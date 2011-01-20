It's back this week and I'm undecided if I want to watch it weekly or wait for 6-weeks and just do it all in one go like I did for the first half.



As someone who routinely only watches things when they're dead and buried - Breaking Bad in 2014, Sopranos last year, Wire last yearI think the ending to BCS is going to be great. And you won't risk spoilers - if you wait you need to totally keep your head out of all thoughts and discussions over itAnd nerds like me will be here posting theories and "did you notice the symbolism in Kim's coffee cup?" and such, and linking to analysis articles etc.You only get to experience the show ending once. For me, this is up there with the classic shows I've mentioned - suit yourself, matey, but this is going to be epic, and we're all going to be rabid about watching it!