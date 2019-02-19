« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 46 47 48 49 50 [51]   Go Down

Author Topic: True Detective - HBO Drama  (Read 136309 times)

Offline vagabond

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,310
Re: True Detective - HBO Drama
« Reply #2000 on: February 19, 2019, 01:30:26 pm »
Spoiler

The 'deal' does raise questions about Roland West. Is he in on it? Is he here to keep an eye on him on behalf of the Hoytt family?
I guess a deal being made is also the reason why Emilia never wrote the sequel to the book.

[close]
Logged
Sometimes a man stands up during supper
and walks outdoors, and keeps on walking,
because of a church that stands somewhere in the East.
---Rilke

Offline deFacto please, you bastards

  • Apologies if I haven't responded to every post in every thread yet, I'm trying hard. farKnow.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 35,836
Re: True Detective - HBO Drama
« Reply #2001 on: February 19, 2019, 04:37:40 pm »
Quote from: vagabond on February 19, 2019, 01:30:26 pm
Spoiler

The 'deal' does raise questions about Roland West. Is he in on it? Is he here to keep an eye on him on behalf of the Hoytt family?
I guess a deal being made is also the reason why Emilia never wrote the sequel to the book.

[close]

Spoiler
Perhaps he never told West about the deal?
[close]
Logged

Offline vagabond

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,310
Re: True Detective - HBO Drama
« Reply #2002 on: February 19, 2019, 04:59:08 pm »
Quote from: deFacto on February 19, 2019, 04:37:40 pm
Spoiler
Perhaps he never told West about the deal?
[close]

Spoiler

But that would be assuming that West dropped the case all by himself? Would the Hoytt family really not use the leverage of their security guy's death over West too and guarantee that he drops the case too?

I suppose at one point West does say to Hays (in the 2015 timeline) that he assumed Hayes would continue investigating this case even after leaving the force. So it seems like West is in the dark about whatever happened between Hayes and the Hoytt family that really made Hayes drop it. It just seems strange that the Hoytt family wouldn't want to tie up the West loose end as well.
[close]
Logged
Sometimes a man stands up during supper
and walks outdoors, and keeps on walking,
because of a church that stands somewhere in the East.
---Rilke

Offline JoeCole

  • Spoiler!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,916
Re: True Detective - HBO Drama
« Reply #2003 on: February 19, 2019, 05:15:18 pm »
This season has been phenomenal
Logged

Offline The G in Gerrard

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 41,359
Re: True Detective - HBO Drama
« Reply #2004 on: February 20, 2019, 12:20:20 am »
Quote from: JoeCole on February 19, 2019, 05:15:18 pm
This season has been phenomenal
It has definitely improved as season goes on.
Logged

Offline Redcap

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,067
  • You wrote a bad song Petey!
Re: True Detective - HBO Drama
« Reply #2005 on: February 20, 2019, 03:37:34 am »
Spoiler
My wife's theory is that the season is really more about Hays coming to grips with his dementia and the past than about the detective story. There's a very sign post-y line from Amelia in the last couple of episodes where, in reference to the investigation, she says it's a story about the community. She stopped short of saying it was a story about the two of them and about him specifically.

Hays and West had already solved the case back in 90'. They didn't have the evidence to convict the Hoyts, but I don't think the story is about getting justice, or a conviction, so much as it's about having conviction in one's work and in one's memory.  \

She (the wife) reckons Hays has simply forgotten that they already know that the Hoyt family did it. In the final episode, they'll uncover a little bit more evidence, which will lead Hays to think that they've found a breakthrough, but it only leads back to the conclusion that they already had 18 years ago. Queue tragic music.

I don't mind the idea.
[close]
Logged

Offline Original

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,105
  • Sound
Re: True Detective - HBO Drama
« Reply #2006 on: February 20, 2019, 11:23:12 am »
Do you need to watch season 2 to get 3, thought 1 was great, didn't fancy 2 at all, fancy giving this a go.
Logged

Offline Yiannis

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,039
  • Reds fan from Greece
Re: True Detective - HBO Drama
« Reply #2007 on: February 20, 2019, 12:50:44 pm »
Quote from: Redcap on February 20, 2019, 03:37:34 am
Spoiler
My wife's theory is that the season is really more about Hays coming to grips with his dementia and the past than about the detective story. There's a very sign post-y line from Amelia in the last couple of episodes where, in reference to the investigation, she says it's a story about the community. She stopped short of saying it was a story about the two of them and about him specifically.

