Author Topic: Olympics 2020 Tokyo  (Read 70495 times)

Re: Olympics 2020 Tokyo
« Reply #3080 on: August 8, 2021, 01:01:24 pm »
The opening and closing ceremonies have been the poorer for having so little Japanese cultures in them
Re: Olympics 2020 Tokyo
« Reply #3081 on: August 8, 2021, 01:17:54 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on August  8, 2021, 01:01:24 pm
The opening and closing ceremonies have been the poorer for having so little Japanese cultures in them
We got an amazing glimpse of how awesome it would have been with the best flag handover ceremony in Rio, so gutting that we missed out on what would have been a epic opening ceremony to rival Beijing.
Re: Olympics 2020 Tokyo
« Reply #3082 on: August 8, 2021, 02:46:54 pm »
Quote from: RedSince86 on August  8, 2021, 01:17:54 pm
We got an amazing glimpse of how awesome it would have been with the best flag handover ceremony in Rio, so gutting that we missed out on what would have been a epic opening ceremony to rival Beijing.

The pandemic has affected everything, so the opening & closing ceremony have been more low key than usual because of it.
Re: Olympics 2020 Tokyo
« Reply #3083 on: August 8, 2021, 02:51:08 pm »
Quote from: Clayton Bigsby on August  8, 2021, 12:38:59 pm
Seeing footage of the women in the modern pentathlon crying her eyes out cos horse wouldn't play ball. I understand that event is changing, i hope the random horse allocation is what is getting dropped out.  Felt so bad for her.

Hopefully the use of animals for our entertainment and abusing them is what is getting dropped out. She can cry a fucking river and her c*nt coach. Thankfully the German official scalded the fuck out of not just them but the whole process neglecting animal rights and called for an overhaul. Fingers crossed someones listening.
Re: Olympics 2020 Tokyo
« Reply #3084 on: August 8, 2021, 02:52:45 pm »
Opening/Closings always descend into weird visions

Oddly beguiling and shit at the same time

Re: Olympics 2020 Tokyo
« Reply #3085 on: August 8, 2021, 03:11:46 pm »
Quote from: TheShanklyGates on August  8, 2021, 07:26:50 am
Thought I'd put a few thoughts together with the games drawing to a close. It's always a strange feeling when the Olympics end because they basically take over my life for a fortnight! ;D

I wasn't expecting to get into these games as much as I did. After all, they were a games beset by problems in the build up with little local support and the low key opening ceremony did little to drum up any enthusiasm. There was the ever looming spectre of Covid which caused some athletes to withdraw and forced all events to play out without any spectators as well as concerns over the punishing summer temperatures having a negative effect on performance levels. On a UK level, the BBC losing most of the rights was a hammer blow after the unrivalled quality of their coverage of London 2012 and Rio 2016. And the damn time difference has wrecked my sleep habits :D

But you know what? It's still the Olympic Games and it's still the best two weeks of sport on the planet. The build-up to every Olympics I can remember has been dominated by prophets of doom who are usually quickly silenced and forgotten about as soon as the actual sport begins. Of course no past games had to deal with quite the same level of adversity in the build-up as this year but, in my opinion, Tokyo and Japan have risen admirably to the challenge and made the best of a bad situation.

While the football suffered badly last season without the fans a lot of Olympic sports, while enhanced by crowds, aren't dependent on them to put on a good show. It's a shame that there weren't live audiences but there were very few occasions across the last 2 weeks where I've felt the spectacle was worsened or my enjoyment lessened by their absence. The athletes themselves certainly didn't seem to let it affect their performances and we were treated to some wonderful moments of sporting brilliance.

As we've become accustomed to in recent years there were some brilliant performances from Team GB - Adam Peaty and the rest of the swimming team, our boxers having their best ever Olympics, the track cyclists delivering their usual haul, the triathletes delivering medals in all 3 events and the strangely gripping spectacles of sailing and modern pentathlon. My favourite surprises were definitely Jason Kenny this morning, the golden efforts of the BMX girls and Tom Daley finally getting himself on the top step of an Olympic podium. The overall tally of 65 medals matches London 2012 and we've again finished in the top 4 of the medal table which is absolutely incredible.

