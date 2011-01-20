Three responses to this.

1) plenty of people were pointing out issues in the midfield last season. At times it was baffling open which led to us giving up leads in a few PL games. At times it was totally unable to keep and progress the ball, like against Chelsea in the new year. At times it looked very one paced. Now we sorted lots of these issues for the big run we went on. But, significantly, Thiago was mostly available in the 2nd half of the season. Without Thiago the midfield often looked and performed pretty averagely. Its important to say that he was fit when it most mattered last season but he was out a lot. A midfield that relies on an injury prone 30 year old is probably not a good idea.



2) the players are another year older. In Milner, Henderson and Thiagos case that means a potential or actual regression. Its not all bad news because Im Elliot and Jones case it could mean progression. But at the minute, given the issues with robustness and athleticism, the downsides of 3 of our players getting older and one (Fabinho) looking older than his years at points, outweigh the upside.



3) when we were prepared to drop 80 million euros or whatever it was on a midfielder earlier in the summer it confirmed to us that Klopp feels similarly about the midfield, that there was room for a significant upgrade. We ended up spending even more on Nunez (although offset by the Mane money) but at the time that would have been significantly more than wed spent on almost any player ever, aside from a couple.