« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 413 414 415 416 417 [418]   Go Down

Author Topic: Liverpool's Midfield  (Read 1135101 times)

Online Knight

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 278
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Liverpool's Midfield
« Reply #16680 on: Today at 03:23:09 PM »
Expecting Klopp to criticise a midfield for not being as 'progressive' as they might be is an exercise in futility. He's never going to do that. He knows what Gini, Fab and Henderson will be good at. And when he picks that midfield he sets us up to play in a way that accentuates their strengths and minimises their weaknesses, just like he does for all of our players. But if he could have all their strengths with improved 'progressive' capacity do you not think he'd want that? Of course he would, that's why he's picked players like that and that's why he's bought players like that. It's such a shame Keita can't get fit. He does all these things and this conversation wouldn't be happening if he'd found his feet.
Logged

Offline Roger Federer

  • Christ imagine naming yourself after Roger Federer
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,305
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Liverpool's Midfield
« Reply #16681 on: Today at 03:23:27 PM »
Quote from: PoetryInMotion on Today at 01:53:59 PM
Go on then, explain what else did you mean when you were talking about balance that we now have, but did in someway lack before, even though we were close to success in all fronts in the way of breaking club records last season (and all-time records this season)?

Go on, explain it all away as part of a healthy discussion that you are so interested in.

It doesn't make sense to say that we've always had a progressive passer/dribbler in midfield when we've done well. Not at all. We had Henderson, Wijnaldum and Milner (Milner is probably a bit more progressive, but is in no way a playmaker, he drifted wide and sent in crosses for his assists more than progressing through the middle) in the 2017-18 CL campaign all the way to the finals, and then we had Fabinho, Hendo and Wijnaldum predominantly in the league and CL (raking 97 points and winning the CL) and the three of them starred in the campaign. Calling this trio to be lacking in balance is not only disrespectful, but plain wrong and only circulates narratives about what has always been a successful midfield trio.

Even if we aren't really bothered, these are the narratives on which opposition fans thrive on.

Oxlade-Chamberlain started both Champions league games against City in 17/18 (and the 4-3 in the league), and the first against Roma too, before his unfortunate injury. He was probably our best midfielder during that time and a regular in the big games. Beside the point perhaps, but just wanted to mention that.

And the poster you replied to did also say: "The problem with our midfield, on the few occasions in 2+ years when there has been a problem, hasnt been individuals so much as balance" so not sure why you believe he is being disrespectful towards anyone.

For what it's worth, I think, paradoxically as I rated Fabinho as our best midfielder before his injury, that we've looked slightly better without him. Henderson has been as good if not even better as the number 6, and well, the balance in midfield is slightly different when we play can get either Chamberlain or Keita into the team. It's doesn't mean that Wijnadum, Fabinho and Henderson isn't a great midfield - they clearly dominate every opponents we've faced - but Keita in particular gives something extra to that. Our performances against Leicester, Salzburg, Sheffield (Milner, I know, but he plays more similar to Keita than Fabinho to me), and United have seen us move up another level, I think. Maybe that is just coincidence, and not down to the personell in midfield, but to me it looks like we managed to stay as compact and ruthless, while getting a few more percent out of the attack during this current run.
Logged

Offline Jookie

  • Ruptures, then repairs the tears
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,870
Re: Liverpool's Midfield
« Reply #16682 on: Today at 03:27:04 PM »

Quote from: Magix on Today at 01:59:26 PM
4-2-3-1 seems to be on the cards with the core of our 4-3-3 midfielders (namely Henderson and Gini, and Milner and Lallana) getting on in the thirties and the names we've been linked with (Havertz, Werner).

Whilst I don't disagree that 4-2-3-1 might be where we go I'm not sure you can use the names we are linked with as justification. Firstly I'd take those links with a pinch of salt. Also, Werner would be a No.9. Where does that leave Salah in a 4-2-3-1, given Salah has hardly ever played wide right when we play that situation? With Harvetz where does he fit in a 4-2-3-1 given I would say Firmino is really only suited to playing in the middle of the 3 in that formation (maybe wide left at a push).

The counter argument to all this is that we've just bought Minamino as a Firmino back upon the false 9 position. Could be argued he's be bought for the RHS in either a 4-2-3-1 or 4-3-3 or for the No.10 position in a 4-2-3-1. Who knows?

What we cam say with confidence is that both 4-3-3 and 4-2-3-1 (plus 4-2-2-2) are options with this squad. That in part is down to the quality, quantity and differing skillsets we have in midfield in attack currently
Logged
Quote from: Juan Loco on April 13, 2011, 02:42:43 PM
I think Jookie might just be the best fisherman on this thread.

