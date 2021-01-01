« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 427 428 429 430 431 [432]   Go Down

Author Topic: Liverpool's Midfield  (Read 1383683 times)

Offline Lubeh

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 385
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Liverpool's Midfield
« Reply #17240 on: Today at 03:47:47 am »
Quote from: Al 666 on Today at 02:36:27 am
Spending on infrastructure should have no impact on transfer spending. Instead of using the increase in value of LFC to buy the Penguins, FSG should be funding the Stadium and training ground developments.

No excuses, no bullshit.

Unfortunetely FSG declare it as a loan with no interest, FSG lent LFC 79m or whatever it was to upgrade stadium and they want that money back, make no mistake FSG ae in it for the money, we also loaned 197m (1.2% tax) from the bank apparently to cover last years loses from covid and cover for wages from what i have read. so that with what has been paid back is now about 230m, if we want to buy we have to "loan" from fsg and pay it back, its how american franchises work and its shit! We need investment in playing staff we also need to drop some earners who should not be getting the money they do OUR wage bill is maHOUSive,  at this rate getting Mbappe (lol)  on a free giving him a 4 year contract and selling him after two might be a way to make a few quid lol, all joking aside we are the 5th lowest debt in the prem league even though it is 230m
« Last Edit: Today at 03:51:36 am by Lubeh »
Logged

Offline bornandbRED

  • ... an ESL super fan. aka physioSTALKER
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,096
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Liverpool's Midfield
« Reply #17241 on: Today at 03:50:16 am »
Quote from: JackWard33 on Today at 12:52:02 am
Why dont people think well never set another record transfer fee not that 70 million would be  but its a weird belief that well never spend significantly on a fee again

Based on 11 years of FSG.

People seem to kid themselves every year that well be in for these super kids that will cost huge premiums (including me at times). It just isnt going to happen unless FSG drastically change tact. Made even less likely by the fact we now need multiple additions.

In fact - after the last 3 summers, Im quite baffled by what exactly FSGs succession plan/medium term transfer strategy is. Increasingly thinking that the Coutinho sale was just a fantastically fortunate marriage of circumstance that allowed us to build a world class spine.

No idea how they are planning to replicate that squad quality again, especially as weve made at best one (Thiago) first team addition since winning the CL in 2019.
Logged

Offline Lubeh

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 385
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Liverpool's Midfield
« Reply #17242 on: Today at 03:53:26 am »
Quote from: bornandbRED on Today at 03:50:16 am
Based on 11 years of FSG.

People seem to kid themselves every year that well be in for these super kids that will cost huge premiums (including me at times). It just isnt going to happen unless FSG drastically change tact. Made even less likely by the fact we now need multiple additions.

In fact - after the last 3 summers, Im quite baffled by what exactly FSGs succession plan/medium term transfer strategy is. Increasingly thinking that the Coutinho sale was just a fantastically fortunate marriage of circumstance that allowed us to build a world class spine.

No idea how they are planning to replicate that squad quality again, especially as weve made at best one (Thiago) first team addition since winning the CL in 2019.

If like most American franchises they will sell within then next five years they got the big money from Coutinho and are prob looking at Salah or even Trent as thier next sale so they can look good for "buying" players, when we are actually up 3.6m on net spend either way one or 2 of our front three are going , or we throw Trent in midfield and build around him
« Last Edit: Today at 03:56:26 am by Lubeh »
Logged

Offline Al 666

  • "I haven't got a clue." 23/03/2020......Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,236
  • JFT 97
Re: Liverpool's Midfield
« Reply #17243 on: Today at 03:56:35 am »
Quote from: Lubeh on Today at 03:47:47 am
Unfortunetely FSG declare it as a loan with no interest, FSG lent LFC 79m or whatever it was to upgrade stadium and they want that money back, make no mistake FSG ae in it for the money, we also loaned 197m (1.2% tax) from the bank apparently to cover last years loses from covid and cover for wages from what i have read. so that with what has been paid back is now about 230m, if we want to buy we have to "loan" from fsg and pay it back, its how american franchises work and its shit! We need investment in playing staff we also need to drop some earners who should not be getting the money they do OUR wage bill is maHOUSive,  at this rate getting Mbappe (lol)  on a free giving him a 4 year contract and selling him after two might be a way to make a few quid lol, all joking aside we are the 5th lowest debt in the prem league even though it is 230m


