Re: Liverpool's Midfield
« Reply #17560 on: Yesterday at 01:38:35 am »
Quote from: Egyptian36 on Yesterday at 12:42:13 am
Most people doesn't care about the play style of our midfield or want a City like concept. They just want a reliable balanced midfield, midfielders who aren't injury-prone.

Id also suggest that all of our midfield players are on the slow side. That isnt a big problem but, at times, it shows up.
Fabinho, Thiago, Milner, Henderson, Jones, Keita and Elliott are not fast. Ox is probably our fastest midfield player but he has become one of the most injury prone.

Im not sure why we havent strengthened our midfield recently as we did with our attack and defence.
Re: Liverpool's Midfield
« Reply #17561 on: Yesterday at 01:47:32 am »
Quote from: stockdam on Yesterday at 01:38:35 am
Id also suggest that all of our midfield players are on the slow side. That isnt a big problem but, at times, it shows up.
Fabinho, Thiago, Milner, Henderson, Jones, Keita and Elliott are not fast. Ox is probably our fastest midfield player but he has become one of the most injury prone.

Im not sure why we havent strengthened our midfield recently as we did with our attack and defence.

We have lots of midfielders. Unfortunately, few of them are trustworthy. We needed to decide on what we needed and got rid of what we didn't. We didn't manage to do so, so we have superficial numbers but rather fewer real numbers.
Re: Liverpool's Midfield
« Reply #17562 on: Yesterday at 03:34:35 am »
Reading the negativity concerning our midfield - however rationally argued or not the comments may be - of these last few pages Im beginning to doubt whether I did actually witness the same midfielders just a few months ago help our team finish FIVE points clear of City [points totals adjusted for those City games against Wolves and Everton and our game against Spurs which saw some of the most abominable refereeing/VAR decisions Ive ever seen  :)], win two cups and so narrowly lose a Champions League final by a single goal [a breakaway at that] and only due to a goalkeeper having the game of his life.

Bloodyhell guys I cant believe some of the posts virtually writing off our midfield capabilities as if last season belonged to an entirely distant era. Blimey, were only two games into the season, one of which wasnt good but the other saw a vast improvement and both of which saw us create enough opportunities to have won given a modicum of luck. The rash of injuries is a sickener but for goodness sake lets stop talking about ourselves and particularly our midfield as if were no hopers. These lads - midfielders included - are serial winners as is our amazing manager. None of them are past it as some seem to be suggesting and these initial blips will soon be rectified. Starting this coming Monday night.
Re: Liverpool's Midfield
« Reply #17563 on: Yesterday at 05:51:31 am »
Three responses to this.
1) plenty of people were pointing out issues in the midfield last season. At times it was baffling open which led to us giving up leads in a few PL games. At times it was totally unable to keep and progress the ball, like against Chelsea in the new year. At times it looked very one paced. Now we sorted lots of these issues for the big run we went on. But, significantly, Thiago was mostly available in the 2nd half of the season. Without Thiago the midfield often looked and performed  pretty averagely. Its important to say that he was fit when it most mattered last season but he was out a lot. A midfield that relies on an injury prone 30 year old is probably not a good idea.

2) the players are another year older. In Milner, Henderson and Thiagos case that means a potential or actual regression. Its not all bad news because Im Elliot and Jones case it could mean progression. But at the minute, given the issues with robustness and athleticism, the downsides of 3 of our players getting older and one (Fabinho) looking older than his years at points, outweigh the upside.

3) when we were prepared to drop 80 million euros or whatever it was on a midfielder earlier in the summer it confirmed to us that Klopp feels similarly about the midfield, that there was room for a significant upgrade. We ended up spending even more on Nunez (although offset by the Mane money) but at the time that would have been significantly more than wed spent on almost any player ever, aside from a couple.
Re: Liverpool's Midfield
« Reply #17564 on: Yesterday at 05:58:21 am »
Quote from: Timbo's Goals on Yesterday at 03:34:35 am


Its the Interweb, Timbo. Even older supporters who should know better have fallen victim. Makes me sometimes want to pull out what little hair on my head l have left.
Re: Liverpool's Midfield
« Reply #17565 on: Yesterday at 07:19:28 am »
Quote from: Knight on Yesterday at 05:51:31 am
Three responses to this.
1) plenty of people were pointing out issues in the midfield last season. At times it was baffling open which led to us giving up leads in a few PL games. At times it was totally unable to keep and progress the ball, like against Chelsea in the new year. At times it looked very one paced. Now we sorted lots of these issues for the big run we went on. But, significantly, Thiago was mostly available in the 2nd half of the season. Without Thiago the midfield often looked and performed  pretty averagely. Its important to say that he was fit when it most mattered last season but he was out a lot. A midfield that relies on an injury prone 30 year old is probably not a good idea.

