Better Call Saul

Re: Better Call Saul
July 13, 2022, 01:53:00 am
Just brilliant.

Quote from: DrTobiasFunke on July 12, 2022, 03:12:56 pm
Spoiler
I thought Gus' reaction to finding out Jimmy talked Lalo into a different plan was him figuring out that Lalo had a different plan altogether and Kim/Jimmy were just decoys.

As in if it was really an important part of the plan for Jimmy to be the one to shoot Gus then he knows that no amount of smooth talking would affect someone like Lalo.
[close]

Same.
Re: Better Call Saul
July 13, 2022, 01:59:52 am
Quote from: Peabee on July 12, 2022, 01:50:01 pm
It will end up being spoiled for you as itll be unavoidable unless you stay off the web until you do watch. Id watch every episode not having any clue or risking any spoiler.

Despite my earlier post, I agree with this. Over the years I've become pretty adept at avoiding TV/sports when I need to (a lot of F1-related terms muted on Twitter every other weekend ;D), but I had my suspicions about how the first half of this final season would end after catching the most indirect & innocuous reference on Twitter  >:(

News panels on new browser tabs are also a total bastard.

Watch it weekly and enjoy being up to date & chatting about it.
Re: Better Call Saul
July 13, 2022, 09:11:51 am
Mind-blowingly good episode of TV!!

Quote from: DrTobiasFunke on July 12, 2022, 03:12:56 pm
Spoiler
I thought Gus' reaction to finding out Jimmy talked Lalo into a different plan was him figuring out that Lalo had a different plan altogether and Kim/Jimmy were just decoys.

As in if it was really an important part of the plan for Jimmy to be the one to shoot Gus then he knows that no amount of smooth talking would affect someone like Lalo.
[close]

I think there is a good few of us who thought your way.   Gus pretty much admitted that wasn't the case though.

Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on July 12, 2022, 07:25:25 pm
Spoiler
If it was that obvious then Mike fucked up ;D
[close]

I'm afraid this is a very rare occasion when Mike indeed did do just that.  Still an incredible character though :)
Re: Better Call Saul
July 13, 2022, 04:33:55 pm
Quote from: Buck Pete on July 13, 2022, 09:11:51 am
I'm afraid this is a very rare occasion when Mike indeed did do just that.  Still an incredible character though :)

Spoiler
i took it as Gus messing up, didn't Mike ask him to stay at the house - but Gus decided to head for the MethLab?
[close]
Re: Better Call Saul
July 13, 2022, 05:35:15 pm
Quote from: dis_1 on July 13, 2022, 04:33:55 pm
Spoiler
i took it as Gus messing up, didn't Mike ask him to stay at the house - but Gus decided to head for the MethLab?
[close]

Spoiler
This is true. But from my reading of it - I recall Lalo saying something to this effect too - Gus being there wasn't in Lalo's original plan. So either way, Mike fucked up falling for the ploy. In fact, had Gus not disobeyed Mike then they would have been in a much worse situation now. I'm assuming that Lalo's initial plan was to use the camcorder to document evidence of the meth lab and then use that either as leverage to lure Gus out of hiding or simply to turn Don Eladio against him and bring his whole empire down.
[close]
Re: Better Call Saul
July 13, 2022, 05:59:32 pm
Spoiler
Wonder what else well see on the Gus/Mike/cartel front in the remaining few episodes, now that their main storyline has wrapped up? I guess that, like Saul, well see some BB-era stuff. [\spoiler]
[close]
Re: Better Call Saul
July 13, 2022, 06:16:12 pm
Quote from: Betty Blue on July 13, 2022, 05:35:15 pm
Spoiler
This is true. But from my reading of it - I recall Lalo saying something to this effect too - Gus being there wasn't in Lalo's original plan. So either way, Mike fucked up falling for the ploy. In fact, had Gus not disobeyed Mike then they would have been in a much worse situation now. I'm assuming that Lalo's initial plan was to use the camcorder to document evidence of the meth lab and then use that either as leverage to lure Gus out of hiding or simply to turn Don Eladio against him and bring his whole empire down.
[close]

Yeah spot on.  Even though we know Gus is alive and well in BB, it still doesn't bear thinking about if...


