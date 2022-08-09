« previous next »
Better Call Saul

Machae

Re: Better Call Saul
August 9, 2022, 01:33:42 am
Quote from: Peabee on August  9, 2022, 01:31:26 am
He dyed his hair, wore fake tan and stole Howards car. Yeah he really wanted to let it lie.




Well yeah, to begin with, the scene at the coffee shop he wasn't keen, he wanted out. Then when it was clear she wanted to follow it through, Jimmy thought fuck it and went all in
Last Edit: August 9, 2022, 01:53:27 am by Machae
afc turkish

Re: Better Call Saul
August 9, 2022, 02:23:05 am
Jesus... horrifying...

Spoiler
The ponytail!
[close]
Brian Blessed

Re: Better Call Saul
August 9, 2022, 04:47:42 am
Quote from: Machae on August  9, 2022, 01:33:42 am
Well yeah, to begin with, the scene at the coffee shop he wasn't keen, he wanted out. Then when it was clear she wanted to follow it through, Jimmy thought fuck it and went all in

So Jimmy wasnt all in until he was all in?

Suggesting Kim lead him down the road to being a despicable bastard that we all love is disingenuous. He took her down that road.
Barefoot Doctor

Re: Better Call Saul
August 9, 2022, 09:49:37 am
Spoiler
Great stuff - was ecstatic when Kim appeared on the screen. The show had to come back to her, because she's almost every bit as important as Jimmy, and is arguably the heart of the show in the same way Jesse was in BB. But man, she was really suffering - that was a very banal existence, and while not as bleak as Gene's it didn't feel that far off.

How great to see Kim and Jesse share a scene too, really unexpected but so satisfying. I imagine there will be one more Walt appearance next week, but not sure what that will look like.

So much good stuff in this one. The scene with the cops sitting behind Jeff and then him crashing the car is one of the funniest scenes in the whole show. And Marian busting Gene via Ask Jeeves  ;D and what a shot with the commercial, in colour, reflecting in Gene's glasses.

I genuinely thought that he was going to kill Marian at the end there, but thankfully there's still some Jimmy in him and he can't cross that line. So, how does it all wrap up? The one thing I'm sure of is that there's no happy ending coming. There's obviously going to be a chunk of the episode being him trying to escape the manhunt for him, but I'm not sure how big a focus that will be - I still think they'll want to spend a decent amount of time with him back in Albuquerque and being confronted with the reality of his crimes. Plus, one more face to face Jimmy-Kim scene, surely?
 
[close]
UntouchableLuis

Re: Better Call Saul
August 9, 2022, 10:34:26 am
One of the best episodes of the series that - incrddibly tense.

Spoiler
I like how Gene is mirroring Walt in BB, he slipped up by referencing Albuquerque law to Marion in the same way Walt messed up leaving his Walt Whitman book by the toilet when Hank found it.

I think Gene differs in that he's unwilling to go all out to save his ass. Walt would have murdered Marion at the end there, no doubt about it. Gene couldn't step over that line IMO.

The Kim stuff was good to see and nice cameo by Aaron Paul.

We are getting one last Walt flashback in the finale - I imagine it will be a flashback to when Walt poisons that kid Brock and Saul's involvement in that - perhaps showing that after Kim signed those papers Saul really sunk into the dark abyss of being a proper criminal. It may be something later in the BB series though, maybe even a phone call from Walt when he's in exile and Saul guiding him how to go back to ABQ and exact one last bit of mayhem. Who knows!

I do think it ends with Saul locked up - I don't see him dying. I don't really see how Kim could defend him though as she isn't a lawyer now? I do think Kim will be there to witness him being sentenced.

[close]
RedPat

Re: Better Call Saul
August 9, 2022, 10:37:23 am
Truly magnificent show.
Ciara (with a capital "C")

Re: Better Call Saul
August 9, 2022, 11:11:43 am
Spoiler
I really don't want to spoil anything for anyone, but the graphic used for the episode on the list of episodes within the Netflix menu...

