Ultimately in terms of building or refreshing a squad - or a midfield - the manager, recruitment staff and the owners are part of a team. There's no evidence of any significant friction within that team (as there was under Rafa, or Rodgers, for example). What we have now is a result of that team working together.



As someone pointed out elsewhere, there's a glaring gap in the age profile in midfield between 21 year old Curtis Jones - and 27 year old Naby Keita. Not a single midfielder in their physical prime; the two closest to it (Keita plus Ox) are the most injury prone. Our usual first choice trio over the last season or two are 28 (29 in a couple of months), 32 and 31.



Some people don't 'like' talking about age profiles, but that's a risk. It's worse when at least three of the group have regular significant injury issues (and that's ignoring Jones, as you can't assume a youngster getting a couple of injuries means he'll be prone for the rest of his career). As a result, others are being played beyond their usefulness at this stage (Milner), or overplayed beyond their physical capability at this stage (Henderson/Fabinho).



However we got here, the balance and age profile is wrong. The difficulty in correcting it does include FSG's willingness (or not) to invest beyond self-generated income - but the players we need to replace/upgrade are incredibly difficult to sell - not that they could pass a medical. At this point, the doom-mongers pointing out the risk of us dropping out of the top four, let alone challenging for the title, have some merit to their argument. We have an attack already in transition (including the precise role of the fullbacks in attack); suddenly, while lacking a bit of creativity from midfield isn't news, we're also lacking intensity and energy. That's not sustainable. We probably won't go on a nasty losing run, but with growing uncertainty front and back, with very little contribution at all in the middle, we could end up drawing plenty more games.



We need at least one midfielder, and the scouts can set their age filter to early-mid 20s. If we can't shift Keita or Ox this window, as seems virtually certain, then we'll need to dip into next year's budget. And that may explain the reluctance, if buying a second-best option now actually prevents us getting our first choice next year, too.