2) the players are another year older. In Milner, Henderson and Thiagos case that means a potential or actual regression. Its not all bad news because Im Elliot and Jones case it could mean progression. But at the minute, given the issues with robustness and athleticism, the downsides of 3 of our players getting older and one (Fabinho) looking older than his years at points, outweigh the upside.

3) when we were prepared to drop 80 million euros or whatever it was on a midfielder earlier in the summer it confirmed to us that Klopp feels similarly about the midfield, that there was room for a significant upgrade. We ended up spending even more on Nunez (although offset by the Mane money) but at the time that would have been significantly more than wed spent on almost any player ever, aside from a couple.

The thing is we play with a very high risk high line. If the midfield isn't quite right that falls down. Teams are getting through our midfield too easily now. We rarely keep clean sheets anymore, despite having Ali there making big saves most weeks.

Pre Virg/Ali/Fabinho we'd need to score 3 or 4 to win a game going back to 13/14. We're not at that point but theres more pressure on the attack because the midfield aren't sufficiently protecting the defence or chipping in with goals of their own.

« Reply #17566 on: Yesterday at 07:38:19 am »
Would love to know how people think Liverpool fund the at least 3 midfielders needed, next summer, one who will cost in excess of £100m., if Bellingaham actually wants to come and doesn't get his head turned by more wages elsewhere

We have nobody to sell to fund these signings, so would love to know how people think this overhaul is even possible let alone likely
« Reply #17567 on: Yesterday at 07:40:00 am »
Quote from: Fromola on Yesterday at 07:19:28 am
The thing is we play with a very high risk high line. If the midfield isn't quite right that falls down. Teams are getting through our midfield too easily now. We rarely keep clean sheets anymore, despite having Ali there making big saves most weeks.

Pre Virg/Ali/Fabinho we'd need to score 3 or 4 to win a game going back to 13/14. We're not at that point but theres more pressure on the attack because the midfield aren't sufficiently protecting the defence or chipping in with goals of their own.



Without Ali it would have been Ali made 36 one on one saves last year, you don't often get away that year after year
Re: Liverpool's Midfield
« Reply #17568 on: Yesterday at 07:42:24 am »
Quote from: Tiz Lad on Yesterday at 07:38:19 am
Would love to know how people think Liverpool fund the at least 3 midfielders needed, next summer, one who will cost in excess of £100m., if Bellingaham actually wants to come and doesn't get his head turned by more wages elsewhere

We have nobody to sell to fund these signings, so would love to know how people think this overhaul is even possible let alone likely

I think the calibre of midfielder that we "need" (rather than would like to have) shouldn't be too expensive, and be findable in the lower leagues. Can run all day, reasonably quick, really enthusiastic and capable at defending and covering, always available. An early-mid 20s version of that is a gap in our squad as it's set up.
Re: Liverpool's Midfield
« Reply #17569 on: Yesterday at 08:13:27 am »
Quote from: Timbo's Goals on Yesterday at 03:34:35 am
Reading the negativity concerning our midfield - however rationally argued or not the comments may be - of these last few pages Im beginning to doubt whether I did actually witness the same midfielders just a few months ago help our team finish FIVE points clear of City [points totals adjusted for those City games against Wolves and Everton and our game against Spurs which saw some of the most abominable refereeing/VAR decisions Ive ever seen  :)], win two cups and so narrowly lose a Champions League final by a single goal [a breakaway at that] and only due to a goalkeeper having the game of his life.

Bloodyhell guys I cant believe some of the posts virtually writing off our midfield capabilities as if last season belonged to an entirely distant era. Blimey, were only two games into the season, one of which wasnt good but the other saw a vast improvement and both of which saw us create enough opportunities to have won given a modicum of luck. The rash of injuries is a sickener but for goodness sake lets stop talking about ourselves and particularly our midfield as if were no hopers. These lads - midfielders included - are serial winners as is our amazing manager. None of them are past it as some seem to be suggesting and these initial blips will soon be rectified. Starting this coming Monday night.

Totally agree. The way some people go on our accomplishments last season were achieved despite the midfield.
Re: Liverpool's Midfield
« Reply #17570 on: Yesterday at 08:43:56 am »
Quote from: Tiz Lad on Yesterday at 07:38:19 am
Would love to know how people think Liverpool fund the at least 3 midfielders needed, next summer, one who will cost in excess of £100m., if Bellingaham actually wants to come and doesn't get his head turned by more wages elsewhere

We have nobody to sell to fund these signings, so would love to know how people think this overhaul is even possible let alone likely

I think Bellingham is becoming a luxury we can't afford anyway if we need to sign 3 midfielders next year. You're talking crazy money for him anyway and the market is getting crazy inflated again. If we do get Bellingham that's basically the budget for the year.

