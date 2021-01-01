Please
Author
Topic: Better Call Saul (Read 146571 times)
Re: Better Call Saul
I think it probably meant to be a year or so post-BB, but who knows for sure.
Walt returning is almost certainly going to be flashbacks. You'd assume we're going to get a fair bit of BB-era Saul stuff, which gives them plenty of opportunity for interacting with Walt and Jesse.
Going to be really interesting to see how they approach these final three episodes. They could, I'm sure, do a trio of brilliant episodes focused on Saul in and around the BB-era, but if they do what's the character stuff they want to focus on? Because Saul, in BB, seemed completely amoral which while fun to watch isn't particularly interesting from a character POV - so you need to add some conflict in there. Is the idea that he was still 'Jimmy' in BB and just putting on a front?
I still think there could be more to explore with Gene, potentially.
Re: Better Call Saul
The sequence where he went to security office alongside the music was fantastic (visually especially).
Re: Better Call Saul
The montages with him preparing Cinnabon, closing up shop etc. complement the montages of Gus doing the same at LPH. Both are psychopathically meticulous in their own way.
Re: Better Call Saul
Also the scene with Gene trying to distract the guard by talking about his loneliness and the loss of his brother and wife... powerful.
Re: Better Call Saul
I really loved that episode - my immediate reaction was that despite the fact that he is now Gene, he is still Slippin' Jimmy at heart and needs that excitement in his life. Maybe this opens the door up for him to go back there and revisit his love for Kim and try and chase her down for a reconciliation? Maybe she is having the same thoughts wherever she is?
In terms of Walt and Jesse - I thought they had to be flashbacks, certainly in Walt's case, as Walt is dead (heavily assumed from the end of BB, no?). Unless he isn't? Jesse could be anywhere.
We saw Hank and Gomez in one episode, maybe 2? Unless I am completely misremembering. But what was the point of that? Unless his burial plays some part in this, to tie in Walt? One of the last things Walt did was tell the family where they could find the bodies... but not sure how that would related back to Saul/Gene/Jimmy?
I thought the end of BB was brilliant to be honest. I know quite a few people were disappointed but I thought it tied things up quite well. Which gives me hope for this ending. Not that we need hope... it has been immense to date but when you know the end is near, there is a lot of expectation. I don't see how it can end other than with Kim and Jimmy's story. Please!
