The Chelsea game was just another example of how the midfield is the weakest area in our squad, and I think it can only be in part explained by the absence of Thiago. There are a number of issues at play: the first is that on the whole the midfield is on the older side. Our 'first choice' midfield of Fabinho, Thiago and Henderson are 27, 30 and 31 respectively. Since the 19/20 season, the three of them have missed a combined total of 71 games through injury. Our backup/rotation guys - Keita, Milner and Chamberlain all have their own injury issues too and all three are significantly worse versions of the players they were a few years ago - for different reasons. Beyond that, we have two incredibly promising talents in Jones and Elliott but they're both different profiles in comparison to Klopp's usual type.



Beyond the injury/age profile issues, another problem we have is the individual profiles of our midfielders. If you look at Fabinho, Henderson and Thiago, although they are all different players with different skillsets, broadly speaking they all want to operate in the middle third and generally excel behind the ball. Although it's pretty clear that this is Klopp's favoured midfield and if they're all available in mid February that'll be the midfield against Inter Milan, I actually don't think it's a great blend in a lot of matches - particularly games against teams that are going to sit back in a low block. I think we're at a point where you don't need to be starting Henderson and Fabinho in the same midfield (unless we're playing all four forwards and a double pivot in midfield) for about 80% of matches. I think we'd be better off rotating Henderson and Fabinho at the six position, playing one of Keita/Elliott/Jones playing as the most advanced eight getting into the box. Fabinho, Henderson and Thiago as a midfield is just too flat IMO. It's too common for them to just sink into a straight line. If you look at City, they have very defined and distinct profiles in their first choice midfield. Rodri is the deepest of the 3, playing in front of the centre backs and in the middle of that narrow band of three typically made up of him, Walker and Cancelo. Bernardo Silva is a two way player who can progress the ball through passing and dribbling - is comfortable moving up and down as well as laterally. Then you have De Bruyne who basically plays as a quasi 10 but more in the right channel where he can whip those crosses into the box/make surging runs into the box himself. The balance is just much better.



I do have some sympathy for Klopp/the club because I think they decided in the summer that Elliott was going to be a genuine option and there's an argument to say he had basically made himself undroppable by the time he got that injury at Elland Road. The adjustment to Trent's role made way more sense with Elliott as the right sided eight and although Trent himself has clearly gone up a level, I don't think the balance is quite right with Henderson there. When Trent tucks in and Salah spins in behind, Elliott would pull out wide right and offer an outlet where he could then help overload with Salah and Trent pulling over too. Henderson just isn't comfortable doing that because it just isn't his game. The reason it worked so well with Elliott is because Elliott has spent his entire youth career playing as a wide forward/10 and is familiar with those zones and has the tools required to operate in them. It's funny because I actually think the player Elliott reminds me of the most is Bernardo Silva. Wide playmaker turned midfielder who presses like an animal off the ball and is incredibly press resistant in possession - both progress the ball whilst barely giving it away. I really hope Elliott can pick up from where he left off because he gave us so much and given the title race is basically over I hope we get as many minutes into his/Jones' legs as possible between now and the end of the season.



Henderson is at his best as the deepest player in a midfield 3 - he just does not have the skill set required to carry out what that role requires in the majority of games. The City game at Anfield Henderson looked like a fish out of water because he's being asked to do things he isn't comfortable doing. The Chelsea game was similar - perhaps it's a combination of being asked to play a role he isn't overly suited to/losing a step due to his age but it is becoming a problem.



Looking beyond this season, I think we're at a bit of a cross roads. Thiago, Henderson and Fabinho aren't going anywhere anytime soon (unless Thiago wants to go back to Spain), but I think we need to transition to a point whereby their minutes (particularly Thiago and Henderson) are managed. Chamberlain should move on for his own sake - he's a decent enough PL level player but the ACL robbed us of a potential star (he was putting up elite numbers for a few months prior to that). Milner shouldn't be kept on as a player next season IMO and Keita entirely depends on the contract situation. I think he's a bit of an easy scapegoat at times but it's pretty obvious Klopp doesn't really trust him and given we're in year 4 he probably never will.



TL;DR - sign Jude Bellingham.



