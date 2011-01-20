« previous next »
Author Topic: Better Call Saul  (Read 141564 times)

Offline Sangria

Re: Better Call Saul
« Reply #1720 on: June 22, 2022, 01:10:36 pm »
Quote from: ToneLa on June 22, 2022, 12:48:03 pm
Avclub do recaps, they lost the good writers. Really recommend not bothering

Rollingstone do analysis. TV Tropes also does recaps and analysis

MightybigTV turned into TelevisionWithoutPity, which was archived by BrilliantButCancelled. Now BrilliantButCancelled has gone as well.
Offline ToneLa

Re: Better Call Saul
« Reply #1721 on: June 22, 2022, 01:14:30 pm »
Rollin stone is all you need, it's all good man!
Offline UntouchableLuis

Re: Better Call Saul
« Reply #1722 on: July 4, 2022, 03:53:03 pm »
Rewatching BB at the moment, have only seen it once around 8 years ago or so.

It's definitely in the top 3 shows of all time. Cranston's acting is sublime.

Some things are a little suspect after watching BCS though and just in general.

Spoiler
Hank leaving Jesse and Walt in the RV with there being enough time for it to be demolished without any other police coming onto the scene seems extremely unlikely.
[close]
Online Buck Pete

Re: Better Call Saul
« Reply #1723 on: July 4, 2022, 04:20:27 pm »
One Week today and we are back on!

:)
Offline Peabee

Re: Better Call Saul
« Reply #1724 on: July 4, 2022, 11:27:30 pm »
Quote from: UntouchableLuis on July  4, 2022, 03:53:03 pm
Rewatching BB at the moment, have only seen it once around 8 years ago or so.

It's definitely in the top 3 shows of all time. Cranston's acting is sublime.

Some things are a little suspect after watching BCS though and just in general.

Spoiler
Hank leaving Jesse and Walt in the RV with there being enough time for it to be demolished without any other police coming onto the scene seems extremely unlikely.
[close]

Wasnt that when they made him think his wife had been in an accident?

 No need for spoilers in a show from 2008.
Offline Graeme

Re: Better Call Saul
« Reply #1725 on: July 5, 2022, 07:09:16 am »
Quote from: Peabee on July  4, 2022, 11:27:30 pm
Wasnt that when they made him think his wife had been in an accident?

 No need for spoilers in a show from 2008.

Yeah. If I remember correctly he wasnt waiting for backup he was waiting for a warrant to search the RV
Offline Crimson

Re: Better Call Saul
« Reply #1726 on: July 5, 2022, 07:14:26 am »
Quote from: Buck Pete on July  4, 2022, 04:20:27 pm
One Week today and we are back on!

:)

This break has been too long! In the age of streaming it really shouldn't be a thing..
Offline UntouchableLuis

Re: Better Call Saul
« Reply #1727 on: July 5, 2022, 08:51:47 am »
Quote from: Peabee on July  4, 2022, 11:27:30 pm
Wasnt that when they made him think his wife had been in an accident?

 No need for spoilers in a show from 2008.

Yeah and I get that he would race off to see her but I just thought he was so obsessed with the RV and catching the blue meth creator that it seemed unlikely he'd leave the RV for so long at that stage without anyone there to cover.
Offline ToneLa

Re: Better Call Saul
« Reply #1728 on: July 5, 2022, 09:27:05 am »
Quote from: UntouchableLuis on July  5, 2022, 08:51:47 am
Yeah and I get that he would race off to see her but I just thought he was so obsessed with the RV and catching the blue meth creator that it seemed unlikely he'd leave the RV for so long at that stage without anyone there to cover.

At the time I think his partner Gomez had just had a farewell party as he got promoted to go to Mexico, plus wasn't Hank sort of on the outs at work?

He was a bit messed up after the season before.

Just thinking he may have been on some solo mission, and in any case, his number one guy was unavailable.

Was this before or after his boss said he was on a wild goose chase? Hmm. Been a while
Offline joe buck

Re: Better Call Saul
« Reply #1729 on: July 5, 2022, 07:36:34 pm »
Binged watched the whole series in the last couple of weeks
enjoyed it more than bb .
Offline owens_2k

Re: Better Call Saul
« Reply #1730 on: July 6, 2022, 02:16:39 pm »
Quote from: UntouchableLuis on July  4, 2022, 03:53:03 pm
Rewatching BB at the moment, have only seen it once around 8 years ago or so.