Hays and West had already solved the case back in 90'. They didn't have the evidence to convict the Hoyts, but I don't think the story is about getting justice, or a conviction, so much as it's about having conviction in one's work and in one's memory.  \

She (the wife) reckons Hays has simply forgotten that they already know that the Hoyt family did it. In the final episode, they'll uncover a little bit more evidence, which will lead Hays to think that they've found a breakthrough, but it only leads back to the conclusion that they already had 18 years ago. Queue tragic music.

I don't mind the idea.
[close]

Nice theory but first thought off the top of my head

Spoiler
OK but why would current West not remind Hays that the breakthrough was made at the time? Want to ease the way Hays remembers about it? That would leave a taste of Pizzolatto kinda fooling the audience imo

Don't mind that idea either.
[close]
Logged
Quote from: Rick-40 on November 12, 2017, 06:39:58 am
Messi in fact doesn't have a recognizable trait.

Offline vagabond

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,310
Re: True Detective - HBO Drama
« Reply #2008 on: February 20, 2019, 12:53:59 pm »
Spoiler

My wife is of the view that Emilia dies (/is killed?) in 90. When she arrives as a ghost for Hayes, she arrives as a younger woman. We never see any photos of her as an older woman around the place. And she wasn't there when he went to drop his daughter off at college (and you would assume the mother would be there too at such a moment). And we've never been told, as far as we can remember, how she died. That seems important.

[close]
Logged
Sometimes a man stands up during supper
and walks outdoors, and keeps on walking,
because of a church that stands somewhere in the East.
---Rilke

Offline deFacto please, you bastards

  • Apologies if I haven't responded to every post in every thread yet, I'm trying hard. farKnow.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 35,836
Re: True Detective - HBO Drama
« Reply #2009 on: February 20, 2019, 12:57:05 pm »
Quote from: Original on February 20, 2019, 11:23:12 am
Do you need to watch season 2 to get 3, thought 1 was great, didn't fancy 2 at all, fancy giving this a go.

Nope they aren't related to one another
Logged

Offline Lone Star Red

  • Tex
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,903
Re: True Detective - HBO Drama
« Reply #2010 on: February 20, 2019, 03:15:29 pm »
Started re-watching season one to pass the time before Sunday's finale.  ;D

I'm a big fan of Mahershala Ali but for me, Stephen Dorff has been the standout this season. Just an engrossing character. Ali's transformation as an old man battling his fading memory is incredible though.
Logged
You cannot call overseas Liverpool supporters glory hunters. Weve won one trophy this decade. If theyre glory hunters, theyre really bad ones. Theyre actually journey hunters. Its the journey and the story. Something about Liverpool has grabbed them." - Neil Atkinson (May, 2019)

"So dont think about it  just play football. - Jurgen Klopp

Offline Redcap

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,067
  • You wrote a bad song Petey!
Re: True Detective - HBO Drama
« Reply #2011 on: February 20, 2019, 10:54:43 pm »
Quote from: Lone Star Red on February 20, 2019, 03:15:29 pm
Started re-watching season one to pass the time before Sunday's finale.  ;D

I'm a big fan of Mahershala Ali but for me, Stephen Dorff has been the standout this season. Just an engrossing character. Ali's transformation as an old man battling his fading memory is incredible though.

Likewise. West has been a far less unlikeable character, if nothing else. A simpler and more enjoyable character.

Quote from: vagabond on February 20, 2019, 12:53:59 pm
Spoiler

My wife is of the view that Emilia dies (/is killed?) in 90. When she arrives as a ghost for Hayes, she arrives as a younger woman. We never see any photos of her as an older woman around the place. And she wasn't there when he went to drop his daughter off at college (and you would assume the mother would be there too at such a moment). And we've never been told, as far as we can remember, how she died. That seems important.

