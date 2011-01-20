Almost impossible to select highlights. Or, given how much has happened, to even remember or have seen half of it.



But some of the high points for me were:



- the men's high jump double gold followed so quickly by a spectacular 100m result, the moment of the games



- athletics always takes the most attention, Hassan was probably the athlete of the games with the two Norwegians (Warholm and Ingebrigtsen) and Duplantis in the pole vault providing some of the other outstanding performances



- all of the new sports (climbing, skateboarding, BMX), exactly what the Olympics needs to stay fresh and relevant



- some of the other standout medal moments - Tom Daley finally getting his diving gold and rowing gold for the most chilled out athletes in Tokyo - Cork's Fintan McCarthy and Paul O'Donovan





All in all though, a huge success under the most trying of circumstances. Well done Tokyo.