Online Magix

  • Partial to Tarts
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,885
  • Just 5 points away
Re: Liverpool's Midfield
« Reply #16683 on: Today at 03:39:55 PM »
Quote from: Jookie on Today at 03:27:04 PM
Whilst I don't disagree that 4-2-3-1 might be where we go I'm not sure you can use the names we are linked with as justification. Firstly I'd take those links with a pinch of salt. Also, Werner would be a No.9. Where does that leave Salah in a 4-2-3-1, given Salah has hardly ever played wide right when we play that situation? With Harvetz where does he fit in a 4-2-3-1 given I would say Firmino is really only suited to playing in the middle of the 3 in that formation (maybe wide left at a push).

The counter argument to all this is that we've just bought Minamino as a Firmino back upon the false 9 position. Could be argued he's be bought for the RHS in either a 4-2-3-1 or 4-3-3 or for the No.10 position in a 4-2-3-1. Who knows?

What we cam say with confidence is that both 4-3-3 and 4-2-3-1 (plus 4-2-2-2) are options with this squad. That in part is down to the quality, quantity and differing skillsets we have in midfield in attack currently

I'm just prepared to get amazed by us, yet again, tactically. The evolution of the gegenpress has been a sight to behold over the past two seasons. Which is why I don't think it's both fair and correct to frame our midfield's perceived weakness as a problem, when we've been successfully refining it ever since Cou left.
Logged

Offline Jookie

  • Ruptures, then repairs the tears
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,870
Re: Liverpool's Midfield
« Reply #16684 on: Today at 04:53:19 PM »
Quote from: Magix on Today at 03:39:55 PM
I'm just prepared to get amazed by us, yet again, tactically. The evolution of the gegenpress has been a sight to behold over the past two seasons. Which is why I don't think it's both fair and correct to frame our midfield's perceived weakness as a problem, when we've been successfully refining it ever since Cou left.

Coutinho was never a midfielder in my eyes and not a long term option there. Was only good playing in 1 direction despite him being willing to do defensive work.

That's not revisionism on my part. If you go back to the Coutinho thread you can see I was saying the same thing during his last 6-12 months at the club when he was being mooted more and more as a midfield option in 4-3-3.
Logged
Quote from: Juan Loco on April 13, 2011, 02:42:43 PM
I think Jookie might just be the best fisherman on this thread.

Offline deFacto

  • farKnow
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,197
  • Powered by Ribena
Re: Liverpool's Midfield
« Reply #16685 on: Today at 05:02:10 PM »
Quote from: Jookie on Today at 04:53:19 PM
Coutinho was never a midfielder in my eyes and not a long term option there. Was only good playing in 1 direction despite him being willing to do defensive work.

That's not revisionism on my part. If you go back to the Coutinho thread you can see I was saying the same thing during his last 6-12 months at the club when he was being mooted more and more as a midfield option in 4-3-3.

Agreed. he was a liability defensively for us playing there.
Logged

Online PoetryInMotion

  • RAWK Scribe
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,009
  • YNWA
Re: Liverpool's Midfield
« Reply #16686 on: Today at 07:11:11 PM »
Quote from: deFacto on Today at 05:02:10 PM
Agreed. he was a liability defensively for us playing there.

Exactly. The fact that Klopp didn't play Coutinho much in midfield proves what he wants primarily from our midfield. But some people will keep going in circular arguments/criticism of our midfield despite Klopp's own opinion and multiple evidences to the contrary. It's basically their own fantasy of what a midfield should look like (and probable influenced by media/Man City - whom we are better than now), rather than what Klopp actually wants.
Logged

Online PoetryInMotion

  • RAWK Scribe
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,009
  • YNWA
Re: Liverpool's Midfield
« Reply #16687 on: Today at 07:22:27 PM »
Quote from: Roger Federer on Today at 03:23:27 PM
Oxlade-Chamberlain started both Champions league games against City in 17/18 (and the 4-3 in the league), and the first against Roma too, before his unfortunate injury. He was probably our best midfielder during that time and a regular in the big games. Beside the point perhaps, but just wanted to mention that.

Ox was good early on, but he was given a free license in a way the other two midfielders put extra shift for him. It was one of the reasons, why we got gassed in 2017-18, where we blew teams away, but often had trouble finishing games and in the last few minutes of games or in specific months where we were hit by injuries. Our midfield became wafer thin in terms of options by the time we got to the end of that season.