Jota/Diaz/Nunez showed renewal is possible and easier if you spread it out more
Re: Liverpool's Midfield
« Reply #17571 on: Yesterday at 10:13:28 am »
If Jurgen believes in signing Jude I'm all for it. A luxury who under the guidance of our manager could (will)become one of the best midfielders in the World. So the fee as crazy as it is wouldn't be the budget for the year. It would be money spent on a player future Captain who will be around for the next decade.
Re: Liverpool's Midfield
« Reply #17572 on: Yesterday at 10:56:41 am »
Honestly prefer the low profile signings. The problem is that the players get built up way too much and then no matter how they perform, they'll never be good enough. Our best signings have always been the ones that are a little bit out of left field and under the radar.

Mane - already a good player at Southampton but became a world superstar and someone in contention for Ballon d'Or here
Matip - when he's not been injured and had a consistent run of games, he actually looks as good, if not at times better than, dare I say it, big Virgil
Salah - wasn't really wanted at Chelsea and was good but not groundbreaking at Roma, but has become one of the best forwards on the planet with us
Robertson - The best LB by some distance for a while. His stock has fallen in recent times but still a top player
Jota - nobody thought that this guy was worth signing, but his record is incredible and he scores at nearly 1 in every 2 games for us. Amazing.

I think when we buy hyped up players, they are doomed to fail. Look at Keita - really elegant classy player but we paid a huge fee and then had a whole year to wait for him to arrive and unfortunately thought we were getting some kind of Kante-Jorginho-Coutinho combined maestro that would be a world beater. Not saying that he's failed, but when the bar of expectation is set too high, then only disappointment is possible.



Re: Liverpool's Midfield
« Reply #17573 on: Yesterday at 11:05:52 am »
Quote from: Timbo's Goals on Yesterday at 03:34:35 am
Reading the negativity concerning our midfield - however rationally argued or not the comments may be - of these last few pages Im beginning to doubt whether I did actually witness the same midfielders just a few months ago help our team finish FIVE points clear of City [points totals adjusted for those City games against Wolves and Everton and our game against Spurs which saw some of the most abominable refereeing/VAR decisions Ive ever seen  :)], win two cups and so narrowly lose a Champions League final by a single goal [a breakaway at that] and only due to a goalkeeper having the game of his life.

That is part of the problem though. Last season Liverpool as a squad played more games than ever before. They then had a truncated break because of the WC in the middle of the winter. So, not only are the players jaded from last season, they have had little prep time for this one and can expect a flurry of games in the winter. That means because the midfield is old, they are likely to have stressed their bodies a lot more and will be more prone to injury than younger players.

The midfield need revitalising during the summer, not least because of the injury/age profile. This is nearly 2 years back to back of continuous play, with the core of the midfield being 32, 31/2, 28/9 and 36/7. They need young legs and unfortunately, so far at least, Jones has yet to step up and provide those hard yards.
Re: Liverpool's Midfield
« Reply #17574 on: Yesterday at 11:42:43 am »
Quote from: stockdam on Yesterday at 01:38:35 am
Id also suggest that all of our midfield players are on the slow side. That isnt a big problem but, at times, it shows up.
Fabinho, Thiago, Milner, Henderson, Jones, Keita and Elliott are not fast. Ox is probably our fastest midfield player but he has become one of the most injury prone.

Im not sure why we havent strengthened our midfield recently as we did with our attack and defence.

Wijnaldum was fast....we miss him for strength and pace. Fabinho is deceptively quick. Jones, im not so sure.
Re: Liverpool's Midfield
« Reply #17575 on: Yesterday at 02:41:02 pm »
Quote from: DonkeyWan on Yesterday at 11:05:52 am
That is part of the problem though. Last season Liverpool as a squad played more games than ever before. They then had a truncated break because of the WC in the middle of the winter. So, not only are the players jaded from last season, they have had little prep time for this one and can expect a flurry of games in the winter. That means because the midfield is old, they are likely to have stressed their bodies a lot more and will be more prone to injury than younger players.

The midfield need revitalising during the summer, not least because of the injury/age profile. This is nearly 2 years back to back of continuous play, with the core of the midfield being 32, 31/2, 28/9 and 36/7. They need young legs and unfortunately, so far at least, Jones has yet to step up and provide those hard yards.

