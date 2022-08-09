Spoiler

Yeah, will be interesting to see how it plays out. He's been full Saul in the Gene timeline over these last couple of episodes, but Marian managed to get through to him at the end - you could see he was horrified at what he was considering doing to her with the cord. It is similar with Walt at the end of BB, where he is no longer truly Heisenberg and actually ends on a redemptive note - saving Skylar with the authorities, killing the Nazis and Lydia, freeing Jesse. I'm not sure how Jimmy can redeem himself though, because there's nobody who needs his help. Kim said herself that it's unlikely she'll be charged by the authorities, so it's not like there's a sword hanging over her head. Maybe her confession leads to them searching under the superlab, but it seems unlikely since she doesn't know that's where Howard is. And considering the guilt she felt over Howard, and how big a step it was for her to confess, I don't see her letting Saul take the blame even if he tried.



For me, the redemption comes if he can mend the fence with Kim in a smaller way. Turning himself in, confessing to his crimes, putting his legal skills to good use behind bars. But while I'm pretty sure he'll end up in prison, I'm not sure it will be something he chooses to do.



Oh, another cool thing I spotted on Twitter. The guy Gene robs with cancer, we see he has £737,000 dollars in his account - which is exactly the amount of money Walt said he needed to earn from selling meth to protect his family in the event of his death.



Also wonder if we might get some other cameos if, say, Saul ends up in court back in Albuquerque. You can imagine that Skylar, Marie and Walt Jr would want to see him put away, right? Would just be fan service, but there's nothing wrong with that sometimes.