Last season, Ox was barely involved, yet our other midfielders managed our best ever league season in history in terms of points and also won Number 6. Fluke or they were extremely effective? You make the pick.

Quote
And the poster you replied to did also say: "The problem with our midfield, on the few occasions in 2+ years when there has been a problem, hasnt been individuals so much as balance" so not sure why you believe he is being disrespectful towards anyone.

Did we really have a 'problem' in the last 2 years? If reaching 2 CL finals, winning 1 and getting to 97 points shows us having a 'problem', I'd love to have that problem every year for many years. Of course, it is disrespectful towards the players who achieved that.

Quote
For what it's worth, I think, paradoxically as I rated Fabinho as our best midfielder before his injury, that we've looked slightly better without him. Henderson has been as good if not even better as the number 6, and well, the balance in midfield is slightly different when we play can get either Chamberlain or Keita into the team. It's doesn't mean that Wijnadum, Fabinho and Henderson isn't a great midfield - they clearly dominate every opponents we've faced - but Keita in particular gives something extra to that. Our performances against Leicester, Salzburg, Sheffield (Milner, I know, but he plays more similar to Keita than Fabinho to me), and United have seen us move up another level, I think. Maybe that is just coincidence, and not down to the personell in midfield, but to me it looks like we managed to stay as compact and ruthless, while getting a few more percent out of the attack during this current run.

It's a great midfield, end of. There are no ifs and buts there. Keita might add more there, but unless he proves himself consistently on the pitch like the other 3 have, it's all a pipe dream. I wanted Keita so much here, but he's been up and down largely due to injuries. He's a great all round talent, but the other 3 are much better Liverpool players as of now, balance or otherwise, in all aspects. Milner doesn't play similar to Keita at all, not sure how you come to that conclusion. Milner drifts wide and plays as an auxiliary winger for the most part, Keita likes to dribble through the middle and then plays lay-offs. They're vastly different to each other.
Logged

Online Knight

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 278
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Liverpool's Midfield
« Reply #16688 on: Today at 07:26:20 PM »
Quote from: PoetryInMotion on Today at 07:11:11 PM
Exactly. The fact that Klopp didn't play Coutinho much in midfield proves what he wants primarily from our midfield. But some people will keep going in circular arguments/criticism of our midfield despite Klopp's own opinion and multiple evidences to the contrary. It's basically their own fantasy of what a midfield should look like (and probable influenced by media/Man City - whom we are better than now), rather than what Klopp actually wants.

The fact Klopp didnt trust a forward to play as an 8 in his system is proof he doesnt want progressive 8s in the team? Not sure about this logic.
Logged

Offline Bjornar

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 606
Re: Liverpool's Midfield
« Reply #16689 on: Today at 07:26:43 PM »
Quote from: PoetryInMotion on Today at 07:11:11 PM
Exactly. The fact that Klopp didn't play Coutinho much in midfield proves what he wants primarily from our midfield. But some people will keep going in circular arguments/criticism of our midfield despite Klopp's own opinion and multiple evidences to the contrary. It's basically their own fantasy of what a midfield should look like (and probable influenced by media/Man City - whom we are better than now), rather than what Klopp actually wants.

When it's nuanced, the midfield debate is valid. But a lot of the time it looks to me as just wanting Man City style attacking football when they're at their best, but without the bad parts (blips against poor opposition, vulneraribility on the counter, financial doping). Which is even more too good to be true than what we're already seeing. And if we suffer a spell of poor form the 'our midfield is a problem' narrative will be amplified ten times, on RAWK/the internet at least, as even if it's muted at the moment it's still the go to complaint whenever something goes wrong.
 

Logged
Zinedine Zidane has the body of a bear, the mind of a fox and, er, terrific skills.

Online Knight

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 278
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Liverpool's Midfield
« Reply #16690 on: Today at 07:29:17 PM »
Quote
Did we really have a 'problem' in the last 2 years? If reaching 2 CL finals, winning 1 and getting to 97 points shows us having a 'problem', I'd love to have that problem every year for many years. Of course, it is disrespectful towards the players who achieved that.

