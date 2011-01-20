« previous next »
Better Call Saul

Re: Better Call Saul
July 26, 2022, 11:40:22 am
Spoiler
I think it probably meant to be a year or so post-BB, but who knows for sure.

Walt returning is almost certainly going to be flashbacks. You'd assume we're going to get a fair bit of BB-era Saul stuff, which gives them plenty of opportunity for interacting with Walt and Jesse.

Going to be really interesting to see how they approach these final three episodes. They could, I'm sure, do a trio of brilliant episodes focused on Saul in and around the BB-era, but if they do what's the character stuff they want to focus on? Because Saul, in BB, seemed completely amoral which while fun to watch isn't particularly interesting from a character POV - so you need to add some conflict in there. Is the idea that he was still 'Jimmy' in BB and just putting on a front?

I still think there could be more to explore with Gene, potentially.
[close]
Re: Better Call Saul
July 26, 2022, 12:43:56 pm
The sequence where he went to security office alongside the music was fantastic (visually especially).
Re: Better Call Saul
July 26, 2022, 01:09:38 pm
Spoiler
The montages with him preparing Cinnabon, closing up shop etc. complement the montages of Gus doing the same at LPH. Both are psychopathically meticulous in their own way.
[close]
Re: Better Call Saul
July 26, 2022, 01:19:06 pm
Spoiler
Also the scene with Gene trying to distract the guard by talking about his loneliness and the loss of his brother and wife... powerful.
[close]
Re: Better Call Saul
July 26, 2022, 02:21:47 pm
Spoiler
I really loved that episode - my immediate reaction was that despite the fact that he is now Gene, he is still Slippin' Jimmy at heart and needs that excitement in his life. Maybe this opens the door up for him to go back there and revisit his love for Kim and try and chase her down for a reconciliation? Maybe she is having the same thoughts wherever she is?

In terms of Walt and Jesse - I thought they had to be flashbacks, certainly in Walt's case, as Walt is dead (heavily assumed from the end of BB, no?). Unless he isn't? Jesse could be anywhere.

We saw Hank and Gomez in one episode, maybe 2? Unless I am completely misremembering. But what was the point of that? Unless his burial plays some part in this, to tie in Walt? One of the last things Walt did was tell the family where they could find the bodies... but not sure how that would related back to Saul/Gene/Jimmy?

I thought the end of BB was brilliant to be honest. I know quite a few people were disappointed but I thought it tied things up quite well. Which gives me hope for this ending. Not that we need hope... it has been immense to date but when you know the end is near, there is a lot of expectation. I don't see how it can end other than with Kim and Jimmy's story. Please!
[close]
Re: Better Call Saul
July 26, 2022, 02:38:12 pm
Spoiler
Walt is definitely dead at the end of BB - confirmed during El Camino. But the idea was that he could appear during the Gene stuff because it could theoretically be set during his exile in New Hampshire. Now, I think it's likelier that the Omaha stuff is set a bit further down the line, after Walt has had his final showdown with the neo nazis. But you could, in theory, have Walt stop in on Gene while making the drive from New Hampshire to New Mexico (although I doubt the vacuum guy is in the habit of telling customers where other people are located making the odds of it happening tiny)

It's not going to happen though. Very clearly going to be a simple case of Walt/Jesse appearing with Saul in scenes set during the BB timeline, which we seemed to get to at the end of last week's episode.
[close]
Re: Better Call Saul
July 26, 2022, 04:32:12 pm
Spoiler
Based on the games that were being played, this was October 2010, a few weeks after Walt died, and a few weeks before Jimmys birthday phonecall at the phone booth that he asked Francesca to get.
[close]
Re: Better Call Saul
July 26, 2022, 05:26:32 pm
Quote from: Ciara (with a capital "C") on July 26, 2022, 02:21:47 pm
Spoiler
I really loved that episode - my immediate reaction was that despite the fact that he is now Gene, he is still Slippin' Jimmy at heart and needs that excitement in his life. Maybe this opens the door up for him to go back there and revisit his love for Kim and try and chase her down for a reconciliation? Maybe she is having the same thoughts wherever she is?

In terms of Walt and Jesse - I thought they had to be flashbacks, certainly in Walt's case, as Walt is dead (heavily assumed from the end of BB, no?). Unless he isn't? Jesse could be anywhere.

We saw Hank and Gomez in one episode, maybe 2? Unless I am completely misremembering. But what was the point of that? Unless his burial plays some part in this, to tie in Walt? One of the last things Walt did was tell the family where they could find the bodies... but not sure how that would related back to Saul/Gene/Jimmy?

