Liverpool's Midfield

Re: Liverpool's Midfield
Yesterday at 11:12:50 am
Quote from: Dree on Yesterday at 11:11:08 am
Its a long haul playing our style. Even 3 years ago at when we started the title season, if you take 3 years off of Henderson, Robertson, Milner, they might just have a bit more running in them. To adapt we have to play a bit more like City frankly, where a big part of their game is avoiding De Bruyne having to get knackered as he gets a bit older.

Klopp isn't going to do that.

Our assistant manager has just put out a book called Intensity - it's the foundation of what we've done and the success we've had, that philosophy and our style of play is not going to change.
Re: Liverpool's Midfield
Yesterday at 11:17:22 am
Quote from: Stubbins on Yesterday at 11:05:53 am
He definitely looked the part last night. Press resistant, skipped past opponents with ease and an eye for a pass. Very impressive.

Very rapid when carrying the ball too. In an attacking team he would be a menace. Dare I say it, he's what we wanted Keita to be.
Re: Liverpool's Midfield
Yesterday at 11:25:47 am
Quote from: Oskar on Yesterday at 11:12:50 am
Klopp isn't going to do that.

Our assistant manager has just put out a book called Intensity - it's the foundation of what we've done and the success we've had, that philosophy and our style of play is not going to change.

Playing someone like Gini so much at his peak was kind of like that though. He didnt storm around or look for the killer pass (which didnt work so much without the main front 3 at the time).
Re: Liverpool's Midfield
Yesterday at 11:31:01 am
Do like Eze but he's a 10 and I'd really like us to not buy anymore players who have had nasty injuries.
Re: Liverpool's Midfield
Yesterday at 11:46:16 am
Are we trying to reinvent the wheel here a little?

Klopp's midfields have always been the engine and the facilitators. We tried to evolve that a little with the signings of Keita/Thiago to perhaps having someone more progressive with the ball in the side, someone with a bit more guile.

I don't see why we suddenly throw that out the window and start bringing in goalscoring midfielders. Our forwards get the goals, our wingbacks supply them largely, the defence chip in with a few - same with the midfield. The cogs are essentially the same, maybe they just need greasing a bit more.

The clamor for Bellingham now I can kind of understand in terms of moving the project on as it seems Klopp really wants him, and it feels like the biggest thing we need is energy and legs in there but he is hardly a goalscoring midfielder. Unless I am really wrong here, his record for Dortmund for goals/assist is fairly average. He looks an incredible talent, I'd love him if Klopp wants him but he isn't the goalscoring midfielder people are crying out for.

If Fabinho finds his form again, I think a lot of our issues get solved. The Thiago injuries are a worry and we can't really rely on Keita either but there should be enough with what we currently have (when fit) to navigate our way through the season comfortably. The issues are the injuries at the moment and Fabinho's form. He looks like he has already played 35 games this season.

Re: Liverpool's Midfield
Yesterday at 12:14:36 pm
Fabinho will always look poor when he doesnt have bodies around him. Expecting
him to be able to fight all the fires on his own is to ignore the sort of player he is.
Re: Liverpool's Midfield
Yesterday at 12:18:20 pm
i don't think on paper there is an issue with our midfield options.
its just yknow, the "off paper" stuff with the injuries they are prone to getting time and again and how it disrupts everything once it happens

Especially for a team based on the system > individuals ethos

Beginning of summer I was absolutely certain that we would be getting atleast one in - thought maybe not after Nunez signing and Klopp repeatedly saying we won't get one. Hope that was a just a lie!  ;D
Re: Liverpool's Midfield
Yesterday at 12:19:57 pm
Quote from: Knight on Yesterday at 12:14:36 pm
Fabinho will always look poor when he doesnt have bodies around him. Expecting
him to be able to fight all the fires on his own is to ignore the sort of player he is.
I mean he's expected to do it at times because we set out to leave him and the centre backs whilst the rest press/push up.
Re: Liverpool's Midfield
Yesterday at 04:22:19 pm
Milner might have all the experience in the world as a footballer but how many games have he played as a central midfielder in his career? Serious question. Running around like a winger with no positional sense especially when Elliott seems to be the person supposed to be supporting the attack.

Fabinho had a lot of ground to cover. No suprise that Fabinho did not have his best game. When can Klopp stop playing Milner as a central midfielder, a backup at left back or right back is the only position Milner should be playing. If Keita/Henderson was not fit to start, Bajcetic should have been given the chance.
Re: Liverpool's Midfield
Yesterday at 04:31:40 pm
Quote from: MdArshad on Yesterday at 04:22:19 pm
Milner might have all the experience in the world as a footballer but how many games have he played as a central midfielder in his career? Serious question. Running around like a winger with no positional sense especially when Elliott seems to be the person supposed to be supporting the attack.

