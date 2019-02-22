I don't think Liverpool have been particularly lucky - if you look at the data from Five Thirty Eight, and award an xG win to whichever side leads by at least 0.5 xG, you find Liverpool have won six more points than their performances have theoretically deserved. By this measure, the matches with Southampton, Chelsea, Man United and Man City should've been draws, but three of them were won. A touch lucky perhaps? But hardly daylight robbery.But it is also fair to say City have been unlucky, as the attached table will show. As a couple of extreme examples, Spurs only had three shots but got a draw, and Newcastle only had six (five from outside the box) and got a point too. But xG can hide game state issues too - based on the xG totals they deserved to beat Norwich and United, but they were two goals down in those games, which is very tough to come back from (unless you're Wolves). Their win over Chelsea should've been a draw too, it hasn't all gone against them.In terms of how the data is being presented, I guess it depends where you're looking and how they calculate it. It's only ever a guide.