As I said Donkey lad, there's no doubting how rational and seemingly sensible the points are that you are making. It's simply that the same players powered the team to achieving amazing heights last season and they are only marginally older so if Jurgen and his staff felt or still feel that we're desperately in need of being revitalized/reinforced from outside in order to maintain those same levels then I'm confident that something will be done. If Jurgen doesn't feel that way then I think with his microscopic insight into what is and isn't needed we just have to back his judgement and not keep thinking that from our remote perspective we actually know better than him and his staff what is or isn't needed.

Speaking for myself , I'd absolutely fucking love it if we signed another robust, jet heeled, tough tackling, goal scoring midfielder before the window closes. But if we don't then I trust 100% that there are sound reasons for not doing so that only the proximity and close insight of Jurgen and his team into what we do and don't need to achieve our goals can accurately and reliably assess.
Re: Liverpool's Midfield
« Reply #17576 on: Yesterday at 03:15:46 pm »
Been thinking with the Frenkie De Jong saga, would be worth testing the waters with a bid for him, he's also not the quickest, but has decent pace, 5ft 11, good dribbling, and passing skills with both feet, press resistant too. 25. could fill a gap for thiago or henderson.
Re: Liverpool's Midfield
« Reply #17577 on: Yesterday at 03:27:00 pm »
Quote from: sattapaartridge on Yesterday at 03:15:46 pm
Been thinking with the Frenkie De Jong saga, would be worth testing the waters with a bid for him, he's also not the quickest, but has decent pace, 5ft 11, good dribbling, and passing skills with both feet, press resistant too. 25. could fill a gap for thiago or henderson.

And earning upwards of 300k/wk. Hell of wage to fill a gap for Thiago or Henderson.
Re: Liverpool's Midfield
« Reply #17578 on: Yesterday at 03:29:42 pm »
Moving this here where it fits better from the Klopp Template thread:

In midfield you either play your best players and let that dictate the system or else you play a system and use the players that fit best. On occasion this may require experimentation (such as Henderson in the left midfield role) that doesn't work out but ultimately it's the most important area where tactics and transfer strategy should gel because the midfield functions as a unit.

Therefore knowing Fabinho's limits as the single pivot it's important to have at least one player with the footspeed and physicality to provide cover from either of the more advanced midfield roles. This has typically been Henderson but with him getting older and the fact he's the best option to play at the 6 when Fabinho isn't starting it was clear we needed an athletic CM in this window if possible or else we'd have to rely on Keita or hope for an Ox resurgence.

However if we wanted to tweak the system for certain games to have a more creative player in the RM role tasked with playing higher up the pitch then Fabinho no longer really fits (Henderson would be the better option) unless there is adequate defensive cover from the LM or the opposition poses very little counter attack threat. We can of course point to injuries as being a limiting factor so far this season, but as has been repeated ad nauseum it's not really surprising given the previous lack of availability of several players.

In terms of lineups that can function well together I'd say these were our options:

1. Fabinho + Henderson start:

Thiago/Fabinho/Henderson

With Keita and Jones as cover for Thiago (Jones preferred if we require crossfield switches)

2. Elliott starts:

Thiago/Henderson/Elliott

Keita and Milner as the cover for Thiago.

3a. Henderson not available:

Thiago/Fabinho/Keita

Jones and Milner as the cover for Thiago

3b. Henderson not available; option versus low block teams:

Keita/Fabinho/Elliott

Thiago in place of Keita only if he's 100% and we're confident there isn't much counter attacking threat.

Concurrent injuries likely to result in a lack of attacking cohesion and/or lead to to defensive vulnerability: Henderson + Fabinho, Henderson + Keita (against most opposition).

Additionally, to pair Thiago and Elliott will usually require Henderson to be fit.
Re: Liverpool's Midfield
« Reply #17579 on: Yesterday at 03:33:29 pm »
Quote from: Timbo's Goals on Yesterday at 02:41:02 pm
As I said Donkey lad, there's no doubting how rational and seemingly sensible the points are that you are making. It's simply that the same players powered the team to achieving amazing heights last season and they are only marginally older so if Jurgen and his staff felt or still feel that we're desperately in need of being revitalized/reinforced from outside in order to maintain those same levels then I'm confident that something will be done. If Jurgen doesn't feel that way then I think with his microscopic insight into what is and isn't needed we just have to back his judgement and not keep thinking that from our remote perspective we actually know better than him and his staff what is or isn't needed.

