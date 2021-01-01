« previous next »
Liverpool's Midfield

Lubeh

Re: Liverpool's Midfield
Spending on infrastructure should have no impact on transfer spending. Instead of using the increase in value of LFC to buy the Penguins, FSG should be funding the Stadium and training ground developments.

No excuses, no bullshit.

Unfortunetely FSG declare it as a loan with no interest, FSG lent LFC 79m or whatever it was to upgrade stadium and they want that money back, make no mistake FSG ae in it for the money, we also loaned 197m (1.2% tax) from the bank apparently to cover last years loses from covid and cover for wages from what i have read. so that with what has been paid back is now about 230m, if we want to buy we have to "loan" from fsg and pay it back, its how american franchises work and its shit! We need investment in playing staff we also need to drop some earners who should not be getting the money they do OUR wage bill is maHOUSive,  at this rate getting Mbappe (lol)  on a free giving him a 4 year contract and selling him after two might be a way to make a few quid lol, all joking aside we are the 5th lowest debt in the prem league even though it is 230m
bornandbRED

Re: Liverpool's Midfield
Why dont people think well never set another record transfer fee not that 70 million would be  but its a weird belief that well never spend significantly on a fee again

Based on 11 years of FSG.

People seem to kid themselves every year that well be in for these super kids that will cost huge premiums (including me at times). It just isnt going to happen unless FSG drastically change tact. Made even less likely by the fact we now need multiple additions.

In fact - after the last 3 summers, Im quite baffled by what exactly FSGs succession plan/medium term transfer strategy is. Increasingly thinking that the Coutinho sale was just a fantastically fortunate marriage of circumstance that allowed us to build a world class spine.

No idea how they are planning to replicate that squad quality again, especially as weve made at best one (Thiago) first team addition since winning the CL in 2019.
Lubeh

Re: Liverpool's Midfield
Based on 11 years of FSG.

People seem to kid themselves every year that well be in for these super kids that will cost huge premiums (including me at times). It just isnt going to happen unless FSG drastically change tact. Made even less likely by the fact we now need multiple additions.

In fact - after the last 3 summers, Im quite baffled by what exactly FSGs succession plan/medium term transfer strategy is. Increasingly thinking that the Coutinho sale was just a fantastically fortunate marriage of circumstance that allowed us to build a world class spine.

No idea how they are planning to replicate that squad quality again, especially as weve made at best one (Thiago) first team addition since winning the CL in 2019.

If like most American franchises they will sell within then next five years they got the big money from Coutinho and are prob looking at Salah or even Trent as thier next sale so they can look good for "buying" players, when we are actually up 3.6m on net spend either way one or 2 of our front three are going , or we throw Trent in midfield and build around him
Al 666

Re: Liverpool's Midfield
Unfortunetely FSG declare it as a loan with no interest, FSG lent LFC 79m or whatever it was to upgrade stadium and they want that money back, make no mistake FSG ae in it for the money, we also loaned 197m (1.2% tax) from the bank apparently to cover last years loses from covid and cover for wages from what i have read. so that with what has been paid back is now about 230m, if we want to buy we have to "loan" from fsg and pay it back, its how american franchises work and its shit! We need investment in playing staff we also need to drop some earners who should not be getting the money they do OUR wage bill is maHOUSive,  at this rate getting Mbappe (lol)  on a free giving him a 4 year contract and selling him after two might be a way to make a few quid lol, all joking aside we are the 5th lowest debt in the prem league even though it is 230m


I assume you are saying we have the 5th biggest and not 5th lowest debt.
CalgarianRed

Re: Liverpool's Midfield
Make no mistake FSG got the Klopp appointment right or we would be in similar situation to Arsenal.

As long as we are in top 4 they are fine with low net spend. Sell star players and then buy for value is their model. Stark contrast to City, Chelsea and even United who spend way more.
Lubeh

Re: Liverpool's Midfield
A total of £197m was drawn down from the credit facility, although it is understood that a significant chunk of that loan has been paid back already after football restarted and media revenues started to trickle in once more, as well as other monies that have been brought into the business in past months.

The £197m figure adds on to the £71m that Liverpool owe to owners Fenway Sports Group, paying off a further £8m of their £110m loan to aid the redevelopment of the Main Stand at Anfield. That takes the gross debt at the club to £268m.