Fabinho had a lot of ground to cover. No suprise that Fabinho did not have his best game. When can Klopp stop playing Milner as a central midfielder, a backup at left back or right back is the only position Milner should be playing. If Keita/Henderson was not fit to start, Bajcetic should have been given the chance.

Re: Liverpool's Midfield
Yesterday at 04:33:06 pm
Not so much individually but collectively it's just bang average when you take Thiago out.
Re: Liverpool's Midfield
Yesterday at 04:34:17 pm
Quote from: Fromola on Yesterday at 04:33:06 pm
Not so much individually but collectively it's just bang average when you take Thiago out.

You are right, the worry is Thiago is out a lot.
Re: Liverpool's Midfield
Yesterday at 04:36:36 pm
Quote from: MdArshad on Yesterday at 04:22:19 pm
Milner might have all the experience in the world as a footballer but how many games have he played as a central midfielder in his career? Serious question. Running around like a winger with no positional sense especially when Elliott seems to be the person supposed to be supporting the attack.

Fabinho had a lot of ground to cover. No suprise that Fabinho did not have his best game. When can Klopp stop playing Milner as a central midfielder, a backup at left back or right back is the only position Milner should be playing. If Keita/Henderson was not fit to start, Bajcetic should have been given the chance.
Have to agree with that. He's great for closing down matches, with his energy and gamesmanship, but I always feel like the shape is not right when he starts. He vacates those central positions all too often and is sometimes too eager to close the man with the ball, and at his age, he just doesn't have the speed to get back when he gets bypassed. Offensively he still gets into good positions and can makes things happen, but I feel we pay too much of a price in terms of shape and balance for that.
Re: Liverpool's Midfield
Yesterday at 08:32:16 pm
Effectively we need a whole new midfield + Elliott and Jones.

Milner and Henderson are aging quickly (ok ok Milner is evergreen)
Thiago - over 30 and makes Aquilani and Aurelio and Agger blush
Keita - been done to death.

At least Jones and Elliott are young and energetic. Jones could be the all action player, press resistant, etc. if he can make the leap.

Leaves us needing 3 more midfielders.
Re: Liverpool's Midfield
Yesterday at 08:54:40 pm
Quote from: MdArshad on Yesterday at 04:22:19 pm
Fabinho had a lot of ground to cover. No suprise that Fabinho did not have his best game.
He didn't have much ground to cover in this game (it's been a factor at times, but not last night), because Palace barely had the ball - and when they did, they typically bypassed the midfield by going long.

On the goal we conceded, Fabinho was 5 yards away from Eze when he controlled the clearance - he was ambling across when the camera panned to show them, so can only have been 10-15 away when the keeper cleared. Trent was a fraction closer and also closing on Eze. But then Trent left it to Fabinho, assuming he'd nick the ball and moved 'wrong side' to pick up the ball and attack. Fabinho approached at the wrong angle - too straight, leaving a big gap between himself and Trent, which Eze skipped through. The two had been perfectly placed to hold him up, block his progress and force him backwards or towards the touchline before trying to nick the ball, but left him an obvious out. It wasn't, as some have suggested, such a dangerous position that Fabinho needed to 'take a yellow'; but he ended up so badly placed that all he could do was dangle the wrong leg as Eze went past him.

(There's a well known ex-RAWK poster who's active on twitter, who'd have posted a scathing 20-post thread if that had been Henderson getting sucked in in that way).

He had a bad game. It wasn't the fault of the other midfielders leaving him too much to do, or too much ground to cover. The question is whether it's just poor form, or something more physical as a number of people are questioning, given that these sorts of performances and lack of mobility/athleticism have become more common. If/when we have other fit midfielders, I'd happily have Fabinho and Henderson rotate game by game, keeping both fresher (and getting rid of the Henderson-at-8 arguments).
Re: Liverpool's Midfield
Today at 12:32:48 am
It's hard to believe that there isn't one midfielder out there that would improve on what we have and isn't injured every other month.
We could be a mile of the top by the time we get a full strength squad back and even that doesnt hide the fact our midfield is old, injury prone , with a lack of goals.
God forbid the mancs turn us over next week at their place.
Re: Liverpool's Midfield
Today at 01:25:22 am
Quote from: CS111 on Today at 12:32:48 am
It's hard to believe that there isn't one midfielder out there that would improve on what we have and isn't injured every other month.
We could be a mile of the top by the time we get a full strength squad back and even that doesnt hide the fact our midfield is old, injury prone , with a lack of goals.
God forbid the mancs turn us over next week at their place.

