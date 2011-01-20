« previous next »
Re: Better Call Saul
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on August 16, 2022, 11:56:08 pm
Finally got to watch it - wow.

Spoiler
First impression is it was just a staggeringly beautiful end to not only Better Call Saul but just the whole Breaking Bad universe. No, there were no huge twists - it panned out as expected - but there's nothing wrong with that. There's been so many unexpected roads taken in this season, but this close to the end you have to stay true to the show and they did exactly that.

So, so much to unpack. Marie! I speculated last week that we may see her or Skylar or Walt Jr in a cameo, but she got so much more than that. She was such an underrated character in BB - tremendously funny, and broke me in the BB finale (or second last episode) when Walt phoned Skylar and told her that Hank would never be found.

The three flashback conversations - Mike, Walt and Chuck - were so affecting. In the first, he shows his greedy side, only thinking about money. In the one with Walt, he showcases his ability to gloss over his genuine regrets and talk about something superficial. And Walt, devastating as always, 'so you've always been this way'. That cut right to the heart of what the whole show has been about. But, of course, he hasn't always been this way - not totally. And that was the purpose of Chuck's scene. He was the good brother. We saw his much, when Chuck's face told that no, he wouldn't have done the same for Jimmy. Speaking of, that shot of the fizzing 'exit' sign when Jimmy mentioned Chuck in court was inspired, a reminder of the show's early days.

Another small scene, but absolutely loved Kim reclaiming her life and stepping into that legal office. After Howard, she buried every inch of herself, becoming the person at the sprinkler company who can't even give a verdict on a new restaurant. And sure, she deserved some form of punishment. But she can do so much good, so her answering that phone while volunteering felt like a huge victory.

When Jimmy got them down to seven and a half years, I did wonder if they might do a time skip and show him getting out. But the path they went down was so much better. Protecting Kim yes, but more importantly the good side of him winning out and owning up to all the horrible stuff he's done. Think there may be some arguments on whether that's the path he'd actually take, but it sure was rewarding to see.

That last couple of minutes... I teared up when I realised they were recreating that shot of Jimmy and Kim smoking, and it was so gorgeous looking in black and white. Then that last shot of him doing the guns - I did think she was going to return it, but even though they've reconciled in a way, they're never going to be that again.

So, life in prison. A fitting end for Saul, and a much tougher one to take for Jimmy? But we've seen that he has the respect of the inmates, and he'll probably be ok. Certainly putting his baking skills to good use, and I'm sure his legal ones too - all three of his identities coming together.

What a show. What an ending. It wasn't big, in the way that BB was with Walt gunning down the Nazis. But it was even more impactful for it.
Spoiler
I think the prison scene where he was baking and seemingly getting on well with inmates was to show that his new life was no worse than his existence as Gene. As Gene, he was in a prison of sorts - always looking over his shoulder. Prison Jimmy was at least himself - he seemed comfortable.
Re: Better Call Saul
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on August 16, 2022, 11:56:08 pm
Finally got to watch it - wow.

Spoiler
Speaking of, that shot of the fizzing 'exit' sign when Jimmy mentioned Chuck in court was inspired, a reminder of the show's early days.
Spoiler
.
[/quote]A bit hammy perhaps but I read that as Chuck 'watching'. Or at least that was one of the implications.
Quote from: Stubbins on Yesterday at 08:10:41 am
It's strange how invested you can become in a tv programme and how bereft you can feel when it eventually comes to an end.

I've got the same feelings now, having watched the last episode, that I had at the end of The Soprano's and The Wire. BCS belongs in that pantheon of tv greats

100%. It was absolutely incredible. A real sense of a massive space now where it was!
Re: Better Call Saul
Spoiler
It worked wonderfully as a gigantic declaration of love for Kim, him giving up the rest of his life to prison like that, after showing her how little a sentence he could negotiate. Probably as big a redemption arc as imaginable, in a sense.
Re: Better Call Saul
Quote from: markedasred on Yesterday at 10:01:09 am
Spoiler
It worked wonderfully as a gigantic declaration of love for Kim, him giving up the rest of his life to prison like that, after showing her how little a sentence he could negotiate. Probably as big a redemption arc as imaginable, in a sense.
Spoiler
Not to necessarily disagree, but I would argue though that in addition he's done it for himself. As in, it wasn't purely externally motivated

