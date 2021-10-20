« previous next »
Author Topic: Atletico Madrid  (Read 25531 times)

Re: Atletico Madrid
« Reply #280 on: October 20, 2021, 07:09:24 pm »
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on October 20, 2021, 03:45:58 pm
I meant in that they both cry-arse, surround the ref and badger the fuck out of the officials to get what they want, whether it's right or wrong. They also both dive and play act massively, I'd say there's lots of similarities when it comes to their unsportsmanlike behaviour.

I think Atleti are a product of the league they're in, in that Real and Barca have always had extremely favourable refereeing, and Atletico feels they need to resort to underhand tactics to create a level playing field.

Re: Atletico Madrid
« Reply #281 on: October 20, 2021, 11:27:42 pm »
Quote from: Gili Gulu on October 20, 2021, 07:09:24 pm
I think Atleti are a product of the league they're in, in that Real and Barca have always had extremely favourable refereeing, and Atletico feels they need to resort to underhand tactics to create a level playing field.

Nah, Simeone's just a c*nt.
Re: Atletico Madrid
« Reply #282 on: October 21, 2021, 03:00:16 pm »
Quote from: Gili Gulu on October 20, 2021, 07:09:24 pm
I think Atleti are a product of the league they're in, in that Real and Barca have always had extremely favourable refereeing, and Atletico feels they need to resort to underhand tactics to create a level playing field.



Every time I watch Barca and Madrid I dont see these mythical favourable decisions

If anything I see refs giving it the piss off your not getting my help

Comes off as very Evertony

Its far more prevalent in this league towards a bigger team. United and Old Trafford the stand out 

Re: Atletico Madrid
« Reply #283 on: November 3, 2021, 10:27:25 pm »
Simeone is a wanker!
Re: Atletico Madrid
« Reply #284 on: November 3, 2021, 10:39:01 pm »
Shithouses

People moan about Barca and R Madrid I mean my God

At least I can respect them as a football team. These are a different level of cheating
Re: Atletico Madrid
« Reply #285 on: November 3, 2021, 10:41:35 pm »
the shithouse tactics are actually hilarious when we play our own game and remain unaffected.

De Paul did some physical comedy Chaplin would be proud of
Re: Atletico Madrid
« Reply #286 on: November 3, 2021, 10:49:06 pm »
As i said a couple of weeks ago, Atletico are like watching a Mourinho team, but bringing the shithouse tactics to new levels. :wanker
Re: Atletico Madrid
« Reply #287 on: November 3, 2021, 10:53:27 pm »
Quote from: Classycara on November  3, 2021, 10:41:35 pm
the shithouse tactics are actually hilarious when we play our own game and remain unaffected.

De Paul did some physical comedy Chaplin would be proud of
I think that's the trick to dealing with them. They rely on drawing you into their twattery, maybe retaliating, getting rattled and maybe booked.

As hard as it might be to do so, rising above it and doing your own thing leaves them looking rather pathetic and stupid. For a team with such obvious talent, they come over as quite pathetic.
Re: Atletico Madrid
« Reply #288 on: November 3, 2021, 11:17:07 pm »
Is Tom Daley part of Atleticos coaching team?
Re: Atletico Madrid
« Reply #289 on: November 4, 2021, 08:49:58 am »
Lost count of the number of times they'd leave a foot in after the ball had gone to give our players a sly kick on the ankle or calf.

Absolute shithouse team that are built in their managers eyes.
« Reply #290 on: November 4, 2021, 09:00:40 am »
Be a really good side if they cut out the shithouse stuff, they really can play when they are allowed to.
Re: Atletico Madrid
« Reply #291 on: November 4, 2021, 09:15:06 am »
Hate them, just let Porto beat us to get these shithouses out.
Re: Atletico Madrid
« Reply #292 on: November 4, 2021, 09:16:49 am »
 Porto's Pepe against this lot should be interesting!  ;D
Re: Atletico Madrid
« Reply #293 on: November 4, 2021, 09:28:48 am »
Quote from: Son of Spion＊ on November  3, 2021, 10:53:27 pm
I think that's the trick to dealing with them. They rely on drawing you into their twattery, maybe retaliating, getting rattled and maybe booked.

As hard as it might be to do so, rising above it and doing your own thing leaves them looking rather pathetic and stupid. For a team with such obvious talent, they come over as quite pathetic.

Yep

Agree so much with what you said in the match thread too. The Everton of Madrid. Except they seem to have used that sour bitterness against other teams and actually built some sort of 'philosophy' out of it. Maybe thats why the bitters are so obsessed with getting Simeone as manager. They've seen an example of someone actually harnessing the bitterness and creating something successful out of it, rather than inviting Barcelona for some tapas and a siesta with their wives when El Classico rolls around.

They're a hard one to evaluate for me. I hate playing them, I hate what they stand for, they're a horrible side and not just in a 'they make it difficult' way, but in a 'why the fuck are you playing like Burnley when you've got some immense players?' way......but then under Simeone they've won two La Ligas, two Europas, one Copa Del Rey, two Super Cups and runner up twice in the CL (and so close to winning both of them) so it obviously works in a very successful way.

They're the sort of team that you almost want to 'out shithouse' just because it seems almost more satisfactory, but then I just don't want us to play that way. The two games this season for me have been perfect. We've outplayed them, outclassed them but their shithousery has twice been punished and hasn't worked. Hopefully it sees them knocked into the Europa and causes some sort of a re-think but I suspect they'll still qualify.
Re: Atletico Madrid
« Reply #294 on: November 4, 2021, 11:16:55 am »
Quote from: Son of Spion＊ on November  3, 2021, 10:53:27 pm
I think that's the trick to dealing with them. They rely on drawing you into their twattery, maybe retaliating, getting rattled and maybe booked.

