Fabinho had a lot of ground to cover. No suprise that Fabinho did not have his best game.

He didn't have much ground to cover in this game (it's been a factor at times, but not last night), because Palace barely had the ball - and when they did, they typically bypassed the midfield by going long.On the goal we conceded, Fabinho was 5 yards away from Eze when he controlled the clearance - he was ambling across when the camera panned to show them, so can only have been 10-15 away when the keeper cleared. Trent was a fraction closer and also closing on Eze. But then Trent left it to Fabinho, assuming he'd nick the ball and moved 'wrong side' to pick up the ball and attack. Fabinho approached at the wrong angle - too straight, leaving a big gap between himself and Trent, which Eze skipped through. The two had been perfectly placed to hold him up, block his progress and force him backwards or towards the touchline before trying to nick the ball, but left him an obvious out. It wasn't, as some have suggested, such a dangerous position that Fabinho needed to 'take a yellow'; but he ended up so badly placed that all he could do was dangle the wrong leg as Eze went past him.(There's a well known ex-RAWK poster who's active on twitter, who'd have posted a scathing 20-post thread if that had been Henderson getting sucked in in that way).He had a bad game. It wasn't the fault of the other midfielders leaving him too much to do, or too much ground to cover. The question is whether it's just poor form, or something more physical as a number of people are questioning, given that these sorts of performances and lack of mobility/athleticism have become more common. If/when we have other fit midfielders, I'd happily have Fabinho and Henderson rotate game by game, keeping both fresher (and getting rid of the Henderson-at-8 arguments).