Speaking for myself , I'd absolutely fucking love it if we signed another robust, jet heeled, tough tackling, goal scoring midfielder before the window closes. But if we don't then I trust 100% that there are sound reasons for not doing so that only the proximity and close insight of Jurgen and his team into what we do and don't need to achieve our goals can accurately and reliably assess.

I don't have a problem with calls for a midfielder. I also want us to sign a midfielder. I take umbrage with the accusation that our midfield is shit apart from a couple of individuals.
Re: Liverpool's Midfield
« Reply #17580 on: Yesterday at 03:35:30 pm »
Quote from: sattapaartridge on Yesterday at 03:15:46 pm
Been thinking with the Frenkie De Jong saga, would be worth testing the waters with a bid for him, he's also not the quickest, but has decent pace, 5ft 11, good dribbling, and passing skills with both feet, press resistant too. 25. could fill a gap for thiago or henderson.

I seen a video the other day were the barcelona players were doing a sprinting drill before a game, and he kept pace with Dembele, which was a bit mad
Re: Liverpool's Midfield
« Reply #17581 on: Yesterday at 03:38:28 pm »
Quote from: Sangria on Yesterday at 03:27:00 pm
And earning upwards of 300k/wk. Hell of wage to fill a gap for Thiago or Henderson.

agree the financials dont really work, but he's a fantastic player, and available at a good age. we could pull their pants down.
Re: Liverpool's Midfield
« Reply #17582 on: Yesterday at 03:44:22 pm »
Quote from: spider-neil on Yesterday at 03:33:29 pm
I don't have a problem with calls for a midfielder. I also want us to sign a midfielder. I take umbrage with the accusation that our midfield is shit apart from a couple of individuals.
Or the idea that merely signing another midfield player will be a panacea. Or that had we done so we'd have definitely won the first two games.

All nonsense, of course. In reality a new player would probably take time to get up to speed, settle in and start making an impact. And this applies even more if we listen to sagacious advice of transfer junkies and not aim for the right player, as Klopp and co are doing, but just get any old 'I can't believe there isn't a player out there that will improve us' type in order to satisfy fan demands.

In any case, the points we have lost weren't down to a lack of a new player. They were down to the existing players not quite performing at the levels they can. And that's indicative of a cause unrelated to lack of purchases.
Re: Liverpool's Midfield
« Reply #17583 on: Yesterday at 03:54:50 pm »
Quote from: Ghost Town on Yesterday at 03:44:22 pm
Or the idea that merely signing another midfield player will be a panacea. Or that had we done so we'd have definitely won the first two games.

All nonsense, of course. In reality a new player would probably take time to get up to speed, settle in and start making an impact. And this applies even more if we listen to sagacious advice of transfer junkies and not aim for the right player, as Klopp and co are doing, but just get any old 'I can't believe there isn't a player out there that will improve us' type in order to satisfy fan demands.

In any case, the points we have lost weren't down to a lack of a new player. They were down to the existing players not quite performing at the levels they can. And that's indicative of a cause unrelated to lack of purchases.

Think squad improvement is a constant process, and rebuilds and succession plans are pretty much the norm. We've talked about the front three needing a refresh last season, and we are already seeing it happen. Think the midfield is obviously the next area where we need to rebuild, think that's not a secret. The issue becomes when we are going to do it and whether or not now is the time.

Last winter we advanced the signing of Diaz, even though we didn't really need him at that point. But it energized our season, and we finished with two trophies, with him being a big part of it. There is obviously no proof that we would have finished any worse without him in the squad, but it is fairly hard to argue otherwise. We're in a similar situation now where we have an aging midfield that will need fresh blood, not the least because they're prone to injury concerns.

Do we absolutely need a new midfielder now? No, but it would probably make a difference. Does he have to be the best of the best? I don't think so, Diaz certainly wasn't a household name before he came here, but he injected energy into our side, something I think we need a bit of now. But there will be no panic buying, because we have long term targets which we want obviously. However, if one of them did come now, it could be a season defining transfer much like how Diaz was for us, the caveat being of course that said player has to be the right one.
Re: Liverpool's Midfield
« Reply #17584 on: Yesterday at 03:58:18 pm »
Quote from: Ghost Town on Yesterday at 03:44:22 pm
Or the idea that merely signing another midfield player will be a panacea. Or that had we done so we'd have definitely won the first two games.

All nonsense, of course. In reality a new player would probably take time to get up to speed, settle in and start making an impact. And this applies even more if we listen to sagacious advice of transfer junkies and not aim for the right player, as Klopp and co are doing, but just get any old 'I can't believe there isn't a player out there that will improve us' type in order to satisfy fan demands.