It's important for him, for the rest of his life too, that he comes to terms with who he is and what he's done, and this was his first step acknowledging this and trying to build from that foundation (instead of detaching or fleeing as he usually has)
[close]
Re: Better Call Saul
Man I'm gonna miss this show, it has been my favorite for years. Sort of grew up with it I guess, pulled me through the covid crisis a bit. Incredible how breaking bad + better call saul have delivered so many seasons of great television, incredible consistency
Re: Better Call Saul
Quote from: RedInside on Yesterday at 01:38:44 pm
Man I'm gonna miss this show, it has been my favorite for years. Sort of grew up with it I guess, pulled me through the covid crisis a bit. Incredible how breaking bad + better call saul have delivered so many seasons of great television, incredible consistency

Slightly the other way for me - as mentioning in the 'binge-watching' thread, I'm not one to binge-watch but I've watched all of this within a period of about two years...a pretty intense watch for me! ;D
Re: Better Call Saul
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on August 16, 2022, 11:56:08 pm
Finally got to watch it - wow.

Spoiler
First impression is it was just a staggeringly beautiful end to not only Better Call Saul but just the whole Breaking Bad universe. No, there were no huge twists - it panned out as expected - but there's nothing wrong with that. There's been so many unexpected roads taken in this season, but this close to the end you have to stay true to the show and they did exactly that.

So, so much to unpack. Marie! I speculated last week that we may see her or Skylar or Walt Jr in a cameo, but she got so much more than that. She was such an underrated character in BB - tremendously funny, and broke me in the BB finale (or second last episode) when Walt phoned Skylar and told her that Hank would never be found.

The three flashback conversations - Mike, Walt and Chuck - were so affecting. In the first, he shows his greedy side, only thinking about money. In the one with Walt, he showcases his ability to gloss over his genuine regrets and talk about something superficial. And Walt, devastating as always, 'so you've always been this way'. That cut right to the heart of what the whole show has been about. But, of course, he hasn't always been this way - not totally. And that was the purpose of Chuck's scene. He was the good brother. We saw his much, when Chuck's face told that no, he wouldn't have done the same for Jimmy. Speaking of, that shot of the fizzing 'exit' sign when Jimmy mentioned Chuck in court was inspired, a reminder of the show's early days.

Another small scene, but absolutely loved Kim reclaiming her life and stepping into that legal office. After Howard, she buried every inch of herself, becoming the person at the sprinkler company who can't even give a verdict on a new restaurant. And sure, she deserved some form of punishment. But she can do so much good, so her answering that phone while volunteering felt like a huge victory.

When Jimmy got them down to seven and a half years, I did wonder if they might do a time skip and show him getting out. But the path they went down was so much better. Protecting Kim yes, but more importantly the good side of him winning out and owning up to all the horrible stuff he's done. Think there may be some arguments on whether that's the path he'd actually take, but it sure was rewarding to see.

That last couple of minutes... I teared up when I realised they were recreating that shot of Jimmy and Kim smoking, and it was so gorgeous looking in black and white. Then that last shot of him doing the guns - I did think she was going to return it, but even though they've reconciled in a way, they're never going to be that again.

So, life in prison. A fitting end for Saul, and a much tougher one to take for Jimmy? But we've seen that he has the respect of the inmates, and he'll probably be ok. Certainly putting his baking skills to good use, and I'm sure his legal ones too - all three of his identities coming together.

What a show. What an ending. It wasn't big, in the way that BB was with Walt gunning down the Nazis. But it was even more impactful for it.
Great post.
Re: Better Call Saul
Spoiler
When Saul/Jimmy said it was all down to him, he turned to the prosecutor and said, "You got that", and the prosecutor sort of nodded in recognition of what he was doing, and a degree of respect to a man coming clean when he didn't have to.
[close]
Re: Better Call Saul
Only just seen it.

Spoiler
as others have said, a perfect ending. You could see that Jimmy was desperate not to be drawn back into 'Saul' on that prison bus but also looked slightly proud that he was getting the respect of those prisoners early on.

I wonder if they ever considered bringing Skyler or Walt Jr back as well in that court room or whether they thought Marie and Blanco where the true victims that needed to be there. Perhaps the actors just couldn't get time to film.

The only question we have from the BB universe really is what becomes of Jesse but it's quite nice to just imagine he lives out a quiet life in Alaska. Now that they have Saul nailed perhaps they won't be as interested in going after Jesse.

A truly outstanding series. I may go back and re-watch in a few years.
[close]
Re: Better Call Saul
Watched it last night.
Fantastic show, fantastic ending....completely satisfied with how the characters' arcs ended up and how this is the conclusion of that BB universe.

This season especially, the storytelling from ep 6-8 (I think?) was just simply excellent. I don't want to single out just one bit but that reminded me how good this show was after not watching it in a while and watching alot of other lesser shows inbetween

BB and Better Call Saul are both right up there as standalone shows and especially when put together as a show and a prequel

I can only think of Cheers and Frasier which as show/spinoff has similar levels of quality (not in comparison to BB/BCS but in terms of the quality not dropping)
Re: Better Call Saul
"So you were always like this!"

