Expecting Klopp to criticise a midfield for not being as 'progressive' as they might be is an exercise in futility. He's never going to do that. He knows what Gini, Fab and Henderson will be good at. And when he picks that midfield he sets us up to play in a way that accentuates their strengths and minimises their weaknesses, just like he does for all of our players. But if he could have all their strengths with improved 'progressive' capacity do you not think he'd want that? Of course he would, that's why he's picked players like that and that's why he's bought players like that. It's such a shame Keita can't get fit. He does all these things and this conversation wouldn't be happening if he'd found his feet.



Like a good manager does. For example, Messi has a weakness in the air, does that make him any lesser player than he is? A manager who plays Messi like a traditional target man is a fool. Klopp is not a fool, he's one of the best in business, so of course, he makes the positives larger and suppresses the negatives.Also, your point about Klopp not criticizing them is absurd. Look at my mental gymnastics trying to replicate yours -> Klopp praises Van Dijk -> Klopp doesn't like to criticize Van Dijk -> Van Dijk has weaknesses, but Klopp will never criticize him -> Therefore Van Dijk has weaknesses and can be improved upon. Your conclusion is similar.Why is that a criticism on our midfield again? There is not perfect player, no perfect combo, no perfect team. It all comes together based on what happens on the pitch and what you see during the game. When I watch games, our midfield is more effective than any other midfield in the world right now. You could see a scope of improvement in even the best players in the world, doesn't mean it will realistically happen. Keita is a freak of nature, how many midfielders in the world work as hard as him and create as much? Zilch. Not even Madrid's, Barca's and Bayern's midfielders do that. Keita is special, like Van Dijk, but again, to speak for him, he has to be first available and then show it consistently on the pitch, which he has failed to. So, how is he, having not achieved a quarter of what Fabinho, Wijnaldum and Henderson have in a Liverpool shirt, seen as a better option by default? Klopp doesn't throw in players immediately when they get back from injuries in general, see Lovren, Matip and Gomez - they get injured and find it hard to get back in the side. Klopp will try to ease in Keita and he has to show on the pitch that he deserves consistent starts ahead of one of the other 3 and only then he will get in consistently. So far, Keita has failed to do that and I know which is our best midfield combo as of now. Anything else is clearly fantasizing and not based on reality or performances in red shirt so far.