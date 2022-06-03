« previous next »
Author Topic: Better Call Saul  (Read 138999 times)

Offline Zlen

Re: Better Call Saul
« Reply #1680 on: June 3, 2022, 12:23:37 pm »
There are seven more, but in about 5-6 weeks.
Nothing before.
Offline duvva

Re: Better Call Saul
« Reply #1681 on: June 3, 2022, 12:32:09 pm »
Quote from: Zlen on June  3, 2022, 12:23:37 pm
There are seven more, but in about 5-6 weeks.
Nothing before.
Theres only 6 remaining unfortunately, the full season is 13 episodes
Offline Zlen

Re: Better Call Saul
« Reply #1682 on: June 3, 2022, 01:25:53 pm »
Ah ok, close enough. :)
Offline Ciara (with a capital "C")

Re: Better Call Saul
« Reply #1683 on: June 3, 2022, 06:34:11 pm »
Damn

Hadnt seen a single second of BCS a few weeks ago, despite re-watching BB 2-3 times over the last few years. Not a clue why I didnt ever give it a go - phenomenal stuff. Just watched the last episode there - incredible.

Definitely a bit less intense overall than BB and more charm and humour. Agree with those who say it could surpass BB if they can end this well. Feels more consistent but the still think the BB highs and performances were on another level in terms of how dominant Walt and Jesse are throughout.

Hard not to compare them but fair fucks to Vince Gilligan.

Birthday is on July 9th, so this will round out my birthday weekend nicely.

Also, you can see a physical difference in BO in S6 E4&5 I wonder if thats where filming was halted after his heart attack.
Offline Graeme

« Reply #1684 on: June 3, 2022, 07:08:50 pm »
Im not sure they film film in the order they show. If you require access to a particular street or location then youll film all of the scenes for the series in one sitting Id always presumed?
Offline LallanaInPyjamas

Re: Better Call Saul
« Reply #1685 on: June 8, 2022, 01:06:01 am »
Man that ending was so good.

Still not having BCS as better than BB myself but for them to even have people discussing that is a serious feat
Offline owens_2k

« Reply #1686 on: June 9, 2022, 10:11:57 am »
One of the most disturbing things in the show was Howard's pronunciation of the word "Centrifugal". Possibly an American thing?
Offline rushyman

« Reply #1687 on: June 13, 2022, 12:11:24 am »
So do we rewatch breaking bad before the last 6 episodes come out?
Offline ToneLa

« Reply #1688 on: June 13, 2022, 09:31:01 am »
Quote from: rushyman on June 13, 2022, 12:11:24 am
So do we rewatch breaking bad before the last 6 episodes come out?

Why would you? What's happening now is still pre BB

If you wanted to really do it in order, watch Saul, not the Gene bits

Then BB

El Camino

Then Gene
Offline Barefoot Doctor

« Reply #1689 on: June 13, 2022, 09:33:36 am »
Quote from: rushyman on June 13, 2022, 12:11:24 am
So do we rewatch breaking bad before the last 6 episodes come out?

That's what I'm doing! Been blasting through it and getting towards the end of Season 4. The Walt/Jesse pairing is something else, just electric.

Some of it does jar quite a bit with Better Call Saul. For example, when you see how meticulous Gus' operation is in BCS, to the extent that Mike's team constantly have multiple people under surveillance, it strains credulity that someone could just walk right up to Gale's front door with a gun. He was the guy Gus was going to build the whole operation around, and he doesn't have him watched? Of course, maybe something happens at the end of BCS that leads to Gus' operations taking a major hit, requiring him to rebuild in the BB-era with a much smaller crew and less resource.
Offline kaesarsosei

« Reply #1690 on: June 13, 2022, 12:12:17 pm »
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on June 13, 2022, 09:33:36 am
For example, when you see how meticulous Gus' operation is in BCS, to the extent that Mike's team constantly have multiple people under surveillance

Disagree with this - the reason there is heightened surveillance was because of the looming thread of Lalo. If he was out of the picture I doubt Gus would have so many agents/guards watching everyone, the two houses with a tunnel setup etc.
Offline Barefoot Doctor

Quote from: kaesarsosei on June 13, 2022, 12:12:17 pm
Disagree with this - the reason there is heightened surveillance was because of the looming thread of Lalo. If he was out of the picture I doubt Gus would have so many agents/guards watching everyone, the two houses with a tunnel setup etc.

Yeah, totally get that just think that at that point in the Breaking Bad timeline, when Gus is trying to murder Walt and replace him with Gale, he'd make sure that Gale wasn't in a position to be taken out first. He'd want to protect his investment, especially when he knew how unpredictable Walt is.
Offline iamnant

« Reply #1692 on: June 13, 2022, 11:05:33 pm »
Quote from: ToneLa on June 13, 2022, 09:31:01 am
Then Gene
Wait, woah, what's this? There's another spin off?
Offline afc turkish

Re: Better Call Saul
« Reply #1693 on: June 13, 2022, 11:55:44 pm »
Quote from: iamnant on June 13, 2022, 11:05:33 pm
Wait, woah, what's this? There's another spin off?

Gene moves to Liverpool, starts working at Cinnabooon...
Offline iamnant

« Reply #1694 on: June 14, 2022, 12:36:12 am »
Quote from: afc turkish on June 13, 2022, 11:55:44 pm
Gene moves to Liverpool, starts working at Cinnabooon...
Christ I need to rewatch BCS from the start, forgotten all about arl Gene at the Cinnabon!
Offline Corkboy

« Reply #1695 on: June 14, 2022, 12:50:19 pm »
Offline kaesarsosei

« Reply #1696 on: June 14, 2022, 01:49:42 pm »
Have to hope that's a wind-up. The "male room" is a bit of a give-away IMO.
Offline Fitzy.