In any case, the points we have lost weren't down to a lack of a new player. They were down to the existing players not quite performing at the levels they can. And that's indicative of a cause unrelated to lack of purchases.

We've normalised the incredible.
Getting over 90 points is not normal.
Going away to teams in the CL and beating them is not normal.
Challenging for every piece of silverware until the final couple of weeks is not normal.
And you have to crazy to think that was despite the midfield.
Re: Liverpool's Midfield
« Reply #17585 on: Yesterday at 04:21:41 pm »
Quote from: Ghost Town on Yesterday at 03:44:22 pm
Or the idea that merely signing another midfield player will be a panacea. Or that had we done so we'd have definitely won the first two games.

All nonsense, of course. In reality a new player would probably take time to get up to speed, settle in and start making an impact. And this applies even more if we listen to sagacious advice of transfer junkies and not aim for the right player, as Klopp and co are doing, but just get any old 'I can't believe there isn't a player out there that will improve us' type in order to satisfy fan demands.

In any case, the points we have lost weren't down to a lack of a new player. They were down to the existing players not quite performing at the levels they can. And that's indicative of a cause unrelated to lack of purchases.
The midfield are this season's scapegoats after only 2 games. In 2020/21 it was our depleted defence, and if we hadn't bought Nunez/extended Mo's deal, people would probably be crying about our forward line with Jota injured.

How quickly people forget a 63-game high pressure season that would exhaust any squad in world football, not least with the busy pre-season that followed, the Nations League, Charity Shield, and early season start. The most games we've ever played, and the furthest anyone has gone in the pursuit of the Holy grail of English football.

If we want to compete on 4 fronts then we need to accept the risks, and getting to 3 cup finals and within 90 minutes of the title was going to catch up with us eventually. Yes, it would be great if everyone was as durable as Mo or if we'd kept Gini, but they aren't and we didn't. We played more games, ran more miles and pressed more often than any team in the league (and probably in Europe). These are mentality monsters but they're not robots.

These midfielders were part of a squad that came within 2 games of something never achieved before by any team. We might well bring another one in before the window closes, but until now, replacing Mane and keeping Mo has clearly been the priority. We can't solve everything in one transfer window, and even if we could there's no guarantees they would solve all our issues (or remain injury free).
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 04:24:25 pm by keyop »
Re: Liverpool's Midfield
« Reply #17586 on: Yesterday at 04:39:26 pm »
Quote from: keyop on Yesterday at 04:21:41 pm
The midfield are this season's scapegoats after only 2 games. In 2020/21 it was our depleted defence, and if we hadn't bought Nunez/extended Mo's deal, people would probably be crying about our forward line with Jota injured.

How quickly people forget a 63-game high pressure season that would exhaust any squad in world football, not least with the busy pre-season that followed, the Nations League, Charity Shield, and early season start. The most games we've ever played, and the furthest anyone has gone in the pursuit of the Holy grail of English football.

If we want to compete on 4 fronts then we need to accept the risks, and getting to 3 cup finals and within 90 minutes of the title was going to catch up with us eventually. Yes, it would be great if everyone was as durable as Mo or if we'd kept Gini, but they aren't and we didn't. We played more games, ran more miles and pressed more often than any team in the league (and probably in Europe). These are mentality monsters but they're not robots.

These midfielders were part of a squad that came within 2 games of something never achieved before by any team. We might well bring another one in before the window closes, but until now, replacing Mane and keeping Mo has clearly been the priority. We can't solve everything in one transfer window, and even if we could there's no guarantees they would solve all our issues (or remain injury free).

Then refresh the squad. You're proving the point.
Re: Liverpool's Midfield
« Reply #17587 on: Yesterday at 05:44:21 pm »
Quote from: Tiz Lad on Yesterday at 07:38:19 am
Would love to know how people think Liverpool fund the at least 3 midfielders needed, next summer, one who will cost in excess of £100m., if Bellingaham actually wants to come and doesn't get his head turned by more wages elsewhere

We have nobody to sell to fund these signings, so would love to know how people think this overhaul is even possible let alone likely
We're one of the richest clubs in the world. I think we'll be alright.
Re: Liverpool's Midfield
« Reply #17588 on: Yesterday at 06:05:52 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on Yesterday at 04:39:26 pm
Then refresh the squad. You're proving the point.
I'm sure we'd have signed a midfielder if the right player at the right price was available. Mane leaving and Mo stalling on a contract forced our hand on Nunez, and having to break our wage structure for Mo - that has no doubt affected our budget and plans, regardless of whether our midfield already needed new blood.

