we just need a little bit of luck with injuries and if not still we will learn alot from it.

They can drive you up the wall but the alternative is a nation state onwership or some dodgy oligarch, especially with what it takes now to own a club of Liverpool's size. Perhaps another wet-behind-the ears American sports franchise owner like Boehly or a leveraged buy out pouring debt on to the club like the Glazers.

Levy at Spurs, Kroenke at Arsenal also had plenty of critics over the years and have both had a spell out the CL (or trophy droughts) down to their own fuzzy thinking and poor decision making at times.

It's easy to look at what other clubs are spending and feel cheated but I don't want us to be showered in oil money either. It's just where I wish we'd speculate a bit more on transfers, when we have it's how we've generated future transfer revenue anyway.
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Online Fromola

  • Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,670
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: Liverpool's Midfield
« Reply #18011 on: Today at 03:51:20 pm »
Quote from: Stockholm Syndrome on Today at 03:28:55 pm
And unfortunately David Moores is one of the main reasons we fell so far behind Man United and Arsenal in the 90's as we did essentially what Everton have done and failed to change and capitalise on the massive market potential in football with the Premier League. This is something we've only just caught up with now 30 years later with the current owners.

I think we need more money released by the owners if money is the reason we can't get a midfielder, but similarly I don't think we are currently with owners who are chancers and thieves and need to be driven out of our club right now. We have lived with such owners and these lot are not that.

Simply put we need midfielders, bit also considering the fact that we are the healthiest we have ever been as a club for the entirety of my 29 years on this earth, I don't think we should start protesting because we may or may not be buying midfielders

FSG have been left playing catch up off the pitch, having to build and finance two new stands over the last 5-10 years (and a new training ground). That's not helped transfer budgets along with a pandemic, although clubs like Spurs in a similar position have found a way.

The Anny Road was only rebuilt barely 20 years ago but was such a botched job and the ultimate pay cheap pay twice.
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Online Cormack Snr

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,048
Re: Liverpool's Midfield
« Reply #18012 on: Today at 03:54:47 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 03:36:31 pm
I disagree a bit of that. For me, Elliott and Jones are proper options for our team, regardless of age. Now, I wouldn't have too many of those, but you should really have some of those in the squad.

In midfield we have 8 options for 3 positions. Even 6 for 3 positions is a lot but its certainly bloated when 6 of those (Ox, Thiago, Fab, Keita, Henderson, Milner) are earning 100k or more. To me that feels far too bloated because many of those were bought for big money. Really we should have about 4 or 5 really key, reliable starters with a couple of youngsters in there.

For me we need to get back to a more slimmed down, reliable bunch of players.

A while back I said Kieta would never make it at this club and many argued and thought he would, when he went down holding his head and rolling around like a Gobshite after not being touched was the final straw for me. I like Jones but he needs to get a move on and knuckle down and he is starting to get injured far too much for someone so young, Christ if I had his chance..
Logged

Online Stockholm Syndrome

  • Djurgården Disease
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,588
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Liverpool's Midfield
« Reply #18013 on: Today at 03:55:51 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 03:47:16 pm
They can drive you up the wall but the alternative is a nation state onwership or some dodgy oligarch, especially with what it takes now to own a club of Liverpool's size. Perhaps another wet-behind-the ears American sports franchise owner like Boehly or a leveraged buy out pouring debt on to the club like the Glazers.

Levy at Spurs, Kroenke at Arsenal also had plenty of critics over the years and have both had a spell out the CL (or trophy droughts) down to their own fuzzy thinking and poor decision making at times.

It's easy to look at what other clubs are spending and feel cheated but I don't want us to be showered in oil money either.

That's it ultimately. You look at Arsenal who is being used as an example of good ownership spending because they seemingly spent well this summer, but then that ignores the past decade or so of chasing after bad money and poor decision.

You look at Levy who for the longest while was tight as fucking anything and is seemingly now pilling in the debt in his club.

Glazers who up until 2 days ago was set to have massive mass protest from admittedly a group of spoiled brats.

Even Chelsea's new owner is hard to say because it is the honeymoon period of first transfer window, and it's looking like purchases made are going to be wild and foolish for big money.

Villa's owners are sometimes shown and non-petrostate billionaires who could be a good example of owners, but you then look at Villa who spent relatively big for no real return.

You have the likes of Moshiri who is made and wasted all the money/lost all the money through sanctions. Leicester who seemed good but when you actually look is sell to buy. Everyone else is good smaller club business but nothing for a top 6 club.

While there are faults, in the PL at least I don't think you get a better owner than FSG other than Oil States or Oligarchs which I don't want. They improved every aspect of the club to be a great modern football club business.

Just they need to spend more money right now, they really do. We desperately need midfielders
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 446 447 448 449 450 [451]   Go Up
« previous next »
 