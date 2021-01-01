« previous next »
Nobby Reserve

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Liverpool's Midfield
Reply #17800 on: Today at 11:20:53 am
Quote from: Mister Flip Flop on Today at 10:57:38 am
Look at the end of the day it's pointless going back and forth on this. FSG aren't going to change course now. There will be no panic buying imo and we just have to hope injuries improve quickly and we can stay in the race. Should Ox/Naby/Milner/Bobby etc.. have been moved on yeah i can see the logic behind that but we either trust and support the manager to know what he's doing or we don't.



So we should all settle back in our seats and watch the decline in mute silence? Because, like, FSG aren't going to change?



Mister Flip Flop

  
  
  
  
Re: Liverpool's Midfield
Reply #17801 on: Today at 11:23:05 am
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Today at 11:20:53 am


So we should all settle back in our seats and watch the decline in mute silence? Because, like, FSG aren't going to change?

What decline? It's 3 matches into the season. We won 2 cups last season and went all the way in the league and champions league.


MonsLibpool

  
  
  
  
Re: Liverpool's Midfield
Reply #17802 on: Today at 11:25:04 am
Quote from: Mister Flip Flop on Today at 11:23:05 am
What decline? It's 3 matches into the season. We won 2 cups last season and went all the way in the league and champions league.
Last season is irrelevant.
Mister Flip Flop

  
  
  
  
Re: Liverpool's Midfield
Reply #17803 on: Today at 11:28:53 am
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 11:25:04 am
Last season is irrelevant.

So 3 matches is a decline now?


Redric1970

  
  
  
  
Re: Liverpool's Midfield
Reply #17804 on: Today at 11:29:40 am
Lets be honest its coming to a head now ox, firmino, keita are out of contract at the end of the season that will leave us with a 37 year old Milner, 32 year old hendo, 30 year old Fabinho and 31 year old Thiago and two teenagers in midfield and up front salah, Diaz and Nunez and I cant think of anyone after that you are looking at a whopping spend to get that up To scratch its a perfect storm and its very close now.
redmark

  
  
  
  
Re: Liverpool's Midfield
Reply #17805 on: Today at 11:33:28 am
Ultimately in terms of building or refreshing a squad - or a midfield - the manager, recruitment staff and the owners are part of a team. There's no evidence of any significant friction within that team (as there was under Rafa, or Rodgers, for example). What we have now is a result of that team working together.

As someone pointed out elsewhere, there's a glaring gap in the age profile in midfield between 21 year old Curtis Jones - and 27 year old Naby Keita. Not a single midfielder in their physical prime; the two closest to it (Keita plus Ox) are the most injury prone. Our usual first choice trio over the last season or two are 28 (29 in a couple of months), 32 and 31.

Some people don't 'like' talking about age profiles, but that's a risk. It's worse when at least three of the group have regular significant injury issues (and that's ignoring Jones, as you can't assume a youngster getting a couple of injuries means he'll be prone for the rest of his career). As a result, others are being played beyond their usefulness at this stage (Milner), or overplayed beyond their physical capability at this stage (Henderson/Fabinho).

However we got here, the balance and age profile is wrong. The difficulty in correcting it does include FSG's willingness (or not) to invest beyond self-generated income - but the players we need to replace/upgrade are incredibly difficult to sell - not that they could pass a medical. At this point, the doom-mongers pointing out the risk of us dropping out of the top four, let alone challenging for the title, have some merit to their argument. We have an attack already in transition (including the precise role of the fullbacks in attack); suddenly, while lacking a bit of creativity from midfield isn't news, we're also lacking intensity and energy. That's not sustainable. We probably won't go on a nasty losing run, but with growing uncertainty front and back, with very little contribution at all in the middle, we could end up drawing plenty more games.

We need at least one midfielder, and the scouts can set their age filter to early-mid 20s. If we can't shift Keita or Ox this window, as seems virtually certain, then we'll need to dip into next year's budget. And that may explain the reluctance, if buying a second-best option now actually prevents us getting our first choice next year, too.




petercormack

  
  
  
  
Re: Liverpool's Midfield
Reply #17806 on: Today at 11:35:27 am
Play a 4231 formation with Salah the 1 upfront until Nunez returns and offers an alternative to Salah in that position. Also Jota can play in that position when he returns and Salah moves to one of the 3 attacking mids (he's being worked out too much by the opposition in his current role and not getting the service from our current disfunctional midfield.

This would allow Carvalho, Elliot and 1 other e.g. Jones to play the attacking 3 mids, as well as Salah. It will mean we can introduce Carvalho sooner to play the #10 role he knows

Then it's Fab & Hendo as the 2 deeper mids.