I am pretty sure that's Kim - with the dark hair - sitting in the courtroom looking back? Perhaps looking at Jimmy/Saul/Gene being walked into the court?

We did see a scene with her arriving at the court didn't we... what was that? Just to drop off her affidavit she mentioned when confessing to Howard's wife?

I am glad Howard's reputation will be restored somewhat. That did feel a bit bitter to be honest, despite loving those episodes and his takedown.
[close]
Barefoot Doctor

Re: Better Call Saul
August 9, 2022, 11:20:20 am
Spoiler
Yeah, her going to the courthouse was to confess to the Howard stuff. From memory, the police department is also in the courthouse.

I can't see any ending other than him being caught and going to prison. It would be apt - of the Walt/Jesse/Saul triumvirate, one died and one escaped so it makes sense that the third go to jail.

Can definitely imagine him behind bars, using his legal skills - and other skills - to help inmates. In prison, he probably finally gets the respect he craves and him being a prison lawyer just feels the natural culmination of his journey. Also, it gives them an opportunity for a face-to-face conversation with Kim when she visits him.
[close]
Machae

Re: Better Call Saul
August 9, 2022, 12:33:50 pm
Quote from: Brian Blessed on August  9, 2022, 04:47:42 am
So Jimmy wasnt all in until he was all in?

Suggesting Kim lead him down the road to being a despicable bastard that we all love is disingenuous. He took her down that road.

You're clearly not getting what I'm saying, call me, I'll explain better over the phone
scalatore

Re: Better Call Saul
August 9, 2022, 05:50:35 pm
I've been desperately catching up so I can watch the finale when it's live rather than having it spoiled. Short of a big surprise, it almost feels like the jaw dropping moment was the mid-season finale though.

Anyway, I made it to episode 11. I'll watch the latest one tonight and then I can stop anxiously checking post dates when I read this thread and just click the spoiler tags at will.

Thoughts on Episode 11:
Spoiler
The return of Walt and Jesse didn't do it for me. I think the flitting back and forth in time didn't help - jumping straight into three Breaking Bad scenes with nothing else around them lowered the emotional investment and it's the first time the show has felt like fanservice to me.

Weakest episode of the season for me, but the season as a whole has set a high, high bar. Last week's slower pace was welcome, but this felt like it was going through the motions a bit too much and could've been shorter. I didn't need to see the grift quite so much, for example: I got what they were doing, I got that they were doing it repeatedly, and I got that it was eventually go wrong.

This season has had such thoughtful titles it's been fun in itself thinking about them. This one was obvious - Breaking Bad because Walt and Jesse are in it, and because Gene is breaking bad. For some reason this was the moment I noticed his appearance - the glasses, the moustache, and the bald head all have him looking like Walt. Not sure if that's a reminder to the viewer or to Gene that even though he's in this vulnerable position, he's still dangerous.

Anyway, I'm starting to have slight worries that the show isn't going to stick the landing. The time jump has messed up my investment in the Saul period (if we even revisit it again), so a lot hinges on getting the Gene ending right. It's basically prison or riding off into the sunset with Kim at this point, and there's no way they'd do the latter... would they? (Please do.)
[close]

Maybe the latest episode will change those final couple of sentences! This is really up there as one of the best TV shows ever. It's better than Breaking Bad for me, which is funny since the spinoff concept sounded so silly when they originally announced it.
Barefoot Doctor

Re: Better Call Saul
August 9, 2022, 06:18:19 pm
The title for the final episode is:

Spoiler
Saul Gone.
[close]

And the potential importance of the latest episode's title:

Spoiler
Aside from the various 'Waterworks' in evidence in the episode - Kim's breakdown, the pouring rain in her scene with Jesse - it's also one of the final spots on the Monopoly board before you reach 'Go to Jail'. Which is seemingly what's going to happen to Saul in the very next episode.
[close]

Quote from: Ciara (with a capital "C") on August  9, 2022, 11:11:43 am
Spoiler
I really don't want to spoil anything for anyone, but the graphic used for the episode on the list of episodes within the Netflix menu...

