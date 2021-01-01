« previous next »
Getting Ben Whittaker vibes from Li Qian. You know you are losing but don't have capability to change your style.

Lauren pissed that. Well done
GB have smashed it again at these Olympics. Paris next.
Antony, mate. He's only 21 and plays his club football for Ajax - he does look a decent player.

Sorry for the late reply, but thank you. He looks to have a lot of potential. Nice close control and not a small amount of speed.
The chants for Kenny Dalglish that were heard again on Wednesday do not necessarily mean that the fans see him as the saviour. This is not Newcastle, longing for the return of Kevin Keegan. Simply, Dalglish represents everything Hodgson is not and, in fairness, everything Hodgson could or would not hope to be.

Brilliant gold by the brilliant Kellie Harrington. To produce a performance of that quality against an opponent like that in an Olympic final is incredibly satisfying.

Sounds like youre talking from experience Ray? :D

Just watched the Jason Kenny race. What a way to win it! Absolutely superb, just caught them all napping.
Thought I'd put a few thoughts together with the games drawing to a close. It's always a strange feeling when the Olympics end because they basically take over my life for a fortnight! ;D

I wasn't expecting to get into these games as much as I did. After all, they were a games beset by problems in the build up with little local support and the low key opening ceremony did little to drum up any enthusiasm. There was the ever looming spectre of Covid which caused some athletes to withdraw and forced all events to play out without any spectators as well as concerns over the punishing summer temperatures having a negative effect on performance levels. On a UK level, the BBC losing most of the rights was a hammer blow after the unrivalled quality of their coverage of London 2012 and Rio 2016. And the damn time difference has wrecked my sleep habits :D

But you know what? It's still the Olympic Games and it's still the best two weeks of sport on the planet. The build-up to every Olympics I can remember has been dominated by prophets of doom who are usually quickly silenced and forgotten about as soon as the actual sport begins. Of course no past games had to deal with quite the same level of adversity in the build-up as this year but, in my opinion, Tokyo and Japan have risen admirably to the challenge and made the best of a bad situation.

While the football suffered badly last season without the fans a lot of Olympic sports, while enhanced by crowds, aren't dependent on them to put on a good show. It's a shame that there weren't live audiences but there were very few occasions across the last 2 weeks where I've felt the spectacle was worsened or my enjoyment lessened by their absence. The athletes themselves certainly didn't seem to let it affect their performances and we were treated to some wonderful moments of sporting brilliance.

As we've become accustomed to in recent years there were some brilliant performances from Team GB - Adam Peaty and the rest of the swimming team, our boxers having their best ever Olympics, the track cyclists delivering their usual haul, the triathletes delivering medals in all 3 events and the strangely gripping spectacles of sailing and modern pentathlon. My favourite surprises were definitely Jason Kenny this morning, the golden efforts of the BMX girls and Tom Daley finally getting himself on the top step of an Olympic podium. The overall tally of 65 medals matches London 2012 and we've again finished in the top 4 of the medal table which is absolutely incredible.

There were a few notable disappointments  - the rowers were shit and we had a few frustrating missed golds such as the British taekwondo players, KJT in the heptathlon and Laura Kenny crashing out in the omnium. That said, there were plenty of nice bonus silvers and bronzes to compensate such as the women's gymnastics team, Emily Campbell in the weightlifting, the wonderful Sky Brown in the skateboarding and multiple members of the track and field team so can't complain too much!

There were plenty of superb displays from a non-British standpoint as well. The Aussies taking the fight to the US in the pool was gripping if irritating for the medal table race(!) and the Chinese put on a masterclass in the diving. But it was the athletics that really captured the imagination. The shared high jump gold, the women's 100m final, world records falling in the 400m hurdles and women's triple jump, Hassan's medal haul, Kipchoge producing a dominant display in the marathon... all of it was fantastic viewing.

A few words on the BBC coverage - they didn't always get it right their attempts to make the most of their 2 channels. They dedicated a lot of airtime to chatting with pundits, showing puff pieces and interviews with random family members of British medallists, or repeatedly showing highlights or replays, all of which was fine when they had multiple channels showing live sport in the past with BBC1 acting as an anchor channel but it was annoying when they were showing such material at the expense of the actual action.
 
That said, it's not their fault they can't offer the same depth of coverage they did in the past and I appreciate that they had a difficult balance to strike. Trying to show a good mix of content while catering to both the hardcore fans and the more casual viewers is an unenviable task and I'm glad I wasn't in charge of editorial decisions! Of course, when they get it right they're still excellent. I enjoyed the presenting from JJ Chalmers, Dan Walker, Sam Quek, Hazel Irvine and Gabby Logan and they had a good selection of pundits for most sports. Michael Johnson was excellent as always, Lutalo Muhammad was a breakout star from the taekwondo and Chris Hoy was articulate and insightful. The commentators were generally very good as well, particularly the ones covering athletics, swimming and BMX, although there were a couple of irritating exceptions... (looking at you James Cracknell and Leon Taylor!)

All in all, I've thoroughly enjoyed these games. Full credit goes to the organisers and the athletes for putting on a great show in difficult circumstances. Only three years to wait until we get to do it all again in Paris :)
Very good summary TSG, agree with all of that. Now get some well earned rest!

I thought I wouldnt see so much with the time difference but probably ended up seeing more than if all the finals had been at home. Working from home and being able to watch things on your phone has a lot of perks at times like this.
Is this the best sportsman from Uzbekistan since Djamoladine Abdoujaperov?

Just wanted to type that out, what a name to say out loud.
Shame that a pro has won gold but that guy too big for anyone
Roma have just paid quite a bit for a player from Genoa.