The current loan from FSG is being repaid interest free.

Debt only becomes an issue if clubs are unable to service it, and Liverpool look in a strong position despite their losses to be able to press ahead with some confidence.

The club's external debt does rank fifth in the Premier League, with Brighton & Hove Albion (£306m), Everton (£409m), Manchester United (£526m) and Tottenham Hotspur (£831m) above them.

i guess we will see when the new finacial status comes out but covid really did kick our arse
Al 666

Re: Liverpool's Midfield
Based on 11 years of FSG.

People seem to kid themselves every year that well be in for these super kids that will cost huge premiums (including me at times). It just isnt going to happen unless FSG drastically change tact. Made even less likely by the fact we now need multiple additions.

In fact - after the last 3 summers, Im quite baffled by what exactly FSGs succession plan/medium term transfer strategy is. Increasingly thinking that the Coutinho sale was just a fantastically fortunate marriage of circumstance that allowed us to build a world class spine.

No idea how they are planning to replicate that squad quality again, especially as weve made at best one (Thiago) first team addition since winning the CL in 2019.

Based on 11 years of FSG they have managed to buy a £600m franchise in the Penguins on the back of LFC. No surprise though. They bought LFC on the back of the increase in value of the Red Sox.

Guess what when they double the value of the Penguins they will buy someone else.

What have the Red Sox, LFC and the Penguins have in common. They generate money whether they are successful or not.
Al 666

Re: Liverpool's Midfield
A total of £197m was drawn down from the credit facility, although it is understood that a significant chunk of that loan has been paid back already after football restarted and media revenues started to trickle in once more, as well as other monies that have been brought into the business in past months.

The £197m figure adds on to the £71m that Liverpool owe to owners Fenway Sports Group, paying off a further £8m of their £110m loan to aid the redevelopment of the Main Stand at Anfield. That takes the gross debt at the club to £268m.

The current loan from FSG is being repaid interest free.

Debt only becomes an issue if clubs are unable to service it, and Liverpool look in a strong position despite their losses to be able to press ahead with some confidence.

The club's external debt does rank fifth in the Premier League, with Brighton & Hove Albion (£306m), Everton (£409m), Manchester United (£526m) and Tottenham Hotspur (£831m) above them.

Taken ad verbatim from Swiss Ramble.

The thing is Swiss Ramble whilst an excellent source of information and comment only deals with financial matters. It tells you naff all about recruitment strategy.
Lubeh

Re: Liverpool's Midfield
Based on 11 years of FSG they have managed to buy a £600m franchise in the Penguins on the back of LFC. No surprise though. They bought LFC on the back of the increase in value of the Red Sox.

Guess what when they double the value of the Penguins they will buy someone else.

What have the Red Sox, LFC and the Penguins have in common. They generate money whether they are successful or not.

Exactly Al unfortunetely because of covid, super high wages and FSG just in it to make money, yes they saved us when we needed it , but now the money seemed to have vanished and i believe we have to sell to buy or ask FSG for a loan to buy, coz thats the American way ,  PS yeah it was from The Echo i got the numbers whether correct or not they knowmore then I :P

I am just getting worried we are heading to another Hicks and Gillete debarcle
Al 666

Re: Liverpool's Midfield
Exactly Al unfortunetely because of covid, super high wages and FSG just in it to make money, yes they saved us when we needed it , but now the money seemed to have vanished and i believe we have to sell to buy or ask FSG for a loan to buy, coz thats the American way ,  PS yeah it was from The Echo i got the numbers whether correct or not they knowmore then I :P

I am just getting worried we are heading to another Hicks and Gillete debarcle


Last post because it is way off topic but there is absolutely zero chance of a H&G debacle. LFC is the golden goose. We could stagnate for a decade and still add a billion to FSG's bottom line.

Look at the way United's value has increased since they last won the League.
Lubeh

Re: Liverpool's Midfield
Yeah your right about the H&G , but the way i see it, if we have to sell to buy which atm it does look like, we need to be looking at ppl like Ginter , Zakaria etc on free's and relatively young maybe even dembele in a kind of get for free sell in two years kinda thing, I dont think ppl realise how much of a Job Klopp is doing  even Norwich have a higher net spend than us over last 5 years or so

Yeah my bad really de-railed the topic
