Andy @ Allerton!

Re: Better Call Saul
Yesterday at 11:13:11 am
Quote from: Linudden on August 10, 2022, 07:29:06 pm
I'm a bit out of the loop, who is Saul and what's his number? ;D

It's 222-2222
I got an answering machine that can talk to you
It goes...

meady1981

Re: Better Call Saul
Yesterday at 11:25:57 am

Spoiler

I always just wanted them to have Walt in it randomly walking past in a shot, or in a queue at a shop or something. No dialogue. Just unknowingly crossing paths with Jimmy with only our knowledge of what was to come.
Older looking Jesse really took me out of the scene. Still not as rediculous as old fat Todd In El Camino though.

jackh

Re: Better Call Saul
Yesterday at 11:42:31 am
Quote from: meady1981 on Yesterday at 11:25:57 am
Spoiler
I always just wanted them to have Walt in it randomly walking past in a shot, or in a queue at a shop or something. No dialogue. Just unknowingly crossing paths with Jimmy with only our knowledge of what was to come.

Older looking Jesse really took me out of the scene. Still not as rediculous as old fat Todd In El Camino though.
Spoiler
I did think that a BB/BCS-special scene involving Walt & Jesse at work would have sufficed, sandwiched between a 'discovery' (of the blue) discussion, Mike & Saul's chat, and Saul heading into the school.

Scene they used was fine though really - the show(s) has enough credit in the bank!
Barefoot Doctor

Re: Better Call Saul
Yesterday at 11:46:25 am
Spoiler
Doesn't really bother me seeing characters looking older than they were in BB. Mike, for example, looks loads older in BCS than he does in BB.

For me they did a good enough job of putting Jesse in the shadows - obviously it was noticeable that he's a man in his 40s now, but after a few seconds he just slipped back to being Jesse for me. Same with Todd in El Camino, looks so different but after a few minutes you just get used to the version you see in front of you.
Classycara

Re: Better Call Saul
Yesterday at 12:22:08 pm
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on Yesterday at 11:46:25 am
Spoiler
Doesn't really bother me seeing characters looking older than they were in BB. Mike, for example, looks loads older in BCS than he does in BB.

For me they did a good enough job of putting Jesse in the shadows - obviously it was noticeable that he's a man in his 40s now, but after a few seconds he just slipped back to being Jesse for me. Same with Todd in El Camino, looks so different but after a few minutes you just get used to the version you see in front of you.
Spoiler
Agreed, don't mind the aging thing. Just was really bored during both scenes.

[leo di caprio gif - look its walt and jesse and theyre bickering!]

Superfluous, too on the nose and uninteresting - things I didn't expect from the series, and fortunately only becoming an issue in the closing episodes.
markedasred

Re: Better Call Saul
Yesterday at 02:37:43 pm
Spoiler
I don't like that the plot feels forced to tie up so many loose ends, and I hated seeing Kimmy having to share her life with a dullard, although I suppose with Jimmy/Saul she seemed out of his league from where I was sitting, so she is conforming to pattern there in that sense. Still, the shit job and all of that, why couldn't she come to the Uk or New Zealand etc and be a lawyer with a nicer life?
[close]
LovelyCushionedHeader

Re: Better Call Saul
Yesterday at 04:29:23 pm
Quote from: markedasred on Yesterday at 02:37:43 pm
Spoiler
I don't like that the plot feels forced to tie up so many loose ends, and I hated seeing Kimmy having to share her life with a dullard, although I suppose with Jimmy/Saul she seemed out of his league from where I was sitting, so she is conforming to pattern there in that sense. Still, the shit job and all of that, why couldn't she come to the Uk or New Zealand etc and be a lawyer with a nicer life?
[close]

Spoiler
She is punishing herself for what she did to Howard. She's basically got the same job she had at HHM when she was in the bad books.
Brian Blessed

Re: Better Call Saul
Yesterday at 05:22:20 pm
Quote from: markedasred on Yesterday at 02:37:43 pm
Spoiler
I don't like that the plot feels forced to tie up so many loose ends, and I hated seeing Kimmy having to share her life with a dullard, although I suppose with Jimmy/Saul she seemed out of his league from where I was sitting, so she is conforming to pattern there in that sense. Still, the shit job and all of that, why couldn't she come to the Uk or New Zealand etc and be a lawyer with a nicer life?
[close]


Spoiler
Peter Gould put it succinctly on the insider podcast. Kim is so afraid shell make the wrong decision, she now wont make any decisions at all, not even picking between vanilla and strawberry ice cream.
decosabute

Re: Better Call Saul
Yesterday at 10:26:17 pm
Amazed at how negative some on here are about it - people getting hung up about bullshit with actors looking a bit older and not getting it at all how certain characters have ended up where they have.