It's definitely in the top 3 shows of all time. Cranston's acting is sublime.

Some things are a little suspect after watching BCS though and just in general.

Spoiler
Hank leaving Jesse and Walt in the RV with there being enough time for it to be demolished without any other police coming onto the scene seems extremely unlikely.
[close]

Spoiler
I'm also in the process of re-watching BB. The thing which stood out for me was how secretive the lab construction was in BCS and how in BB all the laundry employees knew about it.
[close]
Online jackh

Re: Better Call Saul
« Reply #1731 on: July 7, 2022, 10:51:00 am »
Wow. What a tense closing scene!

I've been watching a couple of episodes a week, so hopefully having to cut down to one per week won't be too bad ;D

Quote from: jackh on June 22, 2022, 11:08:30 am
I'll check for responses when I run into this post again in about a fortnight, as my read-along continues ;D

Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on June 22, 2022, 11:35:21 am
Alan Sepinwall is very good. He's currently at Rolling Stone, but his Breaking Bad reviews for example can be found on a previous site (Uproxx I think). He's written a companion book to Breaking Bad which I believe is a mix of his reviews and interviews with cast/crew, and has also done similar on the Sopranos.

Cheers, will check it out - I've got that Sopranos book, which is co-written with Matt Zoller Seitz who has an almost identically-formatted book focused on Mad Men (I've watched 3 & 4 seasons of these respectively, so am reading along ;D).

Quote from: ToneLa on June 22, 2022, 12:48:03 pm
Rollingstone do analysis. TV Tropes also does recaps and analysis

Quote from: ToneLa on June 22, 2022, 01:14:30 pm
Rollin stone is all you need, it's all good man!

;D Nice one.
Offline redk84

Re: Better Call Saul
« Reply #1732 on: July 8, 2022, 10:07:42 am »
i've been waiting patiently for this.
Latest i've seen is the "nacho" episode in this latest season...

saw the release dates and the last one is in bloody august! Thought it'd be done by now but have to find something else to bridge the gap because once you start with these you wanna keep watching. One of the best shows currently on
Offline Jack_Bauer

Re: Better Call Saul
« Reply #1733 on: July 9, 2022, 10:35:43 am »
It's back this week and I'm undecided if I want to watch it weekly or wait for 6-weeks and just do it all in one go like I did for the first half.
Online jackh

Re: Better Call Saul
« Reply #1734 on: July 9, 2022, 12:50:06 pm »
Quote from: Jack_Bauer on July  9, 2022, 10:35:43 am
It's back this week and I'm undecided if I want to watch it weekly or wait for 6-weeks and just do it all in one go like I did for the first half.

Same. Leaning towards keeping up with it on a weekly basis though, so I can 'take part in the conversation'.
Offline ToneLa

Re: Better Call Saul
« Reply #1735 on: July 9, 2022, 12:58:25 pm »
Quote from: Jack_Bauer on July  9, 2022, 10:35:43 am
It's back this week and I'm undecided if I want to watch it weekly or wait for 6-weeks and just do it all in one go like I did for the first half.

As someone who routinely only watches things when they're dead and buried - Breaking Bad in 2014, Sopranos last year, Wire last year

I think the ending to BCS is going to be great. And you won't risk spoilers - if you wait you need to totally keep your head out of all thoughts and discussions over it

And nerds like me will be here posting theories and "did you notice the symbolism in Kim's coffee cup?" and such, and linking to analysis articles etc.

You only get to experience the show ending once. For me, this is up there with the classic shows I've mentioned - suit yourself, matey, but this is going to be epic, and we're all going to be rabid about watching it!
Offline Jack_Bauer

Re: Better Call Saul
« Reply #1736 on: July 9, 2022, 01:05:05 pm »
Quote from: ToneLa on July  9, 2022, 12:58:25 pm
As someone who routinely only watches things when they're dead and buried - Breaking Bad in 2014, Sopranos last year, Wire last year

I think the ending to BCS is going to be great. And you won't risk spoilers - if you wait you need to totally keep your head out of all thoughts and discussions over it

And nerds like me will be here posting theories and "did you notice the symbolism in Kim's coffee cup?" and such, and linking to analysis articles etc.

