Re: Liverpool's Midfield
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 12:40:40 pm
i wonder if a temporary solution might be to put Trent in there given the lack of athleticism and the fact he's not playing that well at right back at the moment anyway.

Issue with that is we're not well covered at right back, although Neco or Gomez could do a job. Having to play a 35 year old Milner at right back against Man City pretty much sums the last 18 months up but if playing Trent in midfield means we aren't having to rely on a now 36 year old Milner in the engine room in big games alongside Henderson then it might be something to consider.
I said yesterday this system were playing basically makes TAA a faux central midfielder. Why not just play him as a right sided #8 so we dont keep leaving acres of space at right back when hes caught out of position.
Re: Liverpool's Midfield
Quote from: Lubeh on Today at 01:44:46 am
As much as people dislike Coutinho we really could use someone like him or him in our midfield now

Coutinho is an awful midfielder now and was when he was here.  There's a reason why Klopp played him on the left of the front 3 and why every manager he has had at Barcelona never played him in midfield either.   
Re: Liverpool's Midfield
Quote from: mrantarctica on Today at 02:33:06 am
I think that's a big difference we are seeing is that for both Hendo and Millie, although their work rate and positioning and general athleticism is phenomenal, it's the little elements of technique that make big differences against really top opposition. Both have pretty poor first touch and aren't two footed. Against most midfielders, it is hardly noticeable because we dominate the game anyway. When you come up against genuinely good midfield players, they look a class apart. Let's see what happens in the remaining games but having a really technical midfielder in there is vital for us. Getting Curtis back is key too as he has pretty good first touch and is generally secure on the ball.

This is a great point. 
Re: Liverpool's Midfield
Our main creativity from midfield is coming from the wingbacks and they are getting crazy numbers so why not let them off the leash a little more even.....play 3 center backs especially when away from home. The legs in CM are aging thus cannot provide the miles or pressure the system needs so until we bring in new blood we can alleviate the issue with a CD who is younger stronger and fitter than anybody we have in CM. At times you could throw a blanket across our outfield players so if we are playing that tight a line between front and back then put another CD who is quick enough to cover the balls over the top or into the spaces left open by the roving wingbacks. You cannot expect Milner, Henderson or guys who are forever returning from injury to bust a gut for 90 minutes to close the gaps.

The system did not require world class CM it requires lads who can outrun, outwork the opposition and right now we have gotten to the stage it needs fresh blood to get back to what we had 2018-2020 as the lads are showing the strain of all those hard miles from previous seasons. Klopp will bring in what he needs as if its obvious to us then he has seen it coming. We are still the second best team in the league with everyone fit and on our day could still win the CL as our front line is the best in Europe. No need to get too worried as we can amp up the middle / team in one swoop for a top CM just the way we did with the addition of Alisson or Virgil.
Re: Liverpool's Midfield
Quote from: The_Nomad on Today at 12:21:01 pm
So the thing with Klopp, I believe, is that he always talks about 'solutions' to different situations. I am so thankful that under Klopp we have become a team which doesn't OVERLY rely on any one player. Of course we will struggle if one too many important components of the machine are missing or not performing up to spec.

So what happens if the above mentioned 'regular player...who dominates the centre of the pitch' is injured for any length of time? We just cannot afford to become a team of specialist players in specific roles. That of course does NOT mean that we cannot improve the first team with astute purchases or blooding prospects like Morton. I just don't know if looking to the transfer market for a "solution" every time we don't perform in any ONE particular match, is helpful. If the last few seasons have taught us anything about Klopp, he's just not that kind of manager and I for one am glad he's not.

Firstly, as you implied, the biggest transfer that FSG got right was Klopp. He has transformed the club and has the skill to develop moderate players into world class players and to show them how to perform in a team.

I dont agree though about your comment about us not having specialists. Robbo, TAA, VVD, Matip, Fabinho, Mane, Bobby, Salah, Thiago etc are all specialists. None of them are nearly as effective in other positions. We have several players who get used to fill in gaps but our core team is built upon specialists. Our first team must be specialists in order to compete with City. The generalists can drop in when we have injuries but even these generalists are best in one position.

My point is that we have too many decent midfield players and we could do with less but more quality.

