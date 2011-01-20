That's fair but it can also be both things. I would certainly say Rodri is in considerably better form than Fab atm but as you say, his job is a bit easier too. Their number eights and tens are demonstrably better than ours though.



At the end of the day they've beaten us to two titles so they have to be better than us somewhere - I don't think we can say they are individually better than us in defence or attack but in the midfield they clearly win that battle. I think most people accept even if we signed someone this summer that would remain the case but it does seem the most obvious way to improve



I'd say this is only for sure true about KdB and even for him nowadays he's more of an out and out attacker than midfielder. For the rest I don't think it's reasonable to blanketly say though without asking them to do what ours do. Gundogan can get free reign to run into the box when Rodri and Silva are both staying back as a double pivot along with 3 other defenders. Thiago does that when Hendo or Keita are also in the box and we're completely exposed on a turnover so you just can't do that.Where the main differences are or have been is depth or risk assessment.Depth in that they've gotten lucky with injuries or suspensions to where they are never putting out sub-optimal players that clearly aren't at this level or never will be. When's the last time they actually played a youth player in a meaningful game as a starter? I honestly can't remember it ever happening where for us we just played Morton last year and it cost us. I guess they did have to play a well past it Fernandinho to end last season that almost cost them but we also went half a season playing Phillips and Kabak or Williams.Risk assessment in that Pep will take fewer chances on goal rather than give up control whereas we'll happily allow the opposition to get chances knowing that we'll create way more going the other way so the odds would favor us. Both have obviously resulted in dropped points but one more than others. Though of course Pep's has more easily backfired in the CL where he sees problems rather than his own teams advantages. Granted you could probably just describe blind luck as the real culprit more than this anyway since the margins are so thin. I would say though that in our title winning season we would value control more than we do now and had no issue just grinding teams down once we had a lead without ever really trying to score again.What does this have to do with the midfield? For me it's just the depth piece. I don't actually think Bellingham now would make us better per se. It might but we're already setting a pretty high bar as it is. More that it keeps our floor from dropping in that we aren't at risk of playing someone heavy minutes that clearly isn't ready or will never be ready.