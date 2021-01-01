So the thing with Klopp, I believe, is that he always talks about 'solutions' to different situations. I am so thankful that under Klopp we have become a team which doesn't OVERLY rely on any one player. Of course we will struggle if one too many important components of the machine are missing or not performing up to spec.



So what happens if the above mentioned 'regular player...who dominates the centre of the pitch' is injured for any length of time? We just cannot afford to become a team of specialist players in specific roles. That of course does NOT mean that we cannot improve the first team with astute purchases or blooding prospects like Morton. I just don't know if looking to the transfer market for a "solution" every time we don't perform in any ONE particular match, is helpful. If the last few seasons have taught us anything about Klopp, he's just not that kind of manager and I for one am glad he's not.



Firstly, as you implied, the biggest transfer that FSG got right was Klopp. He has transformed the club and has the skill to develop moderate players into world class players and to show them how to perform in a team.I dont agree though about your comment about us not having specialists. Robbo, TAA, VVD, Matip, Fabinho, Mane, Bobby, Salah, Thiago etc are all specialists. None of them are nearly as effective in other positions. We have several players who get used to fill in gaps but our core team is built upon specialists. Our first team must be specialists in order to compete with City. The generalists can drop in when we have injuries but even these generalists are best in one position.My point is that we have too many decent midfield players and we could do with less but more quality.If you were to name our strongest team then most people would agree with 4 out of 5 defenders but there would be a clear majority for the best 5. It would be the same up front but wed debate which 3 out of 4. I think wed all be happy with the overall consensus of the forwards and defenders. However we would be all over the place with midfield and we would agree that our defence and attack is right up there with the best in the league.Btw, Im not being critical of the owners nor of the manager as they have done a great job to get us to where we are. We are competing with Chelsea and arguably better than them which is some feat. We are struggling to match City and to be honest we wont match their consistency due to money but I feel we are one great midfielder away from significantly closing that gap.Yes you are correct in stating that if this fantasy footballer got injured then wed be back to square one but wed still have some very good backups.In the real world, its not that simple. We spent a lot of money on Keita but he hasnt been the player that we all hoped for. Hes still a really good player and he could become an even better player if he can remain fit. He is the one who I have the highest expectations. I also think Jones will become a really good player.Our midfield is good but for me it is short of one exceptional player ..a Steven Gerrard type. That was the same for our defence and then we brought in Konate who I think is as good as Matip. We had a problem in attack but we brought in Jota who is as good as Mane and Firmino.Yes we are playing fantasy football here but look how Alisson and VVD transformed the team. We spent big money to bring in two specialists and nobody would argue that this hasnt been successful. I think we could do the same in midfield.