I think everything we do is influenced by analytics especially on the field so to make sure a player fits what we want to do his data need to be good based on the requirements of the position he will play in otherwise its a waste of money. That's why our options are limited but we get it right.
Re: Liverpool's Midfield
Today at 05:02:04 am
Is there any case to transitioning TAA into a midfielder?
His role the other night against Palace in the second half was very interesting. He seems like he could slot in there fairly easily.
Re: Liverpool's Midfield
Today at 01:35:38 pm
Quote from: Johnny Aldridge on Today at 05:02:04 am
Is there any case to transitioning TAA into a midfielder?
His role the other night against Palace in the second half was very interesting. He seems like he could slot in there fairly easily.
being debated now in the Trent thread.
Re: Liverpool's Midfield
Today at 02:04:44 pm
Quote from: SamLad on Today at 01:35:38 pm
being debated now in the Trent thread.

I think wed lose a hell of a lot from him if he played central. He wouldnt be able to produce those long right to left balls that he pulls out now. Now if he played on the right side of midfield that could be an option as hes still be able to whip crosses in.

But then do we change and go 442 and have a right back behind him whos main duty will be to defend and not be to concerned with bombing forward as Trent will be in from of him?  Someone like Finnan/Arbeloa would be ideal in a set up like that as they were absolutely class defenders. Doubt it will happen tho as will be a major shift in the way we play.
Re: Liverpool's Midfield
Today at 02:08:09 pm
Quote from: redmark on Yesterday at 08:54:40 pm
He didn't have much ground to cover in this game (it's been a factor at times, but not last night), because Palace barely had the ball - and when they did, they typically bypassed the midfield by going long.

On the goal we conceded, Fabinho was 5 yards away from Eze when he controlled the clearance - he was ambling across when the camera panned to show them, so can only have been 10-15 away when the keeper cleared. Trent was a fraction closer and also closing on Eze. But then Trent left it to Fabinho, assuming he'd nick the ball and moved 'wrong side' to pick up the ball and attack. Fabinho approached at the wrong angle - too straight, leaving a big gap between himself and Trent, which Eze skipped through. The two had been perfectly placed to hold him up, block his progress and force him backwards or towards the touchline before trying to nick the ball, but left him an obvious out. It wasn't, as some have suggested, such a dangerous position that Fabinho needed to 'take a yellow'; but he ended up so badly placed that all he could do was dangle the wrong leg as Eze went past him.

(There's a well known ex-RAWK poster who's active on twitter, who'd have posted a scathing 20-post thread if that had been Henderson getting sucked in in that way).

He had a bad game. It wasn't the fault of the other midfielders leaving him too much to do, or too much ground to cover. The question is whether it's just poor form, or something more physical as a number of people are questioning, given that these sorts of performances and lack of mobility/athleticism have become more common. If/when we have other fit midfielders, I'd happily have Fabinho and Henderson rotate game by game, keeping both fresher (and getting rid of the Henderson-at-8 arguments).

Good post.

I think it really should be Hendo and Fab rotating for the 6 position and keeping fresh there. I don't really think we get much out of it when both are on the pitch. The majority of games are going to be against teams we have a lot more of the balll against. In such games, we need greater quality from our No. 8 player. Hendo has been giving the ball away a lot, and hasn't made up for it with his high pressure up the pitch. His athletic impact is diminishing. He still has his delivery, but quite often he thrived off that diagonal to Sadio which isn't there anymore.

Hopefully we'll see Naby, Curtis, Harvey and Carvalho feature more in those attacking spots because we look a little one dimensional at the moment. I don't feel that there's a great deal of surprise about how we play.
Re: Liverpool's Midfield
Today at 03:19:37 pm
Quote from: Johnny Aldridge on Today at 05:02:04 am
Is there any case to transitioning TAA into a midfielder?
His role the other night against Palace in the second half was very interesting. He seems like he could slot in there fairly easily.

he's been taking up that position for almost 6 months now - regularly.
Re: Liverpool's Midfield
Today at 03:24:07 pm
I think Trent could play in midfield, he played that position in the youth teams and he's got the toolkit; great shot on him, insane passing range, really underrated engine, and the athleticism we're missing in there

But Elliott has done a really good job in the position Trent would likely play, no need to move him away from there, so it doesn't really work with the personnel we have at our disposal.
Re: Liverpool's Midfield
Today at 04:03:19 pm
Unless Klopp is also going to change the teams tactics then what does calling Trent a midfielder instead of a RB nominally solve? Whoever is playing RB then may not come infield but they certainly aren't going to sit back and defend. Generally they'll end up in the same spots that Trent was in the 18/19 and 19/20 season, which will be extremely advanced, at the expense of a better player elsewhere on the field. Honestly it's kind of a ridiculous suggestion that just needs to stop.

The season is two games old and obviously the points haven't gone our way but generally things have been "fine". Our best chances this year will probably still revolve around always playing two of Fabinho, Hendo, Thiago and Keita in the DM, LCM role and then playing the RCM as either more or less attacking based on the game difficulty.
