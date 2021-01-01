« previous next »
Offline jackh

Re: Better Call Saul
« Reply #1760 on: Today at 01:53:00 am »
Just brilliant.

Quote from: DrTobiasFunke on Yesterday at 03:12:56 pm
Spoiler
I thought Gus' reaction to finding out Jimmy talked Lalo into a different plan was him figuring out that Lalo had a different plan altogether and Kim/Jimmy were just decoys.

As in if it was really an important part of the plan for Jimmy to be the one to shoot Gus then he knows that no amount of smooth talking would affect someone like Lalo.
Same.
Re: Better Call Saul
« Reply #1761 on: Today at 01:59:52 am »
Quote from: Peabee on Yesterday at 01:50:01 pm
It will end up being spoiled for you as itll be unavoidable unless you stay off the web until you do watch. Id watch every episode not having any clue or risking any spoiler.

Despite my earlier post, I agree with this. Over the years I've become pretty adept at avoiding TV/sports when I need to (a lot of F1-related terms muted on Twitter every other weekend ;D), but I had my suspicions about how the first half of this final season would end after catching the most indirect & innocuous reference on Twitter  >:(

News panels on new browser tabs are also a total bastard.

Watch it weekly and enjoy being up to date & chatting about it.
Offline Buck Pete

Re: Better Call Saul
« Reply #1762 on: Today at 09:11:51 am »
Mind-blowingly good episode of TV!!

Quote from: DrTobiasFunke on Yesterday at 03:12:56 pm
Spoiler
I thought Gus' reaction to finding out Jimmy talked Lalo into a different plan was him figuring out that Lalo had a different plan altogether and Kim/Jimmy were just decoys.

As in if it was really an important part of the plan for Jimmy to be the one to shoot Gus then he knows that no amount of smooth talking would affect someone like Lalo.
I think there is a good few of us who thought your way.   Gus pretty much admitted that wasn't the case though.

Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Yesterday at 07:25:25 pm
Spoiler
If it was that obvious then Mike fucked up ;D
I'm afraid this is a very rare occasion when Mike indeed did do just that.  Still an incredible character though :)
Offline dis_1

Re: Better Call Saul
« Reply #1763 on: Today at 04:33:55 pm »
Quote from: Buck Pete on Today at 09:11:51 am
I'm afraid this is a very rare occasion when Mike indeed did do just that.  Still an incredible character though :)

Spoiler
i took it as Gus messing up, didn't Mike ask him to stay at the house - but Gus decided to head for the MethLab?
Online Betty Blue

Re: Better Call Saul
« Reply #1764 on: Today at 05:35:15 pm »
Quote from: dis_1 on Today at 04:33:55 pm
Spoiler
i took it as Gus messing up, didn't Mike ask him to stay at the house - but Gus decided to head for the MethLab?
Spoiler
This is true. But from my reading of it - I recall Lalo saying something to this effect too - Gus being there wasn't in Lalo's original plan. So either way, Mike fucked up falling for the ploy. In fact, had Gus not disobeyed Mike then they would have been in a much worse situation now. I'm assuming that Lalo's initial plan was to use the camcorder to document evidence of the meth lab and then use that either as leverage to lure Gus out of hiding or simply to turn Don Eladio against him and bring his whole empire down.
Offline Barefoot Doctor

Re: Better Call Saul
« Reply #1765 on: Today at 05:59:32 pm »
Spoiler
Wonder what else well see on the Gus/Mike/cartel front in the remaining few episodes, now that their main storyline has wrapped up? I guess that, like Saul, well see some BB-era stuff. [\spoiler]
Re: Better Call Saul
« Reply #1766 on: Today at 06:16:12 pm »
Quote from: Betty Blue on Today at 05:35:15 pm
Spoiler
This is true. But from my reading of it - I recall Lalo saying something to this effect too - Gus being there wasn't in Lalo's original plan. So either way, Mike fucked up falling for the ploy. In fact, had Gus not disobeyed Mike then they would have been in a much worse situation now. I'm assuming that Lalo's initial plan was to use the camcorder to document evidence of the meth lab and then use that either as leverage to lure Gus out of hiding or simply to turn Don Eladio against him and bring his whole empire down.
Yeah spot on.  Even though we know Gus is alive and well in BB, it still doesn't bear thinking about if...


Spoiler
Lalo had just taken photos of the lab and fucked off back to Mexico.  He told Don Eladio on the camcorder that he would have liked to peel Gus skin off.  Take their time. Have some fun.  No doubt Hector would have been there for the torture too. 
Offline Snail

Re: Better Call Saul
« Reply #1767 on: Today at 08:40:20 pm »
What a character Gus Fring is.