I thought the end of BB was brilliant to be honest. I know quite a few people were disappointed but I thought it tied things up quite well. Which gives me hope for this ending. Not that we need hope... it has been immense to date but when you know the end is near, there is a lot of expectation. I don't see how it can end other than with Kim and Jimmy's story. Please!
[close]

Same here:
Spoiler
Loved it. As you say, he was tempted by Saul/Slipping Jimmy and clearly was feeling the buzz again. That moment when he was pairing the garish tie with a garish shirt and then left it on the hanger echoed Kim's comments from the previous episode - they both loved that life but had to give it up to survive.

The question for me is whether this was closing down the Gene story. Jimmy McGill/Saul Goodman had a chance to resurface when he was looking at the shirt and tie and when he was pulling off the scam but in the end he stays as Gene.
[close]
Re: Better Call Saul
July 26, 2022, 05:35:36 pm
Spoiler
when Jimmy mentioned 'a chemistry teacher' I guess we would assume Jeff and the other guy would know from the news what he was talking about. It was fairly vague as to whether the shootout with Todd's uncle had already happened or not but I would agree that these Gene scenes are after those events for some reason. I don't see any reason why Gene would ever interact with Walt. He could well interact with Jesse but again unlikely. I'm expecting an episode at least that addresses how Saul got to be so involved with Walt and Jesse during BB but not sure we'll get anything majorly 'new' from that timeline. I definitely think we see Kim again in the Gene timeline.
[close]
Re: Better Call Saul
July 26, 2022, 05:46:46 pm
My guesses after last week were all wrong, but why not try again:

Spoiler
I think the next episode likely covers the time from Jimmy becoming Saul to just before he meets Walt and Jesse. So a chance to see his further slide into going from a criminal lawyer to a criminal lawyer. And maybe a bit more of a look at Gus and Mike's superlab efforts, and first hearing about the new blue meth going round town. Potentially even some interaction with Tuco aswell, who after the recent time jump is presumably close to being released from prison. Then the penultimate episode would be largely us seeing the events of Breaking Bad from Saul's perspective... I still expect to see Mike force him to approach Walt at school, for example.

As for the finale, who knows. It could just continue in the BB-era, but there's something that just feels a bit unsatisfying about that - how much can that really add to things? Maybe there's some sort of 'three stages' of Jimmy/Saul/Gene, with an episode spread across all three timelines. Or maybe the finale just jumps back to the future, and it's another Gene focused one. Still hard to believe Kim won't be back either.
[close]
Re: Better Call Saul
July 26, 2022, 11:20:31 pm
That was a good episode but I am so confused now as to what we will get next haha.
Re: Better Call Saul
July 27, 2022, 09:46:44 am
Another good episode, Really have to turn your brain off at certain times though  ;D

Spoiler
The very elaborate plan Saul came up with was brilliant, But he was lucky the taxi driver was obviously not the sharpest knife in the draw as he risked 20 plus years in prison to steal a few items of clothing rather than just picking up the phone and telling the cops where he was considering the reward for Saul was $5m  ;D

With all the major story lines now concluded I'm guessing we will have a rather easy and fun ride to the finish which will actually be nice ending to the show
[close]
Re: Better Call Saul
July 27, 2022, 10:45:15 am
Spoiler
I'll be honest this episode left me confused as I had no idea who this 'Jeff' was supposed to be.

I had to read up online afterwards that Jeff is the guy who recognized him in the mall in an earlier season.

I think the re-cast obviously threw me but at the same time I'm glad they didn't go down the road of spoon feeding who he was just to clarify
[close]
Re: Better Call Saul
July 27, 2022, 10:54:40 am
Quote from: owens_2k on July 27, 2022, 10:45:15 am
Spoiler
I'll be honest this episode left me confused as I had no idea who this 'Jeff' was supposed to be.

I had to read up online afterwards that Jeff is the guy who recognized him in the mall in an earlier season.

I think the re-cast obviously threw me but at the same time I'm glad they didn't go down the road of spoon feeding who he was just to clarify
[close]

Spoiler
Definitely threw me as well. He felt very different to the way the other actor played him - other actor was really quite menacing and threatening in his appearances, whereas the new actor didn't have that about him at all.
[close]
Re: Better Call Saul
July 27, 2022, 11:21:05 am
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on July 27, 2022, 10:54:40 am
Spoiler
Definitely threw me as well. He felt very different to the way the other actor played him - other actor was really quite menacing and threatening in his appearances, whereas the new actor didn't have that about him at all.
[close]

Spoiler
Came across to me as a Davey Scatino.
[close]
Re: Better Call Saul
July 27, 2022, 10:59:03 pm
Quote from: UntouchableLuis on July 26, 2022, 11:15:32 am
Spoiler
a slightly weaker episode after last week but that's fairly inevitable. Did anyone else think the old woman on the mobile scooter was Jimmy at first  ;D. I think it's an episode that shows even though he has solved one problem, he's always going to be looking over his shoulder. Nice reference to Walt 'a Chemistry teacher' - we still can't assume these scenes are definitely post BB I suppose. Some suggested they may be at a similar point to when Walt is in exile and I don't think there's anything to suggest otherwise unless I'm mistaken?

