Liverpool's Midfield

Re: Liverpool's Midfield
Reply #17880 on: Today at 02:36:47 pm
Quote from: Redric1970 on Today at 01:18:37 pm
Barella is every bit as good as Bellingham make inter an offer they cant refuse they are skint and klopp is a massive fan.

Could not agree more. Barella is way better than Bellingham and, at 25, still has his best years ahead of him. He is aggressive, technically excellent, an incredibly hard worker, presses like a maniac, is composed on the ball and a true box-to-box midfielder, dare I say in the Gerrard mould.

He would be my first choice over any other midfielder the planet. Plus, in all likelihood, he would cost less then Bellingham both in terms of transfer fee and wages.
Re: Liverpool's Midfield
Reply #17881 on: Today at 02:37:23 pm
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 12:52:00 pm
There is no timeline on Jota and Konate.

Its not going to suddenly improve and if we dont get a good points return from next six then we are in trouble

Jota is back in a week
Re: Liverpool's Midfield
Reply #17882 on: Today at 02:38:49 pm
Quote from: rossipersempre on Today at 02:02:24 pm
Finally some common sense. He seems to have a great mentality and apparently idolised Gerrard (hence the link) but beyond that, his agents will have him hawked to the highest bidder which most likely wont be us.

Personally, before the window shuts, Id be chucking a massive too good to refuse offer to Inter for Barella. No fucking about. Just as we did with Alisson, Fabinho and this summer, Darwin.

Amen to that!
Re: Liverpool's Midfield
Reply #17883 on: Today at 02:41:36 pm
Quote from: rossipersempre on Today at 02:28:48 pm
Except he signed for Wolves last week.

Not if we'd moved in June as the post quite clearly says smart arse
Re: Liverpool's Midfield
Reply #17884 on: Today at 02:46:46 pm
I think there's way, way too much talk about Jude Bellingham.

Firstly, he might be excellent but he's being spoken about as the saviour of Liverpool FC, we could get him and he could underwhelm in the same way Sancho has done, Or Lukaku or Werner or whoever you want to choose - then what?

Secondly, he might decide that he wants to play for Real Madrid or Man City instead and then we're left waiting for a bus that'll never come - then what?

I personally think the club should have recruited TWO midfielders this summer, who were ready to come in immediately and make a difference to a completely washed out, overworked and stale midfield.

We're pinning our hopes on a 19 year old who we might not even get.
Re: Liverpool's Midfield
Reply #17885 on: Today at 02:48:55 pm
Could we have an open day where any decent midfielders can come along to us and make us an offer to join. Failing that I hope we have some decent negotiations going on otherwise its going to be a long and stressful season.

We need to address problems every season and not wait around for one player who may or may not be the next VVD.
Re: Liverpool's Midfield
Reply #17886 on: Today at 02:51:15 pm
Quote from: Mister Flip Flop on Today at 02:33:00 pm
He's very much over hyped because he's English imo. Iv'e watched him a few times now and iv'e never thought "wow this kid is special" after a game. He's an improvement on what we have maybe yes maybe no but definitely not worth the figures being talked about. Would be an option at 30-40m but it's madness paying more than that.

Maybe that says more about you? He is 19, he was starting  big CL games and scoring against the likes of City at 18, he is very much special, English or not.
Re: Liverpool's Midfield
Reply #17887 on: Today at 03:09:21 pm
Quote from: Coolie High on Today at 02:51:15 pm
Maybe that says more about you? He is 19, he was starting  big CL games and scoring against the likes of City at 18, he is very much special, English or not.

the "he's not that good" is a defense mechanism in the event we don't sign him. lol.
Re: Liverpool's Midfield
Reply #17888 on: Today at 03:11:29 pm
Quote from: grenny158 on Today at 02:36:47 pm
Could not agree more. Barella is way better than Bellingham and, at 25, still has his best years ahead of him. He is aggressive, technically excellent, an incredibly hard worker, presses like a maniac, is composed on the ball and a true box-to-box midfielder, dare I say in the Gerrard mould.

He would be my first choice over any other midfielder the planet. Plus, in all likelihood, he would cost less then Bellingham both in terms of transfer fee and wages.

100% hes my first choice signing by a mile, and klopp is well documented as being a massive fan, inter are financially knackered we should get him
No Matter the cost.
Re: Liverpool's Midfield
Reply #17889 on: Today at 03:38:40 pm
Quote from: A-Bomb on Today at 02:30:34 pm
I'd have really liked us to have moved on the Ox and Keita this summer, not signed Jordan to a new contract and have been looking at Barella as a starter (Fabinho, Barella and Thiago) and Ramsey as a longer term project who could also contribute immediately in certain games.

Then the following summer a player in the 24-26 age bracket coming in - so in essence, 3 out, 3 in by next summer.
Klopp doesn’t seem to be that kind of manager but I’ll wager the Liverpool managers of old, especially Paisley, would have moved a number of our players on before they had lost their legs.
Re: Liverpool's Midfield
Reply #17890 on: Today at 03:45:22 pm
Quote from: Sangria on Today at 02:03:32 pm
And the young CMs we have coming through aren't known for the qualities that we can see are lacking in midfield. We don't need the next Gerrard. A young Mascherano or even Momo is what we need. 2 CMs with lots of legs.