I am pretty sure that's Kim - with the dark hair - sitting in the courtroom looking back? Perhaps looking at Jimmy/Saul/Gene being walked into the court?

We did see a scene with her arriving at the court didn't we... what was that? Just to drop off her affidavit she mentioned when confessing to Howard's wife?

I am glad Howard's reputation will be restored somewhat. That did feel a bit bitter to be honest, despite loving those episodes and his takedown.
[close]

Spoiler
It's not - the shot is from when she's visiting the courthouse in this episode, looking over her shoulder at the female lawyer in the ponytail who reminds her of herself.
[close]
UntouchableLuis

Re: Better Call Saul
August 9, 2022, 06:38:28 pm
Can anyone explain:

Spoiler
when Gene rings Kim he says it's been 6 years since they saw one another. I thought the Gene scenes were roughly 2 years after Kim left his office as that is early Breaking Bad and I thought the Gene stuff was a few months after Walt dies (BB is 2 years in total)? Did I get something wrong here?
[close]
Barefoot Doctor

Re: Better Call Saul
August 9, 2022, 07:15:54 pm
Quote from: UntouchableLuis on August  9, 2022, 06:38:28 pm
Can anyone explain:

Spoiler
when Gene rings Kim he says it's been 6 years since they saw one another. I thought the Gene scenes were roughly 2 years after Kim left his office as that is early Breaking Bad and I thought the Gene stuff was a few months after Walt dies (BB is 2 years in total)? Did I get something wrong here?
[close]

Spoiler
Cant remember the specifics of what he said, but six years would line up with when they split. Because theres at least a four year time jump from their breakup scene to the start of BB.
[close]
UntouchableLuis

Re: Better Call Saul
August 9, 2022, 08:06:04 pm
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on August  9, 2022, 07:15:54 pm
Spoiler
Cant remember the specifics of what he said, but six years would line up with when they split. Because theres at least a four year time jump from their breakup scene to the start of BB.
[close]
Spoiler
he says 'I was thinking it's been 6 years' I think. Which would mean he's talking about since they first split up I guess. He saw Kim physically 2 years before that call when she signed the papers.
[close]
Seebab

Re: Better Call Saul
August 9, 2022, 09:27:57 pm
Spoiler
That was a very very good episode with so many different turns in tone. From the menacing scene in the kitchen at the end to the powerful sad scenes with Kim and the nostalgic flashbacks to the past with the Mike's parking booth and the courthouse tables outside. There were also a lot of funny moments like Gene almost using the dog's urn of ashes to smash the drunken man's head in before he falls asleep while texting, the dialogue between the two policemen regarding the fish tacos before Jeff speeding off and crashing in a state of panic, Gene mis-singing the lyrics to the tide is high. Thought Odenkirk was excellent in all the scenes.
[close]
Machae

Re: Better Call Saul
Yesterday at 01:09:10 am
Spoiler
What was up with Jeff crashing, was that a deliberate diversion or did he just panic? Thought he was going to get out of the car, clutching his chest like he had a heart attack
[close]
Classycara

Re: Better Call Saul
Yesterday at 01:13:09 am
Quote from: UntouchableLuis on August  9, 2022, 10:34:26 am
One of the best episodes of the series that - incrddibly tense.
Interesting. I thought it was really sub par.

Spoiler
thought it started out pretty uninteresting, but I always thought it would fire up. Then the Aaron Paul scene came and suddenly that hope evaporated, thought it was so out of keeping with the rest of the writing employed over the years.

At least the episode ended on an interesting note.

I tend to wait to finish a series with a double bill, as the penultimate episode is often filler or anticlimactic or just servicing for the last episode. Watching on it's own may have contributed to it standing out - in relative terms, from a high bar - against the far superior other episodes.

The biggest crimewitnessed all season was Kim's hair this episode ;D
[close]
scalatore

Re: Better Call Saul
Yesterday at 02:46:22 am
Spoiler
Jimmy/Saul has always been likeable, even when he's been pretty despicable. That menacing moment in the kitchen at the end had me really worried that we were going to see him do something that would make him completely irredeemable.

