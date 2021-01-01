« previous next »
Re: Olympics 2020 Tokyo
« Reply #3000 on: Today at 02:43:04 am »
Japan rider looked great winning from the front

Going to be a great race
Obi-Wan:
Mos Eisley spaceport. You will never find a more wretched hive of scum and villainy. We must be cautious.

Re: Olympics 2020 Tokyo
« Reply #3001 on: Today at 02:46:02 am »
Quote from: newterp on Today at 02:35:44 am
Basketball befuddles me. If the USA got its top team for each Olympics without people bailing etc. would it really be a tight series of games? I ask that in seriousness - I dont have a clue about international basketball.


My googling skills suggest Spain are as good as the US https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/FIBA_Basketball_World_Cup

No idea how that translates to the Olympics
Re: Olympics 2020 Tokyo
« Reply #3002 on: Today at 02:53:51 am »
Race 2, come on Laura
Re: Olympics 2020 Tokyo
« Reply #3003 on: Today at 03:00:57 am »
Think Kenny has done enough to win this second event, great effort.
Re: Olympics 2020 Tokyo
« Reply #3004 on: Today at 03:06:35 am »
Kenny up to 5th after 2 events, 20 points off the lead, 14 points off 2nd and 3rd. She can still do this if she's got plenty left in the tank.
Re: Olympics 2020 Tokyo
« Reply #3005 on: Today at 03:06:52 am »
Dont get a great deal of reward for winning that race. 20 points off the lead.
Re: Olympics 2020 Tokyo
« Reply #3006 on: Today at 03:08:57 am »
Quote from: duvva on Today at 03:06:52 am
Dont get a great deal of reward for winning that race. 20 points off the lead.

You get exactly the same as winning the 1st race, or the 3rd race. It's only the final points race where there is more than 40 points available.
Re: Olympics 2020 Tokyo
« Reply #3007 on: Today at 03:11:35 am »
Quote from: TheShanklyGates on Today at 03:08:57 am
You get exactly the same as winning the 1st race, or the 3rd race. It's only the final points race where there is more than 40 points available.
Ah just realised she doesnt just get the 7 points for sprints won. But yes the last race is where shes really going to be able to make in roads
Re: Olympics 2020 Tokyo
« Reply #3008 on: Today at 03:16:20 am »
This guy who leads the cyclists round the track has got a fantastic job
Re: Olympics 2020 Tokyo
« Reply #3009 on: Today at 03:16:54 am »
Im sure Laura and team GB will work out the tactics

It looks better now but if she need laps in the last race theyll find them
Re: Olympics 2020 Tokyo
« Reply #3010 on: Today at 03:17:24 am »
Kenny through to the final of the Keirin, Carlin out. Think Carlin sacrificed himself a bit for Kenny there.
Re: Olympics 2020 Tokyo
« Reply #3011 on: Today at 03:24:23 am »
Amazed the Japan and TTO didnt qualify
Re: Olympics 2020 Tokyo
« Reply #3012 on: Today at 03:25:13 am »
Quote from: TheShanklyGates on Today at 03:17:24 am
Kenny through to the final of the Keirin, Carlin out. Think Carlin sacrificed himself a bit for Kenny there.
Much more like it from Jason Kenny today
Re: Olympics 2020 Tokyo
« Reply #3013 on: Today at 03:26:20 am »
Quote from: gjr1 on Today at 03:24:23 am
Amazed the Japan and TTO didnt qualify

Keirin is a lot more about tactics than just raw speed. Paul got sandwiched on the inside on the last lap which is pretty much the worse place to be. That also means Kenny has a puncher's chance in the final because he's nowhere near the quickest rider on the evidence of this week but tactically he's been pretty good.
Re: Olympics 2020 Tokyo
« Reply #3014 on: Today at 03:33:26 am »
Need another win from Laura in this elimination race.

Could also do with Valente (USA), Wild (Netherlands), Kajihara (Japan) and Stenberg (Norway) going out as early as possible.
Re: Olympics 2020 Tokyo
« Reply #3015 on: Today at 03:39:22 am »
Kenny's fucked it :(

It's all over.
Re: Olympics 2020 Tokyo
« Reply #3016 on: Today at 03:40:44 am »
Wow, thats a massive misjudgement from Laura.
Re: Olympics 2020 Tokyo
« Reply #3017 on: Today at 03:47:32 am »
38 points off the lead now for Kenny
Re: Olympics 2020 Tokyo
« Reply #3018 on: Today at 03:47:53 am »
Kenny down to 9th, 38 points off the lead, 22 off 3rd. Just about possible but not really realistic. Urghh.
Re: Olympics 2020 Tokyo
« Reply #3019 on: Today at 04:00:16 am »
Cannot for the life of me understand the point of these minor finals where they're racing for nothing but 7th place. Are they simply to fill time in the schedule?
Re: Olympics 2020 Tokyo
« Reply #3020 on: Today at 04:05:20 am »
HAHAHAHA GOLD FOR JASON KENNY!!!

Just fucking destroyed them all :lmao
Re: Olympics 2020 Tokyo
« Reply #3021 on: Today at 04:06:44 am »
Brilliant from Jason Kenny. Rest were sleeping.
Re: Olympics 2020 Tokyo
« Reply #3022 on: Today at 04:06:59 am »
Quote from: TheShanklyGates on Today at 04:05:20 am
HAHAHAHA GOLD FOR JASON KENNY!!!

Just fucking destroyed them all :lmao
Just wow, that's a hell of way to win
Re: Olympics 2020 Tokyo
« Reply #3023 on: Today at 04:08:02 am »
Can't stop laughing, that was insane :D

I expected a gold medal from a Kenny this morning, I wasn't expecting that one!

Hope that gave Laura a lift!
Re: Olympics 2020 Tokyo
« Reply #3024 on: Today at 04:25:27 am »
Here comes the omnium points race then. Need the performance of her life from Laura Kenny.

No idea what tactics would be best to be honest. She needs to gain a lap and score consistently in the sprints to stand a chance.
Re: Olympics 2020 Tokyo
« Reply #3025 on: Today at 04:30:26 am »
Quote from: TheShanklyGates on Today at 04:25:27 am
Here comes the omnium points race then. Need the performance of her life from Laura Kenny.

No idea what tactics would be best to be honest. She needs to gain a lap and score consistently in the sprints to stand a chance.
Difficulty in gaining a lap will be to not take any of the leaders with her. Gonna be so difficult, but if anyone can do it from there she can
Re: Olympics 2020 Tokyo
« Reply #3026 on: Today at 04:34:38 am »
This is already looking terrible.
Re: Olympics 2020 Tokyo
« Reply #3027 on: Today at 04:35:58 am »
I have no idea what's going on.

Let's go Laura
Re: Olympics 2020 Tokyo
« Reply #3028 on: Today at 04:41:07 am »
Dideriksen doing what I feel Kenny needed to.
Re: Olympics 2020 Tokyo
« Reply #3029 on: Today at 04:44:42 am »
Decent break this from Kenny... nope immediately reigned in.

It's not happening.
