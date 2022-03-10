Oh man. Episode!!!SpoilerHad a feeling Nacho was going to do that. At the start of the show it warned of episode content (violence and suicide).Wonder why Nacho didn't shoot Balsa and/or Hector? Was it to save his father from any reprisals from the cartel?You wouldn't put it past Hector to still go after his father. He was shooting bullets into a dead body FFS[close]
IT'S TURNING LEFT!
Round of applause for Rhea Seehorn.What i suspect is her directorial debut, she did a brilliant job of EP4. Great episode.Nowhere near as heavy as last weeks but still moved the story on significantly.Not a massive E4 spoiler but still... Spoiler If I'm not mistaken, first onscreen time together for Mike and Kim. The falling parking sign was a massive movie trope but still done really well and was very funny [close]
Brilliant episode again this week. I know I'm probably alone in this but I'm really not feeling the Howard story line, It feels like they have been going back and forward with him for years now and I can barely remember what started it all. I'm guessing it's leading to something big and it could be what finally splits up Saul and Kim but I do feel like it's been dragged out a bit and I'm guessing it's going to carry on all season. I do enjoy the little scams they play on him but it's the last season and there's only a few episodes left so I was hoping they had moved on from stuff like this but I guess not.Not a negative of the show as It's great and really enjoyable
I love the sort of nasty spite of the Howard storylineThen I think back to the Chuck days and him doing stuff like making Good Kim do boring work as punishment. Almost like Saul and this later Kim are a reaction to and product of their circumstances.Howard is just some square lawyer blert I find the current storyline just entertaining. My guess isSpoilerthe hint about Howard's home life - which we haven't seen before - is humanising him. And Kim will finally go too far. Maybe he will kill himself or something - or imagine he somehow meets Lalo! The Howard stuff is totally about Kim I reckon. Jimmy is just pulled along as she breaks bad. He's already Saul, just not the full thing. Kim is going to get Howard in serious fucking trouble even dead and that closes out this half of the season[close]
SpoilerI think it's pretty clear that Kim is going to get killed by someone fairly soon[close]
SpoilerI think Kim dying, at the hands of the cartel or whoever, is a little too obvious. Im also not sure itd logically follow that Jimmy would be driven to go full Saul if it happened. Feels to me that her totally rejecting him would be likelier to cause that. Although at this stage, its hard to see what actions would cause Kim to do that. Started a rewatch of season 1 this week. Amazing that the plan was for Jimmy to become the BB version of Saul by the end of that season. Instead, six seasons in and hes still more Jimmy than Saul. Shows that having a big plan for a TV show isnt always the best thing, instead you see where the story and performances take you.[\spoiler][close]
Spoiler I think Kim will be the primary reason for Lalos downfall. Shell take the blame for Jimmy and will call Vacuum cleaner man. She will then disappear.In my ideal final episode, Jimmy (Gene) and Kim will be reunited in Omaha and work together happily at Cinna-Bon under their assumed identities. [close]
SpoilerOr, see and recognize each other across the mall decking, but turn away because their new identities must be protected...[close]
