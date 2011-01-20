Or the idea that merely signing another midfield player will be a panacea. Or that had we done so we'd have definitely won the first two games.
All nonsense, of course. In reality a new player would probably take time to get up to speed, settle in and start making an impact. And this applies even more if we listen to sagacious advice of transfer junkies and not aim for the right player, as Klopp and co are doing, but just get any old 'I can't believe there isn't a player out there that will improve us' type in order to satisfy fan demands.
In any case, the points we have lost weren't down to a lack of a new player. They were down to the existing players not quite performing at the levels they can. And that's indicative of a cause unrelated to lack of purchases.
The midfield are this season's scapegoats after only 2 games. In 2020/21 it was our depleted defence, and if we hadn't bought Nunez/extended Mo's deal, people would probably be crying about our forward line with Jota injured.
How quickly people forget a 63-game high pressure season that would exhaust any squad in world football, not least with the busy pre-season that followed, the Nations League, Charity Shield, and early season start. The most games we've ever played, and the furthest anyone has gone in the pursuit of the Holy grail of English football.
If we want to compete on 4 fronts then we need to accept the risks, and getting to 3 cup finals and within 90 minutes of the title was going to catch up with us eventually. Yes, it would be great if everyone was as durable as Mo or if we'd kept Gini, but they aren't and we didn't. We played more games, ran more miles and pressed more often than any team in the league (and probably in Europe). These are mentality monsters but they're not robots.
These midfielders were part of a squad that came within 2 games of something never achieved before by any team. We might well bring another one in before the window closes, but until now, replacing Mane and keeping Mo has clearly been the priority. We can't solve everything in one transfer window, and even if we could there's no guarantees they would solve all our issues (or remain injury free).