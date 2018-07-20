« previous next »
Brooklyn Nine Nine - FOX

sms1986

Re: Brooklyn Nine Nine - FOX
July 20, 2018, 11:07:26 am
Quote from: JayNY on July 20, 2018, 11:02:42 am
Forgive my ignorance, but what do you mean by toasts?

When people hold glasses up and say a speech.
LovelyCushionedHeader

Re: Brooklyn Nine Nine - FOX
July 20, 2018, 11:07:57 am
JayNY

Re: Brooklyn Nine Nine - FOX
July 20, 2018, 11:14:56 am
Quote from: sms1986 on July 20, 2018, 11:07:26 am
When people hold glasses up and say a speech.

Jesus, now I feel stupid. 

I thought the toast in your sentence was some kind of device used in telly, and not, you know, a toast   :-[
The Bournemouth Red

Re: Brooklyn Nine Nine - FOX
March 16, 2020, 08:17:59 pm
New series on E4 starts 26th March, can't wait!
Redcap

Re: Brooklyn Nine Nine - FOX
March 16, 2020, 10:03:47 pm
The last season had pretty clearly jumped the shark, so I'm not sure if I want to keep watching to be honest.
The Bournemouth Red

Re: Brooklyn Nine Nine - FOX
March 17, 2020, 10:07:02 am
Quote from: Redcap on March 16, 2020, 10:03:47 pm
The last season had pretty clearly jumped the shark, so I'm not sure if I want to keep watching to be honest.

I'll give it a go, been more good than bad overall so benefit of the doubt for now.

More Hitchcock and Scully, please!
bradders1011

Re: Brooklyn Nine Nine - FOX
March 17, 2020, 01:36:39 pm
New series has been good, I think.

Can't believe we only started watching it last autumn when we'd finished Sunny.
Liv4-3lee

Re: Brooklyn Nine Nine - FOX
March 17, 2020, 06:02:55 pm
The new series is a lot better than the last so far (7 episodes) but I can see it going the same way with Jake and Amy trying for a baby.
stoa

Re: Brooklyn Nine Nine - FOX
March 17, 2020, 08:19:57 pm
It had Pimento in it. That's enough for me... I love him...
Riquende

Re: Brooklyn Nine Nine - FOX
March 18, 2020, 06:44:48 am
Finally started on this about 10 days ago and already near to the end of season 3, I should probably pace myself in the event of having to self isolate/"work from home".
The Bournemouth Red

Re: Brooklyn Nine Nine - FOX
March 28, 2020, 11:56:24 am
Pretty good, will need to see how it continues.
The Bournemouth Red

Re: Brooklyn Nine Nine - FOX
April 3, 2020, 08:29:36 am
That was funny, Pimento is a class character.
Buck Pete

Re: Brooklyn Nine Nine - FOX
August 10, 2020, 09:08:09 am
Read the script to the pilot episode over the weekend.

I had tears from laughing. :)
dalarr

Re: Brooklyn Nine Nine - FOX
January 28, 2021, 05:06:34 pm
Caught me completely off guard, this. Its very well made, almost like a cartoon in a real life setting. Good balance between semi-serious and funny. Melissa Fumero is smoking hot which doesnt hurt.
Barefoot Doctor

Re: Brooklyn Nine Nine - FOX
January 28, 2021, 06:22:37 pm
It's brilliant. Maybe faded a bit in the last couple of years, as sitcoms often do, but still capable of great episodes and is consistently funny.

Really curious to see what Season 8 looks like. Think they scrapped the initial script due to everything that was going on in the US at the time and the need to address some of those bigger issues in the show going forward. I've always been impressed when they tackle serious subjects - thinking of the episode with Terry being stopped by the white cop outside his own home - so I reckon they'll do a good job.
stoa

Re: Brooklyn Nine Nine - FOX
January 28, 2021, 07:32:16 pm
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on January 28, 2021, 06:22:37 pm
It's brilliant. Maybe faded a bit in the last couple of years, as sitcoms often do, but still capable of great episodes and is consistently funny.

It's the opposite for me. Especially the first season I didn't really get into it, but as the seasons went on and the characters developed the show has gotten funnier and funnier.

I love all the characters, but my absolute favourite is Adrian Pimento. All the episodes where he's in are just hilarious. Best scene is still the one where he's "trying" to teach Rosa and Jake how to fake take real drugs and "accidentally" just snorts about a ton of coke...
Jono69

Re: Brooklyn Nine Nine - FOX
January 29, 2021, 03:28:39 pm
Only stumbled across this last year  :-[  . It's absolutely brilliant and the characters superb but Charles Boyle is pure class . Can't really warm to Gina though for some reason
The Bournemouth Red

Re: Brooklyn Nine Nine - FOX
January 29, 2021, 08:50:00 pm
Hitchcock and Scilly are underrated, I love every scene they're in.
dalarr

Re: Brooklyn Nine Nine - FOX
January 30, 2021, 11:42:11 am
Quote from: The Bournemouth Red on January 29, 2021, 08:50:00 pm
Hitchcock and Scilly are underrated, I love every scene they're in.
I loved the episode that involved them, Rosa and the stolen ice cream
bradders1011

Re: Brooklyn Nine Nine - FOX
January 30, 2021, 07:50:53 pm
Hitchcock's "blowing the smoke off a pistol" tattoo creases me.
Barefoot Doctor

Re: Brooklyn Nine Nine - FOX
February 11, 2021, 08:03:29 pm
New series will be the last and will only be 10 episodes.
ScouserAtHeart

Re: Brooklyn Nine Nine - FOX
February 12, 2021, 04:43:15 am
:(
Barefoot Doctor

Re: Brooklyn Nine Nine - FOX
February 12, 2021, 09:39:20 am
Quote from: ScouserAtHeart on February 12, 2021, 04:43:15 am
:(

And it's not going to debut until sometime during the 21/22 US TV season, which runs September-May.
Jono69

Re: Brooklyn Nine Nine - FOX
April 9, 2021, 07:26:50 pm
Terry and Holt dancing  ;D
Redcap

Re: Brooklyn Nine Nine - FOX
Today at 06:49:03 am
Quote from: Jono69 on April  9, 2021, 07:26:50 pm
Terry and Holt dancing  ;D

It was a fairly average season but this was one of the show's best moments.
