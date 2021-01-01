They guy didnt have an assist in his last three seasons. Last season he was mostly awful, going AWOL on a number of occasions. He was playing in games where the midfield was bypassed.



Were now asking our two wide midfielders to do a hell of a lot more in attack and be more progressive.



And you don't think Gini, who used to play as a wide midfielder and was brought in to do that role alongside Lallana when we changed shape in 2016, could cope with that?I don't see that our LCM role has changed all that much to be honest. We're a very lopsided team, the width on that side comes from the full back and Mane, whereas Hendo and Salah provide it on the other side with Trent sitting narrow. Gini would still be our second best option in that role behind Thiago.Gini had a poor season like most of our players last year, but he was still the best midfielder we had at plugging gaps from a higher position as well as retaining possession in periods we needed it. Don't forget he was playing as a 6 a lot of the time due to injuries which clearly didn't suit him. In big games like yesterday his press resistance is sorely missed and he still needs to be replaced.