You only get to experience the show ending once. For me, this is up there with the classic shows I've mentioned - suit yourself, matey, but this is going to be epic, and we're all going to be rabid about watching it!
In fairness I was checking this thread regularly during the first half of the season and people were pretty good at using spoiler tags for the major moments. Probably will end up doing it weekly though.
Online jackh

Re: Better Call Saul
« Reply #1737 on: July 9, 2022, 02:53:22 pm »
Quote from: Jack_Bauer on July  9, 2022, 01:05:05 pm
In fairness I was checking this thread regularly during the first half of the season and people were pretty good at using spoiler tags for the major moments. Probably will end up doing it weekly though.

You're braver than I ;D
Offline Barefoot Doctor

Re: Better Call Saul
« Reply #1738 on: July 9, 2022, 03:52:30 pm »
I know binge watching shows is the norm now, but think something of the quality of Better Call Saul benefits from time between each episode.
Offline Alan_X

Re: Better Call Saul
« Reply #1739 on: July 10, 2022, 10:05:51 pm »
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on July  9, 2022, 03:52:30 pm
I know binge watching shows is the norm now, but think something of the quality of Better Call Saul benefits from time between each episode.

With you on that. I'll be watching weekly.
Offline Ciara (with a capital "C")

Re: Better Call Saul
« Reply #1740 on: July 10, 2022, 11:15:24 pm »
What time will it drop in the UK?
Offline duvva

Re: Better Call Saul
« Reply #1741 on: Yesterday at 12:27:36 am »
Quote from: Ciara (with a capital "C") on July 10, 2022, 11:15:24 pm
What time will it drop in the UK?
Usually 8am on Tuesday morning
Offline moondog

Re: Better Call Saul
« Reply #1742 on: Yesterday at 07:25:27 am »
Cant wait to see how this all pans out. What a brilliant programme, loved it since S1 E1 and kind of dont want it to end . Also pissed off that we are away when the final episode lands and might have to watch with other people in the room.
Offline afc turkish

Re: Better Call Saul
« Reply #1743 on: Today at 03:27:42 am »
Oof...

Spoiler
Wrapped that particular plot episode up rather speedily. Something oddly tragic about Howard and Lalo tossed together into a hole in the meth lab. And the contrast between the demeanors of Jimmy and Kim was pretty sharp.

Jimmy was sort of "whatever we need to do to get this put behind us," while poor Kim looked as though she was finished.

Think she walks away, despite the hug upon their reuniting back at the condo...
[close]
Offline DrTobiasFunke

Re: Better Call Saul
« Reply #1744 on: Today at 03:40:12 am »
Spoiler
That was unreal. I remember reading a review of the Breaking Bad episoide Crawl Space that talked about how the writers carefully set up dominoes over multiple episodes and then, instead of toppling them, just instantly knocked them all over. Well they've basically done it again starting from when Howard walked into Jimmy & Kim's apartment at the end of episode 7.

And poor Howard. Things really couldn't have possibly worked out any worse for him.
[close]
Offline duvva

Re: Better Call Saul
« Reply #1745 on: Today at 09:49:00 am »
Incredible TV. What an episode.

Spoiler
Wasnt expecting the conclusion to the Lalo story so soon, makes you wonder what else there is to cover over the final 5 episodes. Im sure these guys wont let us down though. That might just be my favourite episode, this really is a whole other level of TV both in terms of the story and the acting.
[close]
Offline Alan_X

Re: Better Call Saul
« Reply #1746 on: Today at 10:04:07 am »
Quote from: afc turkish on Today at 03:27:42 am
Oof...

Spoiler
Wrapped that particular plot episode up rather speedily. Something oddly tragic about Howard and Lalo tossed together into a hole in the meth lab. And the contrast between the demeanors of Jimmy and Kim was pretty sharp.

Jimmy was sort of "whatever we need to do to get this put behind us," while poor Kim looked as though she was finished.

Think she walks away, despite the hug upon their reuniting back at the condo...
[close]

Spoiler
Agree with the difference between Kim and Jimmy. The moment when the Police car pulls up alongside and she winds the window down... her instinct is to take the legal path - call the cops and let them take over but she accepts it's not an option. I don't think she dies, that doesn't make sense now. I think she walks away or takes the Kay Corleone route and accepts Jimmy for what he is (but can't really see that either).
[close]
Online bradders1011

Re: Better Call Saul
« Reply #1747 on: Today at 11:01:07 am »
Wow.
