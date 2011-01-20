Spoiler

1. In the Better Call Saul Insider podcast, at 29.02 Kelly Dixon asks "is Gus cruising?.. is the waiter flirting?..) and the answer is "yes and yes".2. It absolutely makes a massive difference whether Gus is gay or not. Gus spending his whole existence since Max's murder by Hector Salamanca seeking revenge on everyone involved, makes little sense if Max was just a business partner. Gus is in the drugs business and people die all the time. It only makes sense Gus loved him.3. How can anyone watch that scene and not understand that it's two men flirting? If he's not gay, the whole exchange with the waiter is pointless. In this episode, Gus goes back to the scene of the crime and sits with Don Eladio and Hector. He gets away with Lalo's murder and faces down Eladio, who says he sees "hate" in Gus's eyes. Gus gets home and feels the loneliness of his life. He goes to the wine bar and for a brief moment he experiences intimacy and you see him with a real smile instead of a forced grin. Then he shuts it down, closes the door on that possibility for ever.