Good episode. 'Best ever' was hyperbole, but the Gene storyline worked well, it was great to see so much of Kim (I suppose we see her post-Jimmy and then post-Saul in this episode), and even the Jesse appearance was alright. I do still think the show has surpassed the need to position itself in relation to Breaking Bad, and I almost wish they hadn't bothered with the Walter and Jesse stuff. Kim divorcing Jimmy doesn't need a cameo to make it interesting.

One episode left. There's really only one way it goes now.
[close]
Barefoot Doctor

Re: Better Call Saul
Yesterday at 09:24:54 am
Spoiler
It's interesting that Kim, even though she confesses to the authorities, doesn't tell them about Jimmy contacting her. Would have been very easy for her to do so, but the residual affection is still there.
[close]
Henry Gale

Re: Better Call Saul
Yesterday at 09:25:08 am
Brilliant episode!

Spoiler
Kim watching that young lawyer prepare her client was so sad! She was a fantastic lawyer and a real shame she gave it all up. It's really sad the person she has become, It's like she cant make any decisions for her self anymore, like she doesn't trust her own judgement which was emphasised with the mayonnaise scene. She really is a shell of her former self. Like others have said I can't see a happy ending for Gene, There's no way he will run off and start another life as he's already had that story so I can't see them doing that again so he's either going to die or prison and I think I'm slightly edging towards the prison rather than him dying. It wouldn't surprise me if the last scene in the show is Saul doing some sort of scam in prison to get his own way and it finishing with him giving that Saul smile into the camera, Not a happy ending more a bitter sweet ending. How many Breaking Bad easter eggs did you spot?  ;D

- The amount of money in the bank  the man Gene robbed was the same as the amount Walt worked out he needed to leave his family.
- The back shot of Kim at the airport was the same as Walt's when he pretended to go visit his mother.
- It's also the same place Hank was dropped off when he was supposed to go work away but didn't want to go.

Few more nice little touches made in this episode...

- When Kim broke down on the bus the hand that comforts her if Vince Gilligan's wife, She also had a cameo in Breaking Bad.
- This is the first and only episode of Better Call Saul to be solely written by series co-creator Vince Gilligan.

That was a final farewell to Jesse as that's the last we will ever see of him now in the Breaking Bad universe. But still one more Walt appearance left
[close]
kavah

Re: Better Call Saul
Yesterday at 09:27:37 am
Marion asked Jeeves  :D

great show, great series
Barefoot Doctor

Re: Better Call Saul
Yesterday at 09:44:42 am
Spoiler
Do you think we'll see Gus and Mike again in the finale? Their stories both wrapped up in 'Fun and Games', but we did get a glimpse of Mike in last week's episode when he visits Saul to warn him off Walt. I reckon it'd be hard to resist one more scene with each of them, considering their overall importance to the show - particularly Mike. And there's bound to be a few flashbacks to the BB timeline.
[close]
Classycara

Re: Better Call Saul
Yesterday at 10:08:01 am
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on Yesterday at 09:44:42 am
Spoiler
Do you think we'll see Gus and Mike again in the finale? Their stories both wrapped up in 'Fun and Games', but we did get a glimpse of Mike in last week's episode when he visits Saul to warn him off Walt. I reckon it'd be hard to resist one more scene with each of them, considering their overall importance to the show - particularly Mike. And there's bound to be a few flashbacks to the BB timeline.
[close]
Spoiler
Given the inclusion of Jesse and Jesse/Walt the week before for - in my opinion - novelty value alone, I find it hard to believe the series would end on Gus and particularly Mike in the way that they have.

I'd expect another lingering shot of Mike with his granddaughter (although the one with the telescope was a perfect scene), or showing him with something else semi emotional (given the way they shoehorned him being emotional about Howard in)
[close]
Barefoot Doctor

Re: Better Call Saul
Yesterday at 10:25:43 am
Quote from: Classycara on Yesterday at 10:08:01 am
Spoiler
Given the inclusion of Jesse and Jesse/Walt the week before for - in my opinion - novelty value alone, I find it hard to believe the series would end on Gus and particularly Mike in the way that they have.

