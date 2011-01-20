On the BCS podcast, which everyone should listen to, there were a couple of interesting tidbits.
It was during this ep that Bob had his heart attack, per Vince Gilligan, and seemed to be on set.
It was the first day of shooting, Vince had done a lot of close up shots of Jimmy and Kim on the couch.
Bob has his heart attack and died before them.
Two months later and they are filming the close up Lalo shots and then the wider shots.
And
The teaser on the beach; it was the only shot they did outside of New Mexico for the entire show, and was the last day of filming on the show.