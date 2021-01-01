Spoiler

Having watched all of BB and all of BCS so far it had never even crossed my mind that Gus might be gay, I always just assumed Max was his friend in BB and that he was just being polite to David. Initially with David I got the impression Gus wanted to get away from him but Gus is too polite to tell someone to fuck off. Although I still dont think its fully settled whether or not Gus is gay I can see theres a fairly strong argument that he is having read some of the things people have pointed out and revisited various scenes in my head.



Its interesting reading this thread seeing what others have picked up on that I havent noticed, theres so much going on and a lot of things are quite subtle and easy to miss. Although it makes no odds to the story if Gus is or isnt gay its a good example of something I was completely oblivious to before reading the discussion here.