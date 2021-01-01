They can drive you up the wall but the alternative is a nation state onwership or some dodgy oligarch, especially with what it takes now to own a club of Liverpool's size. Perhaps another wet-behind-the ears American sports franchise owner like Boehly or a leveraged buy out pouring debt on to the club like the Glazers.



Levy at Spurs, Kroenke at Arsenal also had plenty of critics over the years and have both had a spell out the CL (or trophy droughts) down to their own fuzzy thinking and poor decision making at times.



It's easy to look at what other clubs are spending and feel cheated but I don't want us to be showered in oil money either.



That's it ultimately. You look at Arsenal who is being used as an example of good ownership spending because they seemingly spent well this summer, but then that ignores the past decade or so of chasing after bad money and poor decision.You look at Levy who for the longest while was tight as fucking anything and is seemingly now pilling in the debt in his club.Glazers who up until 2 days ago was set to have massive mass protest from admittedly a group of spoiled brats.Even Chelsea's new owner is hard to say because it is the honeymoon period of first transfer window, and it's looking like purchases made are going to be wild and foolish for big money.Villa's owners are sometimes shown and non-petrostate billionaires who could be a good example of owners, but you then look at Villa who spent relatively big for no real return.You have the likes of Moshiri who is made and wasted all the money/lost all the money through sanctions. Leicester who seemed good but when you actually look is sell to buy. Everyone else is good smaller club business but nothing for a top 6 club.While there are faults, in the PL at least I don't think you get a better owner than FSG other than Oil States or Oligarchs which I don't want. They improved every aspect of the club to be a great modern football club business.Just they need to spend more money right now, they really do. We desperately need midfielders