Spoiler
Lalo had just taken photos of the lab and fucked off back to Mexico.  He told Don Eladio on the camcorder that he would have liked to peel Gus skin off.  Take their time. Have some fun.  No doubt Hector would have been there for the torture too. 
[close]
Re: Better Call Saul
July 13, 2022, 08:40:20 pm
What a character Gus Fring is.
Re: Better Call Saul
July 13, 2022, 08:56:54 pm
Spoiler
I got the feeling Mike was thinking about his son when he was looking down at Lalo and Howard in their grave, I thought the way they were turned towards each other was oddly moving.
[close]
Re: Better Call Saul
July 13, 2022, 09:07:52 pm
This weeks new episode was rubbish for me in a way; it made everything else currently on seem dross. How fresh in the mind a storyline interrupted by about a month's break speaks to its quality also.
Re: Better Call Saul
July 14, 2022, 02:11:03 am
On the BCS podcast, which everyone should listen to, there were a couple of interesting tidbits.

It was during this ep that Bob had his heart attack, per Vince Gilligan, and seemed to be on set.

It was the first day of shooting, Vince had done a lot of close up shots of Jimmy and Kim on the couch.

Bob has his heart attack and died before them.

Two months later and they are filming the close up Lalo shots and then the wider shots.


And

The teaser on the beach; it was the only shot they did outside of New Mexico for the entire show, and was the last day of filming on the show.
Re: Better Call Saul
July 14, 2022, 07:38:42 am
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on July 12, 2022, 10:40:20 pm
Spoiler
Incredible episode. The shot of Lalo and Howard at the end was chilling - as Sepinwall said in his review, perfect symbolism for the two sides of the show being brought together irrevocably.

Just such an interesting narrative choice to off Lalo now, but it does make sense. The show is about Jimmy, not Gus, so taking Lalo off the board allows the focus to return to him completely. In a way, the main story is now done and from here its just fallout. The effects of that evening on Kim and Jimmy should be devastating to watch, and Im expecting a pretty sizeable time jump and at least one episode taking place during the BB-era so we can see more from Sauls side (Im guessing we may find that Gus was pulling a lot of strings with Sauls meetings with Walt and Jesse) and at least one episode of Gene. [\spoiler]
[close]
Yeah, some good points in there. It was a superb episode.
Re: Better Call Saul
July 14, 2022, 07:41:02 am
Quote from: dis_1 on July 13, 2022, 04:33:55 pm
Spoiler
i took it as Gus messing up, didn't Mike ask him to stay at the house - but Gus decided to head for the MethLab?
[close]

Spoiler
Arguably Mike was mugged by the plan though and shouldn't have gone in pursuit, he should have held his ground.
[close]

Re: Better Call Saul
July 14, 2022, 09:07:36 am
Quote from: ToneLa on July 12, 2022, 12:23:26 pm
Great interview with the writer of this ep

https://www.rollingstone.com/tv-movies/tv-movie-features/better-call-saul-point-shoot-writer-interview-1378877/

Yeah good that.

Same guy wrote my other 2 favourite BCS episodes too.
Re: Better Call Saul
July 14, 2022, 09:25:23 am
Quote from: Buck Pete on July 13, 2022, 09:11:51 am

I'm afraid this is a very rare occasion when Mike indeed did do just that.  Still an incredible character though :)

Spoiler
Yeah Lalo did outsmart Mike but didn't do quite enough to outsmart Gus  ;D Nothing to be ashamed of though as I'm guessing not many people did outsmart Gus, Besides Walt of course but he was highly intelligent  ;D
[close]

You know how Stranger Things did like 2 episodes in 1 this year? Imagine if the last two episodes of Better Call Saul was done in 1 big episode? Could probably go down as one of the greatest TV episodes ever!
Re: Better Call Saul
July 14, 2022, 11:06:08 am
During the season break, I had come up with a theory as to how this episode might go!!

Spoiler
Basically, it was that Howard and Lalo had already crossed paths....and Howard had talked Lalo into faking his death in front of the two of them. Howard would get the upper hand over Jimmy & Kim (in ways yet to be revealed) and Lalo would be able to frame them and thus gain enough leverage to basically have the two of them on speed dial whenever he wanted....

Something like that!!
[close]

Well THAT obviously wasn't how it played out....but what a great episode anyway.....still thoroughly gripped!!