There were a few notable disappointments  - the rowers were shit and we had a few frustrating missed golds such as the British taekwondo players, KJT in the heptathlon and Laura Kenny crashing out in the omnium. That said, there were plenty of nice bonus silvers and bronzes to compensate such as the women's gymnastics team, Emily Campbell in the weightlifting, the wonderful Sky Brown in the skateboarding and multiple members of the track and field team so can't complain too much!

There were plenty of superb displays from a non-British standpoint as well. The Aussies taking the fight to the US in the pool was gripping if irritating for the medal table race(!) and the Chinese put on a masterclass in the diving. But it was the athletics that really captured the imagination. The shared high jump gold, the women's 100m final, world records falling in the 400m hurdles and women's triple jump, Hassan's medal haul, Kipchoge producing a dominant display in the marathon... all of it was fantastic viewing.

A few words on the BBC coverage - they didn't always get it right their attempts to make the most of their 2 channels. They dedicated a lot of airtime to chatting with pundits, showing puff pieces and interviews with random family members of British medallists, or repeatedly showing highlights or replays, all of which was fine when they had multiple channels showing live sport in the past with BBC1 acting as an anchor channel but it was annoying when they were showing such material at the expense of the actual action.
 
That said, it's not their fault they can't offer the same depth of coverage they did in the past and I appreciate that they had a difficult balance to strike. Trying to show a good mix of content while catering to both the hardcore fans and the more casual viewers is an unenviable task and I'm glad I wasn't in charge of editorial decisions! Of course, when they get it right they're still excellent. I enjoyed the presenting from JJ Chalmers, Dan Walker, Sam Quek, Hazel Irvine and Gabby Logan and they had a good selection of pundits for most sports. Michael Johnson was excellent as always, Lutalo Muhammad was a breakout star from the taekwondo and Chris Hoy was articulate and insightful. The commentators were generally very good as well, particularly the ones covering athletics, swimming and BMX, although there were a couple of irritating exceptions... (looking at you James Cracknell and Leon Taylor!)

All in all, I've thoroughly enjoyed these games. Full credit goes to the organisers and the athletes for putting on a great show in difficult circumstances. Only three years to wait until we get to do it all again in Paris :)

Re: Olympics 2020 Tokyo
« Reply #3086 on: August 8, 2021, 03:27:52 pm »
Also, big thanks to Scottymuser for his daily stat attack in here!

Very much enjoyed watching it all with you!

My favourite moments:

1) Jason Kennys Gold today as it seemed so unexpected
2) Bethany Shriever in the BMX. Just a great event.
3) Keely Hodgkinson/Laura Muirs Silver medals.

Taking off the British tinted glasses the mens 400m hurdles was incredible. Loads of other stuff Ive forgotten about already. The sprints were all a great watch too.
« Reply #3087 on: August 8, 2021, 05:08:06 pm »
Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on August  8, 2021, 03:27:52 pm
Also, big thanks to Scottymuser for his daily stat attack in here!

Very much enjoyed watching it all with you!

My favourite moments:

1) Jason Kennys Gold today as it seemed so unexpected
2) Bethany Shriever in the BMX. Just a great event.
3) Keely Hodgkinson/Laura Muirs Silver medals.

Taking off the British tinted glasses the mens 400m hurdles was incredible. Loads of other stuff Ive forgotten about already. The sprints were all a great watch too.

Good shouts.

Loads but some favourites for me were the mens high jump can we have two golds? Then them both going crazy.

Also Charlotte Worthington crashing down trying to do a jump never done before in BMX to then try it again and smash it second time around to win gold. Loved that.

Re: Olympics 2020 Tokyo
« Reply #3088 on: August 8, 2021, 05:26:03 pm »
So many.  Loved the team triathlon.  Loved all the cycling golds.  Tom Daley finally getting his gold.  Think Jason Kenny's this morning was probably my favourite.
« Reply #3089 on: August 8, 2021, 05:58:06 pm »
How many track and field medals did we win, was it three?
Re: Olympics 2020 Tokyo
« Reply #3090 on: August 8, 2021, 06:00:35 pm »
Quote from: Red-Soldier on August  8, 2021, 05:58:06 pm
How many track and field medals did we win, was it three?