As Walt is set to return I wonder if this will be through flashbacks
[close]

Wondering

as usual the sports let you figure out the year
Best reviews you can get imo: https://www.rollingstone.com/tv-movies/tv-movie-recaps/better-call-saul-recap-nippy-black-white-1386524/

Spoiler

* Saul Goodman met Walter White in 2008, and the entire plot of Breaking Bad spanned roughly two years. One of the few clues about the Gene timeline was that we saw that his car registration was good through 2012. This episode may have gotten more specific, as Frank goes on and on about Nebraska football coach Bo Pelini (who was the Cornhuskers head man from late 2007 through late 2014) and refers to Taylor Martinez, who was the Nebraska quarterback from 2010-2013. There are also references to Nebraska playing Texas and Oklahoma State, which they last did with that group in 2010. That means that Gene has been managing the Cinnabon for less than a year when we caught up to him in the Saul series premiere.
[close]

Spoiler
twelve years ago. Where is Gene now? oh man
[close]
Re: Better Call Saul
July 27, 2022, 11:20:33 pm
Quote from: Seebab on July 26, 2022, 11:20:31 pm
That was a good episode but I am so confused now as to what we will get next haha.

Would love an odd episode of all Saul's commercials, a "clip show" of things we DIDN'T see in Breaking Bad, this show does montages so well - something fast, colourful and brash, totally Saul

intercut with Mike slowly sanding down a new fencepost that doesn't have the right angle to match the others ;D
Re: Better Call Saul
July 28, 2022, 11:30:05 am
Quote from: owens_2k on July 27, 2022, 10:45:15 am
Spoiler
I'll be honest this episode left me confused as I had no idea who this 'Jeff' was supposed to be.

I had to read up online afterwards that Jeff is the guy who recognized him in the mall in an earlier season.

I think the re-cast obviously threw me but at the same time I'm glad they didn't go down the road of spoon feeding who he was just to clarify
[close]
Spoiler
Actually the more I think about this, it should have been made clearer who Jeff was.

They could have re-shot the mall scene where Gene gets recognized but used the new actor instead. Then in this episode have Gene thinking back to that moment at the start. Just to tie things together a little neater.  They could even have gone all obi wan kenobi and edited the original episode to include the new actor.

Still great viewing regardless.
[close]
Re: Better Call Saul
July 28, 2022, 12:23:57 pm
This is what we need after BCS finishes

Re: Better Call Saul
July 28, 2022, 12:29:31 pm
Quote from: owens_2k on July 28, 2022, 12:23:57 pm
This is what we need after BCS finishes



Cooking show? Bring it back full circle. The BB-verse began with cooks, now it'll end with cooks.
Re: Better Call Saul
July 28, 2022, 03:20:59 pm
A sitcom. Lalo at home, managing the wife, the kids, the dickhead next door neighbour he isn't allowed to kill.

Basically Everybody Loves Lalo
Re: Better Call Saul
July 28, 2022, 09:30:10 pm
Quote from: bradders1011 on July 28, 2022, 03:20:59 pm
A sitcom. Lalo at home, managing the wife, the kids, the dickhead next door neighbour he isn't allowed to kill.

Basically Everybody Loves Lalo
a touch is Seinfeld perhaps?

Hello Lalo

Hello Zzzzzzzzzzzeiglaaaaaar
Re: Better Call Saul
July 28, 2022, 10:15:55 pm

Spoiler
Loved the episode. The grooming of the security guard was superb.

Question: Apart from the thrill of it, what was the actual point of the heist?
[close]
Re: Better Call Saul
July 28, 2022, 10:20:12 pm
Quote from: Fitzy. on July 28, 2022, 10:15:55 pm
Spoiler
Loved the episode. The grooming of the security guard was superb.

Question: Apart from the thrill of it, what was the actual point of the heist?
[close]

mutually assured destruction
Re: Better Call Saul
July 28, 2022, 10:25:30 pm
Quote from: ToneLa on July 28, 2022, 10:20:12 pm
mutually assured destruction
yes. Thanks
Re: Better Call Saul
July 28, 2022, 10:25:50 pm
The next episode title has been revealed and, well, its quite revealing

Spoiler
Breaking Bad.

So presumably this is Walt and Jesses return. And, of course, the title is apt as Sauls debut episode in Breaking Bad was called Better Call Saul. [\spoiler]
[close]
Re: Better Call Saul
« Reply #1906 on: Today at 01:48:04 am »
Cannot fucking wait for Tuesday man, what time does it drop on Netflix?
Re: Better Call Saul
« Reply #1907 on: Today at 03:22:30 am »
Wonder if we'll find out what happened to Huell?