For me, this in a nutshell. It's not like we're known for our technical midfielders. Thiago and to an extent Keita are the only ones you would consider technical.
Re: Liverpool's Midfield
Reply #17891 on: Today at 03:54:04 pm
Quote from: newterp on Today at 02:37:23 pm
Jota is back in a week

Lets see.
Re: Liverpool's Midfield
Reply #17892 on: Today at 03:54:09 pm
Quote from: Red Bird on Today at 03:38:40 pm
Klopp doesnt seem to be that kind of manager but Ill wager the Liverpool managers of old, especially Paisley, would have moved a number of our players on before they had lost their legs.

Klopp has moved on many players when they didn't suit his play style. He can be ruthless, however we don't know what goes on behind the scenes regarding finances.
Re: Liverpool's Midfield
Reply #17893 on: Today at 03:55:53 pm
Quote from: Coolie High on Today at 02:51:15 pm
Maybe that says more about you? He is 19, he was starting  big CL games and scoring against the likes of City at 18, he is very much special, English or not.
Like puff of whatever these Bellingham ain't that good posters are smoking🤣
Is probably going to be the most sought after midfielder on the planet in the next couple of years.
Re: Liverpool's Midfield
Reply #17894 on: Today at 04:15:11 pm
All the speculation about transfer funds is ignoring the money FSG are spending on the Annie Road end.

That could be a factor in the lack of extra cash being available and the "we'll wait till the right guy is available at the right price" mantra.
Re: Liverpool's Midfield
Reply #17895 on: Today at 04:17:19 pm
Quote from: lgvkarlos on Today at 03:55:53 pm
Like puff of whatever these Bellingham ain't that good posters are smoking🤣
Is probably going to be the most sought after midfielder on the planet in the next couple of years.

Wait and see, we have seen plenty of these sort before who dont cut it.
Re: Liverpool's Midfield
Reply #17896 on: Today at 04:18:41 pm
Quote from: SamLad on Today at 04:15:11 pm
All the speculation about transfer funds is ignoring the money FSG are spending on the Annie Road end.

That could be a factor in the lack of extra cash being available and the "we'll wait till the right guy is available at the right price" mantra.

The extra 7000 seats at Anfield Road won't be any comfort to people when the Klopp era is over and we probably go back to being a Europa League team.

While we have this once in a lifetime manager we should be bending over backwards to deliver him the best squad possible and FSG aren't doing that.
Re: Liverpool's Midfield
Reply #17897 on: Today at 04:19:11 pm
Quote from: lgvkarlos on Today at 03:55:53 pm
Like puff of whatever these Bellingham ain't that good posters are smoking🤣
Is probably going to be the most sought after midfielder on the planet in the next couple of years.
For me, the issue is that we need 2/3 midfielders. Spending £100m on a youngster seems steep considering the fact that we can get similar/better players now that are more experienced.
Re: Liverpool's Midfield
Reply #17898 on: Today at 04:20:48 pm
Quote from: SamLad on Today at 04:15:11 pm
All the speculation about transfer funds is ignoring the money FSG are spending on the Annie Road end.

That could be a factor in the lack of extra cash being available and the "we'll wait till the right guy is available at the right price" mantra.


I doubt that has any bearing on our on field spend or maybe I'm giving them too much credit.
    • Some Film Reviews what I dun
Re: Liverpool's Midfield
Reply #17899 on: Today at 04:21:30 pm
Quote from: SamLad on Today at 04:15:11 pm
All the speculation about transfer funds is ignoring the money FSG are spending on the Annie Road end.

That could be a factor in the lack of extra cash being available and the "we'll wait till the right guy is available at the right price" mantra.
Afraid this is a terrible idea as we tumble out of title contention and then find top four a struggle. It also seems hard to reconcile with the money earned from last season's runs. Quite simply Klopp needs to
Push the owners now, or the rebuild will take longer, meanwhile the likes of Chelsea and Arsenal will
start getting more and more right in their squads.
Re: Liverpool's Midfield
Reply #17900 on: Today at 04:26:33 pm
Quote from: Red Bird on Today at 03:38:40 pm
Klopp doesnt seem to be that kind of manager but Ill wager the Liverpool managers of old, especially Paisley, would have moved a number of our players on before they had lost their legs.

Just how many players can you bring in every season to refresh the team? Not a criticism here, just looking for real world examples that aren't city or Chelsea. Since the title we've signed Thiago, Konate, Jota, Diaz and Nunez. Plus two back up full backs. We've obviously not rebuilt the midfield in the same profile as the front 3 ie age 22-25, good enough to make an impact but raw enough to not start every game. If we'd added 2 like that as most suggest we would have bought 7 first team players at pretty high prices plus two back ups within 2 years of winning the league. Plus two talented youngsters in Elliot and Carvalho. It's bloody hard to do. Has anyone bought and integrated that many players in a short space of time? I'm not criticising here just curious if I'm overplaying how difficult that job is to do
Re: Liverpool's Midfield
Reply #17901 on: Today at 04:34:00 pm
Quote from: Xanderzone on Today at 04:18:41 pm
The extra 7000 seats at Anfield Road won't be any comfort to people when the Klopp era is over and we probably go back to being a Europa League team.

