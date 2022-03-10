Brilliant episode again this week. I know I'm probably alone in this but I'm really not feeling the Howard story line, It feels like they have been going back and forward with him for years now and I can barely remember what started it all. I'm guessing it's leading to something big and it could be what finally splits up Saul and Kim but I do feel like it's been dragged out a bit and I'm guessing it's going to carry on all season. I do enjoy the little scams they play on him but it's the last season and there's only a few episodes left so I was hoping they had moved on from stuff like this but I guess not.Not a negative of the show as It's great and really enjoyable