Yesterday at 10:11:41 pm
Not replacing Gini was definitely negligent, especially given the fact that half of our midfielders are either injury prone or pushing 40. Claiming he was a "myth" is quite frankly absurd.
Yesterday at 10:24:33 pm
Quote from: Schmohawk on Yesterday at 10:11:41 pm
Not replacing Gini was definitely negligent, especially given the fact that half of our midfielders are either injury prone or pushing 40. Claiming he was a "myth" is quite frankly absurd.

You don't sign Thiago without knowing you're getting rid of Gini, at least that's my view.  Especially as in the year that he was signed there was no other midfield departure.
Yesterday at 10:30:59 pm
Quote from: Dave McCoy on Yesterday at 10:24:33 pm
You don't sign Thiago without knowing you're getting rid of Gini, at least that's my view.  Especially as in the year that he was signed there was no other midfield departure.

Yeah. I thought Thiago was Gini's replacement. It's just unfortunate that he has caught our midfield injury bug.
Yesterday at 10:37:21 pm
Quote from: So... Howard Phillips on Yesterday at 10:30:59 pm
Yeah. I thought Thiago was Gini's replacement. It's just unfortunate that he has caught our midfield injury bug.

Thiago was injury prone at Bayern
Yesterday at 10:41:44 pm
Quote from: So... Howard Phillips on Yesterday at 10:30:59 pm
Yeah. I thought Thiago was Gini's replacement. It's just unfortunate that he has caught our midfield injury bug.

Thiago's availability is the same as it's ever been.  I don't want to go on another rant about it but someday in the future hopefully we'll get Klopp and Edwards story about the background into the decision and how it was decided.
Yesterday at 10:41:55 pm
Quote from: Asam on Yesterday at 10:37:21 pm
Thiago was injury prone at Bayern

His last two season at Bayern he averaged 41 games. Not sure if that makes him injury prone.
Yesterday at 10:44:57 pm
Missing energy? Chelsea we needed someone who could help us keep the ball and be more composed. Help control the game. Not for the first time this season our failure to do that has cost us. Gini did that.

It's not his fault at all but we really needed Thiago yesterday and he wasn't available. Very disappointing. Hope he can make up for it in the rest of the season to come.
Yesterday at 11:02:10 pm
Quote from: So... Howard Phillips on Yesterday at 10:41:55 pm
His last two season at Bayern he averaged 41 games. Not sure if that makes him injury prone.

I did this whole breakdown in his thread and based on that I've come to believe that if you want to see him as just having been a victim of bad luck you'll come up with any reason why this is true.  Not to say this applies to you but just not really interested in starting this whole discussion again.
Yesterday at 11:45:53 pm
The Chelsea game was just another example of how the midfield is the weakest area in our squad, and I think it can only be in part explained by the absence of Thiago. There are a number of issues at play: the first is that on the whole the midfield is on the older side. Our 'first choice' midfield of Fabinho, Thiago and Henderson are 27, 30 and 31 respectively. Since the 19/20 season, the three of them have missed a combined total of 71 games through injury. Our backup/rotation guys - Keita, Milner and Chamberlain all have their own injury issues too and all three are significantly worse versions of the players they were a few years ago - for different reasons. Beyond that, we have two incredibly promising talents in Jones and Elliott but they're both different profiles in comparison to Klopp's usual type. 

Beyond the injury/age profile issues, another problem we have is the individual profiles of our midfielders. If you look at Fabinho, Henderson and Thiago, although they are all different players with different skillsets, broadly speaking they all want to operate in the middle third and generally excel behind the ball. Although it's pretty clear that this is Klopp's favoured midfield and if they're all available in mid February that'll be the midfield against Inter Milan, I actually don't think it's a great blend in a lot of matches - particularly games against teams that are going to sit back in a low block. I think we're at a point where you don't need to be starting Henderson and Fabinho in the same midfield (unless we're playing all four forwards and a double pivot in midfield) for about 80% of matches. I think we'd be better off rotating Henderson and Fabinho at the six position, playing one of Keita/Elliott/Jones playing as the most advanced eight getting into the box. Fabinho, Henderson and Thiago as a midfield is just too flat IMO. It's too common for them to just sink into a straight line. If you look at City, they have very defined and distinct profiles in their first choice midfield. Rodri is the deepest of the 3, playing in front of the centre backs and in the middle of that narrow band of three typically made up of him, Walker and Cancelo. Bernardo Silva is a two way player who can progress the ball through passing and dribbling - is comfortable moving up and down as well as laterally. Then you have De Bruyne who basically plays as a quasi 10 but more in the right channel where he can whip those crosses into the box/make surging runs into the box himself. The balance is just much better.

