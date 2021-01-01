« previous next »
Marion is a good call. That would still tie in with the cancer guy as she heard them in the garage discussing him, so she may have called the cops. Carole Burnett (89 years old btw!) is a legend, so it wouldnt be surprising for her to have a major impact. Shes also been shown to be a money grabber and fiercely independent in the supermarket scenes (Marion not Carole), so the chance of a reward may have alerted her senses.

Rhea Seehorn met with Carole Burnett re BCS, so that may be a clue to whether Kim appears again.
Marion ratting him out would tie in with them making a big deal about her having a laptop, and Saul being the one to show her how to use it.
Ive enjoyed the slowness of the past two episodes. And the cinematography is superb - so many gorgeous, telling shots.
The part where Walt and Jesse were introduced from the S2 scene in BB, and Saul is pleading 'It was Ignacio'... I completely forgot that was the line from BB.

My head nearly fell off. Brilliant.
The part where Walt and Jesse were introduced from the S2 scene in BB, and Saul is pleading 'It was Ignacio'... I completely forgot that was the line from BB.

My head nearly fell off. Brilliant.
Yeah, they dealt with that brilliantly, even reversing the episode names. Ignacio was just a name for the scene back then, and they subsequently created a complex character who turned out to be one of the few heroes in the whole story.
He sacrificed his life for his Dad even know he knew his Dad would still be disappointed with him, even more so, because - ironically- his Dad is the same as him and he would have rather died and seen proper justice than Nacho dying to save his life. Theres beauty and sadness in that story. [\spoiler]
Marion ratting him out would tie in with them making a big deal about her having a laptop, and Saul being the one to show her how to use it.
Shell do a google search for wanted criminal Alberquerque (that line about how simple it was to find funny cat videos may be prophetic) and his photo will appear. She even mentioned they moved to keep her son away from a bad crowd in Alberquerque.

Theres no way Carole Burnett is in this for a cameo at 89.
Good episode but was disappointed  with the Walt/Jesse scene, like someone said, it felt like a deleted scene from Breaking bad
