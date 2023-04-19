All in all - it was completely shit and a bit embarassing really. No compelling characters whatsoever. Show keeps blowing supernatural smoke up our ass only to flip into dumb procedural detecive show in the last episode. Stupid conclusion, stupid everything really. They go through loops and loops to find entrance to the fabled cave system - do a little Scooby Doo walk in there and hey presto they are inside the science facility. Really?



People associated with this should be ashamed of their work.