If you were to name our strongest team then most people would agree with 4 out of 5 defenders but there would be a clear majority for the best 5. It would be the same up front but wed debate which 3 out of 4. I think wed all be happy with the overall consensus of the forwards and defenders. However we would be all over the place with midfield and we would agree that our defence and attack is right up there with the best in the league.

Btw, Im not being critical of the owners nor of the manager as they have done a great job to get us to where we are. We are competing with Chelsea and arguably better than them which is some feat. We are struggling to match City and to be honest we wont match their consistency due to money but I feel we are one great midfielder away from significantly closing that gap.

Yes you are correct in stating that if this fantasy footballer got injured then wed be back to square one but wed still have some very good backups.

In the real world, its not that simple. We spent a lot of money on Keita but he hasnt been the player that we all hoped for. Hes still a really good player and he could become an even better player if he can remain fit. He is the one who I have the highest expectations. I also think Jones will become a really good player.

Our midfield is good but for me it is short of one exceptional player..a Steven Gerrard type. That was the same for our defence and then we brought in Konate who I think is as good as Matip. We had a problem in attack but we brought in Jota who is as good as Mane and Firmino.

Yes we are playing fantasy football here but look how Alisson and VVD transformed the team. We spent big money to bring in two specialists and nobody would argue that this hasnt been successful. I think we could do the same in midfield.
Re: Liverpool's Midfield
Quote from: Funky_Gibbons on Today at 12:46:18 pm
I said yesterday this system were playing basically makes TAA a faux central midfielder. Why not just play him as a right sided #8 so we dont keep leaving acres of space at right back when hes caught out of position.

I wouldnt do that as the current system is working. Previously Henderson used to drop back when TAA went forwards and maybe that isnt happening now.

However when we are 2 or 3 goals up then I would change the formation and bring on a right back and move TAA forward. We play a very open game with a high defence. At times Id like us to be a bit more boring and to be able to shut up shop. I feel that 2 goals are often not enough for us the way we play.
Re: Liverpool's Midfield
Quote from: stockdam on Today at 02:24:51 pm
I wouldnt do that as the current system is working. Previously Henderson used to drop back when TAA went forwards and maybe that isnt happening now.

However when we are 2 or 3 goals up then I would change the formation and bring on a right back and move TAA forward. We play a very open game with a high defence. At times Id like us to be a bit more boring and to be able to shut up shop. I feel that 2 goals are often not enough for us the way we play.

It's all very Rodgers-esque from 13/14 at the minute. Look like we could either score or concede at any moment and 2 goal leads are never enough due to an absence of game management or solidity.

That 13/14 team had Henderson performing out of his skin and we know what happened when he had that 3 game ban at the end of the season.

If we had everyone fit and available we'd be largely fine but it's too chaotic with the enforced chopping and changing and we've missed Thiago a lot.
Re: Liverpool's Midfield
Quote from: stockdam on Today at 02:17:08 pm


Well articulated. While some have argued that the team 'peaked' in 2019-20, I believe we are possibly on the upward slope of the next great team. We brought in Jota to supplement the front 3 and Konate into defence as you said. I think the gradual blooding of Elliott and the emergence of Jones shows why Klopp felt it might be the right time to release Gini. For various reasons, our midfield and consequently the team as a whole haven't been able to perform recently. If you look at the Leicester match, we did create enough chances to win convincingly and although we lacked control in midfield, that wasn't the reason why our attackers couldn't convert the chances created.

I still think Klopp's priority is to first replace Firminho and then turn to the midfield as, by the time the new attacker comes in, another year would have passed and there would be more of a need to address the fact that quite a few would be in their 30s.
Re: Liverpool's Midfield
Quote from: stockdam on Today at 02:17:08 pm
but I feel we are one great midfielder away from significantly closing that gap.


This time next year Rodney.....
Re: Liverpool's Midfield
Midfield really needs a reconfiguration. Ox and Keita should leave, Henderson should start less and less games, Alcantara isn't fit most of the time, and we can't rely on Milner who is almost 40yr old.
 
Re: Liverpool's Midfield
Quote from: stockdam on Today at 02:24:51 pm
I wouldnt do that as the current system is working. Previously Henderson used to drop back when TAA went forwards and maybe that isnt happening now.

