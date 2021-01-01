« previous next »
Liverpool's Midfield

Re: Liverpool's Midfield
Reply #17920
Quote from: rossipersempre
Now now Al, the Werner deal (bullet dodged eh) was nixed due to his price and the impact of COVID. Youre (conveniently?) forgetting we spent 40m on Jota instead.
The difference is that the fee we paid for Diogo was spread over 4/5 years while Leipzig wanted Werner's release clause upfront.
Re: Liverpool's Midfield
Reply #17921
Quote from: Xanderzone
He wanted to sign Tchouameni for a club record so clearly wasn't okay with his midfield.

at the risk of opening a can of rhetorical worms ... that is certainly the accepted truth on RAWK, although it exists in the absence of real evidence proving it is correct.

unless I missed something apart from transfer rumour crap?
Re: Liverpool's Midfield
Reply #17922
Quote from: KevLFC
Put it this way, If we failed to q for the champions league the last few years then how would we had funded the Anfield Road end? It's obvious that our net spent is really low but surley there is money there to spend. All these big tv deals, concerts, membership, selling shirts and we can't afford to spend big?

Thats what makes no sense to me we have made the last two champions league finals which is estimated to have made us a ballpark figure of £200mil and we still cant spend, what will happen if we fail to qualify none of it makes any sense to me UTD fans demonstrating because there owners have only spent £723mil in the last 5 years without champions league football and us with champions league football we have spent £198mil thats a massive difference, even the much hated Mike Ashley at Newcastle spent more in his last 5 years than we did. This squad has got old together because we havent invested, klopp worked miracles but that miracle is getting older in one go now, klopp loves barella hes on record saying it, inter are skint go and offer £75 mil, go and buy caicedo from Brighton for £40mil and sesko for £50ml thats keita ox and firmino replaced and gives us a much stronger squad this season or do nothing and miss out on champions league football and struggle to attract the players that want champions league football, FSG need to step up weve spent net £150mil less
Than Nottingham forest for gods sake.
Re: Liverpool's Midfield
Reply #17923
Quote from: SamLad
at the risk of opening a can of rhetorical worms ... that is certainly the accepted truth on RAWK, although it exists in the absence of real evidence proving it is correct.

unless I missed something apart from transfer rumour crap?
Player himself came out and said he met/spoke with Klopp but had already made his mind up.
Re: Liverpool's Midfield
Reply #17924
We're not buying another centre forward for £50m after signing Nunez, if you're hoping that will happen then you're setting yourself up for disappointment.
Re: Liverpool's Midfield
Reply #17925
Quote from: SamLad
at the risk of opening a can of rhetorical worms ... that is certainly the accepted truth on RAWK, although it exists in the absence of real evidence proving it is correct.

unless I missed something apart from transfer rumour crap?
What form would that take?

EDIT: Just seen rossie’s post.
Re: Liverpool's Midfield
Reply #17926
Quote from: rossipersempre
Player himself came out and said he met/spoke with Klopp but had already made his mind up.

never saw that.  ta.
Re: Liverpool's Midfield
Reply #17927
Quote from: MonsLibpool
The difference is that the fee we paid for Diogo was spread over 4/5 years while Leipzig wanted Werner's release clause upfront.

So who would you prefer?

Jota or Werner?
Re: Liverpool's Midfield
Reply #17928
Quote from: Oskar
We're not buying another centre forward for £50m after signing Nunez, if you're hoping that will happen then you're setting yourself up for disappointment.

And there lies the problem firmino unfortunately isnt the player he was and he will leave for free at the end of the season, and we play a front 3 and only have 4 forwards ridiculous.
Re: Liverpool's Midfield
Reply #17929
Quote from: Red Bird
What form would that take?
a sworn affidavit would help.

if not then this works.

Quote from: rossipersempre on Today at 06:05:20 pm
Player himself came out and said he met/spoke with Klopp but had already made his mind up.

btw I think I'm just in an argumentative mood today .... for some reason ....
Re: Liverpool's Midfield
Reply #17930
Quote from: So... Howard Phillips
So who would you prefer?

Jota or Werner?
Obviously Jota.
Re: Liverpool's Midfield
Reply #17931
Quote from: SamLad
at the risk of opening a can of rhetorical worms ... that is certainly the accepted truth on RAWK, although it exists in the absence of real evidence proving it is correct.

unless I missed something apart from transfer rumour crap?

We wanted Tchouameni but the idea we were going to pay a club record fee for him is doubtful at best.

The club briefed that they had no interest in a bidding war and before Real stepped in the fee was touted at around 40 mill.
Re: Liverpool's Midfield
Reply #17932
Quote from: Redric1970
And there lies the problem firmino unfortunately isnt the player he was and he will leave for free at the end of the season, and we play a front 3 and only have 4 forwards ridiculous.

Salah, Jota, Diaz, Nunez, Firmino - five forwards. Six if you include Carvalho but he may be more of an attacking mid.
Re: Liverpool's Midfield
Reply #17933
Quote from: So... Howard Phillips
Salah, Jota, Diaz, Nunez, Firmino - five forwards. Six if you include Carvalho but he may be more of an attacking mid.

Think he meant itll be 4 next season if we dont replace Bobby
Re: Liverpool's Midfield
Reply #17934
Quote from: rossipersempre
Player himself came out and said he met/spoke with Klopp but had already made his mind up.

There is no evidence that he rejected us only speculation. The Spanish press claimed Jurgen called him and even flew to France to try and convince him but that has never been corroborated. The player did say that once Real Madrid called his mind was made up, but again nothing to say he rejected us. It might all be true but apart from press speculation, and Spanish press at that, nothing else.