[close]

Love the theory, however:

Spoiler
Wouldn't it have come up in the interviews with the TV lady if his wife abruptly died in 90'? I also don't see Hays as likely to be so intimidated by the Hoyts that he wouldn't have sought revenge if they'd killed his wife.
[close]

Quote from: Yiannis on February 20, 2019, 12:50:44 pm
Nice theory but first thought off the top of my head

Spoiler
OK but why would current West not remind Hays that the breakthrough was made at the time? Want to ease the way Hays remembers about it? That would leave a taste of Pizzolatto kinda fooling the audience imo

Don't mind that idea either.
[close]

Spoiler
Alternatively, Hayes got the answer from the Hoyts when they took him away, but was told to keep quiet. But then his dementia led him to forget?.
[close]


Logged

Offline vagabond

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,310
Re: True Detective - HBO Drama
« Reply #2012 on: February 21, 2019, 12:53:06 am »
Quote from: Redcap on February 20, 2019, 10:54:43 pm


Love the theory, however:

Spoiler
Wouldn't it have come up in the interviews with the TV lady if his wife abruptly died in 90'? I also don't see Hays as likely to be so intimidated by the Hoyts that he wouldn't have sought revenge if they'd killed his wife.
[close]



Spoiler
I suppose the interview came to an abrupt end before the last set of events from 90 were discussed (that may include her death).
Also, there is that scene where Hayes says he never feared until he had kids. I imagine he would be suitably intimidated for the sake of his kids if the Hoyt family was capable of getting to his wife. I guess we'll know soon enough.
[close]
Logged
Sometimes a man stands up during supper
and walks outdoors, and keeps on walking,
because of a church that stands somewhere in the East.
---Rilke

Offline Redcap

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,067
  • You wrote a bad song Petey!
Re: True Detective - HBO Drama
« Reply #2013 on: February 21, 2019, 01:13:23 am »
Quote from: vagabond on February 21, 2019, 12:53:06 am
Spoiler
I suppose the interview came to an abrupt end before the last set of events from 90 were discussed (that may include her death).
Also, there is that scene where Hayes says he never feared until he had kids. I imagine he would be suitably intimidated for the sake of his kids if the Hoyt family was capable of getting to his wife. I guess we'll know soon enough.
[close]

Spoiler
He was afraid for his kids before all of that though. Remember the scene in the supermarket? I imagine that fear comes from the fact that he had kids and had been deeply involved in the investigation of kids going missing/being murdered.
[close]
Logged

Offline vagabond

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,310
Re: True Detective - HBO Drama
« Reply #2014 on: February 21, 2019, 03:11:43 am »
Quote from: Redcap on February 21, 2019, 01:13:23 am
Spoiler
He was afraid for his kids before all of that though. Remember the scene in the supermarket? I imagine that fear comes from the fact that he had kids and had been deeply involved in the investigation of kids going missing/being murdered.
[close]


Spoiler
This is true, but if he was this scared for his kids before any threat from Hoyt, imagine how scared he would be if they did manage to get to his wife? Would he really at that point risk them and go after the killers of his wife rather than just keep his head down and leave the force?
[close]
Logged
Sometimes a man stands up during supper
and walks outdoors, and keeps on walking,
because of a church that stands somewhere in the East.
---Rilke

Offline Yiannis

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,039
  • Reds fan from Greece
Re: True Detective - HBO Drama
« Reply #2015 on: February 21, 2019, 12:06:53 pm »
Quote from: vagabond on February 21, 2019, 03:11:43 am

Spoiler
This is true, but if he was this scared for his kids before any threat from Hoyt, imagine how scared he would be if they did manage to get to his wife? Would he really at that point risk them and go after the killers of his wife rather than just keep his head down and leave the force?
[close]

Spoiler
You're right but bit of accumulated troubles that the case has brought him plus revenge, I wouldn't put it past him as much crazy as it sounds.
[close]
Logged
Quote from: Rick-40 on November 12, 2017, 06:39:58 am
Messi in fact doesn't have a recognizable trait.

Online FlashingBlade

  • Organised a piss up in a brewery. Ended up in his pants with a KFC bucket. Future MP. Eats only Fish Heads and Tails. Can't spell 'DOMUM'. Now has no balls.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,559
  • From a Shankly Boy to a Klopp Man
Re: True Detective - HBO Drama
« Reply #2016 on: February 21, 2019, 02:18:48 pm »
Allways felt Hayes on set of dementia (?) key to the reveal but after the latest episode , and reading some views here , I think this is how it rolls out....

