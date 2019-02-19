Spoiler

My wife's theory is that the season is really more about Hays coming to grips with his dementia and the past than about the detective story. There's a very sign post-y line from Amelia in the last couple of episodes where, in reference to the investigation, she says it's a story about the community. She stopped short of saying it was a story about the two of them and about him specifically.



Hays and West had already solved the case back in 90'. They didn't have the evidence to convict the Hoyts, but I don't think the story is about getting justice, or a conviction, so much as it's about having conviction in one's work and in one's memory. \



She (the wife) reckons Hays has simply forgotten that they already know that the Hoyt family did it. In the final episode, they'll uncover a little bit more evidence, which will lead Hays to think that they've found a breakthrough, but it only leads back to the conclusion that they already had 18 years ago. Queue tragic music.



I don't mind the idea.