SpoilerThe 'deal' does raise questions about Roland West. Is he in on it? Is he here to keep an eye on him on behalf of the Hoytt family? I guess a deal being made is also the reason why Emilia never wrote the sequel to the book.[close]
SpoilerPerhaps he never told West about the deal?[close]
This season has been phenomenal
SpoilerMy wife's theory is that the season is really more about Hays coming to grips with his dementia and the past than about the detective story. There's a very sign post-y line from Amelia in the last couple of episodes where, in reference to the investigation, she says it's a story about the community. She stopped short of saying it was a story about the two of them and about him specifically. Hays and West had already solved the case back in 90'. They didn't have the evidence to convict the Hoyts, but I don't think the story is about getting justice, or a conviction, so much as it's about having conviction in one's work and in one's memory. \She (the wife) reckons Hays has simply forgotten that they already know that the Hoyt family did it. In the final episode, they'll uncover a little bit more evidence, which will lead Hays to think that they've found a breakthrough, but it only leads back to the conclusion that they already had 18 years ago. Queue tragic music. I don't mind the idea. [close]
Do you need to watch season 2 to get 3, thought 1 was great, didn't fancy 2 at all, fancy giving this a go.
Started re-watching season one to pass the time before Sunday's finale. I'm a big fan of Mahershala Ali but for me, Stephen Dorff has been the standout this season. Just an engrossing character. Ali's transformation as an old man battling his fading memory is incredible though.
SpoilerMy wife is of the view that Emilia dies (/is killed?) in 90. When she arrives as a ghost for Hayes, she arrives as a younger woman. We never see any photos of her as an older woman around the place. And she wasn't there when he went to drop his daughter off at college (and you would assume the mother would be there too at such a moment). And we've never been told, as far as we can remember, how she died. That seems important.[close]
Nice theory but first thought off the top of my headSpoiler OK but why would current West not remind Hays that the breakthrough was made at the time? Want to ease the way Hays remembers about it? That would leave a taste of Pizzolatto kinda fooling the audience imoDon't mind that idea either.[close]
Love the theory, however:SpoilerWouldn't it have come up in the interviews with the TV lady if his wife abruptly died in 90'? I also don't see Hays as likely to be so intimidated by the Hoyts that he wouldn't have sought revenge if they'd killed his wife.[close]
SpoilerI suppose the interview came to an abrupt end before the last set of events from 90 were discussed (that may include her death).Also, there is that scene where Hayes says he never feared until he had kids. I imagine he would be suitably intimidated for the sake of his kids if the Hoyt family was capable of getting to his wife. I guess we'll know soon enough. [close]
SpoilerHe was afraid for his kids before all of that though. Remember the scene in the supermarket? I imagine that fear comes from the fact that he had kids and had been deeply involved in the investigation of kids going missing/being murdered.[close]
SpoilerThis is true, but if he was this scared for his kids before any threat from Hoyt, imagine how scared he would be if they did manage to get to his wife? Would he really at that point risk them and go after the killers of his wife rather than just keep his head down and leave the force? [close]
Well, that was underwhelming.
Really? I think you missed the point personally. It was jaw dropping for me. Made the whole series make sense. Actually had shivers at times.
Spoiler I really enjoyed what Pizzolatto went for with this series. Everyone was so caught up in the conspiracies, thinking so deeply about the case and what crazy plot twists might be revealed. Elisa was there to represent this element of the viewers/true crime fans but in reality it was a character based story, the case brought the people together and changed their lives in various different ways but the core of the story was the relationships of the main characters. Best thing I've watched for a while and I'll look forward to another series if they make one. [close]
SpoilerWhile it'll probably be a divisive finale, I'm leaning towards agreeing with your viewpoint.This season has definitely been teasing towards the grand conspiracy, hinting at a link to the Carcosa storyline with Rust & Marty, but to pivot towards this conclusion - that it was a tragic accident with a terrible cover-up - will have caught viewers off-balance. Which should be a good thing, ultimately. But I'd understand if viewers felt let let down after spending 7 hrs in S1 True Detective-land only to have the rug pulled from beneath their feet. A lot of the storyline probably doesn't tie up nicely - nuns aren't exactly known for lying, even for a greater good, and was subplot of Wayne's son banging the filmmaker relevant? - but the performances from Ali and Dorff were especially strong and held the story together. Not much of a surprise that M. Ali did great work (nor Scoot McNairy earlier), but great to see Dorff given good material to work with. Must be 20 years since I'd seen him in anything good.[close]
The whole thing was a real return to form after the misfire of season two. Had this genuinely creepy atmosphere throughout, which is part of what made the original so strong. It shares another major strength with that groundbreaking first season as well - that being the dynamic between the two lead actors. Both were on great form and built what felt like a genuine relationship between the characters.I liked how the ending was accessible. Too often these stories devolve into hugely intricate theories that you need a photographic memory to piece together. This was refreshingly simple. I thought the scene where Hays is stood talking to Julie in her front garden was hauntingly beautiful. After all those years and all those loose ends he finally gets to her...and yet he doesn't even realise it.
I think Spoiler he realised it at the moment but then he forgot? Thus him giving the piece of paper to his son. I just loved the part where he didn't say anything or asked about her identity cause he understood she did not want to be found and had the life she wanted.It was a good series and a huge part of it was down to Ali but mainly Dorff [close]
SpoilerSo just to clarify, you think that during the whole exchange with Julie and her daughter, Hays is completely aware of who she is? And that he holds back from introducing himself because he sees how peaceful her current life is? Definitely makes sense. I thought about that too, but then the phone call to his son in the car seemed genuine.No right answer though, I love ambiguous endings like that. In my head I love the idea that after all those years looking of Julie, Hays finds her only to end up being lost himself.[close]