No matter how successful Jurgens been with players, transfers are rarely as simple as just going out and buying someone that fits the team, and who fills the gap immediately without a drop off in quality. Even Fab took half a season to bed in.
Re: Liverpool's Midfield
« Reply #17589 on: Yesterday at 06:43:50 pm »
Quote from: sattapaartridge on Yesterday at 11:42:43 am
Wijnaldum was fast....we miss him for strength and pace. Fabinho is deceptively quick. Jones, im not so sure.

The only data that I can find is a couple of years old and I'm not sure if it is accurate. It places Fabinho as one of the slowest in the first team but that doesn't mean that he is slow.

https://speedsdb.com/soccer/liverpool-players-top-speeds


Re: Liverpool's Midfield
« Reply #17590 on: Yesterday at 07:15:40 pm »
I do wonder at times if people really understand how much Klopp and LFC really try to tilt the field towards attack now. The throttle is almost always fully open so to say. We actually ask our midfielders to do more than what Pep asks of his midfielders. Rodri is not very mobile, certainly not more than Fabinho, but he typically has 3 other players covering with him whereas Fabinho will have 2. You can make the same comparison with the other spots and almost in all cases the ManC midfielder will have more support and less responsibilities than the LFC counterpart. I say this because there may be no midfielder that is perfect for the system as it may not be possible to perfect in this system. The system may actually ask more than what is possible which is why we seemingly always have that bit of vulnerability when the ball goes the other way. So to say the ManC midfielders are better, I don't think that's really true without having each group play the way the other team plays and see what happens. I would bet Rodri would be horribly exposed playing the way LFC does.



Re: Liverpool's Midfield
« Reply #17591 on: Yesterday at 10:11:15 pm »
Quote from: Sangria on Yesterday at 03:27:00 pm
And earning upwards of 300k/wk. Hell of wage to fill a gap for Thiago or Henderson.

He might not want that much to come to us. Who knows what happens behind the scenes, but sometimes I think we rule ourselves out of certain players based on their interactions with other clubs when they'd jump at the chance to join us
Re: Liverpool's Midfield
« Reply #17592 on: Yesterday at 10:15:24 pm »
Quote from: Dave McCoy on Yesterday at 07:15:40 pm
I do wonder at times if people really understand how much Klopp and LFC really try to tilt the field towards attack now. The throttle is almost always fully open so to say. We actually ask our midfielders to do more than what Pep asks of his midfielders. Rodri is not very mobile, certainly not more than Fabinho, but he typically has 3 other players covering with him whereas Fabinho will have 2. You can make the same comparison with the other spots and almost in all cases the ManC midfielder will have more support and less responsibilities than the LFC counterpart. I say this because there may be no midfielder that is perfect for the system as it may not be possible to perfect in this system. The system may actually ask more than what is possible which is why we seemingly always have that bit of vulnerability when the ball goes the other way. So to say the ManC midfielders are better, I don't think that's really true without having each group play the way the other team plays and see what happens. I would bet Rodri would be horribly exposed playing the way LFC does.

That's fair but it can also be both things. I would certainly say Rodri is in considerably better form than Fab atm but as you say, his job is a bit easier too. Their number eights and tens are demonstrably better than ours though.

At the end of the day they've beaten us to two titles so they have to be better than us somewhere - I don't think we can say they are individually better than us in defence or attack but in the midfield they clearly win that battle. I think most people accept even if we signed someone this summer that would remain the case but it does seem the most obvious way to improve
Re: Liverpool's Midfield
« Reply #17593 on: Yesterday at 11:10:07 pm »
Quote from: LallanaInPyjamas on Yesterday at 10:11:15 pm
He might not want that much to come to us. Who knows what happens behind the scenes, but sometimes I think we rule ourselves out of certain players based on their interactions with other clubs when they'd jump at the chance to join us
that's certainly true of fans, but I can't see the club reading the media and jumping to conclusions about a player's attitude and wishes. they would do all their proper analysis and interviews before ruling him out.

as far as FdJ - I think it's a non-starter for us coz of the back pay owed him by Real who seem to be hell bent on fobbing it off to some dupe team. they have zero intention of paying it, if they can get away with it.
Re: Liverpool's Midfield
« Reply #17594 on: Today at 12:00:15 am »
Also we have no idea what discussions and consultations might have happened in the background. I expect there's lots of informal discussion with players' agents which we will never know anything about. I doubt we'd 'rule ourselves out' of anyone we like and think might do a job for us, without having some discussion to see if there's interest on the player's part.
Re: Liverpool's Midfield
« Reply #17595 on: Today at 12:25:56 am »
Quote from: LallanaInPyjamas on Yesterday at 10:15:24 pm
That's fair but it can also be both things. I would certainly say Rodri is in considerably better form than Fab atm but as you say, his job is a bit easier too. Their number eights and tens are demonstrably better than ours though.