« Reply #1697 on: June 14, 2022, 07:59:49 pm »
Gilligan writes superb villains. Seeping with evil guile and seemingly indestructible.
Offline rushyman

« Reply #1698 on: June 14, 2022, 10:39:15 pm »
Quote from: ToneLa on June 13, 2022, 09:31:01 am
Why would you? What's happening now is still pre BB

If you wanted to really do it in order, watch Saul, not the Gene bits

Then BB

El Camino

Then Gene

Ive genuinely forgot breaking bad as I watched it once and at the time.

I mean I remember the basics but thats it. Im not sure I can watch it all again as good as it was. Jesse got on my tits way too much

Game of thrones I could re watch , breaking bad not sure
Offline red_Mark1980

« Reply #1699 on: June 15, 2022, 03:33:24 pm »
Quote from: rushyman on June 14, 2022, 10:39:15 pm
Ive genuinely forgot breaking bad as I watched it once and at the time.

I mean I remember the basics but thats it. Im not sure I can watch it all again as good as it was. Jesse got on my tits way too much

Game of thrones I could re watch , breaking bad not sure

Skylar for me.

I couldn't even watch an entire episode of GOT. Laughably terrible
Offline ToneLa

« Reply #1700 on: June 15, 2022, 06:17:31 pm »
Quote from: rushyman on June 14, 2022, 10:39:15 pm
Ive genuinely forgot breaking bad as I watched it once and at the time.

I mean I remember the basics but thats it. Im not sure I can watch it all again as good as it was. Jesse got on my tits way too much

Game of thrones I could re watch , breaking bad not sure

Jesse doesn't have a great time in it so you might enjoy it again as a hate watch!
Offline Jack_Bauer

« Reply #1701 on: June 16, 2022, 09:55:07 am »
Quote from: rushyman on June 14, 2022, 10:39:15 pm
Ive genuinely forgot breaking bad as I watched it once and at the time.

I mean I remember the basics but thats it. Im not sure I can watch it all again as good as it was. Jesse got on my tits way too much

Game of thrones I could re watch , breaking bad not sure
I remember Jesse really irked me for most of the series when I watched it.
Offline Buck Pete

« Reply #1702 on: June 16, 2022, 10:18:39 am »
Wonder if we will see Tuco again before it all wraps up?

Hope so.
Offline ToneLa

« Reply #1703 on: June 16, 2022, 12:20:08 pm »
Wonder if there will be a time skip

They've got a cliffhanger to deal with but I think it's 2004 or 2005 in BCS

Breaking Bad is 2008
Online Millie

« Reply #1704 on: Yesterday at 05:22:26 pm »
Just watched that final episode - OMFG!
Offline afc turkish

« Reply #1705 on: Yesterday at 06:27:28 pm »
Quote from: Millie on Yesterday at 05:22:26 pm
Just watched that final episode - OMFG!

Rather intense, it was... :D
Offline Shankly998

« Reply #1706 on: Today at 01:40:17 am »
Quote from: Buck Pete on June 16, 2022, 10:18:39 am
Wonder if we will see Tuco again before it all wraps up?

Hope so.

Doubt it he's still in jail isn't he? Wonder which episode we'll next see "Gene" in
Online Ravishing Rick Rude

« Reply #1707 on: Today at 01:55:53 am »
Why I'm not getting the new episodes? The last episode on my Netflix is episode 7!
Offline Shankly998

« Reply #1708 on: Today at 03:04:44 am »
Quote from: Ravishing Rick Rude on Today at 01:55:53 am
Why I'm not getting the new episodes? The last episode on my Netflix is episode 7!

They're having a break so it can be eligible for awards in 2 separate years...
It comes back for the final 6 episodes on the 11th July.
Online Ravishing Rick Rude

« Reply #1709 on: Today at 04:24:49 am »
Quote from: Shankly998 on Today at 03:04:44 am
They're having a break so it can be eligible for awards in 2 separate years...
It comes back for the final 6 episodes on the 11th July.

Oh i see. Cheers.
Offline Barefoot Doctor

« Reply #1710 on: Today at 09:15:09 am »
Quote from: Shankly998 on Today at 01:40:17 am
Doubt it he's still in jail isn't he? Wonder which episode we'll next see "Gene" in

I think the next one. Either that or theyll do a full Gene episode, maybe as the penultimate episode.
Offline Buck Pete

« Reply #1711 on: Today at 05:28:29 pm »
Quote from: Shankly998 on Today at 01:40:17 am
Doubt it he's still in jail isn't he?

Well Tuco was alive and well and out of jail in BB so why wouldn't he be seen again in BCS?

While talking to Hector, Lalo (who has to flee back to Mexico) states that Tuco will be out of prison in eleven months and can thus take over the Salamanca operations at that point.

I am sure we will be seeing the mad bastard again.  Probably when Lalo gets done in.
Online Henry Gale

« Reply #1712 on: Today at 06:05:19 pm »
Quote from: Buck Pete on Today at 05:28:29 pm
Well Tuco was alive and well and out of jail in BB so why wouldn't he be seen again in BCS?

While talking to Hector, Lalo (who has to flee back to Mexico) states that Tuco will be out of prison in eleven months and can thus take over the Salamanca operations at that point.

I am sure we will be seeing the mad bastard again.  Probably when Lalo gets done in.

I assumed Tuco was dead considering at the end of season 4 in Breaking Bad Gus was taunting Hector saying hes killed everyone and the Salamanca name will die with him. Obviously Tuco wasnt in Mexico when gus poisoned everyone I just figured he died off screen.
Online dis_1

« Reply #1713 on: Today at 07:06:35 pm »
Didn't Hank shoot Tuco during a shootout?
