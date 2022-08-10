Yeah. I watch some other stuff right now that I really enjoy, but nothing I am so invested in. Its going to be sad seeing it end. After the first half of the season ended, I binged the whole series again before the second half started, and Im finding myself watching each new episode three times; as soon as I can, the next day, and after I listen to the insider podcast. Its def itself not my usual behaviour with a television show.
Have you watched the American criminal mockumentary about Jimmy and the behind the scenes doc about the first half of the season? Highly recommended if not.