Spoiler
I felt that the research Hayes was undertaking would show up failings in the Detectives investigations in the past that they could have solved the crime, but now think its Hayes culpabilty that will be revealed, he agreed with Hoyt to stop further investigations to protect his kids from being abducted ( Hoyt/asociates  killed the boy and kidnapped the girl...Paedo ring/for the sister...Mr June kept her in the pink room she grew up to be be 'Miss July'..Re the phone call...on the TV was the attorney guy on the screen maybe she meant him..or her dad did know what had happened but was blackmailed for being gay)..and resigned from the force as a result...infurtiating West who realised what happened..hence the later antaganism...but West could do fuck all cos of them killing the ex cop. The Wife continude her investigations and divorced Hayes/was bumped off by Hoyt.The TV interviews are actually out to get Hayes.
[close]

My take could be complete bollocks of course...but one thing Im sure of, Carmen Ejogo is fit!
« Last Edit: February 21, 2019, 02:24:23 pm by FlashingBlade »
Logged

Offline conman

  • Ohh aaaah just a little bit, Ooh aahh, a little bit more. Aerial stalker perv. Not cool enough to get the lolz.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,498
    • Cocopoppyhead
Re: True Detective - HBO Drama
« Reply #2017 on: February 21, 2019, 09:37:41 pm »
Episode 7 from start to finish was sensational. Fuck if i know what's going on. There all complicit & innocent in my mind. ;D
Logged

Offline Lone Star Red

  • Tex
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,903
Re: True Detective - HBO Drama
« Reply #2018 on: February 25, 2019, 05:20:45 am »
Well, that was underwhelming.
Logged
You cannot call overseas Liverpool supporters glory hunters. Weve won one trophy this decade. If theyre glory hunters, theyre really bad ones. Theyre actually journey hunters. Its the journey and the story. Something about Liverpool has grabbed them." - Neil Atkinson (May, 2019)

"So dont think about it  just play football. - Jurgen Klopp

Offline Something Worse

  • Master of prehistoric and fantasy creature-based onomatopoeia
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,893
Re: True Detective - HBO Drama
« Reply #2019 on: February 25, 2019, 05:26:35 pm »
Quote from: Lone Star Red on February 25, 2019, 05:20:45 am
Well, that was underwhelming.

Turns out the real True Detective was the friends we made along the way.
Logged
Quote from: Trendisdestiny on July 12, 2020, 05:21:24 pm
Maybe the group, led by your leadership, will see these drafts as PR functions and brilliant use of humor

Quote from: Gerry Attrick on July  3, 2020, 08:57:05 pm
Hey Claus, fuck off.

Offline newrosswaterford

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 518
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: True Detective - HBO Drama
« Reply #2020 on: February 25, 2019, 09:08:28 pm »
Quote from: Lone Star Red on February 25, 2019, 05:20:45 am
Well, that was underwhelming.
Really?

I think you missed the point personally.

It was jaw dropping for me. Made the whole series make sense. Actually had shivers at times.
Logged

Offline JoeCole

  • Spoiler!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,916
Re: True Detective - HBO Drama
« Reply #2021 on: February 25, 2019, 09:47:37 pm »
Loved the season from start to finish. I think we pretty much had all of the answers revealed to us in episode 6 and 7 and the finale was just confirming them, which works for me. My one and only complaint is

Spoiler
I really wish Julie's child was a boy named Tom rather than a girl named after her mother. I know the character herself probably doesn't know how big a part her own mother played in everything, but as viewers it'd have been nice to get a tiny bit of closure for Tom that way, who is probably the only innocent character in the show that didn't get any kind of happy ending.
[close]
Logged

Offline martinsquirtle

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,163
Re: True Detective - HBO Drama
« Reply #2022 on: February 25, 2019, 11:23:12 pm »
Spoiler
Unexpectedly wholesome. Not quite the thriller ending, but great character development throughout and a satisfying cyclical feel to being lost and found.
[close]
Logged

Offline Kopout

  • Should really just Logout......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,412
Re: True Detective - HBO Drama
« Reply #2023 on: February 26, 2019, 12:18:07 am »
What a waste of time. i could tell you what happened to the kids after 2 episodes. only good thing about it is acting from 2 main cast. detective's wife bored me every time she was on the screen. so pointless.
Logged

Offline RedSamba

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,934
  • EUROPEAN ROYALTY
Re: True Detective - HBO Drama
« Reply #2024 on: February 26, 2019, 11:48:06 am »
Spoiler
I lost my shit when they showed the article with Rust and Marty. Was hoping for a cameo but...
[close]
Logged

Offline Lone Star Red

  • Tex
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,903
Re: True Detective - HBO Drama
« Reply #2025 on: February 26, 2019, 01:39:48 pm »
Quote from: newrosswaterford on February 25, 2019, 09:08:28 pm
Really?