I assume you are saying we have the 5th biggest and not 5th lowest debt.
Logged
One thing does need to be said: in the post-Benitez era, there was media-led clamour (but also some politicking going on at the club) to make the club more English; the idea being that the club had lost the very essence of what it means to be Liverpool. Guillem Ballague 18/11/10

Offline CalgarianRed

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 659
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Liverpool's Midfield
« Reply #17244 on: Today at 03:59:28 am »
Make no mistake FSG got the Klopp appointment right or we would be in similar situation to Arsenal.

As long as we are in top 4 they are fine with low net spend. Sell star players and then buy for value is their model. Stark contrast to City, Chelsea and even United who spend way more.
Logged
True North Strong

Offline Lubeh

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 385
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Liverpool's Midfield
« Reply #17245 on: Today at 04:00:51 am »
A total of £197m was drawn down from the credit facility, although it is understood that a significant chunk of that loan has been paid back already after football restarted and media revenues started to trickle in once more, as well as other monies that have been brought into the business in past months.

The £197m figure adds on to the £71m that Liverpool owe to owners Fenway Sports Group, paying off a further £8m of their £110m loan to aid the redevelopment of the Main Stand at Anfield. That takes the gross debt at the club to £268m.

The current loan from FSG is being repaid interest free.

Debt only becomes an issue if clubs are unable to service it, and Liverpool look in a strong position despite their losses to be able to press ahead with some confidence.

The club's external debt does rank fifth in the Premier League, with Brighton & Hove Albion (£306m), Everton (£409m), Manchester United (£526m) and Tottenham Hotspur (£831m) above them.

i guess we will see when the new finacial status comes out but covid really did kick our arse
« Last Edit: Today at 04:05:50 am by Lubeh »
Logged

Offline Al 666

  • "I haven't got a clue." 23/03/2020......Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,236
  • JFT 97
Re: Liverpool's Midfield
« Reply #17246 on: Today at 04:02:29 am »
Quote from: bornandbRED on Today at 03:50:16 am
Based on 11 years of FSG.

People seem to kid themselves every year that well be in for these super kids that will cost huge premiums (including me at times). It just isnt going to happen unless FSG drastically change tact. Made even less likely by the fact we now need multiple additions.

In fact - after the last 3 summers, Im quite baffled by what exactly FSGs succession plan/medium term transfer strategy is. Increasingly thinking that the Coutinho sale was just a fantastically fortunate marriage of circumstance that allowed us to build a world class spine.

No idea how they are planning to replicate that squad quality again, especially as weve made at best one (Thiago) first team addition since winning the CL in 2019.

Based on 11 years of FSG they have managed to buy a £600m franchise in the Penguins on the back of LFC. No surprise though. They bought LFC on the back of the increase in value of the Red Sox.

Guess what when they double the value of the Penguins they will buy someone else.

What have the Red Sox, LFC and the Penguins have in common. They generate money whether they are successful or not.
Logged
One thing does need to be said: in the post-Benitez era, there was media-led clamour (but also some politicking going on at the club) to make the club more English; the idea being that the club had lost the very essence of what it means to be Liverpool. Guillem Ballague 18/11/10

Offline Al 666

  • "I haven't got a clue." 23/03/2020......Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,236
  • JFT 97
Re: Liverpool's Midfield
« Reply #17247 on: Today at 04:07:39 am »
Quote from: Lubeh on Today at 04:00:51 am
A total of £197m was drawn down from the credit facility, although it is understood that a significant chunk of that loan has been paid back already after football restarted and media revenues started to trickle in once more, as well as other monies that have been brought into the business in past months.