At the end of the day they've beaten us to two titles so they have to be better than us somewhere - I don't think we can say they are individually better than us in defence or attack but in the midfield they clearly win that battle. I think most people accept even if we signed someone this summer that would remain the case but it does seem the most obvious way to improve

I'd say this is only for sure true about KdB and even for him nowadays he's more of an out and out attacker than midfielder. For the rest I don't think it's reasonable to blanketly say though without asking them to do what ours do. Gundogan can get free reign to run into the box when Rodri and Silva are both staying back as a double pivot along with 3 other defenders. Thiago does that when Hendo or Keita are also in the box and we're completely exposed on a turnover so you just can't do that.

Where the main differences are or have been is depth or risk assessment.

Depth in that they've gotten lucky with injuries or suspensions to where they are never putting out sub-optimal players that clearly aren't at this level or never will be. When's the last time they actually played a youth player in a meaningful game as a starter? I honestly can't remember it ever happening where for us we just played Morton last year and it cost us. I guess they did have to play a well past it Fernandinho to end last season that almost cost them but we also went half a season playing Phillips and Kabak or Williams.

Risk assessment in that Pep will take fewer chances on goal rather than give up control whereas we'll happily allow the opposition to get chances knowing that we'll create way more going the other way so the odds would favor us. Both have obviously resulted in dropped points but one more than others. Though of course Pep's has more easily backfired in the CL where he sees problems rather than his own teams advantages. Granted you could probably just describe blind luck as the real culprit more than this anyway since the margins are so thin. I would say though that in our title winning season we would value control more than we do now and had no issue just grinding teams down once we had a lead without ever really trying to score again.

What does this have to do with the midfield? For me it's just the depth piece. I don't actually think Bellingham now would make us better per se. It might but we're already setting a pretty high bar as it is. More that it keeps our floor from dropping in that we aren't at risk of playing someone heavy minutes that clearly isn't ready or will never be ready.
Re: Liverpool's Midfield
« Reply #17596 on: Today at 03:25:57 am »
Quote from: LallanaInPyjamas on Yesterday at 10:15:24 pm
That's fair but it can also be both things. I would certainly say Rodri is in considerably better form than Fab atm but as you say, his job is a bit easier too. Their number eights and tens are demonstrably better than ours though.

At the end of the day they've beaten us to two titles so they have to be better than us somewhere - I don't think we can say they are individually better than us in defence or attack but in the midfield they clearly win that battle. I think most people accept even if we signed someone this summer that would remain the case but it does seem the most obvious way to improve

I for one will never accept that they beat us to the title last season. Or that they were in any way better than us.

Those shocking - perhaps even more questionable and sinister than merely shocking - VAR decisions at Molineux, Goodison and Spurs saw Citys points total effectively benefit by FOUR points whilst our points total was effectively shorn of TWO points.

Those unprecedented injustices are emblazoned on my psyche.

Folks can ignore them or pass them off as part and parcel of the game just like the media have so conveniently done but they represent a manifestly inequitable distortion of the reality of last seasons title race and my very firm view is that no Liverpool supporter should ever accept that those three travesties which effectively handed the title to City on a wholly unmerited plate were just part and parcel of the game or that we should just suck it up. They were manifestly not. They were way beyond mere VAR mistakes.

 Rather, they were each inexplicably absurd and unsupportable gifts of crucial points advantage to a team that already starts each and every Premier League season with significant inequitable advantages.
Re: Liverpool's Midfield
« Reply #17597 on: Today at 06:30:04 am »
Quote from: LallanaInPyjamas on Yesterday at 10:15:24 pm
That's fair but it can also be both things. I would certainly say Rodri is in considerably better form than Fab atm but as you say, his job is a bit easier too. Their number eights and tens are demonstrably better than ours though.

At the end of the day they've beaten us to two titles so they have to be better than us somewhere - I don't think we can say they are individually better than us in defence or attack but in the midfield they clearly win that battle. I think most people accept even if we signed someone this summer that would remain the case but it does seem the most obvious way to improve
The Roles are different. Pep Push the 2 CM high  into the halves spaces and has his FB tuck into the MF to protect vs the counter along with using his winger for width. Klopp 2 CM sit and both FB can go forward to provide the width and Winger tuck in. Normally It Fabinho and Thiago roles that sit back more, and the RCM which has been Henderson goes forward more.
