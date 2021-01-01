Spoiler

This is true. But from my reading of it - I recall Lalo saying something to this effect too - Gus being there wasn't in Lalo's original plan. So either way, Mike fucked up falling for the ploy. In fact, had Gus not disobeyed Mike then they would have been in a much worse situation now. I'm assuming that Lalo's initial plan was to use the camcorder to document evidence of the meth lab and then use that either as leverage to lure Gus out of hiding or simply to turn Don Eladio against him and bring his whole empire down.