Spoiler
That line put a grin on my face. Exactly what I was thinking for a long time about Jimmy. The writers did an amazing job of making him sympathetic and likable. You rooted for him. But he was always corrupt and toxic to everyone around him. When you really think about him, he caused so much suffering to others around him simply because he had to cheat his way through life and fuck people over. If people got hurt along the way, he never cared because he always made the ones he was fucking over to be the wrong doers, when in reality they really knew what he was like. So many great little scenes there that highlighted this. Especially the one with Walt and Chuck. Nothing wasted. The bait and switch at the end was perfectly set up. Just when you think he was going to sink to villainous levels of cuntishness, he pulled a 180 and redeemed himself in the only way he could. He knew he was corrupt to the core, and he wanted to pay for it by serving whatever time he was given and by getting Kim out of the fire.
[close]

All in all, a fairly satisfying ending to a brilliant show. For me, not as good as Breaking Bad, but as a companion series, it was almost flawless.
Re: Better Call Saul
Loved it loved it loved it. Well done Gilligan and team and thanks for giving us so much enjoyment during the last fifteen years. Very excited to see what he comes out with next.
Re: Better Call Saul
Spoiler

Massively dissapointing

:(

[close]
Re: Better Call Saul
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on Yesterday at 11:52:30 pm
Spoiler

Massively dissapointing

:(

[close]

What, the finale?
Re: Better Call Saul
Beautiful finale.
Re: Better Call Saul
Quote from: Classycara on Yesterday at 10:14:15 am
Spoiler
Not to necessarily disagree, but I would argue though that in addition he's done it for himself. As in, it wasn't purely externally motivated

It's important for him, for the rest of his life too, that he comes to terms with who he is and what he's done, and this was his first step acknowledging this and trying to build from that foundation (instead of detaching or fleeing as he usually has)
[close]

Spoiler
There's a bit of that, but I think he truly cared for Kim in a way he never had for anyone else, with the possible exception of his brother until their relationship went too far south to save, but obviously its still a very different kind of love.

He was always happy to push boundaries, even more so if he had the added thrill of Kim doing it with him, but as soon as Kim left his life, he really broke bad, both as Saul and Gene.

For me, the conversation with his lawyer on the plane was key; as soon as he heard Howard's widow was looking for lawyers to potentially sue Kim, his mind had changed and he knew he had to pay for everything, not her. He could live with people he didn't care about being wronged at his expense, but not her, not any longer anyway.

I think the cop guarding him on the plane sensed this too, hence his inquisitive facial expressions and note-taking.

Although very different in style, the two endings of the show are actually similar when you think about it. Walt always needed Jesse in the same way Jimmy needed Kim. Or perhaps what they really needed was their respect and support. Without that, it all felt empty to them, and they couldn't go on without ensuring they were both free and did not despise them. And sure, if they could pull it off in a bold, public manner to feed their ego and legacies, and to go out in style, even better.
[close]
Re: Better Call Saul
Spoiler
What in the name of god was that finale ?

Does ANY show know how to finish ? Jesus wept

[close]

Re: Better Call Saul
Quote from: rushyman on Today at 12:53:57 am
Spoiler
What in the name of god was that finale ?

Does ANY show know how to finish ? Jesus wept

[close]


Depends what your expectations are, I suppose. I've never viewed BCS as this magnum opus that some seem to think it is. It was good, but nowhere near the brilliance of BB was when it was at its best. I can see how the way it ended felt like a bit of a wet fart.
Re: Better Call Saul
Quote from: rushyman on Today at 12:53:57 am
Spoiler
What in the name of god was that finale ?

Does ANY show know how to finish ? Jesus wept

[close]

If you're not satisfied with that I dunno what to tell you  :)

Perhaps revisit it at some different point. It had a lot to it, and felt,for me, very final,satisfying, was rapt watching it. Flawless
Re: Better Call Saul
Quote from: duvva on Yesterday at 11:56:31 pm
What, the finale?

Spoiler

Yeah thought it was crap to be honest.

Just set itself up for another series if they can be arsed.

I'd been hoping for something explosive that would finish it

Was good until about the last 10 minutes though, but trying to make out that Slippin' Jimmy wasn't ever real or wasn't ever McGill

Having known a few people who are 'wrong uns' sadly life has never worked like that and once they get to a certain age they don't change

Found it all a bit trite and an obvious build up to another season (Probably called something else)

[close]
