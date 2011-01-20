Reading the negativity concerning our midfield - however rationally argued or not the comments may be - of these last few pages Im beginning to doubt whether I did actually witness the same midfielders just a few months ago help our team finish FIVE points clear of City [points totals adjusted for those City games against Wolves and Everton and our game against Spurs which saw some of the most abominable refereeing/VAR decisions Ive ever seen], win two cups and so narrowly lose a Champions League final by a single goal [a breakaway at that] and only due to a goalkeeper having the game of his life.Bloodyhell guys I cant believe some of the posts virtually writing off our midfield capabilities as if last season belonged to an entirely distant era. Blimey, were only two games into the season, one of which wasnt good but the other saw a vast improvement and both of which saw us create enough opportunities to have won given a modicum of luck. The rash of injuries is a sickener but for goodness sake lets stop talking about ourselves and particularly our midfield as if were no hopers. These lads - midfielders included - are serial winners as is our amazing manager. None of them are past it as some seem to be suggesting and these initial blips will soon be rectified. Starting this coming Monday night.