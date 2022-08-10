Spoiler

On the first point, I know what you mean, but I'd disagree slightly - Jimmy/Saul/Gene have really declined massively, to the point where Gene was actually briefly considering strangling an elderly lady to save himself. However, it's important to say that he did snap out of it and held himself back. There's a shread of his morality left.



Walter, I'd argue, was actually more cold-blooded by the end of BB. Killing and doing whatever it took became easier and easier for him. He still got some crumbs of redemption in the end (getting Skylar off the hook and making sure she and his son were financially taken care of; saving Jessie), but I personally think the same will happen to Saul in the finale. I think the last episode was his bottoming-out, and that while it won't be a happy ending, I think deep down we're still meant to sort of root for the character and that he'll be given a more bittersweet ending.



I also thought Aaron Paul did fine slipping back into Jessie - it felt fairly natural to me. It's hard though when he clearly looks at least 10 years older and his voice has deepened. Overall it didn't bother me.