A total of £197m was drawn down from the credit facility, although it is understood that a significant chunk of that loan has been paid back already after football restarted and media revenues started to trickle in once more, as well as other monies that have been brought into the business in past months.
The £197m figure adds on to the £71m that Liverpool owe to owners Fenway Sports Group, paying off a further £8m of their £110m loan to aid the redevelopment of the Main Stand at Anfield. That takes the gross debt at the club to £268m.
The current loan from FSG is being repaid interest free.
Debt only becomes an issue if clubs are unable to service it, and Liverpool look in a strong position despite their losses to be able to press ahead with some confidence.
The club's external debt does rank fifth in the Premier League, with Brighton & Hove Albion (£306m), Everton (£409m), Manchester United (£526m) and Tottenham Hotspur (£831m) above them.
i guess we will see when the new finacial status comes out but covid really did kick our arse