That last episode was one of the greatest episodes of television I've ever been lucky enough to see. The acting, the tension, the tragedy, the emotional layers. All absolutely out of the top drawer. I can't stop thinking about it, and that's very rare that any film or TV show does that to me. Simply cannot wait the next few days til the finale.
Brian Blessed

Re: Better Call Saul
Yesterday at 10:59:07 pm
Yeah. I watch some other stuff right now that I really enjoy, but nothing I am so invested in. Its going to be sad seeing it end. After the first half of the season ended, I binged the whole series again before the second half started, and Im finding myself watching each new episode three times; as soon as I can, the next day, and after I listen to the insider podcast. Its def itself not my usual behaviour with a television show.

Have you watched the American criminal mockumentary about Jimmy and the behind the scenes doc about the first half of the season? Highly recommended if not.
Sharado

Re: Better Call Saul
Yesterday at 11:56:50 pm
Quote from: decosabute on Yesterday at 10:26:17 pm
Amazed at how negative some on here are about it - people getting hung up about bullshit with actors looking a bit older and not getting it at all how certain characters have ended up where they have.

That last episode was one of the greatest episodes of television I've ever been lucky enough to see. The acting, the tension, the tragedy, the emotional layers. All absolutely out of the top drawer. I can't stop thinking about it, and that's very rare that any film or TV show does that to me. Simply cannot wait the next few days til the finale.

Yeah - you can add me to this too. Complete masterpiece.
Macphisto80

Re: Better Call Saul
Today at 12:11:39 am
Jimmy has broken badder* than Walt did in Breaking Bad.

Is it just me, or does Aaron Paul's version of Jessie in this come across as being not quiet right? It seems off. Like he's giving his best impersonation of the role he formally played. I know this can often happen to actors who reprise a role they left decades earlier. Something is not right. It's like you can tell they are acting how they think they are supposed to, and it's not natural at all.
decosabute

Re: Better Call Saul
Today at 02:43:10 am
Quote from: Macphisto80 on Today at 12:11:39 am
Jimmy has broken badder* than Walt did in Breaking Bad.

Is it just me, or does Aaron Paul's version of Jessie in this come across as being not quiet right? It seems off. Like he's giving his best impersonation of the role he formally played. I know this can often happen to actors who reprise a role they left decades earlier. Something is not right. It's like you can tell they are acting how they think they are supposed to, and it's not natural at all.

Spoiler
On the first point, I know what you mean, but I'd disagree slightly - Jimmy/Saul/Gene have really declined massively, to the point where Gene was actually briefly considering strangling an elderly lady to save himself. However, it's important to say that he did snap out of it and held himself back. There's a shread of his morality left.

Walter, I'd argue, was actually more cold-blooded by the end of BB. Killing and doing whatever it took became easier and easier for him. He still got some crumbs of redemption in the end (getting Skylar off the hook and making sure she and his son were financially taken care of; saving Jessie), but I personally think the same will happen to Saul in the finale. I think the last episode was his bottoming-out, and that while it won't be a happy ending, I think deep down we're still meant to sort of root for the character and that he'll be given a more bittersweet ending.

I also thought Aaron Paul did fine slipping back into Jessie - it felt fairly natural to me. It's hard though when he clearly looks at least 10 years older and his voice has deepened. Overall it didn't bother me.
decosabute

Re: Better Call Saul
Today at 02:46:49 am
Quote from: Brian Blessed on Yesterday at 10:59:07 pm
Yeah. I watch some other stuff right now that I really enjoy, but nothing I am so invested in. Its going to be sad seeing it end. After the first half of the season ended, I binged the whole series again before the second half started, and Im finding myself watching each new episode three times; as soon as I can, the next day, and after I listen to the insider podcast. Its def itself not my usual behaviour with a television show.

Have you watched the American criminal mockumentary about Jimmy and the behind the scenes doc about the first half of the season? Highly recommended if not.

No, but will check them out, thanks. I have started to listen to the Insider podcast recently, which can be really interesting.