The context makes clear the problems arise in specific moments and individual games, and yes on occasion we had problems in that sense. Times we didnt find solutions like Klopp wanted. Youre being so deliberately obtuse here, and spinning posts in very unhelpful ways.
Logged

Online PoetryInMotion

  • RAWK Scribe
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,009
  • YNWA
Re: Liverpool's Midfield
« Reply #16691 on: Today at 07:44:00 PM »
Quote from: Knight on Today at 03:23:09 PM
Expecting Klopp to criticise a midfield for not being as 'progressive' as they might be is an exercise in futility. He's never going to do that. He knows what Gini, Fab and Henderson will be good at. And when he picks that midfield he sets us up to play in a way that accentuates their strengths and minimises their weaknesses, just like he does for all of our players. But if he could have all their strengths with improved 'progressive' capacity do you not think he'd want that? Of course he would, that's why he's picked players like that and that's why he's bought players like that. It's such a shame Keita can't get fit. He does all these things and this conversation wouldn't be happening if he'd found his feet.

Like a good manager does. For example, Messi has a weakness in the air, does that make him any lesser player than he is? A manager who plays Messi like a traditional target man is a fool. Klopp is not a fool, he's one of the best in business, so of course, he makes the positives larger and suppresses the negatives.

Also, your point about Klopp not criticizing them is absurd. Look at my mental gymnastics trying to replicate yours -> Klopp praises Van Dijk -> Klopp doesn't like to criticize Van Dijk -> Van Dijk has weaknesses, but Klopp will never criticize him -> Therefore Van Dijk has weaknesses and can be improved upon. Your conclusion is similar.

Why is that a criticism on our midfield again? There is not perfect player, no perfect combo, no perfect team. It all comes together based on what happens on the pitch and what you see during the game. When I watch games, our midfield is more effective than any other midfield in the world right now. You could see a scope of improvement in even the best players in the world, doesn't mean it will realistically happen. Keita is a freak of nature, how many midfielders in the world work as hard as him and create as much? Zilch. Not even Madrid's, Barca's and Bayern's midfielders do that. Keita is special, like Van Dijk, but again, to speak for him, he has to be first available and then show it consistently on the pitch, which he has failed to. So, how is he, having not achieved a quarter of what Fabinho, Wijnaldum and Henderson have in a Liverpool shirt, seen as a better option by default? Klopp doesn't throw in players immediately when they get back from injuries in general, see Lovren, Matip and Gomez - they get injured and find it hard to get back in the side. Klopp will try to ease in Keita and he has to show on the pitch that he deserves consistent starts ahead of one of the other 3 and only then he will get in consistently. So far, Keita has failed to do that and I know which is our best midfield combo as of now. Anything else is clearly fantasizing and not based on reality or performances in red shirt so far.
Logged

Online PoetryInMotion

  • RAWK Scribe
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,009
  • YNWA
Re: Liverpool's Midfield
« Reply #16692 on: Today at 07:51:27 PM »
Quote from: Knight on Today at 07:26:20 PM
The fact Klopp didnt trust a forward to play as an 8 in his system is proof he doesnt want progressive 8s in the team? Not sure about this logic.

Coutinho is a playmaker. He is not a 'forward' just because he can score some goals from distance. In what world is his primary role scoring goals? He can play at No. 10 provided he gets a free role. Bayern have played him there. So, he can clearly play in midfield in general. He played in attacking positions for us because he cannot play in balanced midfield positions which require defensive abilities and tactical nous in the middle in terms of plugging gaps, which he lacks. This is what Klopp looks for primarily in his midfield. Lallana worked for us in midfield because he works hard and is tactically sound. His ball progression is a bonus.

Coutinho is like Ozil or Eriksen or De Bruyne. A playmaker. Klopp would never play these in his midfield. Or if he plays De Bruyne, he'd often be gassed. City demands less work rate than we do and yet De Bruyne spent most of last season injured. The work-rate, plugging gaps and ball circulation that our midfield does is horribly underrated because some of you want different shapes and sizes of 'wet dream midfields'.
Logged

Online Al 666

  • Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,634
  • JFT 96
Re: Liverpool's Midfield
« Reply #16693 on: Today at 07:51:28 PM »
Quote from: PoetryInMotion on Today at 07:11:11 PM
Exactly. The fact that Klopp didn't play Coutinho much in midfield proves what he wants primarily from our midfield. But some people will keep going in circular arguments/criticism of our midfield despite Klopp's own opinion and multiple evidences to the contrary. It's basically their own fantasy of what a midfield should look like (and probable influenced by media/Man City - whom we are better than now), rather than what Klopp actually wants.

