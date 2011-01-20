Spoiler

First impression is it was just a staggeringly beautiful end to not only Better Call Saul but just the whole Breaking Bad universe. No, there were no huge twists - it panned out as expected - but there's nothing wrong with that. There's been so many unexpected roads taken in this season, but this close to the end you have to stay true to the show and they did exactly that.



So, so much to unpack. Marie! I speculated last week that we may see her or Skylar or Walt Jr in a cameo, but she got so much more than that. She was such an underrated character in BB - tremendously funny, and broke me in the BB finale (or second last episode) when Walt phoned Skylar and told her that Hank would never be found.



The three flashback conversations - Mike, Walt and Chuck - were so affecting. In the first, he shows his greedy side, only thinking about money. In the one with Walt, he showcases his ability to gloss over his genuine regrets and talk about something superficial. And Walt, devastating as always, 'so you've always been this way'. That cut right to the heart of what the whole show has been about. But, of course, he hasn't always been this way - not totally. And that was the purpose of Chuck's scene. He was the good brother. We saw his much, when Chuck's face told that no, he wouldn't have done the same for Jimmy. Speaking of, that shot of the fizzing 'exit' sign when Jimmy mentioned Chuck in court was inspired, a reminder of the show's early days.



Another small scene, but absolutely loved Kim reclaiming her life and stepping into that legal office. After Howard, she buried every inch of herself, becoming the person at the sprinkler company who can't even give a verdict on a new restaurant. And sure, she deserved some form of punishment. But she can do so much good, so her answering that phone while volunteering felt like a huge victory.



When Jimmy got them down to seven and a half years, I did wonder if they might do a time skip and show him getting out. But the path they went down was so much better. Protecting Kim yes, but more importantly the good side of him winning out and owning up to all the horrible stuff he's done. Think there may be some arguments on whether that's the path he'd actually take, but it sure was rewarding to see.



That last couple of minutes... I teared up when I realised they were recreating that shot of Jimmy and Kim smoking, and it was so gorgeous looking in black and white. Then that last shot of him doing the guns - I did think she was going to return it, but even though they've reconciled in a way, they're never going to be that again.



So, life in prison. A fitting end for Saul, and a much tougher one to take for Jimmy? But we've seen that he has the respect of the inmates, and he'll probably be ok. Certainly putting his baking skills to good use, and I'm sure his legal ones too - all three of his identities coming together.



What a show. What an ending. It wasn't big, in the way that BB was with Walt gunning down the Nazis. But it was even more impactful for it.