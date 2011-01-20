« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 435 436 437 438 439 [440]   Go Down

Author Topic: Liverpool's Midfield  (Read 1459290 times)

Offline stockdam

  • The sheer loftus-cheek of the man.....
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,364
  • Walk on through the wind, Walk on through the rain
Re: Liverpool's Midfield
« Reply #17560 on: Today at 01:38:35 am »
Quote from: Egyptian36 on Today at 12:42:13 am
Most people doesn't care about the play style of our midfield or want a City like concept. They just want a reliable balanced midfield, midfielders who aren't injury-prone.

Id also suggest that all of our midfield players are on the slow side. That isnt a big problem but, at times, it shows up.
Fabinho, Thiago, Milner, Henderson, Jones, Keita and Elliott are not fast. Ox is probably our fastest midfield player but he has become one of the most injury prone.

Im not sure why we havent strengthened our midfield recently as we did with our attack and defence.
Logged
#JFT97

Offline Sangria

  • In trying to be right ends up wrong without fail
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,774
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Liverpool's Midfield
« Reply #17561 on: Today at 01:47:32 am »
Quote from: stockdam on Today at 01:38:35 am
Id also suggest that all of our midfield players are on the slow side. That isnt a big problem but, at times, it shows up.
Fabinho, Thiago, Milner, Henderson, Jones, Keita and Elliott are not fast. Ox is probably our fastest midfield player but he has become one of the most injury prone.

Im not sure why we havent strengthened our midfield recently as we did with our attack and defence.

We have lots of midfielders. Unfortunately, few of them are trustworthy. We needed to decide on what we needed and got rid of what we didn't. We didn't manage to do so, so we have superficial numbers but rather fewer real numbers.
Logged
"i just dont think (Lucas is) that type of player that Kenny wants"
Vidocq, 20 January 2011

http://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=267148.msg8032258#msg8032258

Offline Timbo's Goals

  • Petrified of THE BEAST
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,380
  • JFT96
    • Timbos Liverpool
Re: Liverpool's Midfield
« Reply #17562 on: Today at 03:34:35 am »
Reading the negativity concerning our midfield - however rationally argued or not the comments may be - of these last few pages Im beginning to doubt whether I did actually witness the same midfielders just a few months ago help our team finish FIVE points clear of City [points totals adjusted for those City games against Wolves and Everton and our game against Spurs which saw some of the most abominable refereeing/VAR decisions Ive ever seen  :)], win two cups and so narrowly lose a Champions League final by a single goal [a breakaway at that] and only due to a goalkeeper having the game of his life.

Bloodyhell guys I cant believe some of the posts virtually writing off our midfield capabilities as if last season belonged to an entirely distant era. Blimey, were only two games into the season, one of which wasnt good but the other saw a vast improvement and both of which saw us create enough opportunities to have won given a modicum of luck. The rash of injuries is a sickener but for goodness sake lets stop talking about ourselves and particularly our midfield as if were no hopers. These lads - midfielders included - are serial winners as is our amazing manager. None of them are past it as some seem to be suggesting and these initial blips will soon be rectified. Starting this coming Monday night.
Logged

Online Knight

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,375
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Liverpool's Midfield
« Reply #17563 on: Today at 05:51:31 am »
Three responses to this.
1) plenty of people were pointing out issues in the midfield last season. At times it was baffling open which led to us giving up leads in a few PL games. At times it was totally unable to keep and progress the ball, like against Chelsea in the new year. At times it looked very one paced. Now we sorted lots of these issues for the big run we went on. But, significantly, Thiago was mostly available in the 2nd half of the season. Without Thiago the midfield often looked and performed  pretty averagely. Its important to say that he was fit when it most mattered last season but he was out a lot. A midfield that relies on an injury prone 30 year old is probably not a good idea.

2) the players are another year older. In Milner, Henderson and Thiagos case that means a potential or actual regression. Its not all bad news because Im Elliot and Jones case it could mean progression. But at the minute, given the issues with robustness and athleticism, the downsides of 3 of our players getting older and one (Fabinho) looking older than his years at points, outweigh the upside.

3) when we were prepared to drop 80 million euros or whatever it was on a midfielder earlier in the summer it confirmed to us that Klopp feels similarly about the midfield, that there was room for a significant upgrade. We ended up spending even more on Nunez (although offset by the Mane money) but at the time that would have been significantly more than wed spent on almost any player ever, aside from a couple.
« Last Edit: Today at 05:53:51 am by Knight »
Logged

Online The_Nomad

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 414
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Liverpool's Midfield
« Reply #17564 on: Today at 05:58:21 am »
Quote from: Timbo's Goals on Today at 03:34:35 am


Its the Interweb, Timbo. Even older supporters who should know better have fallen victim. Makes me sometimes want to pull out what little hair on my head l have left.
« Last Edit: Today at 05:59:59 am by The_Nomad »
Logged
Good Judgement Comes From Experience, Unfortunately Experience Comes From Bad Judgement.
Pages: 1 ... 435 436 437 438 439 [440]   Go Up
« previous next »
 