Think this gets the best out of the midfield players we have an possibly what is was intended for both Elliot and Carvalho. Can't see how either play to their strengths in a 433 formation e.g. Elliot is not quick enough to replace Salah's role and not savvy enough yet for the central midfield role

Only play Milner in midfield when need to close it down in the last 20 min

Simples :)
redwillow

  
  
  
  
Re: Liverpool's Midfield
Reply #17807 on: Today at 11:35:43 am
you know what we're missing? A midfielder, who might not score 10 goals a year or register any assists, that is available for 99% of the season, who win's balls back and keeps the game flowing with his side ways and 5 yard passes. Unfortunately we never replaced him and he has now broke his leg
MonsLibpool

  
  
  
  
Re: Liverpool's Midfield
Reply #17808 on: Today at 11:37:35 am
Quote from: Mister Flip Flop on Today at 11:28:53 am
So 3 matches is a decline now?
It will be if we don't react and rectify our problems.
Ravishing Rick Rude

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Liverpool's Midfield
Reply #17809 on: Today at 11:54:52 am
Quote from: Mister Flip Flop on Today at 10:59:00 am
He's 31 not 51. There's another few seasons in the tank let's back him eh.

Hendo is all about stamina and energy and not so much about skills. Playmaker midfielders like Modric and Pirlo have long careers, but when you're all about energy and power, age will catch you. Even top midfielder Gerrard age 32/33 wasn't anywhere near his best.

As others have said, he should take Milner's role, and Hendo's role should take someone else (Bellingham?)

 





Sharado

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Liverpool's Midfield
Reply #17810 on: Today at 12:03:22 pm
Quote from: Mister Flip Flop on Today at 10:47:50 am
Jesus Christ a few poor games and posters turning on the club captain. He guy has ran through walls for the club the last few seasons. Some right pricks "supporting" this club.

He shouldn't be starting big games for us. His level has dropped. We need energy in our midfield and he doesn't currently provide it.

He'll know he's not doing well enough, as Captain being taken off at old Trafford because you're being over run by their snail pace midfield is embarrassing. But again I don't blame him. We should have better options that don't leave him so woefully exposed as his legs start to go. 
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on March  7, 2019, 02:16:00 pm


redwillow

  
  
  
  
Re: Liverpool's Midfield
Reply #17811 on: Today at 12:09:58 pm
When everyone is fit, our best midfield three is Fabinho, Henderson, Thiago.

Now we are in an injury crisis and we are benching the two that are fit?  :butt
RainbowFlick

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: Liverpool's Midfield
Reply #17812 on: Today at 12:10:13 pm
Quote from: redwillow on Today at 11:35:43 am
you know what we're missing? A midfielder, who might not score 10 goals a year or register any assists, that is available for 99% of the season, who win's balls back and keeps the game flowing with his side ways and 5 yard passes. Unfortunately we never replaced him and he has now broke his leg

I loved Gini in his prime but keeping him around would've just kept us at a standstill whilst others improved around us. His last season and time at Barca showed a decline in his talents - it wasn't the solid 7/10 performances we expected from him. We should've replaced him with a dependable squad player though and added another that's closer to a starter.


redwillow

  
  
  
  
Re: Liverpool's Midfield
Reply #17813 on: Today at 12:12:35 pm
Quote from: RainbowFlick on Today at 12:10:13 pm
I loved Gini in his prime but keeping him around would've just kept us at a standstill whilst others improved around us. His last season and time at Barca showed a decline in his talents - it wasn't the solid 7/10 performances we expected from him. We should've replaced him with a dependable squad player though and added another that's closer to a starter.

agree that was my point, we didn't replace him with what he offered. And what makes it more annoying, a player who drops 7/10's every week shouldnt be too hard to find or too expensive
Dr Otto

  
  
  
Re: Liverpool's Midfield
Reply #17814 on: Today at 12:14:24 pm
Its frustrating that two of our currently injured midfielders remain at the club, as they arent what is required even if their fitness records were better. As others above has pointed out, we need someone in their 20s with good fitness, stamina, and with defensive nous. We seem a bit too attack-focused at the moment and the midfield is there to be walked through.
lgvkarlos

  
  
  
  
Re: Liverpool's Midfield
Reply #17815 on: Today at 12:21:02 pm
Quote from: redwillow on Today at 12:09:58 pm
When everyone is fit, our best midfield three is Fabinho, Henderson, Thiago.

Now we are in an injury crisis and we are benching the two that are fit?  :butt
Thiago, Fabinho and Keita for me but thats just a pipe dream. More chance of matching the lottery numbers😒
lgvkarlos

  
  
  
  
Re: Liverpool's Midfield
Reply #17816 on: Today at 12:22:45 pm
It seems we are holding out for Bellingham but don't get top four this season we have no chance.
We need a good midfielder now.
Fromola

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Liverpool's Midfield
Reply #17817 on: Today at 12:25:52 pm
Quote from: Redric1970 on Today at 11:29:40 am
Lets be honest its coming to a head now ox, firmino, keita are out of contract at the end of the season that will leave us with a 37 year old Milner, 32 year old hendo, 30 year old Fabinho and 31 year old Thiago and two teenagers in midfield and up front salah, Diaz and Nunez and I cant think of anyone after that you are looking at a whopping spend to get that up To scratch its a perfect storm and its very close now.

For a club that likes to pat itself on the back of how meticulous we are and everything is perfectly planned, via in-house books or puff pieces to the likes of James Pearce on The Athletic, it's a fucking shambles frankly what's happened with the midfield, along with this injury situation. Nor is it an anomaly with 20/21 fresh in the memory.

