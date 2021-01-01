Spoiler

Yeah, they dealt with that brilliantly, even reversing the episode names. Ignacio was just a name for the scene back then, and they subsequently created a complex character who turned out to be one of the few heroes in the whole story.

He sacrificed his life for his Dad even know he knew his Dad would still be disappointed with him, even more so, because - ironically- his Dad is the same as him and he would have rather died and seen proper justice than Nacho dying to save his life. Theres beauty and sadness in that story. [\spoiler]