I'd expect another lingering shot of Mike with his granddaughter (although the one with the telescope was a perfect scene), or showing him with something else semi emotional (given the way they shoehorned him being emotional about Howard in)
[close]

Spoiler
I think both have had good endings - Gus overcoming Lalo and pulling the wool over the eyes of the cartel, with the freedom to move ahead with the next stage of his plan (the superlab and then the killing of Eladio etc). And Mike, resigned to his role being told by Nacho's dad that he's no better than the other criminals. So I think another appearance is, like Walt and Jesse, going to be about seeing them one last time rather than any huge storyline importance.

I also don't think Mike was emotional about Howard - more that it was another reminder of the things he has to do in the job, and how it can affect innocent people who aren't 'in the game'. That's been consistent with Mike across the show - his fury at Hector for killing an innocent man who accidentally got involved in one of Mike's schemes, his despair at having to do it himself with Werner. So for me Howard was just another example of that, and Mike was emotional about his role in it, hiding Howard's body and coming up with the lie to cover up the crime.
[close]
owens_2k

Re: Better Call Saul
Yesterday at 11:20:41 am
Spoiler
I personally enjoyed the Jesse cameo, and we see Emilio(?) from BB Ep1 entering Saul's office (His first interaction with someone in the meth business??).

If I had to hazard a guess at how this all plays out now I think it will mirror Walt in BB in that Jimmy/Saul/Gene now has nothing left to lose. I guess he will sacrifice himself in a way which incriminates only him and exonerates Kim.
[close]
Barefoot Doctor

Re: Better Call Saul
Yesterday at 11:36:04 am
Quote from: owens_2k on Yesterday at 11:20:41 am
Spoiler
I personally enjoyed the Jesse cameo, and we see Emilio(?) from BB Ep1 entering Saul's office (His first interaction with someone in the meth business??).

If I had to hazard a guess at how this all plays out now I think it will mirror Walt in BB in that Jimmy/Saul/Gene now has nothing left to lose. I guess he will sacrifice himself in a way which incriminates only him and exonerates Kim.
[close]

Spoiler
Yeah, will be interesting to see how it plays out. He's been full Saul in the Gene timeline over these last couple of episodes, but Marian managed to get through to him at the end - you could see he was horrified at what he was considering doing to her with the cord. It is similar with Walt at the end of BB, where he is no longer truly Heisenberg and actually ends on a redemptive note - saving Skylar with the authorities, killing the Nazis and Lydia, freeing Jesse. I'm not sure how Jimmy can redeem himself though, because there's nobody who needs his help. Kim said herself that it's unlikely she'll be charged by the authorities, so it's not like there's a sword hanging over her head. Maybe her confession leads to them searching under the superlab, but it seems unlikely since she doesn't know that's where Howard is. And considering the guilt she felt over Howard, and how big a step it was for her to confess, I don't see her letting Saul take the blame even if he tried.

For me, the redemption comes if he can mend the fence with Kim in a smaller way. Turning himself in, confessing to his crimes, putting his legal skills to good use behind bars. But while I'm pretty sure he'll end up in prison, I'm not sure it will be something he chooses to do.

Oh, another cool thing I spotted on Twitter. The guy Gene robs with cancer, we see he has £737,000 dollars in his account - which is exactly the amount of money Walt said he needed to earn from selling meth to protect his family in the event of his death.

Also wonder if we might get some other cameos if, say, Saul ends up in court back in Albuquerque. You can imagine that Skylar, Marie and Walt Jr would want to see him put away, right? Would just be fan service, but there's nothing wrong with that sometimes.
[close]
Andy @ Allerton!

Re: Better Call Saul
Yesterday at 11:36:52 am
Spoiler

Spoilers are TIGHT!