1500 m Men and Women, Pole Vault, Men's and women's 100 m relays.  Anything else?

 Womens's 800m silver.
Re: Olympics 2020 Tokyo
« Reply #3091 on: August 8, 2021, 06:03:46 pm »
Quote from: Millie on August  8, 2021, 06:00:35 pm
1500 m Men and Women, Pole Vault, Men's and women's 100 m relays.  Anything else?

Womens 800m too.

Three Silvers, two Bronzes.

Re: Olympics 2020 Tokyo
« Reply #3092 on: August 8, 2021, 06:28:00 pm »
Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on August  8, 2021, 06:03:46 pm
Womens 800m too.

Three Silvers, two Bronzes.

Good edit. :D

Three silvers, three bronzes :P

Silver: Keeley Hodgkinson (women's 800m), Laura Muir (women's 1500m), GB men (4x100m relay)

Bronze: Josh Kerr (men's 1500m), Holly Bradshaw (women's pole vault), GB women (4x100m relay)
« Reply #3093 on: August 8, 2021, 06:50:16 pm »
Going into these Olympics I was sceptical that Tokyo could pull it off but i was wrong, it was brilliant.

Highlights for me:

4 x 100 Medley in the swimming - brilliant race, Gold for GB and world record.

Boxing - Price and Yafai were fantastic.

Mens High Jump final - Shared gold with two top class athletes not giving up an inch and neither deserved to finish 2nd.

Mens Keiren final - Jason Kenny's experience and opportunism stole that gold, fantastic.

Karsten Warholm - what an athlete.
Re: Olympics 2020 Tokyo
« Reply #3094 on: August 8, 2021, 06:52:35 pm »
Jason Kenny's gold, Tom Daley's gold and Bethany Shriever's gold was my favourite performances. A few others got really, really close.

Warholm's hurdles performance was the best of the tournament.
Re: Olympics 2020 Tokyo
« Reply #3095 on: August 8, 2021, 06:55:17 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on August  8, 2021, 01:01:24 pm
The opening and closing ceremonies have been the poorer for having so little Japanese cultures in them

I was quite happy with all the anime references. In fact, would have hated it to be too cliche.

They kind of screwed up with the athletes in the closing ceremony though. They thinned out noticeably as it went on.
« Reply #3096 on: August 8, 2021, 06:56:03 pm »
Quote from: Bend It Like Aurelio on August  8, 2021, 06:55:17 pm
I was quite happy with all the anime references. In fact, would have hated it to be too cliche.

They kind of screwed up with the athletes in the closing ceremony though. They thinned out noticeably as it went on.

Time to hit the pub I would think.
« Reply #3097 on: August 8, 2021, 07:14:20 pm »
Said earlier I thought this was a great games overall

Best performance / race was the mens 400m hurdles

Although the domination of the womens Maddison was amazing

The most unexpected but great performance was the mens cross country cycling from Dan Pickcock. Mainly because I was able to watch it all but the way he gradually broke the Swiss pair was great to watch.
Re: Olympics 2020 Tokyo
« Reply #3098 on: August 8, 2021, 08:19:22 pm »
Almost impossible to select highlights. Or, given how much has happened, to even remember or have seen half of it.

But some of the high points for me were:

- the men's high jump double gold followed so quickly by a spectacular 100m result, the moment of the games

- athletics always takes the most attention, Hassan was probably the athlete of the games with the two Norwegians (Warholm and Ingebrigtsen) and Duplantis in the pole vault providing some of the other outstanding performances

- all of the new sports (climbing, skateboarding, BMX), exactly what the Olympics needs to stay fresh and relevant

- some of the other standout medal moments - Tom Daley finally getting his diving gold and rowing gold for the most chilled out athletes in Tokyo - Cork's Fintan McCarthy and Paul O'Donovan


All in all though, a huge success under the most trying of circumstances. Well done Tokyo.
Re: Olympics 2020 Tokyo
« Reply #3099 on: August 8, 2021, 09:58:23 pm »
Quote from: Cruiser on August  8, 2021, 10:02:52 am
Good thing we beat the Russians  :D

TV coverage was shit.

