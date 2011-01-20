« previous next »
Re: Alien/Aliens/Alien 3
« Reply #120 on: June 21, 2024, 07:01:41 pm »
Quote from: kavah on June 21, 2024, 06:48:59 pm
this looks good

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/U0MtzW2Y3ew" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/U0MtzW2Y3ew</a>
GenZ/Millennial Aliens film.
Re: Alien/Aliens/Alien 3
« Reply #121 on: June 22, 2024, 08:46:10 am »
Quote from: BER on March 10, 2015, 03:15:04 am
Find it odd the reverence some hold this franchise in. First film is an absolute classic but the rest is just schlock...besides Prometheus ironically enough, which was at the very least, a truly ambitious sci fi film and not just another reboot/remake/sequel for the sake of it.


Its not particularly ambitious in terms of storytelling and its actually anti-science. Its pro-religion and the whole basis of the storyline distorts everything we know about the origins of life, how evolution actually works and the way DNA works.

The religion is a mishmash of judeo-Christian and other creation stories that is essentially anthropocentric - it discounts everyone of the estimated five billion non-human species that have ever existed in Earth as irrelevant because somehow, all the DNA for humans was already there anyway. I find it hard to convey just how stupid it is.

Its unambitiuous because it take creation myths that are unscientific, simplistic attempts to explain the world and applies modern movie-making techniques and science fiction tropes. Its a religious movie not a science-based movie. Its what happens when you let religion distort science.

And it was lazy - a devious android? Heads being chopped off? Just lazy re-hashing. The original and the first sequel were great because there was no deep origin story for the alien. They just were. Terrifying and driven by the need to reproduce, which is an understandable evolutionary principle. To do the religion/anthropocentric thing and make them all about humans/humanoids is just a bit sad.

Its like making an origin story for Jaws that discounts the millions of years of amazing evolution that led to the Great White as an apex predator and substitutes a mad scientist creating it in a lab.
Re: Alien/Aliens/Alien 3
« Reply #122 on: June 22, 2024, 10:14:11 am »
Loved both the first and second ones, even re-watched both not too long ago. The third seems like it could have been good but the CGI and production woes kind of ruined it.

I have a bit of a soft spot for the 4th because it came out when I was in my teens and my standards were low, but it's not great.

The Prometheus shit and what followed just tried to retroactively destroy a lot of what made it all so good. I guess the problem with Alien is that there's only so much you can do with it.

The new one looks interesting, it probably won't tread new ground but it doesn't really need to as the original was so long ago now.
Re: Alien/Aliens/Alien 3
« Reply #123 on: Today at 11:18:28 am »
Do yourself a favour and watch Alien: Romulus.
It's really good. It has too many Alien/Aliens callbacks which is its only drawback which is a pity because it is inventful and susepsful enough to stand on its own feet. For me, the best Alien movie since Aliens. That's a low bar, but still.
Re: Alien/Aliens/Alien 3
« Reply #124 on: Today at 11:52:49 am »
Yeah I enjoyed Romulus too.

Watched Aliens the other night. Forgot Bill Paxton was in it.

Hey Vasquez, have you ever been mistaken for a
Man?

No, have you?
Re: Alien/Aliens/Alien 3
« Reply #125 on: Today at 12:28:49 pm »
Quote from: Buck Pete on Today at 11:52:49 am
Yeah I enjoyed Romulus too.

Watched Aliens the other night. Forgot Bill Paxton was in it.

Hey Vasquez, have you ever been mistaken for a
Man?

No, have you?

This little girl survived longer than that with no weapons and no training.

Why don't you put her in charge?
Re: Alien/Aliens/Alien 3
« Reply #126 on: Today at 12:33:36 pm »
Its a little known fact that bishops love sc-fi.
Re: Alien/Aliens/Alien 3
« Reply #127 on: Today at 03:13:48 pm »
Quote from: Buck Pete on Today at 11:52:49 am


Watched Aliens the other night. Forgot Bill Paxton was in it.


How could you forget Hudson?

"Why don't you put her in charge?"

 ;D
Re: Alien/Aliens/Alien 3
« Reply #128 on: Today at 03:34:53 pm »
Quote from: afc tukrish on Today at 03:13:48 pm
How could you forget Hudson?

"Why don't you put her in charge?"

 ;D

He was probably the most quotable character from the film.

"Game over man".
Re: Alien/Aliens/Alien 3
« Reply #129 on: Today at 04:18:02 pm »
Quote from: Sangria on Today at 03:34:53 pm
He was probably the most quotable character from the film.

"Game over man".

In its own way, the most complete, perfect character arc in any media. Ever.

Frat-boy dickbag, broken-down wreck of a puling infant, total badass taking on an army of aliens in a certain, doomed coda...
Re: Alien/Aliens/Alien 3
« Reply #130 on: Today at 05:11:23 pm »
Quote from: afc tukrish on Today at 04:18:02 pm
In its own way, the most complete, perfect character arc in any media. Ever.

Frat-boy dickbag, broken-down wreck of a puling infant, total badass taking on an army of aliens in a certain, doomed coda...

Yes,great acting from Paxton to bring all that into his Hudson and assume great writing as well.
