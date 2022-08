Reading the negativity concerning our midfield - however rationally argued or not the comments may be - of these last few pages Iím beginning to doubt whether I did actually witness the same midfielders just a few months ago help our team finish FIVE points clear of City [points totals adjusted for those City games against Wolves and Everton and our game against Spurs which saw some of the most abominable refereeing/VAR decisions Iíve ever seen], win two cups and so narrowly lose a Champions League final by a single goal [a breakaway at that] and only due to a goalkeeper having the game of his life.Bloodyhell guys I canít believe some of the posts virtually writing off our midfield capabilities as if last season belonged to an entirely distant era. Blimey, weíre only two games into the season, one of which wasnít good but the other saw a vast improvement and both of which saw us create enough opportunities to have won given a modicum of luck. The rash of injuries is a sickener but for goodness sake letís stop talking about ourselves and particularly our midfield as if weíre no hopers. These lads - midfielders included - are serial winners as is our amazing manager. None of them are Ďpast ití as some seem to be suggesting and these initial blips will soon be rectified. Starting this coming Monday night.