As hard as it might be to do so, rising above it and doing your own thing leaves them looking rather pathetic and stupid. For a team with such obvious talent, they come over as quite pathetic.

This was extremely prevalent last night

They were embarrassing in front of a full Anfield. It happens in this country, but only really individuals and they soon cut down when they realise how much shit they get for it and how embarrassing they become.

An entire team at it non stop including an Englishman was absolutely pathetic

What was also pathetic was how quiet the Argentinian cheerleader was. Like a little mouse in that setting. He knew he was in too much of a cauldron.

I dont get the gentlemanly thing

You certainly dont you gobshite
Re: Atletico Madrid
« Reply #295 on: November 4, 2021, 11:38:21 am »
The first booking was a bit of a hint of what was to come with the sending off.

He didn't want to take the booking and was absolutely incredulous that he could be booked so early and for his first one. The sooner all refs start refereeing the foul and not the timing of it the better.

There's nothing wrong with a hard but fair one early on, but yesterday was cynical as fuck and deserved a yellow.

These are a decent side when they play, they are hardly in the Everton or Espanyol league of second clubs. They are huge in their own right and I wonder whether Simeone's shithousery is beginning to hold them back?
Re: Atletico Madrid
« Reply #296 on: November 4, 2021, 12:54:48 pm »
Klopp not even looking at him at the full time whistle was brilliant, exactly what the little c*nt deserved. Bet if they won he'd have been the first one over to gloat in Klopp's face.
Re: Atletico Madrid
« Reply #297 on: November 4, 2021, 01:06:38 pm »
Quote from: I've been a good boy. on November  4, 2021, 12:54:48 pm
Klopp not even looking at him at the full time whistle was brilliant, exactly what the little c*nt deserved. Bet if they won he'd have been the first one over to gloat in Klopp's face.

it was so awkward on Simeones behalf  :D  Get the feeling he realised hed fucked up with this whole thing - the pretending he didnt want to appear fake by shaking hands excuse. Even during the game he wasnt going through his usual put-on act. Then at the end he just stands there, for ages looking rather uncomfortable. I think he just expected Klopp to turn towards him, realised he couldnt then make a quick exit after waiting, as hed look even more of a tit than usual.
Re: Atletico Madrid
« Reply #298 on: November 4, 2021, 03:21:27 pm »
Quote from: Dim Glas on November  4, 2021, 01:06:38 pm
it was so awkward on Simeones behalf  :D  Get the feeling he realised hed fucked up with this whole thing - the pretending he didnt want to appear fake by shaking hands excuse. Even during the game he wasnt going through his usual put-on act. Then at the end he just stands there, for ages looking rather uncomfortable. I think he just expected Klopp to turn towards him, realised he couldnt then make a quick exit after waiting, as hed look even more of a tit than usual.

He looked awkward as fuck, Alan Partridge like standing there waiting to be acknowledged by KloppJurgen.Jurgen.Jurgen..Jurgen... So sweet
Re: Atletico Madrid
« Reply #299 on: November 5, 2021, 05:48:33 am »
Given we only play them once in a blue moon I don't really mind the existence of a team like this: they are so annoying to play against but the win in the Metropolitano was the one I felt most all season.

Plus when we show constantly how you can be better without being a shithouse, it just gets kind of embarrassing for Simeone.
Re: Atletico Madrid
« Reply #300 on: December 4, 2021, 07:57:39 pm »
They are almost as shit as Barceona this year, just under the radar.
Just lost 2-1 at home to Mallorca.
Re: Atletico Madrid
« Reply #301 on: Yesterday at 03:59:10 pm »
Atletico Madrid charged over fans' "Nazi salutes"
Breaking news from the Champions League. Atletico Madrid have been charged with discriminatory behaviour, PA reports, in relation to the conduct of their supporters at Tuesday nights Champions League match against Manchester City.

Supporters of the Spanish club were caught on camera appearing to perform Nazi salutes during the quarter-final first-leg tie at the Etihad Stadium. UEFA announced on Friday that disciplinary proceedings had been instigated against Atletico. The club have been charged with discriminatory behaviour and with the throwing of objects. UEFAs Control, Ethics and Disciplinary Body (CEDB) will decide on the matter in due course.

https://www.theguardian.com/football/live/2022/apr/08/manchester-city-v-liverpool-buildup-premier-league-team-news-and-more

Holy shit
Re: Atletico Madrid
« Reply #302 on: Yesterday at 04:02:53 pm »
Quote from: ScouserAtHeart on Yesterday at 03:59:10 pm
Atletico Madrid charged over fans' "Nazi salutes"
Breaking news from the Champions League. Atletico Madrid have been charged with discriminatory behaviour, PA reports, in relation to the conduct of their supporters at Tuesday nights Champions League match against Manchester City.

Supporters of the Spanish club were caught on camera appearing to perform Nazi salutes during the quarter-final first-leg tie at the Etihad Stadium. UEFA announced on Friday that disciplinary proceedings had been instigated against Atletico. The club have been charged with discriminatory behaviour and with the throwing of objects. UEFAs Control, Ethics and Disciplinary Body (CEDB) will decide on the matter in due course.

https://www.theguardian.com/football/live/2022/apr/08/manchester-city-v-liverpool-buildup-premier-league-team-news-and-more

Holy shit


Was that not just a respectful nod to the tyrannical, oppressive political positions of the Abu Dhabi dictators?

Re: Atletico Madrid
« Reply #303 on: Today at 05:23:29 pm »
Quote from: elsewhere on December  4, 2021, 07:57:39 pm
They are almost as shit as Barceona this year, just under the radar.
Just lost 2-1 at home to Mallorca.

They just lost away to the same team 1-0. They were crap and uninspiring again. What a dull side.