I do have some sympathy for Klopp/the club because I think they decided in the summer that Elliott was going to be a genuine option and there's an argument to say he had basically made himself undroppable by the time he got that injury at Elland Road. The adjustment to Trent's role made way more sense with Elliott as the right sided eight and although Trent himself has clearly gone up a level, I don't think the balance is quite right with Henderson there. When Trent tucks in and Salah spins in behind, Elliott would pull out wide right and offer an outlet where he could then help overload with Salah and Trent pulling over too. Henderson just isn't comfortable doing that because it just isn't his game. The reason it worked so well with Elliott is because Elliott has spent his entire youth career playing as a wide forward/10 and is familiar with those zones and has the tools required to operate in them. It's funny because I actually think the player Elliott reminds me of the most is Bernardo Silva. Wide playmaker turned midfielder who presses like an animal off the ball and is incredibly press resistant in possession - both progress the ball whilst barely giving it away. I really hope Elliott can pick up from where he left off because he gave us so much and given the title race is basically over I hope we get as many minutes into his/Jones' legs as possible between now and the end of the season.

Henderson is at his best as the deepest player in a midfield 3 - he just does not have the skill set required to carry out what that role requires in the majority of games. The City game at Anfield Henderson looked like a fish out of water because he's being asked to do things he isn't comfortable doing. The Chelsea game was similar - perhaps it's a combination of being asked to play a role he isn't overly suited to/losing a step due to his age but it is becoming a problem.

Looking beyond this season, I think we're at a bit of a cross roads. Thiago, Henderson and Fabinho aren't going anywhere anytime soon (unless Thiago wants to go back to Spain), but I think we need to transition to a point whereby their minutes (particularly Thiago and Henderson) are managed. Chamberlain should move on for his own sake - he's a decent enough PL level player but the ACL robbed us of a potential star (he was putting up elite numbers for a few months prior to that). Milner shouldn't be kept on as a player next season IMO and Keita entirely depends on the contract situation. I think he's a bit of an easy scapegoat at times but it's pretty obvious Klopp doesn't really trust him and given we're in year 4 he probably never will.

TL;DR - sign Jude Bellingham.

Today at 03:03:03 am
Bellingham (80m) and Zakaria (free) and we will have a midfield grp for a long time
Today at 03:19:31 am
In the 2019/20 season, Hendo was a revelation in that right sided advanced role. The match against City at home was particularly memorable. Against Leicester away, we never really exerted much control and support to the front three from midfield. However against Chelsea, we were up against one of the best most well balanced midfield in the league and apart from a mad 5 minutes in the first half, it was more even in the second half. I dont remember being overrun as badly or do l have selective amnesia?
Today at 04:00:53 am
Quote from: Chris~ on Yesterday at 03:49:45 pm
Wijnaldum was part of plenty collapses in defence, I have a hard time believing he makes any big difference

Jurgie rated him so highly for a reason
Today at 05:15:10 am
I think we need someone like the ilk of Kante to play the 8 role. Henderson, God bless him, is no Kante, but he does yeomans work with the physical limitations hes gotten due to his injuries.

But in the coming years, we will need someone to step up and play that role. Not sure if Elliott is the one, he seems more adept at attacking play and not so much in terms of defensive nous, though it is possible that side of his game will develop.

Thiago too is not fit enough on evidence for that role, though you do see him try to pop up everywhere on the field like Kante does, and his passing is just sublime. But he is on the wrong side of 30, with injury issues.

Oxlade Chamberlain is getting fitter, and his decision making is improving with more game time, but Im afraid he may be running out of string here. His defensive contributions are also lacking, and at his age now, not sure if that would improve. He does try when he is on the field, and I hope he gets back to something similar to what he was before Roma.

Fabinho oddly I think can be a potential 8, he plays as a destroyer type of midfield now, but he certainly has the skills on the ball, with a great shot, and decent stamina. But he plays so well as a 6 it is hard to move him up. But Kante made that move with Ancelotti, Im actually hoping that he would also be afforded that opportunity.

Bissouma would have been the perfect fit in this scenario, if he didnt like clubbing so much. But someone like a Denis Zakaria could work out in this instance, and hes on a free.
Today at 06:32:51 am
Quote from: Bend It Like Aurelio on Today at 05:15:10 am
I think we need someone like the ilk of Kante to play the 8 role. Henderson, God bless him, is no Kante, but he does yeomans work with the physical limitations hes gotten due to his injuries.


Bissouma would have been the perfect fit in this scenario, if he didnt like clubbing so much. But someone like a Denis Zakaria could work out in this instance, and hes on a free.

