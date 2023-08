Reached page 50 of this thread and 2 more episodes to go! Saving them until tomorrow night. Watched BB back when it was on and loved it. Watched the first 4 series of BCS and then waited for the Mrs to catch up (while she did that rewatched BB, then El Camino and rewatched BCS from the start. Now we’re both ready to go for the big finale. Looking forward to it, but still no idea quite how they will end the show.