While we have this once in a lifetime manager we should be bending over backwards to deliver him the best squad possible and FSG aren't doing that.

Upgrading capacity is building for the future same as upgrading the Main Stand.  FSG for all we know were told by Klopp he was ok with the squad so this year focus on the rebuilding.

Pure speculation of course but that's what we all do.
Re: Liverpool's Midfield
Reply #17902 on: Today at 04:48:31 pm
Quote from: Guz-kop on Today at 04:26:33 pm
Just how many players can you bring in every season to refresh the team? Not a criticism here, just looking for real world examples that aren't city or Chelsea. Since the title we've signed Thiago, Konate, Jota, Diaz and Nunez. Plus two back up full backs. We've obviously not rebuilt the midfield in the same profile as the front 3 ie age 22-25, good enough to make an impact but raw enough to not start every game. If we'd added 2 like that as most suggest we would have bought 7 first team players at pretty high prices plus two back ups within 2 years of winning the league. Plus two talented youngsters in Elliot and Carvalho. It's bloody hard to do. Has anyone bought and integrated that many players in a short space of time? I'm not criticising here just curious if I'm overplaying how difficult that job is to do


Our midfield options are criminal if you go through the players.

Keita made of glass and will move for nothing at the end of the season
Ox made of thin glass and will move for nothing at the end of the season
Thiago 30 great player but has played less than 40% of
Our games
Milner 36 great servant but hes 36
Hendo 31 his legs are going unfortunately
Fabinho great player but will be 30 next season
Carvalho one for the future
Elliot one for the future

Thats criminal that weve got to this point and have a net spend of £5mil, barella and caicedo would be a great start along with sesko who would replace firmino who can also move for free at the end of the season, lack of spending has got us here, and what I dont understand is when people say you need champions league football to be able to spend, well in the last 2 years weve reached 2 finals and made £200mil just from the champions league alone and yet still spend less than West Ham, notts forest, spurs, West Ham, Aston Villa, Man City, Man Utd, wolves, spurs, arsenal, Chelsea, Newcastle,what the hell Are we going to do if we dont make the champions league crazy.
Re: Liverpool's Midfield
Reply #17903 on: Today at 04:50:54 pm
Quote from: SamLad on Today at 04:34:00 pm
Upgrading capacity is building for the future same as upgrading the Main Stand.  FSG for all we know were told by Klopp he was ok with the squad so this year focus on the rebuilding.

Pure speculation of course but that's what we all do.

He wanted to sign Tchouameni for a club record so clearly wasn't okay with his midfield.
Re: Liverpool's Midfield
Reply #17904 on: Today at 04:54:28 pm
Quote from: Xanderzone on Today at 04:50:54 pm
He wanted to sign Tchouameni for a club record so clearly wasn't okay with his midfield.
And he should have had a plan B then (*cough Barella*) because Tchouameni was always going to be a Hail Mary.
Re: Liverpool's Midfield
Reply #17905 on: Today at 04:58:35 pm
Getting at least one midfielder in is the need we have. Our defense and attack is sorted but midfield is really a complex situation. 2 mids in Keita and Ox will leave next year. Milner same. Hendo, Fab and Thiago are aging. You cannot depend on them being injury free. Even if we get bellingham, we will need more. Carvalho or Elliott can cover but will not be the mainstay of the midfield. Firmino will also leave. What is the plan from owners I dont know but its clear as a day we needed to strengthen and we needed to get rid of a couple of players this season. I cannot see us buying 3 really good players next season due to budget. We need a player like Barella with experience and technique.
Re: Liverpool's Midfield
Reply #17906 on: Today at 05:02:59 pm
Quote from: mercurial on Today at 04:58:35 pm
Getting at least one midfielder in is the need we have. Our defense and attack is sorted but midfield is really a complex situation. 2 mids in Keita and Ox will leave next year. Milner same. Hendo, Fab and Thiago are aging. You cannot depend on them being injury free. Even if we get bellingham, we will need more. Carvalho or Elliott can cover but will not be the mainstay of the midfield. Firmino will also leave. What is the plan from owners I dont know but its clear as a day we needed to strengthen and we needed to get rid of a couple of players this season. I cannot see us buying 3 really good players next season due to budget. We need a player like Barella with experience and technique.

Youve pretty much made exactly the same point as I did above we need at least 2 world class midfielders and a great striker for me
Barella, caicedo (I think he will be a great player) and sesko to replace firmino, you are
Probably looking at £150mil for those 3 which would take our spending just under Nottingham forest for god sake hardly crazy.