The £197m figure adds on to the £71m that Liverpool owe to owners Fenway Sports Group, paying off a further £8m of their £110m loan to aid the redevelopment of the Main Stand at Anfield. That takes the gross debt at the club to £268m.

The current loan from FSG is being repaid interest free.

Debt only becomes an issue if clubs are unable to service it, and Liverpool look in a strong position despite their losses to be able to press ahead with some confidence.

The club's external debt does rank fifth in the Premier League, with Brighton & Hove Albion (£306m), Everton (£409m), Manchester United (£526m) and Tottenham Hotspur (£831m) above them.

Taken ad verbatim from Swiss Ramble.

The thing is Swiss Ramble whilst an excellent source of information and comment only deals with financial matters. It tells you naff all about recruitment strategy.
Logged
One thing does need to be said: in the post-Benitez era, there was media-led clamour (but also some politicking going on at the club) to make the club more English; the idea being that the club had lost the very essence of what it means to be Liverpool. Guillem Ballague 18/11/10

Offline Lubeh

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 385
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Liverpool's Midfield
« Reply #17248 on: Today at 04:08:37 am »
Quote from: Al 666 on Today at 04:02:29 am
Based on 11 years of FSG they have managed to buy a £600m franchise in the Penguins on the back of LFC. No surprise though. They bought LFC on the back of the increase in value of the Red Sox.

Guess what when they double the value of the Penguins they will buy someone else.

What have the Red Sox, LFC and the Penguins have in common. They generate money whether they are successful or not.

Exactly Al unfortunetely because of covid, super high wages and FSG just in it to make money, yes they saved us when we needed it , but now the money seemed to have vanished and i believe we have to sell to buy or ask FSG for a loan to buy, coz thats the American way ,  PS yeah it was from The Echo i got the numbers whether correct or not they knowmore then I :P

I am just getting worried we are heading to another Hicks and Gillete debarcle
« Last Edit: Today at 04:13:37 am by Lubeh »
Logged

Offline Al 666

  • "I haven't got a clue." 23/03/2020......Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,236
  • JFT 97
Re: Liverpool's Midfield
« Reply #17249 on: Today at 04:20:48 am »
Quote from: Lubeh on Today at 04:08:37 am
Exactly Al unfortunetely because of covid, super high wages and FSG just in it to make money, yes they saved us when we needed it , but now the money seemed to have vanished and i believe we have to sell to buy or ask FSG for a loan to buy, coz thats the American way ,  PS yeah it was from The Echo i got the numbers whether correct or not they knowmore then I :P

I am just getting worried we are heading to another Hicks and Gillete debarcle


Last post because it is way off topic but there is absolutely zero chance of a H&G debacle. LFC is the golden goose. We could stagnate for a decade and still add a billion to FSG's bottom line.

Look at the way United's value has increased since they last won the League.
Logged
One thing does need to be said: in the post-Benitez era, there was media-led clamour (but also some politicking going on at the club) to make the club more English; the idea being that the club had lost the very essence of what it means to be Liverpool. Guillem Ballague 18/11/10

Offline Lubeh

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 385
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Liverpool's Midfield
« Reply #17250 on: Today at 04:25:25 am »
Yeah your right about the H&G , but the way i see it, if we have to sell to buy which atm it does look like, we need to be looking at ppl like Ginter , Zakaria etc on free's and relatively young maybe even dembele in a kind of get for free sell in two years kinda thing, I dont think ppl realise how much of a Job Klopp is doing  even Norwich have a higher net spend than us over last 5 years or so

Yeah my bad really de-railed the topic
Logged

Online Fromola

  • Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,274
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: Liverpool's Midfield
« Reply #17251 on: Today at 08:51:39 am »
Quote from: Coolie High on Today at 02:28:37 am
One things for sure, lets hope we have Thiago and Fabinho both fit for our tough European games this season because otherwise the likes of Madrid will pass off the pitch again, even in their old age Kroos and Modric offer a level of ability we dont get from our similarly aged midfielders.