Paris will be awesome.

They're not Russia remember. Please use "Russian Olympic Committee" (ROC) so we know who you're talking about  :D
Re: Olympics 2020 Tokyo
« Reply #3100 on: August 8, 2021, 11:10:13 pm »
Quote from: Millie on August  8, 2021, 05:26:03 pm
So many.  Loved the team triathlon.  Loved all the cycling golds.  Tom Daley finally getting his gold.  Think Jason Kenny's this morning was probably my favourite.
Spot on. I would only add Ariarne Titmus's coach losing his shit after she beat Ledecky. I developed a soft spot for Aussie swimmers from watching Thorpe years ago. Really enjoyed their intense rivalry with the Americans and the Russian Alexander Popov. Some fantastic showdowns and so much aggro in those days. Now the swimmers are almost too nice ;D

These have been a fantastic Games, not least because of the adversity everyone has had to overcome. Well done, Japan.
Re: Olympics 2020 Tokyo
« Reply #3101 on: Yesterday at 07:38:50 am »
Quote
The Olympics play by different rules than UFC.

What would have qualified for a KO victory in professional mixed martial arts instead resulted in the disqualification of the would-be winner in a karate gold medal match to close out the sport's Olympics debut on Saturday.

Irans Sajad Ganjzadeh faced off with Saudi Arabia's Tareg Hamedi in the men's 75-kilogram kumite final. Karate athletes competed in individual demonstrations called kata and one-on-one combat called kumite.

Leading the match 4-1, Hamedi landed a violent kick to Ganjzadeh's head, leaving the Iranian unconscious on the mat. The fight was officially over after a 10-count. Hamedi celebrated, thinking he'd won gold.

He had not.

Ganjzadeh wins via hansoku
Judges conferred and disqualified Hamedi based on a serious violation of the rules called a hansoku, per the Associated Press. According to AP, competitors aren't permitted to fully follow through on their blows in Olympic competition, unlike professional fighting, which rewards violent knockouts.

https://uk.sports.yahoo.com/news/brutal-ko-kick-leads-to-disqualification-of-would-be-winner-in-karate-gold-medal-match-143116395.html

I think this is unfair. Spectators love to watch spectacular knock outs, and any reasonable set of rules would reward the last man standing, but instead the should be victor was penalised, and the loser was awarded gold.

In other news, I was penalised the other day for precisely this. I knocked out my opponent with a clean blow, yet I was disqualified for violent conduct. It's unfair that the English Chess Federation also operates by these archaic rules.
« Reply #3102 on: Yesterday at 08:57:22 am »
Quote from: Cruiser on August  8, 2021, 10:02:52 am
Good thing we beat the Russians  :D

TV coverage was shit.

Paris will be awesome.
TV coverage was fine if you just avoided Olympic breakfast.

I just taped the evening's coverage which was really good and then fast-forwarded to the live coverage throughout the day. The coverage of the velodrome, swimmming, diving and athletics was really good.
« Reply #3103 on: Yesterday at 09:02:12 am »
Quote from: TepidT2O on August  7, 2021, 04:36:25 pm
1996 Olympic spend£5m
2021 Olympic spend £340m

Money buys medals
To be fair. The entire UK sport budget is £500m for 4 years to cover 50 sports. That is the same as most premier league clubs spend per year.

