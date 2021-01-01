« Reply #120 on: Today at 07:01:41 pm »
this looks good
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/U0MtzW2Y3ew" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/U0MtzW2Y3ew</a>
GenZ/Millennial Aliens film.
Logged
"Since its purchase by the sheikh of Abu Dhabi, Manchester City has managed to cheat its way into the top echelon of European football and create a global, immensely profitable football empire, ignoring rules along the way. The club's newfound glory is rooted in lies."