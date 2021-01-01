« previous next »
I think the telling thing with Ox is that at the age of 28 he is still looking for a position.

At Arsenal he ended up as a wing back, at Liverpool he has played as a false 9. How many players have played for a top club as a defender, midfield player and forward. He has all the physical attributes is good technically he just lacks game intelligence for me.
He does have a best position though, we just never play him there. All of his best moments have come from midfield. Driving from deep central areas, late runs into the box, a threat with his shooting outside the box. Yet he gets more minutes on the wing or in the Bobby/Jota role. Hes really poor with his back to goal and hes not so good at taking on defenders one-on-one. Nor is he particularly fast off the mark. He probably ends up playing there because of our lack of depth in those positions, maybe hes not trusted enough with the defensive side, but for me its completely clear where his best position is.

False 9 is a really, really poor position for him though. Id rather try playing Keita there to be honest.
Jesus, the absolute state of this forum

Well, fucking hell - who are you to come in here saying that sort of thing after the lads have barely scraped a draw against a team that would be no match for Welton fucking Rovers!