I think you missed the point personally.

It was jaw dropping for me. Made the whole series make sense. Actually had shivers at times.

 ::)

No shivering or jaw dropping for me for the final. Disappointing end to what I thought was a fantastic first 7 episodes.
Logged
You cannot call overseas Liverpool supporters glory hunters. Weve won one trophy this decade. If theyre glory hunters, theyre really bad ones. Theyre actually journey hunters. Its the journey and the story. Something about Liverpool has grabbed them." - Neil Atkinson (May, 2019)

"So dont think about it  just play football. - Jurgen Klopp

Offline Shepnois

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,803
  • Livin' in the Sunshine, Lovin' in the Moonlight
Re: True Detective - HBO Drama
« Reply #2026 on: February 26, 2019, 02:14:58 pm »
Spoiler
I really enjoyed what Pizzolatto went for with this series. Everyone was so caught up in the conspiracies, thinking so deeply about the case and what crazy plot twists might be revealed. Elisa was there to represent this element of the viewers/true crime fans but in reality it was a character based story, the case brought the people together and changed their lives in various different ways but the core of the story was the relationships of the main characters. Best thing I've watched for a while and I'll look forward to another series if they make one.
[close]
Logged

Online Ray K

  • Loves a shiny helmet. The new IndyKalia.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 33,238
  • Truthiness
Re: True Detective - HBO Drama
« Reply #2027 on: February 26, 2019, 05:42:19 pm »
Quote from: Shepnois on February 26, 2019, 02:14:58 pm
Spoiler
I really enjoyed what Pizzolatto went for with this series. Everyone was so caught up in the conspiracies, thinking so deeply about the case and what crazy plot twists might be revealed. Elisa was there to represent this element of the viewers/true crime fans but in reality it was a character based story, the case brought the people together and changed their lives in various different ways but the core of the story was the relationships of the main characters. Best thing I've watched for a while and I'll look forward to another series if they make one.
[close]


Spoiler
While it'll probably be a divisive finale, I'm leaning towards agreeing with your viewpoint.
This season has definitely been teasing towards the grand conspiracy, hinting at a link to the Carcosa storyline with Rust & Marty, but to pivot towards this conclusion - that it was a tragic accident with a terrible cover-up - will have caught viewers off-balance. Which should be a good thing, ultimately.
But I'd understand if viewers felt let let down after spending 7 hrs in S1 True Detective-land only to have the rug pulled from beneath their feet.

A lot of the storyline probably doesn't tie up nicely - nuns aren't exactly known for lying, even for a greater good, and was subplot of Wayne's son banging the filmmaker relevant? - but the performances from Ali and Dorff were especially strong and held the story together. Not much of a surprise that M. Ali did great work (nor Scoot McNairy earlier), but great to see Dorff given good material to work with. Must be 20 years since I'd seen him in anything good.
[close]
Logged
"We have to change from doubters to believers"

Twitter: @rjkelly75

Offline Something Worse

  • Master of prehistoric and fantasy creature-based onomatopoeia
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,893
Re: True Detective - HBO Drama
« Reply #2028 on: February 26, 2019, 09:23:53 pm »
Quote from: Ray K on February 26, 2019, 05:42:19 pm
Spoiler
While it'll probably be a divisive finale, I'm leaning towards agreeing with your viewpoint.
This season has definitely been teasing towards the grand conspiracy, hinting at a link to the Carcosa storyline with Rust & Marty, but to pivot towards this conclusion - that it was a tragic accident with a terrible cover-up - will have caught viewers off-balance. Which should be a good thing, ultimately.
But I'd understand if viewers felt let let down after spending 7 hrs in S1 True Detective-land only to have the rug pulled from beneath their feet.