Re: Better Call Saul
July 14, 2022, 11:54:14 am
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on July 12, 2022, 07:25:25 pm
Spoiler
If it was that obvious then Mike fucked up ;D
[close]

Spoiler
Mike didn't have the full info before setting out, and he might not know Lalo as well as Gus did.
[close]
Re: Better Call Saul
July 14, 2022, 06:28:37 pm
Spoiler
@PatrickFabian
Together Forever
#BetterCallSaul



https://twitter.com/PatrickFabian/status/1547253757624233984?t=RWG2i1QvPOj2rqq4VgjRyw&s=19

I do find it endearing how close the actors have become.

[close]
Re: Better Call Saul
July 14, 2022, 06:53:32 pm
Quote from: Ray K on July 14, 2022, 06:28:37 pm
Spoiler
@PatrickFabian
Together Forever
#BetterCallSaul



https://twitter.com/PatrickFabian/status/1547253757624233984?t=RWG2i1QvPOj2rqq4VgjRyw&s=19

I do find it endearing how close the actors have become.

[close]
Read yesterday that Bob, Rhea and Patrick all lived together while they were filming the last season and would stay up late some nights working through lines and scenes - and it absolutely shows
Re: Better Call Saul
July 16, 2022, 08:19:09 am
These two episodes since the restart have cemented BCS as an all time classic TV show in my opinion. Just incredible writing and performance along with the usual fantastic camera work and styling. I will be gutted when it ends BUT I am so glad my kids havent seen even 1 episode yet so we will watch the whole 6 series again really soon. Brilliant just brilliant.
Re: Better Call Saul
July 16, 2022, 04:16:22 pm
Amazing season, amazing series, amazing episode. Fucking love BCS, gutted its ending in 5 more episodes. I hope they do a spin off post BB timeframe with Jimmy and Kim  :lickin

Oh, and Ive said it before and Ill say it again, as good as BCS is, BB was better  :wave
Re: Better Call Saul
July 16, 2022, 05:19:45 pm
Quote from: stevieG786 on July 16, 2022, 04:16:22 pm
Amazing season, amazing series, amazing episode. Fucking love BCS, gutted its ending in 5 more episodes. I hope they do a spin off post BB timeframe with Jimmy and Kim  :lickin

Oh, and Ive said it before and Ill say it again, as good as BCS is, BB was better  :wave

I thought the same in the beginning, but must say BCS has supassed BB for me now!
Re: Better Call Saul
July 16, 2022, 06:37:58 pm
Quote from: moondog on July 16, 2022, 08:19:09 am
These two episodes since the restart have cemented BCS as an all time classic TV show in my opinion. Just incredible writing and performance along with the usual fantastic camera work and styling. I will be gutted when it ends BUT I am so glad my kids havent seen even 1 episode yet so we will watch the whole 6 series again really soon. Brilliant just brilliant.

You seen the 2nd episode already  ;)

Assume you mean the one right before and the one right after the break. Both were incredible episodes and agree this is up there with the greats now. It must have been tempting to have more interactions between Jimmy, Kim, Howard etc. and Gus, Lalo, Nacho etc. but the writers' restraint has elevated the show. It's meant the story hasn't felt forced at all even though they have a clear ending point to get to with the Breaking Bad / Gene timelines. And when the worlds finally did collide it's had such a huge dramatic impact.
Re: Better Call Saul
July 16, 2022, 07:52:24 pm
Quote from: Crimson on July 16, 2022, 05:19:45 pm
I thought the same in the beginning, but must say BCS has surpassed BB for me now!

Aww man, BCS is just on another level now. Another stratosphere even. It will always be a subjective opinion but Its going to go down for many as the greatest TV show in history.


Re: Better Call Saul
July 16, 2022, 09:08:47 pm
Quote from: Buck Pete on July 16, 2022, 07:52:24 pm
Aww man, BCS is just on another level now. Another stratosphere even. It will always be a subjective opinion but Its going to go down for many as the greatest TV show in history.

Exactly.