Fofana or Tchouaméni both from AS Monaco would be a good options.
Today at 06:38:36 am
Zakaria actually makes some sense in value, in skill set, and age. He could be the bridge between Fab and Tyler. Not only, of course.
Today at 08:42:32 am
The most important thing is we need to decide what direction we are moving in with regards to style and then purchase/sell midfielders based on that. Is there going to be an emphasis on creating and scoring from midfield or will the emphasis be on being solid in midfield whilst protecting the defence? We currently seem to be caught in the middle.
Today at 08:58:11 am
I wouldn't sign Bellingham, especially for a high fee. In fact stay away from "potential players" from Bundesliga.

Too many players flopped, or didn't have the same impact, when switching from the Bundesliga to Premier League. We have our own taste with Keita and even Thiago. Look at other costly players like Bailey, Sancho, Havertz and Werner as well. Young English talents who couldn't make it in the PL suddenly became hot stuff in Germany, like Lookman, Awoniyi, Nelson. That kid Musiala at Bayern will probably do fuck all in England.

There was a stats floating around a while ago that says players from Bundesliga perform the worst when switching to other leagues. That league is a big fraud right now.
Today at 09:06:20 am
With Thiago's absence, we do not have a 'fulcrum' in midfield, a player who can control the pace and direction of play and change the tempo as required. His presence is instrumental to the midfield functioning cohesively and consequently our ball retention and circulation.
Today at 09:19:17 am
Quote from: Schmohawk on Yesterday at 10:11:41 pm
Not replacing Gini was definitely negligent,

We did replace Gini. That was Thiago but he has been unavailable for selection. We effectively gave Thiago the contract that Gini was asking for.
Today at 09:27:21 am
Quote from: spider-neil on Today at 09:19:17 am
We did replace Gini. That was Thiago but he has been unavailable for selection. We effectively gave Thiago the contract that Gini was asking for.

On pure talent, Thiago is worth it. But really we shouldve tried to keep Gini or found an alternative robust midfielder who can essentially play anywhere.

Im not convinced Gini alone wouldve solved the midfield issues against Chelsea. Yes hed have provided energy and composure on the ball, but Kovacic and Kante were very very good and both Fab and Hendo were very poor.
Today at 09:31:20 am
We did try to keep Gini, there was just something more important at PSG

Today at 09:36:46 am
I think people are reading a bit too much into this game. We did get a point away against Chelsea, who are a good side with a very good midfield, and we should have won that game quite easily looking at the chances the teams had.

Also, I don't think we really wanted to dominate possession. Our game plan was to score on the counters. That means trying to get the ball to the attackers quickly, which does involve a lot of low-% passes.

A final point is that Henderson and Fabinho simply had a bad game, while Kante and Kovacic were excellent. It happens. We know that Fabinho especially can do much better.
Today at 09:39:45 am
Quote from: RainbowFlick on Today at 09:27:21 am
On pure talent, Thiago is worth it. But really we shouldve tried to keep Gini or found an alternative robust midfielder who can essentially play anywhere.

Im not convinced Gini alone wouldve solved the midfield issues against Chelsea. Yes hed have provided energy and composure on the ball, but Kovacic and Kante were very very good and both Fab and Hendo were very poor.

Both Fab and VVD are coming back from 'mild' Covid and still look a bit ropy. It seems to effect some players more than others.
Today at 10:28:15 am
Quote from: jepovic on Today at 09:36:46 am
I think people are reading a bit too much into this game. We did get a point away against Chelsea, who are a good side with a very good midfield, and we should have won that game quite easily looking at the chances the teams had.

Also, I don't think we really wanted to dominate possession. Our game plan was to score on the counters. That means trying to get the ball to the attackers quickly, which does involve a lot of low-% passes.

A final point is that Henderson and Fabinho simply had a bad game, while Kante and Kovacic were excellent. It happens. We know that Fabinho especially can do much better.

Chelsea had the same plan for the better part of the game. Two teams trying to play counter attacking football resulted in a frenetic game with no control in midfield. Perhaps we would have been better off trying to slow it down once we had a two goal lead and let Chelsea chase the ball, which would have created better opportunities for another game killing counter attack.  Man City do that very well, keeping the ball for long periods after taking the lead and making the opposition take unnecessary risks, which creates further chances to seal the game.
Today at 11:48:43 am
Quote from: So... Howard Phillips on Today at 09:39:45 am
Both Fab and VVD are coming back from 'mild' Covid and still look a bit ropy. It seems to effect some players more than others.


VVD problem is due to his long term injury last season, he hasnt been quite the same since, doubt its anything to do with COVID.
