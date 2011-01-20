Seeing as we are comparing BCS to BB, I recently re-watched all of BB after 8 years or so. It was nearly as enjoyable as my first watch as the amount of time inbetween was enough for me not to remember quite a lot of it. I have some random thoughts and questions after watching it again:



Warning: BB spoilers and one BCS spoiler



There are 2 episodes I skipped - the very first episode which I found to be a grind and the 'Fly' episode which I consider to be pointless.



Season 5 becomes too twisted - once Gus dies it loses quality IMO for at least the first half of that season. Todd and his Uncle etc are so despicable that the show loses a bit of charm for me at that point.



Why didn't Todd's uncle kidnap Walt instead of/as well as Jesse after the shootout with Hank and Gomez? He wanted someone to cook the blue meth and struck as me as odd how he just let Walt go, especially seeing as Walt had just witnessed him kill Hank.



I had forgotten how much Skyler knew. By Series 5 Walt barely conceals anything from her.



It still surprises me how careless Walt was to leave the Walt Whitman book lying around his bathroom for Hank to find. It seemed out of character or did he want Hank to know/ got top arrogant at that point? In some ways it felt like he enjoyed Hank chasing him.



Gus Frings is possibly the best villain in television history.



I'm amazed Walt had got to such a callous nature that he was willing to let Jesse be tortured by Todd etc but then Jesse had sold him down the river by going to Hank.



Why did Don Eladio not care/come after Gus after Gus had clearly taken out the Salamanca twins, Lalo and that other guy who was high up and always in the meetings with Hector in Mexico? Did Don Eladio not know the truth (Lalo dies 4 years before events of BB right?) Or did he suspect but not care as he still had drug money coming in plus Tuco was still alive?



Walt definitely died at the end. IMO he died before the police got to him.



