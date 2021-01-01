Put it this way, If we failed to q for the champions league the last few years then how would we had funded the Anfield Road end? It's obvious that our net spent is really low but surley there is money there to spend. All these big tv deals, concerts, membership, selling shirts and we can't afford to spend big?



Thats what makes no sense to me we have made the last two champions league finals which is estimated to have made us a ballpark figure of £200mil and we still cant spend, what will happen if we fail to qualify none of it makes any sense to me UTD fans demonstrating because there owners have only spent £723mil in the last 5 years without champions league football and us with champions league football we have spent £198mil thats a massive difference, even the much hated Mike Ashley at Newcastle spent more in his last 5 years than we did. This squad has got old together because we havent invested, klopp worked miracles but that miracle is getting older in one go now, klopp loves barella hes on record saying it, inter are skint go and offer £75 mil, go and buy caicedo from Brighton for £40mil and sesko for £50ml thats keita ox and firmino replaced and gives us a much stronger squad this season or do nothing and miss out on champions league football and struggle to attract the players that want champions league football, FSG need to step up weve spent net £150mil lessThan Nottingham forest for gods sake.