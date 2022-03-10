« previous next »
Better Call Saul

Andy @ Allerton!

Re: Better Call Saul
April 30, 2022, 09:30:04 pm
Nacho :(

Me and the missus are gutted

Peabee

Re: Better Call Saul
April 30, 2022, 10:28:01 pm
Quote from: Buck Pete on April 26, 2022, 04:11:38 pm
Oh man. Episode!!!

Spoiler
Had a feeling Nacho was going to do that.  At the start of the show it warned of episode content (violence and suicide).

Wonder why Nacho didn't shoot Balsa and/or Hector?  Was it to save his father from any reprisals from the cartel?

You wouldn't put it past Hector to still go after his father.  He was shooting bullets into a dead body FFS

Spoiler
Yes, mate. Thats all he was concerned about at the end, protecting his Dad. If he shot anyone or ratted on Gus, his Dad would have been killed.

I have a feeling that Gus will have his Dad moved for his protection. Id assume Mike would demand that as some sort of payment for Nachos loyalty/silence.
Snail

Re: Better Call Saul
May 2, 2022, 02:34:55 pm
Spoiler
RIP to a real one :(
Absolutely fantastic episode.
Ravishing Rick Rude

Re: Better Call Saul
May 2, 2022, 08:28:27 pm
loved the episode
Buck Pete

Re: Better Call Saul
May 3, 2022, 09:12:01 am
LFC on the brink of yet another European final and episode 4 of BCS drops


Its gonna be a good day :)
Buck Pete

Re: Better Call Saul
May 3, 2022, 02:06:12 pm
Round of applause for Rhea Seehorn.

What i suspect is her directorial debut, she did a brilliant job of EP4.  Great episode.

Nowhere near as heavy as last weeks but still moved the story on significantly.

Not a massive E4 spoiler but still...

Spoiler
If I'm not mistaken, first onscreen time together for Mike and Kim.

The falling parking sign was a massive movie trope but still done really well and was very funny :)
duvva

Re: Better Call Saul
May 3, 2022, 02:11:54 pm
Quote from: Buck Pete on May  3, 2022, 02:06:12 pm
Round of applause for Rhea Seehorn.

What i suspect is her directorial debut, she did a brilliant job of EP4.  Great episode.

Nowhere near as heavy as last weeks but still moved the story on significantly.

Not a massive E4 spoiler but still...

Spoiler
If I'm not mistaken, first onscreen time together for Mike and Kim.

The falling parking sign was a massive movie trope but still done really well and was very funny :)
Yep very different episode to last weeks but great all the same just slowly joining dots. This weeks scheme had me laughing out loud
ToneLa

Re: Better Call Saul
May 3, 2022, 07:22:58 pm
Lol Howard

Rhea directed this. Couldn't tell. The lawn waterer clack thing was a very classic shot
Henry Gale

Re: Better Call Saul
May 4, 2022, 09:03:53 am
Brilliant episode again this week. I know I'm probably alone in this but I'm really not feeling the Howard story line, It feels like they have been going back and forward with him for years now and I can barely remember what started it all. I'm guessing it's leading to something big and it could be what finally splits up Saul and Kim but I do feel like it's been dragged out a bit and I'm guessing it's going to carry on all season. I do enjoy the little scams they play on him but it's the last season and there's only a few episodes left so I was hoping they had moved on from stuff like this but I guess not.

Not a negative of the show as It's great and really enjoyable  ;D
bradders1011

Re: Better Call Saul
May 4, 2022, 01:15:32 pm
Spoiler
Think at the moment the Get Howard storyline is light relief from the grim inevitability of the cartel threat and what we know happens to everyone in BB, but I do think it'll coalesce into some huge consequence for Kim. Her pro bono support work suggestion being taken up was the start of a wedge between them I think, especially when it came in the same episode as him beginning to fully embrace being a cartel lawyer and seeing the consequences of that in him becoming persona non grata at court.
ToneLa

Re: Better Call Saul
Yesterday at 02:24:41 am
Quote from: Henry Gale on May  4, 2022, 09:03:53 am
Brilliant episode again this week. I know I'm probably alone in this but I'm really not feeling the Howard story line, It feels like they have been going back and forward with him for years now and I can barely remember what started it all. I'm guessing it's leading to something big and it could be what finally splits up Saul and Kim but I do feel like it's been dragged out a bit and I'm guessing it's going to carry on all season. I do enjoy the little scams they play on him but it's the last season and there's only a few episodes left so I was hoping they had moved on from stuff like this but I guess not.

Not a negative of the show as It's great and really enjoyable  ;D

I love the sort of nasty spite of the Howard storyline

Then I think back to the Chuck days and him doing stuff like making Good Kim do boring work as punishment. Almost like Saul and this later Kim are a reaction to and product of their circumstances.

Howard is just some square lawyer blert I find the current storyline just entertaining. My guess is

Spoiler
the hint about Howard's home life - which we haven't seen before - is humanising him. And Kim will finally go too far. Maybe he will kill himself or something - or imagine he somehow meets Lalo!

The Howard stuff is totally about Kim I reckon. Jimmy is just pulled along as she breaks bad. He's already Saul, just not the full thing. Kim is going to get Howard in serious fucking trouble even dead and that closes out this half of the season
[close]
Peabee

Re: Better Call Saul
Yesterday at 02:51:47 am
Quote from: ToneLa on Yesterday at 02:24:41 am
I love the sort of nasty spite of the Howard storyline

Then I think back to the Chuck days and him doing stuff like making Good Kim do boring work as punishment. Almost like Saul and this later Kim are a reaction to and product of their circumstances.

Howard is just some square lawyer blert I find the current storyline just entertaining. My guess is

Spoiler
the hint about Howard's home life - which we haven't seen before - is humanising him. And Kim will finally go too far. Maybe he will kill himself or something - or imagine he somehow meets Lalo!

The Howard stuff is totally about Kim I reckon. Jimmy is just pulled along as she breaks bad. He's already Saul, just not the full thing. Kim is going to get Howard in serious fucking trouble even dead and that closes out this half of the season
Spoiler
I think youre pretty much spot on.

Also, a lot of what Howard did wasnt malicious and it was Chuck who didnt want Jimmy to be employed by HHM. Howard actually wanted to hire him. He had a begrudging respect for Jimmy and his tenacity. He even backed him for the job at the other law firm.

The demotion for Kim was pretty standard given her actions when Jimmy ran the commercial etc. She could Easily have been fired.

Shes pretending her motivation is revenge, when its actually money and the thrill. She wants the sandpiper money to enable her pro-bono work, but shes also just enjoying one last scam as she has a history of scams dont forget, and shes enjoying the excitement.

Ravishing Rick Rude

Re: Better Call Saul
Today at 12:59:00 am
That was quite quiet episode