[close]

jackh

Re: Better Call Saul
Yesterday at 11:44:41 am
Spoiler
Couple of my favourite little moments of that episode:
  • Kim's pause before continuing the typing the sentence "...heralds and exciting new chapter in PEX tubing"
  • Saul launching erroneously into the chorus of The Tide Is High - turns out his music knowledge isn't as sharp as Jimmy's film knowledge was!
[close]
The G in Gerrard

Re: Better Call Saul
Yesterday at 05:29:08 pm
I was gutted when
Spoiler
Gene mentioned on the phone that Frings and especially Mike had passed away
[close]
UntouchableLuis

Re: Better Call Saul
Yesterday at 05:50:23 pm
Quote from: The G in Gerrard on Yesterday at 05:29:08 pm
I was gutted when
Spoiler
Gene mentioned on the phone that Frings and especially Mike had passed away
[close]


Spoiler
why? Did you not see Breaking Bad? We knew this was the case. Gus was exploded to death by Walt/Hector and Mike was shot by Walt
[close]
The G in Gerrard

Re: Better Call Saul
Yesterday at 05:51:30 pm
Quote from: UntouchableLuis on Yesterday at 05:50:23 pm
Spoiler
why? Did you not see Breaking Bad? We knew this was the case. Gus was exploded to death by Walt/Hector and Mike was shot by Walt
[close]
Oh FFS. I've completely forgot what happens in BB then ;D
jackh

Re: Better Call Saul
Yesterday at 06:31:49 pm
Quote from: UntouchableLuis on Yesterday at 05:50:23 pm
Spoiler
why? Did you not see Breaking Bad? We knew this was the case. Gus was exploded to death by Walt/Hector and Mike was shot by Walt
[close]

Absolutely brutal reply, even with the spoiler tags in use ;D Glad G has seen BB!
UntouchableLuis

Re: Better Call Saul
Yesterday at 07:11:22 pm
If anyone hasn't seen BB don't read my posts!
Linudden

Re: Better Call Saul
Yesterday at 07:29:06 pm
I'm a bit out of the loop, who is Saul and what's his number? ;D
Barefoot Doctor

Re: Better Call Saul
Yesterday at 07:52:30 pm
It is deeply funny to me that there is a small number of people out there whove seen Better Call Saul but not BB and will be furious at some of the plotting in the show  ;D

Spoiler
Spending six seasons waiting for the mystery of why Jimmy is in hiding to be resolved, and who the fuck the two people that kidnapped him were. And then just sheer fury at two of the shows most important characters being killed off screen! Especially since we havent seen if Gus succeeds in building his super lab
[close]
UntouchableLuis

Re: Better Call Saul
Yesterday at 07:56:41 pm
To be fair I binged BB again after 8 years recently and today I watched El Camino for the 2nd time so I'm very much aware of the whole universe now!

I don't think you can properly enjoy BCS if you haven't seen BB. Some are saying if you haven't seen either then start with BCS for chronology but I wouldn't do that personally.
Schmarn

Re: Better Call Saul
Yesterday at 08:27:38 pm
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on Yesterday at 07:52:30 pm
It is deeply funny to me that there is a small number of people out there whove seen Better Call Saul but not BB and will be furious at some of the plotting in the show  ;D

Spoiler
Spending six seasons waiting for the mystery of why Jimmy is in hiding to be resolved, and who the fuck the two people that kidnapped him were. And then just sheer fury at two of the shows most important characters being killed off screen! Especially since we havent seen if Gus succeeds in building his super lab
[close]
To be fair Spooges death cuts way deeper watched chronologically.
thejbs

Re: Better Call Saul
Yesterday at 10:55:10 pm
Could be mistaken, but the $737,000 was an investment portfolio, not a bank account. Makes a much stronger point than just a bank account.
LovelyCushionedHeader

Re: Better Call Saul
Today at 08:35:23 am
Quote from: UntouchableLuis on Yesterday at 07:56:41 pm
Some are saying if you haven't seen either then start with BCS for chronology but I wouldn't do that personally.

Nah that's silly. Part of the beauty of BCS is how well it ties in to what comes after it in BB, and how it further explores the background of characters and their motivations even though you already think you know them pretty well.