A lot of the storyline probably doesn't tie up nicely - nuns aren't exactly known for lying, even for a greater good, and was subplot of Wayne's son banging the filmmaker relevant? - but the performances from Ali and Dorff were especially strong and held the story together. Not much of a surprise that M. Ali did great work (nor Scoot McNairy earlier), but great to see Dorff given good material to work with. Must be 20 years since I'd seen him in anything good.
[close]

Yeah probably the music video for Everytime.
Logged
Quote from: Trendisdestiny on July 12, 2020, 05:21:24 pm
Maybe the group, led by your leadership, will see these drafts as PR functions and brilliant use of humor

Quote from: Gerry Attrick on July  3, 2020, 08:57:05 pm
Hey Claus, fuck off.

Offline redk84

  • (and nothing else!)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,814
  • why must we always do things the hard way?
Re: True Detective - HBO Drama
« Reply #2029 on: February 26, 2019, 10:40:44 pm »
Enjoyed that season.

Was very curious as to how it would all turn out in the end...but happy with it.

Acting was exceptional, characters were very good and was an enjoyable watch.
Logged
All Those Who Have A Red Heart Can Rejoice.
For They Have Seen GOD.

Offline S

  • pineless. Get no pleasure from seeing the Reds win.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,376
  • Tonight, Tonight
Re: True Detective - HBO Drama
« Reply #2030 on: February 28, 2019, 01:16:23 pm »
The whole thing was a real return to form after the misfire of season two. Had this genuinely creepy atmosphere throughout, which is part of what made the original so strong. It shares another major strength with that groundbreaking first season as well - that being the dynamic between the two lead actors. Both were on great form and built what felt like a genuine relationship between the characters.

I liked how the ending was accessible. Too often these stories devolve into hugely intricate theories that you need a photographic memory to piece together. This was refreshingly simple. I thought the scene where Hays is stood talking to Julie in her front garden was hauntingly beautiful. After all those years and all those loose ends he finally gets to her...and yet he doesn't even realise it.
Logged

Offline Mutton Geoff

  • 'The Invigilator'
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 32,673
  • Life is a journey, not a destination.
Re: True Detective - HBO Drama
« Reply #2031 on: February 28, 2019, 01:24:49 pm »
Just finished season 2 and i enjoyed it, different strokes etc 8)
Logged
A world were Liars and Hypocrites are accepted and rewarded and honest people are derided!
Who voted in this lying corrupt bastard anyway

Offline Yiannis

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,039
  • Reds fan from Greece
Re: True Detective - HBO Drama
« Reply #2032 on: February 28, 2019, 02:08:31 pm »
Quote from: S on February 28, 2019, 01:16:23 pm
The whole thing was a real return to form after the misfire of season two. Had this genuinely creepy atmosphere throughout, which is part of what made the original so strong. It shares another major strength with that groundbreaking first season as well - that being the dynamic between the two lead actors. Both were on great form and built what felt like a genuine relationship between the characters.

I liked how the ending was accessible. Too often these stories devolve into hugely intricate theories that you need a photographic memory to piece together. This was refreshingly simple. I thought the scene where Hays is stood talking to Julie in her front garden was hauntingly beautiful. After all those years and all those loose ends he finally gets to her...and yet he doesn't even realise it.

I think
Spoiler
he realised it at the moment but then he forgot? Thus him giving the piece of paper to his son. I just loved the part where he didn't say anything or asked about her identity cause he understood she did not want to be found and had the life she wanted.

It was a good series and a huge part of it was down to Ali but mainly Dorff
[close]
Logged
Quote from: Rick-40 on November 12, 2017, 06:39:58 am
Messi in fact doesn't have a recognizable trait.

Offline S

  • pineless. Get no pleasure from seeing the Reds win.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,376
  • Tonight, Tonight
Re: True Detective - HBO Drama
« Reply #2033 on: February 28, 2019, 02:31:00 pm »
Quote from: Yiannis on February 28, 2019, 02:08:31 pm
I think
Spoiler
he realised it at the moment but then he forgot? Thus him giving the piece of paper to his son. I just loved the part where he didn't say anything or asked about her identity cause he understood she did not want to be found and had the life she wanted.

