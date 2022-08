Not so sure of that, with the form of Spurs and Arsenal it's probably gonna be one of the highest ever points totals needed for 4th, mid 70's



Apart from Bournemouth there doesn't look to be many "banker" wins this season, the standard of the midtable and bottom third teams is as high as I've ever seen it



Yeah, and teams will see us as there for the taking. There's not many easy games this season, though a lot of it rests on where fixtures fall. City got West Ham at a good time for example when they were undercooked/started slow so far. When we go there they could have found their groove again. Opening day of the season away at a newly promoted team is never ideal, City will probably get Fulham when they start a slump (similar with the Brentford away fixture last season). You could play Leicester or Villa when their managers are on the brink/players have downed tools, or when they've just been sacked and the new manager effect kicks in. The United game fell at the worst time for us given the Brentford result and all the furore that followed it, they were always going to raise it massively.2 points a game should still be achievable but only if we can sort things out. It may be a high bar for 4th this season, but everyone takes points off everyone over the season then that may leave a lower points tally than expected. Arsenal and Spurs only had the league to worry about post-Christmas last season as well, so won't be used to going on all fronts.