The standard isn't great outside of City and Chelsea and maybe Bayern.

If you look at Real last season we put in a shocker of a performance away but we were missing Virg, Matip and Gomez at the back and therefore they exploited the high line. No Henderson either and then an empty Anfield for the second leg.

If we get past Inter the problem will be when we get City or Chelsea in the quarters or semis because they exploit our lack of legs in midfield in the way European teams can't. We're more adept for Europe but we'll need to beat City and/or Chelsea.
« Last Edit: Today at 08:58:21 am by Fromola »
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Offline LiamG

  • He's loving angels instead. Cos through it all they offer him protection.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,655
  • Y.N.W.A
Re: Liverpool's Midfield
« Reply #17252 on: Today at 08:53:29 am »
Quote from: Dave McCoy on Today at 12:51:19 am
Sometimes the decisions the club makes work out and sometimes they don't.  Thankfully for us fans they usually are right more than not but you'd have to say at this point the decision to spend big on Thiago when we already had 30 somethings in Hendo and Milner has not been the clubs best decision.  That's not to say Thiago isn't amazing, he clearly is, but he's just not on the field enough to justify not investing those funds in someone younger who is more available and will lessen the blow of Hendo and Milner's eventual slowdown which for me is here already to one extent or another.

There's also a bigger issue to me here. If you truly believe Milner, who is clearly done at this level, is the best option in a must win game over Keita, Ox or Jones then there is a clear disconnect between the coaching staff and Edwards in regards to squad building.  Hendo for me has lost a step as there's been too many games now where he just loses it because the game is seemingly passing him buy.  The first half against ManC and these last 2 games are pretty stark in highlighting this.  To then put someone who is even slower on the field and who can't recover when the ball gets past him with any consistency is just strange.  Milner's best role at this point seems to be a late game sub to come on, muddy up the game, get a yellow and help see out a lead.  If you don't trust Keita or Ox at this point over a clearly done Milner then why are they still here getting a weekly 6 figure check?  Even if you have to loan them out there needs to be a freeing of wages and squad places to bring in players the coaching staff wants so that you aren't in a must win game at Stamford Bridge and having to play someone that can't compete at this level unless it's due to Covid.

And with that all said with some better luck today or in other games throughout the season we may still have won or still win the title.  Life at the top is cruel as there can only be one winner so the margins are just razor thin.

Well said ,good post
Logged

Online Fromola

  • Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,274
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: Liverpool's Midfield
« Reply #17253 on: Today at 08:55:16 am »
Quote from: Lubeh on Today at 04:00:51 am
A total of £197m was drawn down from the credit facility, although it is understood that a significant chunk of that loan has been paid back already after football restarted and media revenues started to trickle in once more, as well as other monies that have been brought into the business in past months.

The £197m figure adds on to the £71m that Liverpool owe to owners Fenway Sports Group, paying off a further £8m of their £110m loan to aid the redevelopment of the Main Stand at Anfield. That takes the gross debt at the club to £268m.

The current loan from FSG is being repaid interest free.

Debt only becomes an issue if clubs are unable to service it, and Liverpool look in a strong position despite their losses to be able to press ahead with some confidence.

The club's external debt does rank fifth in the Premier League, with Brighton & Hove Albion (£306m), Everton (£409m), Manchester United (£526m) and Tottenham Hotspur (£831m) above them.

i guess we will see when the new finacial status comes out but covid really did kick our arse

Does it matter what we owe them though? They'll make a billion or 2 when they eventually sell.and can get it back then.
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Online El Lobo

  • Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 45,985
  • Pretty, pretty, pretty pretty good
Re: Liverpool's Midfield
« Reply #17254 on: Today at 09:08:53 am »
The thread title really needs changing  ;D
Logged
"Our goalkeeper scored more goals in the Premier League than our back up centre forward" September 2021

Online Nick110581

  • Up the tricky reds
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 28,642
  • Hearts Jurgen
Re: Liverpool's Midfield
« Reply #17255 on: Today at 11:01:41 am »
Gini leaving wasn't the issue.

