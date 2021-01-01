Great stuff - was ecstatic when Kim appeared on the screen. The show had to come back to her, because she's almost every bit as important as Jimmy, and is arguably the heart of the show in the same way Jesse was in BB. But man, she was really suffering - that was a very banal existence, and while not as bleak as Gene's it didn't feel that far off.
How great to see Kim and Jesse share a scene too, really unexpected but so satisfying. I imagine there will be one more Walt appearance next week, but not sure what that will look like.
So much good stuff in this one. The scene with the cops sitting behind Jeff and then him crashing the car is one of the funniest scenes in the whole show. And Marian busting Gene via Ask Jeeves
and what a shot with the commercial, in colour, reflecting in Gene's glasses.
I genuinely thought that he was going to kill Marian at the end there, but thankfully there's still some Jimmy in him and he can't cross that line. So, how does it all wrap up? The one thing I'm sure of is that there's no happy ending coming. There's obviously going to be a chunk of the episode being him trying to escape the manhunt for him, but I'm not sure how big a focus that will be - I still think they'll want to spend a decent amount of time with him back in Albuquerque and being confronted with the reality of his crimes. Plus, one more face to face Jimmy-Kim scene, surely?