It is a much better investment and I think we should be doing more to pump money into these lesser sports to help get better facilities across the country and to encourage kids into different sports.
Re: Olympics 2020 Tokyo
« Reply #3104 on: Yesterday at 09:39:41 am »
I woke up automatically at 4am this morning.
« Reply #3105 on: Yesterday at 10:01:39 am »
Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on Yesterday at 09:39:41 am
I woke up automatically at 4am this morning.
I chose replays over early mornings, so I never conditioned myself to wake up today. But I did automatically open up the eurosport website ready to watch something and only remembered it's all done when the live section was blank.
« Reply #3106 on: Yesterday at 10:03:34 am »
Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on Yesterday at 09:39:41 am
I woke up automatically at 4am this morning.
I am quite glad of the one week break before the football season. It has been an intense 2 weeks!
« Reply #3107 on: Yesterday at 01:35:57 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on August  7, 2021, 04:36:25 pm
1996 Olympic spend£5m
2021 Olympic spend £340m

Money buys medals

We know better than most how effective financial doping is.
« Reply #3108 on: Yesterday at 03:32:38 pm »
Quote from: BER on Yesterday at 01:35:57 pm
We know better than most how effective financial doping is.

Thats not what that is.
« Reply #3109 on: Yesterday at 03:41:41 pm »
Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on Yesterday at 09:39:41 am
I woke up automatically at 4am this morning.

Morning Glory?
« Reply #3110 on: Yesterday at 03:47:32 pm »
« Reply #3111 on: Yesterday at 10:42:00 pm »
Quote from: Clayton Bigsby on August  8, 2021, 12:38:59 pm
Seeing footage of the women in the modern pentathlon crying her eyes out cos horse wouldn't play ball. I understand that event is changing, i hope the random horse allocation is what is getting dropped out.  Felt so bad for her.

I actually hope they drop that showjumping part of the  modern pentathlon alltogther.

If the spirit was to replicate military skills it needs to be updated again to reflect modern times. Nobody rides into battle on horse these days. They should probably replace it with motorsport of some kind.
« Reply #3112 on: Yesterday at 10:48:46 pm »
Quote from: Clayton Bigsby on August  8, 2021, 12:38:59 pm
Seeing footage of the women in the modern pentathlon crying her eyes out cos horse wouldn't play ball. I understand that event is changing, i hope the random horse allocation is what is getting dropped out.  Felt so bad for her.

Was that the German woman & another actually punched the horse ?
« Reply #3113 on: Yesterday at 11:05:47 pm »
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Yesterday at 10:48:46 pm
Was that the German woman & another actually punched the horse ?
It was her coach (also German, I think) who punched the horse, but Annika Schleuer (the rider) was also beating the shit out of it while throwing her little tantrum.
« Reply #3114 on: Yesterday at 11:22:05 pm »
It's not like she didn't know the rules before choosing the modern pentathlon as her event. She knew the risks.
« Reply #3115 on: Yesterday at 11:38:05 pm »
Quote from: Boaty McBoatface on Yesterday at 11:22:05 pm
It's not like she didn't know the rules before choosing the modern pentathlon as her event. She knew the risks.


The whole background to the event is bonkers.
« Reply #3116 on: Yesterday at 11:47:46 pm »
Quote from: OperationIvy on Yesterday at 10:42:00 pm
I actually hope they drop that showjumping part of the  modern pentathlon alltogther.

If the spirit was to replicate military skills it needs to be updated again to reflect modern times. Nobody rides into battle on horse these days. They should probably replace it with motorsport of some kind.

Bomb a Middle Eastern family with a drone?

Its a daft event that should probably be dropped.
« Reply #3117 on: Today at 12:38:53 am »
Quote from: OperationIvy on Yesterday at 10:42:00 pm
I actually hope they drop that showjumping part of the  modern pentathlon alltogther.

Personally I dont think the event should feature any more. Considering that sports like Netball, Squash, even Lawn Bowls are actually widely competitive and can't get a look in, unsure why this obscure event has a place any more
« Reply #3118 on: Today at 12:47:21 am »
Quote from: kcbworth on Today at 12:38:53 am
Personally I dont think the event should feature any more. Considering that sports like Netball, Squash, even Lawn Bowls are actually widely competitive and can't get a look in, unsure why this obscure event has a place any more

Because it's closer to the original Olympic events than these other things you mention? Personally, I'd like to see horse archery be included as an event, along with other horse riding feats the Scythians and other horse nomads were known for. Maybe bull leaping as well.