Not replacing his legs and game management was always going to be a problem.

How often was he our standout player in big games?
Logged
No, jazz. You fear jazz. You fear the lack of rules, the lack of boundaries. Oh look, it's a fence. But, no, it's soft.

Offline LallanaInPyjamas

  • Keita's shit, Bundesliga's shit, Bundesliga 2's shit
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,083
  • RAWK Cheltenham 2020 Champion Tipster*
Re: Liverpool's Midfield
« Reply #17256 on: Today at 11:07:51 am »
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 11:01:41 am
Gini leaving wasn't the issue.

Not replacing his legs and game management was always going to be a problem.

How often was he our standout player in big games?

Quite often actually. He was a player who really came to the fore in them.
Logged

Online Funky_Gibbons

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,409
  • Follow the gourd
Re: Liverpool's Midfield
« Reply #17257 on: Today at 11:08:43 am »
The Wijnaldum myth growing with every dropped point.
Logged
"And there are red and white scarves of Liverpool, and red and white bobble hats of Liverpool, and red and white rosettes of Liverpool, and nothing else. And the sun shines now."

Offline LallanaInPyjamas

  • Keita's shit, Bundesliga's shit, Bundesliga 2's shit
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,083
  • RAWK Cheltenham 2020 Champion Tipster*
Re: Liverpool's Midfield
« Reply #17258 on: Today at 11:11:28 am »
Quote from: Funky_Gibbons on Today at 11:08:43 am
The Wijnaldum myth growing with every dropped point.

You think a player who started pretty much every game for us was a 'myth'?
Logged

Online jepovic

  • Only interested in the "prestigious" games, so won't be celebrating anything less.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,606
  • Meh sd f
Re: Liverpool's Midfield
« Reply #17259 on: Today at 11:12:32 am »
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 11:01:41 am
Gini leaving wasn't the issue.

Not replacing his legs and game management was always going to be a problem.

How often was he our standout player in big games?
Yeah, we had similar problems in midfield last year too.

Isn't one of the basic issues that we haven't been as precise in our recruitment in midfield as in the other areas? We've made one outstanding signing, Fabinho, but a number of less succesful ones as well. Kostas and Konate are better players than say Ox or Keita, IMO.
Logged

Online jepovic

  • Only interested in the "prestigious" games, so won't be celebrating anything less.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,606
  • Meh sd f
Re: Liverpool's Midfield
« Reply #17260 on: Today at 11:15:23 am »
Quote from: LallanaInPyjamas on Today at 11:11:28 am
You think a player who started pretty much every game for us was a 'myth'?
The myth is that our midfield was fine as long as Gini was here, because it wasn't. Just go back a few pages in this thread.
Logged

Online Funky_Gibbons

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,409
  • Follow the gourd
Re: Liverpool's Midfield
« Reply #17261 on: Today at 11:15:35 am »
Quote from: LallanaInPyjamas on Today at 11:11:28 am
You think a player who started pretty much every game for us was a 'myth'?
They guy didnt have an assist in his last three seasons. Last season he was mostly awful, going AWOL on a number of occasions. He was playing in games where the midfield was bypassed.

Were now asking our two wide midfielders to do a hell of a lot more in attack and be more progressive.
Logged
"And there are red and white scarves of Liverpool, and red and white bobble hats of Liverpool, and red and white rosettes of Liverpool, and nothing else. And the sun shines now."

Online Phineus

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,916
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Liverpool's Midfield
« Reply #17262 on: Today at 11:16:38 am »
Quote from: Funky_Gibbons on Today at 11:08:43 am
The Wijnaldum myth growing with every dropped point.

I liked Gini in games like that one yesterday. It was when we were playing deep blocks at Anfield that we needed more from him (without starting the whole debate of thats what Klopp specifically only asked of him as that has been done to death on here).

