I think the telling thing with Ox is that at the age of 28 he is still looking for a position.
At Arsenal he ended up as a wing back, at Liverpool he has played as a false 9. How many players have played for a top club as a defender, midfield player and forward. He has all the physical attributes is good technically he just lacks game intelligence for me.
He does have a best position though, we just never play him there. All of his best moments have come from midfield. Driving from deep central areas, late runs into the box, a threat with his shooting outside the box. Yet he gets more minutes on the wing or in the Bobby/Jota role. Hes really poor with his back to goal and hes not so good at taking on defenders one-on-one. Nor is he particularly fast off the mark. He probably ends up playing there because of our lack of depth in those positions, maybe hes not trusted enough with the defensive side, but for me its completely clear where his best position is.
False 9 is a really, really poor position for him though. Id rather try playing Keita there to be honest.