Klopp played Coutinho in the front three because it was pre-Salah. One of the first names on the team sheet at that time was Lallana. As for what a Klopp like midfield looks like well at Dortmund he had the likes of Kagawa, Goetze and even Kuba as an attacking central midfield player.
Logged
One thing does need to be said: in the post-Benitez era, there was media-led clamour (but also some politicking going on at the club) to make the club more English; the idea being that the club had lost the very essence of what it means to be Liverpool. Guillem Ballague 18/11/10

Online fucking appalled

  • Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 32,936
  • Buck Dancer
Re: Liverpool's Midfield
« Reply #16694 on: Today at 07:54:37 PM »
Quote from: Al 666 on Today at 07:51:28 PM
Klopp played Coutinho in the front three because it was pre-Salah. One of the first names on the team sheet at that time was Lallana. As for what a Klopp like midfield looks like well at Dortmund he had the likes of Kagawa, Goetze and even Kuba as an attacking central midfield player.

Is this still a thing?  ;D

A Klopp midfield. I truly hope he gets enough time here to sign some of his own players and mould a midfield how he actually wants.
Logged
Quote from: Knight on November 27, 2019, 10:00:16 PM
Or he could read Babu's Twitter threads, which is where I get my opinions from

Online PoetryInMotion

  • RAWK Scribe
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,009
  • YNWA
Re: Liverpool's Midfield
« Reply #16695 on: Today at 07:56:20 PM »
Quote from: Bjornar on Today at 07:26:43 PM
When it's nuanced, the midfield debate is valid. But a lot of the time it looks to me as just wanting Man City style attacking football when they're at their best, but without the bad parts (blips against poor opposition, vulneraribility on the counter, financial doping). Which is even more too good to be true than what we're already seeing. And if we suffer a spell of poor form the 'our midfield is a problem' narrative will be amplified ten times, on RAWK/the internet at least, as even if it's muted at the moment it's still the go to complaint whenever something goes wrong.

Absolutely. I'm not interested in shutting down discussions usually, but often this [articular discussion goes in the territory you mention and then it descends into how we would look if we had something like Man City's or Chelsea's midfield - two of the more flashier ones, yet proven to be less effective than ours over the course of two seasons now (including our CL campaign and successes).

It's a bit of a puzzle why some cannot understand that the reason City are vulnerable to counters is because of how their midfield is set-up as opposed to how we are so secure during counter-attacks. Our midfield constantly plugs holes, whereas they need Fernandinho to bump into somebody and cheat referees after making tactical fouls. Now that he has dropped into defense, even that is not working.
Logged

Online Al 666

  • Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,634
  • JFT 96
Re: Liverpool's Midfield
« Reply #16696 on: Today at 07:56:59 PM »
Quote from: fucking appalled on Today at 07:54:37 PM
Is this still a thing?  ;D

A Klopp midfield. I truly hope he gets enough time here to sign some of his own players and mould a midfield how he actually wants.

No he was completely happy with his midfield. That is why the likes of Oxlade-Chamberlain, Keita and Shaqiri had to be snook in to the Club whilst he wasn't looking.
Logged
One thing does need to be said: in the post-Benitez era, there was media-led clamour (but also some politicking going on at the club) to make the club more English; the idea being that the club had lost the very essence of what it means to be Liverpool. Guillem Ballague 18/11/10

Online fucking appalled

  • Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 32,936
  • Buck Dancer
Re: Liverpool's Midfield
« Reply #16697 on: Today at 07:58:39 PM »
Quote from: Al 666 on Today at 07:56:59 PM
No he was completely happy with his midfield. That is why the likes of Oxlade-Chamberlain, Keita and Shaqiri had to be snook in to the Club whilst he wasn't looking.

Fabinho and Gini too  :)

So it seems like a Klopp midfield is very much you know....what we have now.
Logged
Quote from: Knight on November 27, 2019, 10:00:16 PM
Or he could read Babu's Twitter threads, which is where I get my opinions from

Online PoetryInMotion

  • RAWK Scribe
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,009
  • YNWA
Re: Liverpool's Midfield
« Reply #16698 on: Today at 08:01:44 PM »
Quote from: Knight on Today at 07:29:17 PM
The context makes clear the problems arise in specific moments and individual games, and yes on occasion we had problems in that sense. Times we didnt find solutions like Klopp wanted. Youre being so deliberately obtuse here, and spinning posts in very unhelpful ways.

Which team in the history of football (take Cruyff's Dutch team, Brazil 70s, Guardiola's Barca, Paisley's Liverpool, etc.) did not have any problems in specific moments in individual games?

Tell me a perfect football team in history that never had a single moment of discomfort and I'll not talk about our midfield again. You're clutching at straws in criticizing a major part of one of the best club sides in history. It hardly makes sense.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 413 414 415 416 417 [418]   Go Up
« previous next »
 