A midfielder with his instincts and tactical awareness yesterday would have made all the difference.
Logged

Online Coolie High

  • bury Regular. My opinions are facts, FYI. (whisper it but doesn't understand midfielders)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,674
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Liverpool's Midfield
« Reply #17263 on: Today at 11:19:26 am »
Quote from: Funky_Gibbons on Today at 11:15:35 am
They guy didnt have an assist in his last three seasons. Last season he was mostly awful, going AWOL on a number of occasions. He was playing in games where the midfield was bypassed.

Were now asking our two wide midfielders to do a hell of a lot more in attack and be more progressive.

He would annoy me with his lack of involvement at times, but he was never ever this bad, the difference between him and the others is that even if he is less involved in the game you can rely on him to hold the ball, not misplace passes and generally receive it in half spaces without lumping it up the field.


You say were asking more for our two wide CMS but theyre barely contributing in attack also, so one must ask whats the point? How many key passes or assists or even dribbles have either made in the last couple big games, it took Keita to come on the pitch for our midfield to complete a single dribble, if thats the way were going then its even more reason to have seen the likes of Milner on the bench.
Logged

Online DelTrotter

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,876
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Liverpool's Midfield
« Reply #17264 on: Today at 11:19:57 am »
Quote from: Funky_Gibbons on Today at 11:08:43 am
The Wijnaldum myth growing with every dropped point.

Yep, he'd been average for 18 months (and is now a benchwarmer in a mediocre PSG midfield), great overall for us but what he was serving up isn't being missed. And any shit midfield performance being greeted as if it didn't happen with him here (Hiya Villa, City and Real Madrid etc) is bizarre.
Logged

Online Funky_Gibbons

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,409
  • Follow the gourd
Re: Liverpool's Midfield
« Reply #17265 on: Today at 11:21:52 am »
Quote from: Phineus on Today at 11:16:38 am
I liked Gini in games like that one yesterday. It was when we were playing deep blocks at Anfield that we needed more from him (without starting the whole debate of thats what Klopp specifically only asked of him as that has been done to death on here).

A midfielder with his instincts and tactical awareness yesterday would have made all the difference.
The problem is when Wijnaldum was here we generally played with a flat midfield three in possession. This season were asking our two wider central midfielders to go wider and either under-lap or overlap the full-backs.

The tactics are totally different so its pointless comparing the control we had in games. At 2-0 up yesterday if wed resorted to keeping our shape and not committing the midfielders forward wed have seen a different result.
Logged
"And there are red and white scarves of Liverpool, and red and white bobble hats of Liverpool, and red and white rosettes of Liverpool, and nothing else. And the sun shines now."

Offline LallanaInPyjamas

  • Keita's shit, Bundesliga's shit, Bundesliga 2's shit
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,083
  • RAWK Cheltenham 2020 Champion Tipster*
Re: Liverpool's Midfield
« Reply #17266 on: Today at 11:22:19 am »
Quote from: Funky_Gibbons on Today at 11:15:35 am
They guy didnt have an assist in his last three seasons. Last season he was mostly awful, going AWOL on a number of occasions. He was playing in games where the midfield was bypassed.

Were now asking our two wide midfielders to do a hell of a lot more in attack and be more progressive.

And you don't think Gini, who used to play as a wide midfielder and was brought in to do that role alongside Lallana when we changed shape in 2016, could cope with that?

I don't see that our LCM role has changed all that much to be honest. We're a very lopsided team, the width on that side comes from the full back and Mane, whereas Hendo and Salah provide it on the other side with Trent sitting narrow. Gini would still be our second best option in that role behind Thiago.

Gini had a poor season like most of our players last year, but he was still the best midfielder we had at plugging gaps from a higher position as well as retaining possession in periods we needed it. Don't forget he was playing as a 6 a lot of the time due to injuries which clearly didn't suit him. In big games like yesterday his press resistance is sorely missed and he still needs to be replaced.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 427 428 429 430 431 [432]   Go Up
« previous next »
 