It was a good series and a huge part of it was down to Ali but mainly Dorff
[close]
Spoiler
So just to clarify, you think that during the whole exchange with Julie and her daughter, Hays is completely aware of who she is? And that he holds back from introducing himself because he sees how peaceful her current life is? Definitely makes sense. I thought about that too, but then the phone call to his son in the car seemed genuine.

No right answer though, I love ambiguous endings like that. In my head I love the idea that after all those years looking of Julie, Hays finds her only to end up being lost himself.
[close]
Logged

Offline Yiannis

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,039
  • Reds fan from Greece
Re: True Detective - HBO Drama
« Reply #2034 on: February 28, 2019, 04:04:10 pm »
Quote from: S on February 28, 2019, 02:31:00 pm
Spoiler
So just to clarify, you think that during the whole exchange with Julie and her daughter, Hays is completely aware of who she is? And that he holds back from introducing himself because he sees how peaceful her current life is? Definitely makes sense. I thought about that too, but then the phone call to his son in the car seemed genuine.

No right answer though, I love ambiguous endings like that. In my head I love the idea that after all those years looking of Julie, Hays finds her only to end up being lost himself.
[close]

Spoiler
Yeah exactly. It's that he forgot afterwards thus the phone call etc. I get what you say though and it may well be that. It has that sense of irony and some sort of cruelty for the character after all these years.
[close]
Logged
Quote from: Rick-40 on November 12, 2017, 06:39:58 am
Messi in fact doesn't have a recognizable trait.

Offline JoeCole

  • Spoiler!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,916
Re: True Detective - HBO Drama
« Reply #2035 on: February 28, 2019, 09:18:23 pm »
Saw this on reddit, I guess Pizzolatto went back to S1 for some inspiration!

Logged

Online LovelyCushionedHeader

  • Not so pleasant non-upholstered footer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,026
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: True Detective - HBO Drama
« Reply #2036 on: March 1, 2019, 09:28:37 pm »
Loved it and dont get the hate at all. Not every show needs lots of action or big twists etc.

Just one gripe...

Spoiler
Would have been nice to get some closure on his wife and her death. Apparently a scene showing her dying peacefully at an elderly age was cut, which seems bizarre as it would have wrapped everything up nicely in terms of it having a nice ending (as opposed to thinking she died in a gruesome way or not on good terms with him).
[close]
Logged
And if the rain stops, and everything's dry.. she would cry, just so I could drink tears from her eyes.

Offline bradders1011

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,574
  • Eat your greens and sing your blues
Re: True Detective - HBO Drama
« Reply #2037 on: March 3, 2019, 02:29:58 am »
Just to add a +1 to the Dorff being utterly compelling remarks. I'd never really heard of him before this, now I think I'll watch anything he's in.

Anyway:

Spoiler
I tend to agree with the view that he remembered why he was in Greenland with the girl giving him the water, and decided after all this time to let the sleeping dogs lie himself. I think he then forgot what the address was for, hence the 'story' continues.

I ultimately enjoyed how Pizzolatto used the double bluff of the crime being (relatively) straightforward. There was a conspiracy, but it involved who you'd expect it to involve. Nobody else really knew anything - as the opening exchange on the bluffs highlighted.

Amelia was underused, for me. The show's metatextual point was laboured by her character and we didn't need quite such a by-the-numbers explanation of Mike finding Julie.
[close]

If we average out seasons 1, 2 and 3 we've got a show that holds its own in this era of television, which I think the makers would take.
Logged
If I were a linesman, I would execute defenders who applauded my offsides.

Offline leinad

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 696
Re: True Detective - HBO Drama
« Reply #2038 on: Yesterday at 09:03:42 pm »
Trailer for the new season, It's not Nic Pizzolatto as the writer though so it feels like they're just using the TD name.

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/hmJHKF2bYVc" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/hmJHKF2bYVc</a>
Logged

Online RedSince86

  • I blame Chris de Burgh
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,013
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: True Detective - HBO Drama
« Reply #2039 on: Today at 02:33:54 pm »
This should be fantastic, Jodie Foster doesn't work a lot unless it's a good script, looks promising.

Logged
"Since its purchase by the sheikh of Abu Dhabi, Manchester City has managed to cheat its way into the top echelon of European football and create a global, immensely profitable football empire, ignoring rules along the way. The club's newfound glory is rooted in lies."
Pages: 1 ... 46 47 48 49 50 [51]   Go Up
« previous next »
 