However when we are 2 or 3 goals up then I would change the formation and bring on a right back and move TAA forward. We play a very open game with a high defence. At times Id like us to be a bit more boring and to be able to shut up shop. I feel that 2 goals are often not enough for us the way we play.
We certainly need better game management during certain situations in a game. I posted in the game thread that TAA pushing forward just after wed conceded and a few minutes before half time is crazy when really we need to be keeping it tight and ensuring we go into half time leading.
Re: Liverpool's Midfield
Quote from: stockdam on Today at 02:24:51 pm
However when we are 2 or 3 goals up then I would change the formation and bring on a right back and move TAA forward. We play a very open game with a high defence. At times Id like us to be a bit more boring and to be able to shut up shop. I feel that 2 goals are often not enough for us the way we play.
spot on.  makes a lot of sense.
Re: Liverpool's Midfield
Quote from: stockdam on Today at 02:24:51 pm
I wouldnt do that as the current system is working. Previously Henderson used to drop back when TAA went forwards and maybe that isnt happening now.

However when we are 2 or 3 goals up then I would change the formation and bring on a right back and move TAA forward. We play a very open game with a high defence. At times Id like us to be a bit more boring and to be able to shut up shop. I feel that 2 goals are often not enough for us the way we play.

You'd have been doing that after half an hour yesterday. That's not what happens. The players out there should be smart enough to read game situations and make better decisions with and without the ball.
Re: Liverpool's Midfield
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on Today at 03:10:18 pm
You'd have been doing that after half an hour yesterday. That's not what happens. The players out there should be smart enough to read game situations and make better decisions with and without the ball.
disagree.  for most of yesterday we were totally disorganized and chasing shadows, getting overrun repeatedly.  it's the manager/coaches who are supposed to see what's happening and make adjustment.  you can't expect the players to make game-strategy decisions while they have hardly a minute to think.
Re: Liverpool's Midfield
Quote from: Funky_Gibbons on Today at 03:04:49 pm
We certainly need better game management during certain situations in a game. I posted in the game thread that TAA pushing forward just after wed conceded and a few minutes before half time is crazy when really we need to be keeping it tight and ensuring we go into half time leading.
Exactly. I see a lot of people taking aim at the midfield for not controlling the game and taking care of possession when we were up, but it's very hard to do that when your forwards and fullbacks keep pushing forward and losing possession in bad places, Jota was diabolical yesterday (think his passing accuracy was below 50%). Lines are too blurred in football nowadays regarding positions, to say it's just the midfield role to control games. You have to defend, take care of possession, and attack as a team. When we fail at one of those, it's not just one area that's at fault, it's the whole team.
Re: Liverpool's Midfield
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on Today at 03:10:18 pm
You'd have been doing that after half an hour yesterday. That's not what happens. The players out there should be smart enough to read game situations and make better decisions with and without the ball.

What's wrong with closing down after 30 minutes? We'd still have more than enough good players on the pitch to play counter-attacking (Salah and Mane one-on-one are up there with the best).

Chelsea did this against us at Anfield when they went down to 10 men and we hardly looked like scoring. They closed down space and won the one-on-one duels. Many teams specialise on defending well. We are a very good attacking side but sometimes I wish we would shut up shop and see the game out, no matter how long left.

Ok so Chelsea got a 1 in 100 goal yesterday for their first and that is very hard to stop. We were wide open for their second goal though.

Look at the number of times we have faced a packed defence and have really struggled to score. We don't seem to have that tactic in our toolbox. I understand why as it makes us a great team to watch but sometimes you need to be able to hold what you have.
Re: Liverpool's Midfield
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on Today at 03:10:18 pm
You'd have been doing that after half an hour yesterday. That's not what happens. The players out there should be smart enough to read game situations and make better decisions with and without the ball.

The problem with our midfield is that we have lost our controller. The player who dictated the tempo. As you say our midfield players should be smart enough to read the game situation and adapt. Instead of being pro-active and dictating how the game is played Milner and Hendo in particular are reactive. The biggest thing though was that Gini was pretty much press proof. Yesterday we simply couldn't cope with Chelsea's press.

Thiago will help to an extent but he can be a bit erratic and turn over the ball unnecessarily. 
Re: Liverpool's Midfield
Wijnaldum was part of plenty collapses in defence, I have a hard time believing he makes any big difference