In my opinion, its surpassed BB too, but both are great shows. I think sometimes people think youre downgrading your opinion of a show if you say another show is better. Thats not the case.
Re: Better Call Saul
July 16, 2022, 09:51:28 pm
I hate trying to compare BB and BCS, and I also hate hyperbole, but the last 2 episodes of BCS are to my mind as good as TV can get. Up there with Ozymandias. Feel sorry for people who dismissed BCS as being the poor mans BB and havent watched it.
Re: Better Call Saul
Yesterday at 11:27:20 am
Better Call Saul is better than Mystery Science Theatre 3000
Re: Better Call Saul
Yesterday at 01:29:43 pm
Quote from: DrTobiasFunke on July 16, 2022, 06:37:58 pm
You seen the 2nd episode already  ;)

Assume you mean the one right before and the one right after the break. Both were incredible episodes and agree this is up there with the greats now. It must have been tempting to have more interactions between Jimmy, Kim, Howard etc. and Gus, Lalo, Nacho etc. but the writers' restraint has elevated the show. It's meant the story hasn't felt forced at all even though they have a clear ending point to get to with the Breaking Bad / Gene timelines. And when the worlds finally did collide it's had such a huge dramatic impact.


Ha ha yeah, we rewatched the previous episode and then the new one, so the last two to air. Both stupendous. Way beyond BB for me, every chance it can match or better Sopranos depending on how this ends. Hopefully no Dont Stop Believing.
Re: Better Call Saul
Yesterday at 05:00:23 pm
Seeing as we are comparing BCS to BB, I recently re-watched all of BB after 8 years or so. It was nearly as enjoyable as my first watch as the amount of time inbetween was enough for me not to remember quite a lot of it. I have some random thoughts and questions after watching it again:

Warning: BB spoilers and one BCS spoiler

There are 2 episodes I skipped - the very first episode which I found to be a grind and the 'Fly' episode which I consider to be pointless.

Season 5 becomes too twisted - once Gus dies it loses quality IMO for at least the first half of that season. Todd and his Uncle etc are so despicable that the show loses a bit of charm for me at that point.

Why didn't Todd's uncle kidnap Walt instead of/as well as Jesse after the shootout with Hank and Gomez? He wanted someone to cook the blue meth and struck as me as odd how he just let Walt go, especially seeing as Walt had just witnessed him kill Hank.

I had forgotten how much Skyler knew. By Series 5 Walt barely conceals anything from her.

It still surprises me how careless Walt was to leave the Walt Whitman book lying around his bathroom for Hank to find. It seemed out of character or did he want Hank to know/ got top arrogant at that point? In some ways it felt like he enjoyed Hank chasing him.

Gus Frings is possibly the best villain in television history.

I'm amazed Walt had got to such a callous nature that he was willing to let Jesse be tortured by Todd etc but then Jesse had sold him down the river by going to Hank.

Why did Don Eladio not care/come after Gus after Gus had clearly taken out the Salamanca twins, Lalo and that other guy who was high up and always in the meetings with Hector in Mexico? Did Don Eladio not know the truth (Lalo dies 4 years before events of BB right?) Or did he suspect but not care as he still had drug money coming in plus Tuco was still alive?

Walt definitely died at the end. IMO he died before the police got to him.

Re: Better Call Saul
Yesterday at 08:14:44 pm
Spoiler
The death of Howard - relatively innocent of any genuine wrongdoing - was pretty devastating. Made more harrowing with his criminals burial. Not quite on the scale of Hanks untimely and devastating demise but similar ballpark. [\spoiler]
[close]
Re: Better Call Saul
Today at 06:23:53 pm
An ominous warning from Alan Sepinwall ahead of the next episode - "You will want to watch this one live or turn off your internets until you can get to it." And one of the show's creators has promised that 'so many of the questions we had at the beginning of the series are answered in this amazing episode'.
Re: Better Call Saul
Today at 06:59:42 pm
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on Today at 06:23:53 pm
An ominous warning from Alan Sepinwall ahead of the next episode - "You will want to watch this one live or turn off your internets until you can get to it." And one of the show's creators has promised that 'so many of the questions we had at the beginning of the series are answered in this amazing episode'.
You tell me this now! When theres still 13 hours to wait for it..
Re: Better Call Saul
Today at 07:10:11 pm
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on Today at 06:23:53 pm
An ominous warning from Alan Sepinwall ahead of the next episode - "You will want to watch this one live or turn off your internets until you can get to it." And one of the show's creators has promised that 'so many of the questions we had at the beginning of the series are answered in this amazing episode'.

FFS!

8am UK drop, yeah?
Re: Better Call Saul
Today at 07:49:03 pm
So...we're all calling in with heat stroke tomorrow then??
