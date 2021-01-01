Just how many players can you bring in every season to refresh the team? Not a criticism here, just looking for real world examples that aren't city or Chelsea. Since the title we've signed Thiago, Konate, Jota, Diaz and Nunez. Plus two back up full backs. We've obviously not rebuilt the midfield in the same profile as the front 3 ie age 22-25, good enough to make an impact but raw enough to not start every game. If we'd added 2 like that as most suggest we would have bought 7 first team players at pretty high prices plus two back ups within 2 years of winning the league. Plus two talented youngsters in Elliot and Carvalho. It's bloody hard to do. Has anyone bought and integrated that many players in a short space of time? I'm not criticising here just curious if I'm overplaying how difficult that job is to do



Our midfield options are criminal if you go through the players.Keita made of glass and will move for nothing at the end of the seasonOx made of thin glass and will move for nothing at the end of the seasonThiago 30 great player but has played less than 40% ofOur gamesMilner 36 great servant but hes 36Hendo 31 his legs are going unfortunatelyFabinho great player but will be 30 next seasonCarvalho one for the futureElliot one for the futureThats criminal that weve got to this point and have a net spend of £5mil, barella and caicedo would be a great start along with sesko who would replace firmino who can also move for free at the end of the season, lack of spending has got us here, and what I dont understand is when people say you need champions league football to be able to spend, well in the last 2 years weve reached 2 finals and made £200mil just from the champions league alone and yet still spend less than West Ham, notts forest, spurs, West Ham, Aston Villa, Man City, Man Utd, wolves, spurs, arsenal, Chelsea, Newcastle,what the hell Are we going to do if we dont make the champions league crazy.